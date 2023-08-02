Anzeige
WKN: A2AKQ7 | ISIN: CA94106B1013 | Ticker-Symbol: UI51
Tradegate
03.08.23
09:28 Uhr
129,35 Euro
-0,10
-0,08 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,20130,0010:48
129,15129,9510:48
PR Newswire
02.08.2023 | 22:05
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waste Connections, Inc.: Waste Connections Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results And Raises Full Year Margin Outlook

  • Top-to-bottom beat led by solid execution in Q2 sets up increases to full year 2023 outlook
  • Revenue of $2.021 billion, above outlook and up 11.3% year over year
  • Net income(a) of $209.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA(b) of $628.9 million, above outlook
  • Adjusted EBITDA(b) margin of 31.1% of revenue, 30bps above outlook
  • Net income of $0.81 per share, and adjusted net income(b) of $1.02 per share
  • Year to date net cash provided by operating activities of $1.017 billion and adjusted free cash flow(b) of $630.0 million, or 16.1% of revenue
  • Year to date closed acquisitions with over $160 million of total annualized revenue, including Arrowhead Environmental Holdings, LLC ("Arrowhead"), the largest integrated waste-to-rail disposal network in the Northeast U.S.
  • Updates full year 2023 outlook to net income of approximately $931 million, increasing adjusted EBITDA(b) to approximately $2.525 billion or 31.5% on revenue of approximately $8.025 billion

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the second quarter of 2023 and updated its outlook for the full year.

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable


$

638,728


$

539,216


Book overdraft



15,645



15,411


Deferred revenue



325,002



341,408


Accrued liabilities



431,247



452,949


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



35,170



32,747


Current portion of contingent consideration



60,092



71,065


Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



6,759



10,699


Total current liabilities



1,512,643



1,463,495










Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



6,890,149



6,681,384


Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



165,462



224,566


Long-term portion of contingent consideration



21,323



21,344


Deferred income taxes



1,013,742



1,048,986


Other long-term liabilities



417,640



460,295


Total liabilities



10,020,959



9,900,070


Commitments and contingencies








Equity:








Common shares: 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2022; 257,614,671 shares issued and 257,555,015 shares outstanding at
June 30, 2023



3,271,958



3,274,564


Additional paid-in capital



244,076



255,667


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(56,830)



(1,081)


Treasury shares: 65,459 and 59,656 shares at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023,
respectively



-



-


Retained earnings



3,649,494



3,925,376


Total Waste Connections' equity



7,108,698



7,454,526


Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,946



4,931


Total equity



7,113,644



7,459,457


Total liabilities and equity


$

17,134,603


$

17,359,527


Waste Connections, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

SIX months ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)












Six months ended June 30,




2022


2023


Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income


$

404,575


$

407,006


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



6,048



12,558


Depreciation



368,887



417,380


Amortization of intangibles



75,098



78,335


Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



84,991



31,427


Current period provision for expected credit losses



6,907



7,035


Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,484



3,241


Share-based compensation



27,716



41,469


Interest accretion



8,798



9,835


Adjustments to contingent consideration



(1,030)



(910)


Other



(2,173)



(2,828)


Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



(8,623)



12,164


Net cash provided by operating activities



973,678



1,016,712










Cash flows from investing activities:








Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(546,982)



(213,152)


Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(371,428)



(394,143)


Proceeds from disposal of assets



16,894



3,819


Other



9,566



(1,145)


Net cash used in investing activities



(891,950)



(604,621)










Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from long-term debt



1,517,732



538,421


Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(920,107)



(768,059)


Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(8,898)



(2,193)


Change in book overdraft



(54)



(234)


Payments for repurchase of common shares



(424,999)



-


Payments for cash dividends



(118,812)



(131,140)


Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(17,266)



(28,675)


Debt issuance costs



(4,668)



-


Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



1,554



1,841


Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



660



765


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



25,142



(389,274)










Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,941)



154










Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



104,929



22,971


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



219,615



181,364


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

324,544


$

204,335


ADDITIONAL STATISTICS
 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth:The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 :



Three months ended

June 30, 2023


Six months ended

June 30, 2023


Core Price



9.8 %



10.3 %


Surcharges



(0.7 %)



0.00 %


Volume



(1.9 %)



(1.6 %)


Recycling



(1.5 %)



(1.7 %)


Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.7 %)



(0.8 %)


Total



5.0 %



6.2 %


Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

















Three months ended June 30, 2022




Revenue


Inter-company
Elimination


Reported
Revenue


%

Solid Waste Collection


$

1,297,402


$

(3,391)


$

1,294,011


71.2

%

Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



601,194



(238,162)



363,032


20.0

%

Solid Waste Recycling



67,504



(2,823)



64,681


3.6

%

E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



54,155



(3,712)



50,443


2.8

%

Intermodal and Other



46,310



(2,042)



44,268


2.4

%

Total


$

2,066,565


$

(250,130)


$

1,816,435


100.0

%






Three months ended June 30, 2023







Revenue


Inter-company
Elimination


Reported
Revenue


%

Solid Waste Collection





$

1,485,705


$

(4,334)


$

1,481,371


73.3

%

Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer






688,965



(281,280)



407,685


20.2

%

Solid Waste Recycling






38,319



(991)



37,328


1.9

%

E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal






58,607



(3,194)



55,413


2.7

%

Intermodal and Other






39,459



(161)



39,298


1.9

%

Total





$

2,311,055


$

(289,960)


$

2,021,095


100.0

%

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2022


2023


2022


2023

Acquisitions, net


$

141,356


$

121,285


$

251,363


$

253,394

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2022


2023


2022


2023

Cash Interest Paid


$

43,853


$

62,361


$

76,013


$

117,492

Cash Taxes Paid



20,423



39,713



37,812



51,040

Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2023:47%

Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2023 : 56%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2023 : 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2023 :




Basic shares outstanding


257,596,993

Dilutive effect of equity-based awards


513,498

Diluted shares outstanding


258,110,491

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2022


2023


2022


2023

Net income attributable to Waste Connections


$

224,074


$

209,208


$

404,398


$

407,021

Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



133



(38)



177



(15)

Plus: Income tax provision



58,307



68,551



107,146



122,940

Plus: Interest expense



45,079



67,545



86,404



135,898

Less: Interest income



(652)



(1,338)



(790)



(4,053)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization



226,399



252,374



443,985



495,715

Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



3,992



4,567



8,087



9,087

Plus: Impairments and other operating items



4,150



10,859



6,028



12,724

Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



2,649



200



6,114



(2,974)

Adjustments:













Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



3,692



1,824



8,232



3,905

Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



(1,009)



72



(847)



445

Plus: Executive separation costs(c)



-



15,063



-



15,063

Adjusted EBITDA


$

566,814


$

628,887


$

1,068,934


$

1,195,756














As % of revenues



31.2 %



31.1 %



30.9 %



30.5 %

____________________________

(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.

(b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

(c) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2022


2023


2022


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

532,781


$

574,353


$

973,678


$

1,016,712

Less: Change in book overdraft



(141)



(5,655)



(54)



(234)

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,881



2,559



16,894



3,819

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(219,110)



(218,357)



(371,428)



(394,143)

Adjustments:













Cash received for divestitures(a)



-



-



(5,671)



-

Transaction-related expenses(b)



3,692



1,015



27,096



2,264

Executive separation costs(c)



-



1,686



-



1,686

Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)



(64)



843



12



841

Tax effect(e)



(1,056)



(471)



(2,165)



(990)

Adjusted free cash flow


$

317,983


$

355,973


$

638,362


$

629,955














As % of revenues



17.5 %



17.6 %



18.4 %



16.1 %

___________________________

(a) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations.

(b) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability.

(c) Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure.

(d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period.

(e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2022


2023


2022


2023

Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections


$

224,074


$

209,208


$

404,398


$

407,021

Adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles(a)



37,462



39,052



75,098



78,335

Impairments and other operating items(b)



4,150



10,859



6,028



12,724

Transaction-related expenses(c)



3,692



1,824



8,232



3,905

Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



(1,009)



72



(847)



445

Executive separation costs(e)



-



15,063



-



15,063

Tax effect(f)



(11,224)



(13,746)



(22,316)



(24,770)

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections


$

257,145


$

262,332


$

470,593


$

492,723

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:













Reported net income


$

0.87


$

0.81


$

1.57


$

1.58

Adjusted net income


$

1.00


$

1.02


$

1.82


$

1.91



























____________________________

(a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

(b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items.

(c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.

(d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

(e) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure.

(f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

UPDATED 2023 OUTLOOK
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:




Updated 2023 Outlook



Estimates


Observation

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$

931,000



Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


200



Plus: Income tax provision (a)


278,637


Approximate 23.0% effective rate

Plus: Interest expense, net


265,000



Plus: Depreciation and Depletion


845,000


Approximately 10.5% of revenue

Plus: Amortization


158,000



Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion


18,000



Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)


12,724



Minus: Other income, net (b)


(2,974)



Adjustments: (b)





Plus: Transaction-related expenses


3,905



Plus: Executive separation costs


15,063



Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards


445



Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,525,000


Approximately 31.5% of revenue






____________________________

(a) Approximately 23.0% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023.

(b) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, as shown on page 9.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:





Updated

2023 Outlook

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

2,141,433

Less: Change in book overdraft (a)



(234)

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



30,000

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(950,000)

Adjustments: (a)




Transaction-related expenses



2,264

Executive separation costs



1,686

Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants



841

Tax effect



(990)

Adjusted free cash flow


$

1,225,000





As % of revenues



15.3 %





____________________________

(a) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, as shown on page 10.

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
