Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

- Revenue of $4.9 billion declined 0.4% year-over-year, declined 0.1% in constant currency1
- Q2 bookings growth of 17% year-over-year; record trailing 12-month bookings of $26.4 billion
- Year-to-date operating cash flow of $765 million and free cash flow1 of $599 million
- Year-to-date $700 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- CFO Jan Siegmund to retire in early 2024; expected to remain in role until Company identifies successor and completes transition period
- Reaffirms full-year 2023 revenue growth and Adjusted Operating Margin1 guidance
TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results.
5
5
Additional paid-in capital
17
15
Retained earnings
13,022
12,588
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(141)
(299)
Total stockholders' equity
12,903
12,309
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 17,967
$ 17,852
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Guidance
2023
2022
2023
2022
Full Year 2023 (1)
GAAP income from operations
$ 577
$ 760
$ 1,279
$ 1,484
NextGen charges(a)
117
-
117
-
Adjusted Income From Operations
$ 694
$ 760
$ 1,396
$ 1,484
GAAP operating margin
11.8 %
15.5 %
13.2 %
15.2 %
NextGen charges
2.4
-
1.2
-
1.3% - 1.4%
Adjusted Operating Margin
14.2 %
15.5 %
14.4 %
15.2 %
14.2% - 14.7%
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.91
$ 1.11
$ 2.05
$ 2.18
Effect of NextGen charges, pre-tax
0.23
-
0.23
-
(a)
Non-operating foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, pre-
tax(b)
0.02
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
|
(b)
Tax effect of above adjustments(c)
(0.06)
0.02
(0.06)
0.04
(a) (b)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 1.10
$ 1.14
$ 2.21
$ 2.23
$4.25 - $4.48
(1) A full reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward- looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to provide reconciling information with respect to unusual items, net non- operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses and the tax effects of these adjustments, and such adjustments may be significant.
Notes:
(a)
NextGen charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include $78 million of employee separation costs, $37 million of facility exit costs and $2 million of third party and other costs. We expect to record total costs of approximately
$350 million in connection with the NextGen program, consisting of approximately $150 million of employee separation costs and $200 million of facility exit and other costs. The total costs related to the NextGen program are reported in "Restructuring charges" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Our guidance anticipates pre-tax charges in the range of $0.49 to $0.51 per diluted share for the full year 2023. The tax effect of these charges is expected to be approximately $0.13 per diluted share for the full year 2023.
(b)
Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in "Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses are subject to high variability and low visibility and therefore cannot be provided on a forward- looking basis without unreasonable efforts.
(c)
Presented below are the tax impacts of our non-GAAP adjustment to pre-tax income for the:
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense) related to:
NextGen charges
31
-
31
-
Foreign currency exchange gains and losses
-
(14)
5
(20)
The effective tax rate related to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses varies depending on the jurisdictions in which such income and expenses are generated and the statutory rates applicable in those jurisdictions. As such, the income tax effect of non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses shown in the above table may not appear proportionate to the net pre-tax foreign currency exchange gains and losses reported in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations.
Reconciliations of Net Cash
(Unaudited)
(in millions)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,055
$ 2,191
Short-term investments
40
310
Less:
Short-term debt
24
8
Long-term debt
622
638
Net cash
$ 1,449
$ 1,855
The above tables serve to reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Refer to the "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics" section of our press release for further information on the use of these Non-GAAP measures.
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Revenue by Business Segment and Geography
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Year over Year
$
% of total
% Change
Constant
Revenues by Segment:
Financial Services
$ 1,463
29.9 %
(5.1) %
(4.8) %
Health Sciences
1,440
29.5 %
2.3 %
2.1 %
Products and Resources
1,177
24.1 %
3.2 %
3.7 %
Communications, Media and Technology
806
16.5 %
(1.2) %
(0.4) %
Total Revenues
$ 4,886
(0.4) %
(0.1) %
Revenues by Geography:
North America
$ 3,589
73.5 %
(1.8) %
(1.7) %
United Kingdom
473
9.7 %
3.3 %
3.3 %
Continental Europe
494
10.1 %
11.0 %
9.5 %
Europe - Total
967
19.8 %
7.1 %
6.3 %
Rest of World
330
6.7 %
(4.9) %
- %
Total Revenues
$ 4,886
(0.4) %
(0.1) %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Year over Year
$
% of total
% Change
Constant
Revenues by Segment:
Financial Services
$ 2,939
30.3 %
(4.3) %
(3.1) %
Health Sciences
2,873
29.6 %
2.6 %
2.8 %
Products and Resources
2,295
23.7 %
1.1 %
2.5 %
Communications, Media and Technology
1,591
16.4 %
(0.1) %
1.7 %
Total Revenues
$ 9,698
(0.3) %
0.7 %
Revenues by Geography:
North America
$ 7,134
73.6 %
(1.3) %
(1.1) %
United Kingdom
951
9.8 %
4.4 %
8.8 %
Continental Europe
955
9.8 %
5.6 %
7.3 %
Europe - Total
1,906
19.6 %
5.0 %
8.0 %
Rest of World
658
6.8 %
(4.9) %
0.5 %
Total Revenues
$ 9,698
(0.3) %
0.7 %
Notes:
(a)
Constant currency revenue growth is not a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics" section of our press release for further information.
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 463
$ 577
$ 1,043
$ 1,140
Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses
88
113
275
409
Changes in assets and liabilities
(515)
(162)
(553)
(715)
Net cash provided by operating activities
36
528
765
834
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(68)
(43)
(166)
(163)
Net (purchases) maturities of investments
(17)
(428)
275
373
Proceeds from sales of businesses
-
-
-
19
Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired
-
-
(409)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(85)
(471)
(300)
229
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(214)
(318)
(436)
(792)
Net change in term loan borrowings and finance lease and earnout obligations
(10)
(11)
(11)
(26)
Dividends paid
(148)
(141)
(298)
(284)
Issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation plans
18
20
41
52
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(354)
(450)
(704)
(1,050)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
-
(31)
-
(37)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(403)
(424)
(239)
(24)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
2,458
2,192
2,294
1,792
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 2,055
$ 1,768
$ 2,055
$ 1,768
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Stock Repurchases under Board of Directors' authorized stock repurchase program:
2023
2022
Number of shares repurchased
3.2
4.2
Remaining authorized balance as of June 30, 2023
$ 2,375
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 36
$ 528
$ 765
$ 834
Purchases of property and equipment
(68)
(43)
(166)
(163)
Free cash flow
$ (32)
$ 485
$ 599
$ 671
