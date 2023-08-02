Waste Connections, Inc.: Waste Connections Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results And Raises Full Year Margin Outlook

- Top-to-bottom beat led by solid execution in Q2 sets up increases to full year 2023 outlook
- Revenue of $2.021 billion, above outlook and up 11.3% year over year
- Net income(a) of $209.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA(b) of $628.9 million, above outlook
- Adjusted EBITDA(b) margin of 31.1% of revenue, 30bps above outlook
- Net income of $0.81 per share, and adjusted net income(b) of $1.02 per share
- Year to date net cash provided by operating activities of $1.017 billion and adjusted free cash flow(b) of $630.0 million, or 16.1% of revenue
- Year to date closed acquisitions with over $160 million of total annualized revenue, including Arrowhead Environmental Holdings, LLC ("Arrowhead"), the largest integrated waste-to-rail disposal network in the Northeast U.S.
- Updates full year 2023 outlook to net income of approximately $931 million, increasing adjusted EBITDA(b) to approximately $2.525 billion or 31.5% on revenue of approximately $8.025 billion
TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the second quarter of 2023 and updated its outlook for the full year.
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
638,728
$
539,216
Book overdraft
15,645
15,411
Deferred revenue
325,002
341,408
Accrued liabilities
431,247
452,949
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
35,170
32,747
Current portion of contingent consideration
60,092
71,065
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
6,759
10,699
Total current liabilities
1,512,643
1,463,495
Long-term portion of debt and notes payable
6,890,149
6,681,384
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
165,462
224,566
Long-term portion of contingent consideration
21,323
21,344
Deferred income taxes
1,013,742
1,048,986
Other long-term liabilities
417,640
460,295
Total liabilities
10,020,959
9,900,070
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common shares: 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2022; 257,614,671 shares issued and 257,555,015 shares outstanding at
June 30, 2023
3,271,958
3,274,564
Additional paid-in capital
244,076
255,667
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(56,830)
(1,081)
Treasury shares: 65,459 and 59,656 shares at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023,
respectively
-
-
Retained earnings
3,649,494
3,925,376
Total Waste Connections' equity
7,108,698
7,454,526
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
4,946
4,931
Total equity
7,113,644
7,459,457
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,134,603
$
17,359,527
Waste Connections, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
SIX months ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2023
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
404,575
$
407,006
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Loss on disposal of assets and impairments
6,048
12,558
Depreciation
368,887
417,380
Amortization of intangibles
75,098
78,335
Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions
84,991
31,427
Current period provision for expected credit losses
6,907
7,035
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,484
3,241
Share-based compensation
27,716
41,469
Interest accretion
8,798
9,835
Adjustments to contingent consideration
(1,030)
(910)
Other
(2,173)
(2,828)
Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
(8,623)
12,164
Net cash provided by operating activities
973,678
1,016,712
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(546,982)
(213,152)
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(371,428)
(394,143)
Proceeds from disposal of assets
16,894
3,819
Other
9,566
(1,145)
Net cash used in investing activities
(891,950)
(604,621)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,517,732
538,421
Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt
(920,107)
(768,059)
Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date
(8,898)
(2,193)
Change in book overdraft
(54)
(234)
Payments for repurchase of common shares
(424,999)
-
Payments for cash dividends
(118,812)
(131,140)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation
(17,266)
(28,675)
Debt issuance costs
(4,668)
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan
1,554
1,841
Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust
660
765
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
25,142
(389,274)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,941)
154
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
104,929
22,971
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
219,615
181,364
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
324,544
$
204,335
ADDITIONAL STATISTICS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Solid Waste Internal Growth:The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 :
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
Six months ended
June 30, 2023
Core Price
9.8 %
10.3 %
Surcharges
(0.7 %)
0.00 %
Volume
(1.9 %)
(1.6 %)
Recycling
(1.5 %)
(1.7 %)
Foreign Exchange Impact
(0.7 %)
(0.8 %)
Total
5.0 %
6.2 %
Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Revenue
Inter-company
Reported
%
Solid Waste Collection
$
1,297,402
$
(3,391)
$
1,294,011
71.2
%
Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer
601,194
(238,162)
363,032
20.0
%
Solid Waste Recycling
67,504
(2,823)
64,681
3.6
%
E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal
54,155
(3,712)
50,443
2.8
%
Intermodal and Other
46,310
(2,042)
44,268
2.4
%
Total
$
2,066,565
$
(250,130)
$
|
1,816,435
100.0
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Revenue
Inter-company
Reported
%
Solid Waste Collection
$
1,485,705
$
(4,334)
$
1,481,371
73.3
%
Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer
