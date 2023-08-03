Société Générale: Second quarter 2023 earnings

RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2023

Underlying revenues of EUR 6.5 billion(1), down -5.4% vs. Q2 22

Underlying cost-to-income ratio, excluding contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, at 65.8%(1)

Low cost of risk at 12 basis points in Q2 23, with limited defaults and a level of provisions for performing loans of EUR 3.7 billion at end-June 2023

Underlying Group net income of EUR 1.2bn(1) (EUR 900 million on a reported basis)

Underlying profitability (ROTE) at 7.6%(1) (5.6% on a reported basis)

FIRST HALF 2023 RESULTS

Underlying Group net income of EUR 2.7 billion(1) (EUR 1.8 billion on a reported basis)

Underlying profitability (ROTE) at 9.1%(1) (5.6% on a reported basis)

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE

CET 1 ratio of 13.1%(2) at end-June 2023, around 330 basis points above the regulatory requirement

Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 152% at end Q2 23 and liquidity reserves at EUR 284 billion

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Launch of the 2022 share buyback programme, for around EUR 440 million

MAJOR MILESTONES ACHIEVED

Merger between the retail banking networks in France, IT migration completed

Boursorama, 5 million clients milestone reached early July 2023, net result of EUR 47 million in Q2 23

Acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD, transaction closed on 22 May 2023

International Retail Banking, agreements in place to sell subsidiaries in Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Chad, and opening of strategic review on the Tunisian subsidiary

Slawomir Krupa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"During the quarter, commercial activity was good in most businesses. Group revenues contracted due to the decline in the net interest margin in France and in market activities' revenues against a backdrop of gradual normalisation after some particularly favourable years. Operating expenses were contained despite persistent inflationary trends. The cost of risk was very low, reflecting the quality of our origination and our loan portfolio. The Group shows a solid balance sheet with a CET 1 ratio at 13.1% and a robust liquidity profile. In addition, we pursued the execution of our ongoing strategic projects, notably the closing of the LeasePlan acquisition by ALD. The new management team has been fully operational since taking office on 24 May this year and is working to prepare the next chapter of the Group's strategy. I will have the pleasure of presenting the new strategic and financial roadmap on 18 September at our Capital Markets Day to be held in London."

GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

In EURm Q2 23 Q2 22 Change H1 23 H1 22 Change Net banking income 6,287 6,901 -8.9% -10.3%* 12,958 13,944 -7.1% -6.8%* Underlying net banking income(1) 6,527 6,901 -5.4% -6.8%* 13,198 13,944 -5.3% -5.0%* Operating expenses (4,441) (4,325) +2.7% +1.1%* (9,498) (9,456) +0.4% +0.7%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (4,461) (4,450) +0.2% -1.3%* (8,662) (8,598) +0.7% +1.0%* Gross operating income 1,846 2,576 -28.3% -29.6%* 3,460 4,488 -22.9% -22.6%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 2,066 2,451 -15.7% -16.8%* 4,536 5,346 -15.2% -14.7%* Net cost of risk (166) (217) -23.5% -23.2%* (348) (778) -55.3% -40.9%* Operating income 1,680 2,359 -28.8% -30.2%* 3,112 3,710 -16.1% -19.8%* Underlying operating income(1) 1,900 2,234 -14.9% -16.2%* 4,188 4,568 -8.3% -11.5%* Net profits or losses from other assets (81) (3,292) +97.5% +97.5%* (98) (3,290) +97.0% +97.0%* Underlying net profits or losses from other assets(1) (2) 11 n/s +0. n/s* (19) 13 n/s . n/s Income tax (425) (327) +29.9% +29.9%* (753) (660) +14.1% +7.8%* Net income 1,181 (1,256) n/s n/s 2,273 (236) n/s n/s O.w. non-controlling interests 281 255 +10.2% +1.9%* 505 454 +11.2% +6.9%* Reported Group net income 900 (1,511) n/s n/s 1,768 (690) n/s n/s Underlying Group net income(1) 1,159 1,481 -21.7% -22.1%* 2,667 3,019 -11.7% -14.5%* ROE 4.9% -12.1% 4.9% -3.5% +0.0% +0.0%* ROTE 5.6% -13.7% 5.6% -4.0% +0.0% +0.0%* Underlying ROTE(1) 7.6% 10.2% 9.1% 10.5% +0.0% +0.0%*

Societe Generale's Board of Directors, which met on 2 August 2023 under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined the Societe Generale Group's results for Q2 23 and for the first half of 2023.

The various restatements enabling the transition from underlying data to published data are presented in the Methodology notes in Section 9.5.

Net banking income

Net banking income decreased in Q2 23 by -8.9% (-10.3%*) vs. Q2 22, largely due to the decline in the net interest margin in French Retail Banking, a less conducive market environment in Global Banking and Investor Solutions activities and the booking of one-off items under Corporate Centre.

French Retail Banking revenues fell by -13.6% vs. Q2 22 owing mainly to the decrease in the net interest margin, despite solid momentum in fees, a record performance from Private Banking and a strong increase in Boursorama's revenues.

Revenues in International Retail Banking & Financial Services grew by +6.3% (+0.9%*) vs. Q2 22, with a +3.3%* increase in revenues vs. Q2 22 in International Retail Banking, a strong performance by Financial Services that was driven by ALD revenues, up +18.7% vs. Q2 22 following the integration of LeasePlan, and by insurance revenues, which rose by +3.1%* vs. Q2 22.

Global Banking & Investor Services registered revenues down -7.3% in Q2 23 relative to Q2 22 amid a less favourable market environment. Global Markets & Investor Services recorded solid revenues but which were down in comparison to a very strong Q2 22 performance (-12.7%) owing to less conducive market conditions, notably in Fixed Income and Currencies (lower interest rate volatility and slower client activity), while Financing and Advisory continued to post revenue growth, registering an increase of +4.0% vs. Q2 22, driven by a solid performance in the securitisation, investment banking and cash management activities.

Over the first half of 2023, net banking income fell by -7.1% vs. H1 22 (-5.3% on an underlying basis).

Operating expenses

On a reported basis, operating expenses came to EUR 4,441 million in Q2 23, up +2.7% vs. Q2 22. It includes LeasePlan operating expenses for EUR 111 million following its consolidation from 22 May 2023. On an underlying basis, they totalled EUR 4,461 million (adjusted for IFRIC 21 linearisation, transformation charges and one-off expenses), i.e. stable relative to Q2 22.

One-off expenses totalled EUR 35 million and included litigation payments.

Over the first half, operating expenses came to EUR 9,498 million, up +0.4% vs. H1 22 (+0.7% on an underlying basis).

Excluding the Single Resolution Fund contribution, the underlying cost-to-income ratio(2) came to 65.8% in Q2 23.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk for Q2 23 was low at 12 basis points, i.e. EUR 166 million. It breaks down into a provision on non-performing loans of EUR 204 million (~14 basis points) and a reversal on performing loans for EUR -38 million (~-3 basis points).

At end-June 2023, the Group's provisions on performing loans amounted to EUR 3,713 million, down EUR -56 million relative to 31 December 2022.

The non-performing loans ratio amounted to 2.9%(2) at 30 June 2023. The gross coverage ratio on doubtful loans for the Group stood at 46%(3) at 30 June 2023.

Furthermore, the disposal by ALD in April 2023 of its activities in Russia had a limited EUR -79 million impact that was allocated under net losses from other assets in Corporate Centre. The Group retained a residual exposure of around EUR 15 million in Russia relating to the integration of LeasePlan activities by ALD.

Furthermore, the Group's Exposure at Default (EAD) on the Russian offshore portfolio was EUR 1.6 billion at 30 June 2023, i.e. a decrease of -50% since 31 December 2021. This exposure is diversified by sector and in the majority of cases secured by facilities as Pre-Export Finance facilities, facilities that are guaranteed by an Export Credit Agency or Trade Finance facilities. The maximum risk exposure on this portfolio is estimated to be less than EUR 0.5 billion before provision and total provisions stood at EUR 0.4 billion. The Group's residual exposure to Rosbank was extremely limited at less than EUR 0.1 billion.

Group net income

In EURm Q2 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Reported Group net income 900 (1,511) 1768 (690) Underlying Group net income(1) 1,159 1,481 2,667 3,019

As a % Q2 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 ROTE 5.6% -13.7% 5.6% -4.0% Underlying ROTE(1) 7.6% 10.2% 9.1% 10.5%

(2)

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.73 in H1 23 (EUR -1.17 in H1 22). Underlying earnings per share amounted to EUR 2.45 over the same period (EUR 2.81 in H1 22).

THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE





Group shareholders' equity totalled EUR 68.0 billion at 30 June 2023 (vs. EUR 67.0 billion at 31 December 2022). Net asset value per share was EUR 71.5 and tangible net asset value per share was EUR 61.8.

The consolidated balance sheet totalled EUR 1,578 billion at 30 June 2023 vs. EUR 1,485 billion at 31 December 2022. The total funded balance sheet (see Methodology note 11) stood at EUR 966 billion vs. EUR 930 billion at 31 December 2022. The net amount of customer loan outstandings totalled EUR 501 billion. At the same time, customer deposits amounted to EUR 612 billion, up 3.0% vs. 31 December 2022.

At 18 July 2023, the parent company had issued EUR 39.5 billion of medium/long-term debt, having an average maturity of 4.9 years and an average spread of 79 basis points (over 6-month midswaps, excluding subordinated debt). The subsidiaries had issued EUR 1.9 billion. In all, the Group has issued a total of EUR 41.4 billion in medium/long-term debt.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was well above regulatory requirements at 152% at end-June 2023 (158% on average for the quarter), vs. 141% at end-December 2022. At the same time, the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) stood at 113% at end-June 2023 vs. 114% at end-December 2022.

The Group's risk-weighted assets (RWA) totalled EUR 385.0 billion at 30 June 2023 following LeasePlan integration (vs. EUR 362.4 billion at end-December 2022) according to CRR2/CRD5 rules. Risk-weighted assets in respect of credit risk account for 84.3% of the total, i.e., EUR 324.6 billion, up by 7.3% vs. 31 December 2022.

At 30 June 2023, the Group's Common Equity Tier 1(3) ratio stood at 13.1%, or around 330 basis points above the regulatory requirement of 9.73%. The CET 1 ratio at 30 June 2023 includes an +6 basis-point impact from the phase-in of IFRS 9. Excluding this impact, the fully-loaded ratio amounts to 13.0%. The Tier 1 ratio stood at 15.9% at end-June 2023 (16.3% at end-December 2022), while the total capital ratio amounted to 18.7% (19.4% at end-December 2022), which is above the respective regulatory requirements of 11.63% and 14.16%.

The leverage ratio stood at 4.2% at 30 June 2023, which is above the regulatory requirement of 3.5%.

With an RWA level of 32.1% and leverage exposure of 8.5% at end-June 2023, the Group's TLAC ratio is significantly above the respective Financial Stability Board requirements for 2023 of 22.0% and 6.75%. Likewise, MREL-eligible outstandings, which stood at 33.1% of RWA and 8.75% of leverage exposure at end-June 2023, are also far above the respective regulatory requirements of 25.7% and 5.91%.

The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) FitchRatings - long-term rating "A-", positive outlook, senior preferred debt rating "A", short-term rating "F1" (ii) Moody's - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) "A1", stable outlook, short-term rating "P-1" (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) "A", stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) "A", stable outlook, short-term rating "A-1".

FRENCH RETAIL BANKING





In EURm Q2 23 Q2 22 Change H1 23 H1 22 Change Net banking income 1,924 2,228 -13.6% 3,850 4,393 -12.4% Net banking income excl. PEL/CEL 1,920 2,157 -11.0% 3,856 4,299 -10.3% Operating expenses (1,443) (1,490) -3.2% (3,101) (3,182) -2.5% Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,548) (1,548) +0.0% (3,078) (3,069) +0.3% Gross operating income 481 738 -34.8% 749 1,211 -38.2% Underlying gross operating income(1) 376 680 -44.8% 772 1,324 -41.6% Net cost of risk (109) (21) x 5.2 (198) (68) x 2.9 Operating income 372 717 -48.1% 551 1,143 -51.8% Net profits or losses from other assets (2) 3 n/s 3 3 +0.0% Reported Group net income 277 534 -48.1% 415 851 -51.2% Underlying Group net income(1) 200 491 -59.4% 433 934 -53.7% RONE 9.0% 17.4% 6.7% 14.1% Underlying RONE(1) 6.5% 16.0% 7.0% 15.5%

(2)

SG networks

Average loan outstandings contracted by -2% vs. Q2 22 to EUR 207 billion. Outstanding loans to corporate and professional customers (excluding government-guaranteed PGE loans) were +4.1% higher vs. Q2 22. Home loans decreased by -2.8% vs. Q2 22, in line with the Group's selective origination policy.

Average outstanding deposits, which include all deposits from corporates and professionals clients of the SG network, declined by -2.9% vs. Q2 22 to EUR 239 billion (increase in retail client deposits and decrease in corporate deposits).

The average loan to average deposit ratio stood at 87% in Q2 23.

Life insurance assets under management totalled EUR 111 billion at end-June 2023, which is a +1% improvement over the year (with the unit-linked share accounting for 33%). Gross life insurance inflows amounted to EUR 2.1 billion at Q2 23.

Property & Casualty insurance premiums were up +9% vs. Q2 22, while Personal protection insurance premiums increased +2% vs. Q2 22.

Boursorama

With 129,000 new clients during the quarter, Boursorama strengthened its position as the leading online bank in France, and reached nearly 5 million clients at end-June 2023.

Average loan outstandings were stable on the Q2 22 level at EUR 15 billion, which is consistent with the Group's selective loan production. Home loan outstandings were stable relative to Q2 22, while consumer loan outstandings were down -6% vs. Q2 22.

Average outstanding savings including deposits and financial savings were +39% higher vs. Q2 22 at EUR 53 billion. Deposits stand at EUR 31 billion, a strong rise of +36% vs. Q2 22, notably with continued dynamic collection during the quarter (EUR +1.3 billion). Life insurance outstandings increased by +70% vs. Q2 22 (including ING outstandings), with the unit-linked share accounting for 42%.

Boursorama reinforced its day-to-day banking operations, registering growth in volumes of +37% vs. Q2 22.

In Q2 23, Boursorama posted positive net income of EUR 47 million, recording solid profitability of 66%.

Private Banking

Private Banking activities cover Private Banking activities in and outside of France. Assets under management totalled EUR 143 billion at Q2 23, excluding activities formerly managed by Lyxor. Private Banking's net asset inflows amounted to EUR 2.9 billion at Q2 23. Net banking income stood at EUR 381 million during the quarter, a historical high, representing a +6.7% increase vs. Q2 22. Net banking income for the first half of the year totalled EUR 747 million, up +4.5% vs. H1 22.

Net banking income

Revenues for the quarter totalled EUR 1,920 million, down -11.0% vs. Q2 22, excluding PEL/CEL. Net interest income excluding PEL/CEL was down by -17.4% vs. Q2 22 impacted by higher interest rates on regulated savings schemes, the consequences of the usury rate and the end of the benefit of the TLTRO. Fee income was up by +2.4% relative to Q2 22.

Revenues for the first half of the year totalled EUR 3,856 million, down -10.3% vs. H1 22, restated for the PEL/CEL provision. The net interest margin excluding PEL/CEL was down by -17.9% vs. H1 22. Fee income was up by +1.4% relative to H1 22.

Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses were EUR 1,443 million (-3.2% vs. Q2 22) and EUR 1,548 million on an underlying basis (flat compared to Q2 22). Reported operating expenses include a EUR 60 million one-off provision reversal. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 75% at Q2 23.

Over the first half, operating expenses totalled EUR 3,101 million (-2.5% vs. H1 22). The cost-to-income ratio stood at 80.5%.

Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk amounted to EUR 109 million or 18 basis points, which was slightly higher than in Q1 23 (14 basis points).

Over the first half of the year, the cost of risk totalled EUR 198 million or 16 basis points, which was higher than in H1 22 (6 basis points).

Group net income

For the quarter, the contribution to the Group net income was EUR 277 million in Q2 23, down -48% vs. Q2 22. RONE stood at 9.0% in Q2 23 (6.5% in underlying).

Over the first half of the year, the contribution to Group net income was EUR 415 million in Q2 23, down -51% vs. H1 22. RONE stood at 6.7% in H1 23.

INTERNATIONAL RETAIL BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES





In EURm Q2 23 Q2 22 Change H1 23 H1 22 Change Net banking income 2,363 2,222 +6.3% +0.9%* 4,575 4,298 +6.4% +7.7%* Operating expenses (1,167) (976) +19.6% +11.3%* (2,281) (2,065) +10.5% +11.7%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,190) (1,000) +19.0% +10.9%* (2,235) (2,017) +10.8% +12.2%* Gross operating income 1,196 1,246 -4.0% -7.1%* 2,294 2,233 +2.7% +4.1%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 1,173 1,222 -4.0% -7.1%* 2,340 2,281 +2.6% +3.9%* Net cost of risk (83) (97) -14.4% -13.2%* (174) (422) -58.8% -24.3%* Operating income 1,113 1,149 -3.1% -6.6%* 2,120 1,811 +17.1% +7.4%* Net profits or losses from other assets 0 8 n/s n/s (1) 10 n/s n/s Reported Group net income 587 687 -14.6% -15.4%* 1,151 1,047 +9.9% -0.6%* Underlying Group net income(1) 575 674 -14.7% -15.6%* 1,175 1,073 +9.5% -0.7%* RONE 22.8% 26.0% 20.0% 19.4% Underlying RONE(1) 22.3% 25.5% 20.4% 19.9%

International Retail Banking's outstanding loans posted growth of +6.5% vs. Q2 22 to EUR 90.6 billion. Outstanding deposits also advanced, and grew by +3.6% vs. Q2 22 to EUR 83.0 billion. 4

In Europe, outstanding loans rose by +6.6% compared with end-June 2022 to EUR 65.5 billion, driven by strong momentum in all regions, and particularly in the Czech Republic (+8.2% vs. Q2 22) and Romania (+7.4% vs. Q2 22). Outstanding deposits rose by +2.8% vs. Q2 22 to EUR 55.7 billion, driven by Romania (+7.9% vs. Q2 22) and stabilized over the quarter in the Czech Republic vs. Q2 22.

Commercial performances continued to be steady in Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories, where loan outstandings rose by +6.4% vs. in Q2 22 to EUR 25 billion. Deposits increased by +5.3% vs. Q2 22 to EUR 27.2 billion. Corporate segment was particularly dynamic with a growth in loans of +6.9% vs. Q2 22 and deposits of +7.3% vs. Q2 22.

In the Insurance activity, life insurance outstandings rose by +1.8% on the Q2 22 level to EUR 133.3 billion. The share of unit-linked products was 38%, up +2.8 points over the same period. Net inflows in life insurance remained positive over the first half of the year at EUR 0.6 billion. Protection insurance saw a +5.3% increase vs. Q2 22, with the activity continuing to be driven by a +11.7% rise in P&C insurance over the same period.

Financial Services also posted very robust growth. The acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD, the long-term vehicle leasing and fleet management activity, closed on 22 May 2023. The new combined entity now has a fleet of around 3.4 million vehicles. The fleet posted annualised growth of +3.0% vs. end-June 2022 (at constant perimeter and excluding entities held for sale).

