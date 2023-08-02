Anzeige
Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue of $4.9 billion declined 0.4% year-over-year, declined 0.1% in constant currency1
  • Q2 bookings growth of 17% year-over-year; record trailing 12-month bookings of $26.4 billion
  • Year-to-date operating cash flow of $765 million and free cash flow1 of $599 million
  • Year-to-date $700 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
  • CFO Jan Siegmund to retire in early 2024; expected to remain in role until Company identifies successor and completes transition period
  • Reaffirms full-year 2023 revenue growth and Adjusted Operating Margin1 guidance

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results.

5

5

Additional paid-in capital

17

15

Retained earnings

13,022

12,588

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(141)

(299)

Total stockholders' equity

12,903

12,309

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 17,967

$ 17,852

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

Guidance


2023

2022

2023

2022

Full Year 2023 (1)

GAAP income from operations

$ 577

$ 760

$ 1,279

$ 1,484


NextGen charges(a)

117

-

117

-


Adjusted Income From Operations

$ 694

$ 760

$ 1,396

$ 1,484


GAAP operating margin

11.8 %

15.5 %

13.2 %

15.2 %


NextGen charges

2.4

-

1.2

-

1.3% - 1.4%

Adjusted Operating Margin

14.2 %

15.5 %

14.4 %

15.2 %

14.2% - 14.7%

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.91

$ 1.11

$ 2.05

$ 2.18


Effect of NextGen charges, pre-tax

0.23

-

0.23

-

(a)

Non-operating foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, pre-

tax(b)

0.02

0.01

(0.01)

0.01

(b)

Tax effect of above adjustments(c)

(0.06)

0.02

(0.06)

0.04

(a) (b)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.10

$ 1.14

$ 2.21

$ 2.23

$4.25 - $4.48


(1) A full reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward- looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to provide reconciling information with respect to unusual items, net non- operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses and the tax effects of these adjustments, and such adjustments may be significant.

Notes:

(a)

NextGen charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include $78 million of employee separation costs, $37 million of facility exit costs and $2 million of third party and other costs. We expect to record total costs of approximately


$350 million in connection with the NextGen program, consisting of approximately $150 million of employee separation costs and $200 million of facility exit and other costs. The total costs related to the NextGen program are reported in "Restructuring charges" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Our guidance anticipates pre-tax charges in the range of $0.49 to $0.51 per diluted share for the full year 2023. The tax effect of these charges is expected to be approximately $0.13 per diluted share for the full year 2023.

(b)

Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in "Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses are subject to high variability and low visibility and therefore cannot be provided on a forward- looking basis without unreasonable efforts.

(c)

Presented below are the tax impacts of our non-GAAP adjustment to pre-tax income for the:

(in millions)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense) related to:





NextGen charges

31

-

31

-

Foreign currency exchange gains and losses

-

(14)

5

(20)

The effective tax rate related to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses varies depending on the jurisdictions in which such income and expenses are generated and the statutory rates applicable in those jurisdictions. As such, the income tax effect of non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses shown in the above table may not appear proportionate to the net pre-tax foreign currency exchange gains and losses reported in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations.

Reconciliations of Net Cash

(Unaudited)


(in millions)


June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 2,055

$ 2,191

Short-term investments


40

310

Less:

Short-term debt


24

8

Long-term debt


622

638

Net cash


$ 1,449

$ 1,855

The above tables serve to reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Refer to the "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics" section of our press release for further information on the use of these Non-GAAP measures.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

Revenue by Business Segment and Geography

(Unaudited)


(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023






Year over Year


$


% of total


% Change


Constant
Currency
% Change (a)

Revenues by Segment:








Financial Services

$ 1,463


29.9 %


(5.1) %


(4.8) %

Health Sciences

1,440


29.5 %


2.3 %


2.1 %

Products and Resources

1,177


24.1 %


3.2 %


3.7 %

Communications, Media and Technology

806


16.5 %


(1.2) %


(0.4) %

Total Revenues

$ 4,886




(0.4) %


(0.1) %

Revenues by Geography:








North America

$ 3,589


73.5 %


(1.8) %


(1.7) %

United Kingdom

473


9.7 %


3.3 %


3.3 %

Continental Europe

494


10.1 %


11.0 %


9.5 %

Europe - Total

967


19.8 %


7.1 %


6.3 %

Rest of World

330


6.7 %


(4.9) %


- %

Total Revenues

$ 4,886




(0.4) %


(0.1) %










Six Months Ended June 30, 2023






Year over Year


$


% of total


% Change


Constant
Currency
% Change (a)

Revenues by Segment:








Financial Services

$ 2,939


30.3 %


(4.3) %


(3.1) %

Health Sciences

2,873


29.6 %


2.6 %


2.8 %

Products and Resources

2,295


23.7 %


1.1 %


2.5 %

Communications, Media and Technology

1,591


16.4 %


(0.1) %


1.7 %

Total Revenues

$ 9,698




(0.3) %


0.7 %

Revenues by Geography:








North America

$ 7,134


73.6 %


(1.3) %


(1.1) %

United Kingdom

951


9.8 %


4.4 %


8.8 %

Continental Europe

955


9.8 %


5.6 %


7.3 %

Europe - Total

1,906


19.6 %


5.0 %


8.0 %

Rest of World

658


6.8 %


(4.9) %


0.5 %

Total Revenues

$ 9,698




(0.3) %


0.7 %



Notes:

(a)

Constant currency revenue growth is not a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics" section of our press release for further information.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)


(in millions)

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$ 463


$ 577


$ 1,043


$ 1,140

Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses

88


113


275


409

Changes in assets and liabilities

(515)


(162)


(553)


(715)

Net cash provided by operating activities

36


528


765


834

Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of property and equipment

(68)


(43)


(166)


(163)

Net (purchases) maturities of investments

(17)


(428)


275


373

Proceeds from sales of businesses

-


-


-


19

Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired

-


-


(409)


-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(85)


(471)


(300)


229

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repurchases of common stock

(214)


(318)


(436)


(792)

Net change in term loan borrowings and finance lease and earnout obligations

(10)


(11)


(11)


(26)

Dividends paid

(148)


(141)


(298)


(284)

Issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation plans

18


20


41


52

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(354)


(450)


(704)


(1,050)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

-


(31)


-


(37)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(403)


(424)


(239)


(24)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

2,458


2,192


2,294


1,792

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,055


$ 1,768


$ 2,055


$ 1,768

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION


(in millions)


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Stock Repurchases under Board of Directors' authorized stock repurchase program:


2023


2022

Number of shares repurchased


3.2


4.2






Remaining authorized balance as of June 30, 2023


$ 2,375



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Financial Measure


(in millions)

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 36


$ 528


$ 765


$ 834

Purchases of property and equipment

(68)


(43)


(166)


(163)

Free cash flow

$ (32)


$ 485


$ 599


$ 671

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions

