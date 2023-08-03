Anzeige
03.08.2023
DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (JPXX LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Aug-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) 
DEALING DATE: 02-Aug-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 167.201 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56667 
CODE: JPXX LN 
ISIN: LU1646359619 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU1646359619 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPXX LN 
Sequence No.:  262081 
EQS News ID:  1694999 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694999&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

