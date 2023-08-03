Metapack's Delivery Manager to be implemented in DACH, UK and Italy

Metapack, a leader in ecommerce delivery technology, today announces that it has been chosen by Emma, the world's leading D2C sleep brand, to streamline its delivery operations in Europe. The partnership will see Metapack's Delivery Manager solution implemented across DACH, UK and Italy, as Emma looks to automate its selection of delivery services and increase carrier coverage across key markets.

Delivery Manager: Access to 350+ carriers and 4,000+ delivery service

Metapack's Delivery Manager provides Emma with easy access to its substantial carrier network, providing more delivery choice while removing the need for costly and complicated carrier onboarding processes. Leveraging Metapack's technology, Emma is able to provide consumers with greater delivery contingency. Delivery Manager gives Emma the ability to quickly generate the right labels and custom documents for shipping. This not only speeds up warehouse operations but allows Emma to offer customers the best possible experience.

"As our business continues to grow rapidly across Europe, we need the right technology and partner in place to help support this growth," said Xenia Matkares, Team Lead, Process Excellence at Emma. "Metapack's Delivery Manager provides us with a scalable solution that has extensive carrier coverage across multiple regions. By reducing the complexities associated with setting up new integrations and services, we're able to onboard carriers more efficiently. Alongside this we're able to generate labels at a faster rate and reduce the manifesting speed of consignments. All of this allows us to strengthen our delivery proposition and provide our customers with exceptional delivery experiences," finished Matkares.

"Emma is one of the most compelling global brands operating today, and we're hugely excited that they have selected Metapack to streamline their shipping operations in Europe as they continue growing," said Tom Forbes, SVP Enterprise Revenue at Auctane, Metapack's operating brand. "Our Delivery Manager solution gives Emma fast and easy access to our vast carrier library while removing the difficulties that are often associated with onboarding, maintenance and management. Using our technology, Emma is able to automatically select the right delivery for every single order, ultimately enabling them to fulfil their delivery promise to their customers," finished Forbes.

Find out more about how Metapack's Delivery Manager can help your business manage its shipping needs: https://www.metapack.com/software/shipping/

About Metapack

Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. Metapack's solution offers a wide range of personalised services, from delivery options to tracking, through a catalogue of 350+ carriers and 4,000+ services around the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than a billion packages are sent annually by many of the world's leading ecommerce retailers. Metapack is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in London. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Sydney, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora and Atlanta. Find out more at www.metapack.com.

About Emma The Sleep Company:

Emma The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million in 2022, a growth rate of 35 per cent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

