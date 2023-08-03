The German-licensed iGaming platform can now offer its players a wider choice of Paysafe's payments options, including eCash.

Leading payments platform Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), and German-licensed iGaming platform The Mill Adventure, announce today an extended payments partnership which will see The Mill Adventure's partner casinos and their players in Germany have access to a greater choice of alternative payments options. Following the successful integration of Paysafe's digital wallets in 2020 as an alternative payment method on its platform, The Mill Adventure has now added Paysafe's eCash solution to its choice of payments, appealing to the many players who prefer to budget and pay for their gaming experience in cash.

paysafecard, which is available in 50 countries through a distribution network of 700,000 retail stores, enables players to use cash to pay for their online gaming purchases. Players need to set up a myPaysafe account and upload funds into it using paysafecard vouchers bought with cash to securely complete their payment transactions. Bank account or credit card details are not required.

According to Paysafe's recent Lost in Transaction research among over 14,000 consumers, demand for digital cash, or eCash, has been steadily rising for years and is now more popular than ever. More than one-third (31%) of consumers who used eCash within the last 12 months said they were paying with it more often now than they were a year ago compared to just 13% saying so in 2022. Thirty percent of those who'd used eCash in the previous 12 months said it was their preferred way to pay online. Furthermore, 68% of respondents who place online bets would prefer not to reveal any financial details when making online payments, 50% think eCash is the safest way to pay for online gambling and 52% think it's the most convenient payment method.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said: "A smooth payments process is an important player acquisition and retention tool for operators, and its key to ensure that different consumer preferences are catered for, especially when it comes to payment security and trust. We're delighted to build on our existing relationship with The Mill Adventure to offer convenient ways for their players to pay."

Bianca Costa, Head of Risk, Fraud Payments at The Mill Adventure, added: "We are committed to providing an exceptional iGaming experience for players, and the payment process is a key part of that. By including more options and offering cash-based transactions such as myPaysafe, we are able to support our partners in providing secure and convenient alternative payment method for their players, giving them increased choice, peace of mind, and the opportunity to manage their gaming budget more easily."

The Mill Adventure

The Mill Adventure is an iGaming platform and white-label solutions provider. Their full-service platform is focused on automation, compliance, and adaptability and features a casino management solution, tournament tool, automated withdrawals, fraud and risk management, CRM, in-house promotional tools, in-depth BI tools, KYC, and Responsible Gaming. Their platform currently supports 5,000+ games, 70+ game studios, and 50+ payment solutions. Their groundbreaking innovations include SmartLobbies, a fully automated casino lobby management solution powered by AI, and Betpool, a social iGaming feature that lets players pool their funds, play casino or bet on sports together, and livestream their sessions. For more information, contact sales@themill.io.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