688,965
(281,280)
407,685
20.2
%
Solid Waste Recycling
38,319
(991)
37,328
1.9
%
E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal
58,607
(3,194)
55,413
2.7
%
Intermodal and Other
39,459
(161)
39,298
1.9
%
Total
$
2,311,055
$
(289,960)
$
2,021,095
100.0
%
Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2023
2022
2023
Acquisitions, net
$
141,356
$
121,285
$
251,363
$
253,394
ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2023
2022
2023
Cash Interest Paid
$
43,853
$
62,361
$
76,013
$
117,492
Cash Taxes Paid
20,423
39,713
37,812
51,040
Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2023:47%
Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2023 : 56%
Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2023 : 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)
Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2023 :
Basic shares outstanding
257,596,993
Dilutive effect of equity-based awards
513,498
Diluted shares outstanding
258,110,491
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
224,074
$
209,208
$
404,398
$
407,021
Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
133
(38)
177
(15)
Plus: Income tax provision
58,307
68,551
107,146
122,940
Plus: Interest expense
45,079
67,545
86,404
135,898
Less: Interest income
(652)
(1,338)
(790)
(4,053)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
226,399
252,374
443,985
495,715
Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion
3,992
4,567
8,087
9,087
Plus: Impairments and other operating items
4,150
10,859
6,028
12,724
Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net
2,649
200
6,114
(2,974)
Adjustments:
Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)
3,692
1,824
8,232
3,905
Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)
(1,009)
72
(847)
445
Plus: Executive separation costs(c)
-
15,063
-
15,063
Adjusted EBITDA
$
566,814
$
628,887
$
1,068,934
$
1,195,756
As % of revenues
31.2 %
31.1 %
30.9 %
30.5 %
____________________________
(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.
(c) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
532,781
$
574,353
$
973,678
$
1,016,712
Less: Change in book overdraft
(141)
(5,655)
(54)
(234)
Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets
1,881
2,559
16,894
3,819
Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(219,110)
(218,357)
(371,428)
(394,143)
Adjustments:
Cash received for divestitures(a)
-
-
(5,671)
-
Transaction-related expenses(b)
3,692
1,015
27,096
2,264
Executive separation costs(c)
-
1,686
-
1,686
Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)
(64)
843
12
841
Tax effect(e)
(1,056)
(471)
(2,165)
(990)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
317,983
$
355,973
$
638,362
$
629,955
As % of revenues
17.5 %
17.6 %
18.4 %
16.1 %
___________________________
(a) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations.
(b) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability.
(c) Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure.
(d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period.
(e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:
Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2023
2022
2023
Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
224,074
$
209,208
$
404,398
$
407,021
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles(a)
37,462
39,052
75,098
78,335
Impairments and other operating items(b)
4,150
10,859
6,028
12,724
Transaction-related expenses(c)
3,692
1,824
8,232
3,905
Fair value changes to equity awards(d)
(1,009)
72
(847)
445
Executive separation costs(e)
-
15,063
-
15,063
Tax effect(f)
(11,224)
(13,746)
(22,316)
(24,770)
Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
257,145
$
262,332
$
470,593
$
492,723
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:
Reported net income
$
0.87
$
0.81
$
1.57
$
1.58
Adjusted net income
$
1.00
$
1.02
$
1.82
$
1.91
____________________________
(a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
(b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items.
(c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.
(e) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure.
(f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.
UPDATED 2023 OUTLOOK
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Updated 2023 Outlook
Estimates
Observation
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
931,000
Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
200
Plus: Income tax provision (a)
278,637
Approximate 23.0% effective rate
Plus: Interest expense, net
265,000
Plus: Depreciation and Depletion
845,000
Approximately 10.5% of revenue
Plus: Amortization
158,000
Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion
18,000
Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)
12,724
Minus: Other income, net (b)
(2,974)
Adjustments: (b)
Plus: Transaction-related expenses
3,905
Plus: Executive separation costs
15,063
Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards
445
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,525,000
Approximately 31.5% of revenue
____________________________
(a) Approximately 23.0% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023.
(b) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, as shown on page 9.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Updated
2023 Outlook
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,141,433
Less: Change in book overdraft (a)
(234)
Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets
30,000
Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(950,000)
Adjustments: (a)
Transaction-related expenses
2,264
Executive separation costs
1,686
Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants
841
Tax effect
(990)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
1,225,000
As % of revenues
15.3 %
____________________________
(a) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, as shown on page 10.
