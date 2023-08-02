Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue of $4.9 billion declined 0.4% year-over-year, declined 0.1% in constant currency 1

Q2 bookings growth of 17% year-over-year; record trailing 12-month bookings of $26.4 billion

Year-to-date operating cash flow of $765 million and free cash flow 1 of $599 million

of $599 million Year-to-date $700 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

CFO Jan Siegmund to retire in early 2024; expected to remain in role until Company identifies successor and completes transition period

Reaffirms full-year 2023 revenue growth and Adjusted Operating Margin1 guidance

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Additional paid-in capital 17 15

Retained earnings 13,022 12,588

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (141) (299)

Total stockholders' equity 12,903 12,309

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,967 $ 17,852

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Guidance

2023 2022 2023 2022 Full Year 2023 (1) GAAP income from operations $ 577 $ 760 $ 1,279 $ 1,484

NextGen charges(a) 117 - 117 -

Adjusted Income From Operations $ 694 $ 760 $ 1,396 $ 1,484

GAAP operating margin 11.8 % 15.5 % 13.2 % 15.2 %

NextGen charges 2.4 - 1.2 - 1.3% - 1.4% Adjusted Operating Margin 14.2 % 15.5 % 14.4 % 15.2 % 14.2% - 14.7% GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.11 $ 2.05 $ 2.18

Effect of NextGen charges, pre-tax 0.23 - 0.23 - (a) Non-operating foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, pre- tax(b) 0.02 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 (b) Tax effect of above adjustments(c) (0.06) 0.02 (0.06) 0.04 (a) (b) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.10 $ 1.14 $ 2.21 $ 2.23 $4.25 - $4.48



(1) A full reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward- looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to provide reconciling information with respect to unusual items, net non- operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses and the tax effects of these adjustments, and such adjustments may be significant. Notes: (a) NextGen charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include $78 million of employee separation costs, $37 million of facility exit costs and $2 million of third party and other costs. We expect to record total costs of approximately

$350 million in connection with the NextGen program, consisting of approximately $150 million of employee separation costs and $200 million of facility exit and other costs. The total costs related to the NextGen program are reported in "Restructuring charges" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Our guidance anticipates pre-tax charges in the range of $0.49 to $0.51 per diluted share for the full year 2023. The tax effect of these charges is expected to be approximately $0.13 per diluted share for the full year 2023. (b) Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in "Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses are subject to high variability and low visibility and therefore cannot be provided on a forward- looking basis without unreasonable efforts. (c) Presented below are the tax impacts of our non-GAAP adjustment to pre-tax income for the:

(in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense) related to:







NextGen charges 31 - 31 - Foreign currency exchange gains and losses - (14) 5 (20)

The effective tax rate related to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses varies depending on the jurisdictions in which such income and expenses are generated and the statutory rates applicable in those jurisdictions. As such, the income tax effect of non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses shown in the above table may not appear proportionate to the net pre-tax foreign currency exchange gains and losses reported in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations.

Reconciliations of Net Cash (Unaudited)

(in millions)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,055 $ 2,191 Short-term investments

40 310 Less: Short-term debt

24 8 Long-term debt

622 638 Net cash

$ 1,449 $ 1,855

The above tables serve to reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Refer to the "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics" section of our press release for further information on the use of these Non-GAAP measures.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Revenue by Business Segment and Geography (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023









Year over Year

$

% of total

% Change

Constant

Currency

% Change (a) Revenues by Segment:













Financial Services $ 1,463

29.9 %

(5.1) %

(4.8) % Health Sciences 1,440

29.5 %

2.3 %

2.1 % Products and Resources 1,177

24.1 %

3.2 %

3.7 % Communications, Media and Technology 806

16.5 %

(1.2) %

(0.4) % Total Revenues $ 4,886





(0.4) %

(0.1) % Revenues by Geography:













North America $ 3,589

73.5 %

(1.8) %

(1.7) % United Kingdom 473

9.7 %

3.3 %

3.3 % Continental Europe 494

10.1 %

11.0 %

9.5 % Europe - Total 967

19.8 %

7.1 %

6.3 % Rest of World 330

6.7 %

(4.9) %

- % Total Revenues $ 4,886





(0.4) %

(0.1) %

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023









Year over Year

$

% of total

% Change

Constant

Currency

% Change (a) Revenues by Segment:













Financial Services $ 2,939

30.3 %

(4.3) %

(3.1) % Health Sciences 2,873

29.6 %

2.6 %

2.8 % Products and Resources 2,295

23.7 %

1.1 %

2.5 % Communications, Media and Technology 1,591

16.4 %

(0.1) %

1.7 % Total Revenues $ 9,698





(0.3) %

0.7 % Revenues by Geography:













North America $ 7,134

73.6 %

(1.3) %

(1.1) % United Kingdom 951

9.8 %

4.4 %

8.8 % Continental Europe 955

9.8 %

5.6 %

7.3 % Europe - Total 1,906

19.6 %

5.0 %

8.0 % Rest of World 658

6.8 %

(4.9) %

0.5 % Total Revenues $ 9,698





(0.3) %

0.7 %





Notes: (a) Constant currency revenue growth is not a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics" section of our press release for further information.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 463

$ 577

$ 1,043

$ 1,140 Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses 88

113

275

409 Changes in assets and liabilities (515)

(162)

(553)

(715) Net cash provided by operating activities 36

528

765

834 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (68)

(43)

(166)

(163) Net (purchases) maturities of investments (17)

(428)

275

373 Proceeds from sales of businesses -

-

-

19 Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired -

-

(409)

- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (85)

(471)

(300)

229 Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock (214)

(318)

(436)

(792) Net change in term loan borrowings and finance lease and earnout obligations (10)

(11)

(11)

(26) Dividends paid (148)

(141)

(298)

(284) Issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation plans 18

20

41

52 Net cash (used in) financing activities (354)

(450)

(704)

(1,050) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash -

(31)

-

(37) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (403)

(424)

(239)

(24) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,458

2,192

2,294

1,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,055

$ 1,768

$ 2,055

$ 1,768

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30, Stock Repurchases under Board of Directors' authorized stock repurchase program:

2023

2022 Number of shares repurchased

3.2

4.2









Remaining authorized balance as of June 30, 2023

$ 2,375





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36

$ 528

$ 765

$ 834 Purchases of property and equipment (68)

(43)

(166)

(163) Free cash flow $ (32)

$ 485

$ 599

$ 671

