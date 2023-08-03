

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN), on Thursday, announced that Anne-Françoise Nesmes has informed the Board of her intention to step down as Chief Financial Officer during the second quarter of 2024, on a date to be agreed. The Board has initiated an external search for her successor.



Deepak Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'I would like to thank Anne-Françoise for her leadership and significant contribution to Smith+Nephew. She was instrumental in helping the Group navigate the financial challenges of the pandemic and in laying the foundation for our transformation under the 12-point plan. On a personal note, I have been very grateful for her support and counsel which I know will continue over the coming months. When the time comes, she will leave Smith+Nephew with our best wishes.'



Further announcements regarding Anne-Françoise's leaving date and the appointment of her successor will be made in due course, the company said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken