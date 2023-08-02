Waste Connections, Inc.: Waste Connections Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results And Raises Full Year Margin Outlook

Top-to-bottom beat led by solid execution in Q2 sets up increases to full year 2023 outlook

Revenue of $2.021 billion, above outlook and up 11.3% year over year

Net income (a) of $209.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA (b) of $628.9 million, above outlook

Adjusted EBITDA (b) margin of 31.1% of revenue, 30bps above outlook

Net income of $0.81 per share, and adjusted net income (b) of $1.02 per share

Year to date net cash provided by operating activities of $1.017 billion and adjusted free cash flow (b) of $630.0 million, or 16.1% of revenue

Year to date closed acquisitions with over $160 million of total annualized revenue, including Arrowhead Environmental Holdings, LLC ("Arrowhead"), the largest integrated waste-to-rail disposal network in the Northeast U.S.

Updates full year 2023 outlook to net income of approximately $931 million, increasing adjusted EBITDA(b) to approximately $2.525 billion or 31.5% on revenue of approximately $8.025 billion

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the second quarter of 2023 and updated its outlook for the full year.

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





























Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 638,728

$ 539,216



Book overdraft



15,645



15,411



Deferred revenue



325,002



341,408



Accrued liabilities



431,247



452,949



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



35,170



32,747



Current portion of contingent consideration



60,092



71,065



Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



6,759



10,699



Total current liabilities



1,512,643



1,463,495





















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



6,890,149



6,681,384



Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



165,462



224,566



Long-term portion of contingent consideration



21,323



21,344



Deferred income taxes



1,013,742



1,048,986



Other long-term liabilities



417,640



460,295



Total liabilities



10,020,959



9,900,070



Commitments and contingencies















Equity:















Common shares: 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2022; 257,614,671 shares issued and 257,555,015 shares outstanding at

June 30, 2023



3,271,958



3,274,564



Additional paid-in capital



244,076



255,667



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(56,830)



(1,081)



Treasury shares: 65,459 and 59,656 shares at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023,

respectively



-



-



Retained earnings



3,649,494



3,925,376



Total Waste Connections' equity



7,108,698



7,454,526



Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,946



4,931



Total equity



7,113,644



7,459,457



Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,134,603

$ 17,359,527



Waste Connections, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows SIX months ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





















Six months ended June 30,





2022

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 404,575

$ 407,006

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



6,048



12,558

Depreciation



368,887



417,380

Amortization of intangibles



75,098



78,335

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



84,991



31,427

Current period provision for expected credit losses



6,907



7,035

Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,484



3,241

Share-based compensation



27,716



41,469

Interest accretion



8,798



9,835

Adjustments to contingent consideration



(1,030)



(910)

Other



(2,173)



(2,828)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



(8,623)



12,164

Net cash provided by operating activities



973,678



1,016,712

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(546,982)



(213,152)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(371,428)



(394,143)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



16,894



3,819

Other



9,566



(1,145)

Net cash used in investing activities



(891,950)



(604,621)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



1,517,732



538,421

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(920,107)



(768,059)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(8,898)



(2,193)

Change in book overdraft



(54)



(234)

Payments for repurchase of common shares



(424,999)



-

Payments for cash dividends



(118,812)



(131,140)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(17,266)



(28,675)

Debt issuance costs



(4,668)



-

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



1,554



1,841

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



660



765

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



25,142



(389,274)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,941)



154

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



104,929



22,971

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



219,615



181,364

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 324,544

$ 204,335



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth:The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 :





Three months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2023

Core Price



9.8 %



10.3 %

Surcharges



(0.7 %)



0.00 %

Volume



(1.9 %)



(1.6 %)

Recycling



(1.5 %)



(1.7 %)

Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.7 %)



(0.8 %)

Total



5.0 %



6.2 %



Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

































Three months ended June 30, 2022





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,297,402

$ (3,391)

$ 1,294,011

71.2 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



601,194



(238,162)



363,032

20.0 % Solid Waste Recycling



67,504



(2,823)



64,681

3.6 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



54,155



(3,712)



50,443

2.8 % Intermodal and Other



46,310



(2,042)



44,268

2.4 % Total

$ 2,066,565

$ (250,130)

$ 1,816,435

100.0 %











Three months ended June 30, 2023











Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection







$ 1,485,705

$ (4,334)

$ 1,481,371

73.3 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer









688,965



(281,280)



407,685

20.2 % Solid Waste Recycling









38,319



(991)



37,328

1.9 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal









58,607



(3,194)



55,413

2.7 % Intermodal and Other









39,459



(161)



39,298

1.9 % Total







$ 2,311,055

$ (289,960)

$ 2,021,095

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Acquisitions, net

$ 141,356

$ 121,285

$ 251,363

$ 253,394

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Cash Interest Paid

$ 43,853

$ 62,361

$ 76,013

$ 117,492 Cash Taxes Paid



20,423



39,713



37,812



51,040

Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2023:47%

Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2023 : 56%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2023 : 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2023 :







Basic shares outstanding

257,596,993 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

513,498 Diluted shares outstanding

258,110,491

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 224,074

$ 209,208

$ 404,398

$ 407,021 Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



133



(38)



177



(15) Plus: Income tax provision



58,307



68,551



107,146



122,940 Plus: Interest expense



45,079



67,545



86,404



135,898 Less: Interest income



(652)



(1,338)



(790)



(4,053) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



226,399



252,374



443,985



495,715 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



3,992



4,567



8,087



9,087 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



4,150



10,859



6,028



12,724 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



2,649



200



6,114



(2,974) Adjustments:























Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



3,692



1,824



8,232



3,905 Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



(1,009)



72



(847)



445 Plus: Executive separation costs(c)



-



15,063



-



15,063 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 566,814

$ 628,887

$ 1,068,934

$ 1,195,756

























As % of revenues



31.2 %



31.1 %



30.9 %



30.5 %

____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (c) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 532,781

$ 574,353

$ 973,678

$ 1,016,712 Less: Change in book overdraft



(141)



(5,655)



(54)



(234) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,881



2,559



16,894



3,819 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(219,110)



(218,357)



(371,428)



(394,143) Adjustments:























Cash received for divestitures(a)



-



-



(5,671)



- Transaction-related expenses(b)



3,692



1,015



27,096



2,264 Executive separation costs(c)



-



1,686



-



1,686 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)



(64)



843



12



841 Tax effect(e)



(1,056)



(471)



(2,165)



(990) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 317,983

$ 355,973

$ 638,362

$ 629,955

























As % of revenues



17.5 %



17.6 %



18.4 %



16.1 %

___________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (b) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability. (c) Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure. (d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 224,074

$ 209,208

$ 404,398

$ 407,021 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles(a)



37,462



39,052



75,098



78,335 Impairments and other operating items(b)



4,150



10,859



6,028



12,724 Transaction-related expenses(c)



3,692



1,824



8,232



3,905 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



(1,009)



72



(847)



445 Executive separation costs(e)



-



15,063



-



15,063 Tax effect(f)



(11,224)



(13,746)



(22,316)



(24,770) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 257,145

$ 262,332

$ 470,593

$ 492,723 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income

$ 0.87

$ 0.81

$ 1.57

$ 1.58 Adjusted net income

$ 1.00

$ 1.02

$ 1.82

$ 1.91





















































____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure. (f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

UPDATED 2023 OUTLOOK

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:





Updated 2023 Outlook



Estimates

Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 931,000



Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

200



Plus: Income tax provision (a)

278,637

Approximate 23.0% effective rate Plus: Interest expense, net

265,000



Plus: Depreciation and Depletion

845,000

Approximately 10.5% of revenue Plus: Amortization

158,000



Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

18,000



Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)

12,724



Minus: Other income, net (b)

(2,974)



Adjustments: (b)







Plus: Transaction-related expenses

3,905



Plus: Executive separation costs

15,063



Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards

445



Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,525,000

Approximately 31.5% of revenue











____________________________ (a) Approximately 23.0% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. (b) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, as shown on page 9.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:







Updated 2023 Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,141,433 Less: Change in book overdraft (a)



(234) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



30,000 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(950,000) Adjustments: (a)





Transaction-related expenses



2,264 Executive separation costs



1,686 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants



841 Tax effect



(990) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 1,225,000







As % of revenues



15.3 %









____________________________ (a) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, as shown on page 10.

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.