Equipment Finance outstanding loans grew by +2.8% relative to end-June 2022 to EUR 14.9 billion.

Net banking income

Over the quarter, net banking income amounted to EUR 2,363 million, up by +6.3% vs. Q2 22.

Over the first half of the year, revenues climbed by +6.4% vs. H1 22 to EUR 4,575 million.

International Retail Banking's net banking income stood at EUR 1,268 million in Q2 23 and was stable vs. Q2 22. Over H1 23, net banking income amounted to EUR 2,530 million, down -2.8% vs. H1 22 and up by +4.9%* at constant scope and exchange rate vs. H1 22.

Revenues in Europe were stable over the second quarter of 2023 vs. Q2 22. The rise in fee income offset mixed trends for the net interest margin during the quarter amid a context of high interest rates.

Revenues increased in all regions across Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories by +10.1% vs. Q2 22, driven by a strong increase in net interest margin of +16% vs. Q2 22.

The Insurance business registered net banking income growth of +2.9% to EUR 175 million vs. Q2 22 under IFRS 17. In H1 23, net banking income grew strongly by +18.4% vs. H1 22 to EUR 328 million.

Financial Services' net banking income was significantly higher (+17.3%) vs. Q2 22 at EUR 920 million. This includes LeasePlan revenues which have been integrated since end of May 2023, i.e. around EUR 200 million. At constant perimeter, ALD reported a slight decrease in net banking income, with an unfavourable base effect due to hyperinflation in Turkey in Q2 22. At ALD, income from used-car sales stood at an average EUR 2,614 per vehicle this quarter (excluding the depreciation curve adjustment). In H1 23, Financial Services to Corporates recorded net banking income of EUR 1,717 million, up by +21.1% vs. H1 22.

Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,167 million, up by +19.6% vs. Q2 22 (+19.0% in underlying), impacted by LeasePlan operating expenses of EUR 111 million following its consolidation since 22 May 2023 and expenses related to its integration of around EUR 60 million.

Over the first half, operating expenses came to EUR 2,281 million, up +10.5% vs. H1 22.

At International Retail Banking, the cost increase remained under control over the quarter at +1.0% vs. Q2 22 despite an inflationary context.

In the Insurance business, operating expenses increased by +14.8% vs. Q2 22.

At Financial Services, operating expenses increased by +63.8% vs. Q2 22, including LeasePlan costs and expenses related to the integration of LeasePlan. At constant rate and perimeter, they increased by +21.1%* on an underlying basis vs. Q2 22.

Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk decreased to 24 basis points (or EUR 83 million) vs. 28 basis points in Q2 22.

Over the first half of the year, the cost of risk stood at 26 basis points vs. 60 basis points in H1 22.

Reported Group net income

Over the quarter, the contribution to Group net income was EUR 587 million in Q2 23, down -14.6% vs. Q2 22. RONE stood at 22.8% in Q2 23 (22.3% in underlying). RONE was 19.1% in International Retail Banking and 27.2% in Financial Services and Insurance at Q2 23.

Over the first half of the year, the contribution to Group net income was EUR 1,151 million, up +9.9% vs. H1 22. RONE stood at 20% vs. 19.4% in H1 22. RONE was 17.5% in International Retail Banking and 22.4% in Financial Services and Insurance in H1 23.

GLOBAL BANKING & INVESTOR SOLUTIONS





In EUR m Q2 23 Q2 22 Variation H1 23 H1 22 Variation Net banking income 2,375 2,563 -7.3% -6.2%* 5,133 5,318 -3.5% -3.2%* Operating expenses (1,605) (1,565) +2.6% +3.8%* (3,648) (3,737) -2.4% -2.1%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,668) (1,755) -4.9% -3.9%* (3,271) (3,366) -2.8% -2.5%* Gross operating income 770 998 -22.8% -21.9%* 1,485 1,581 -6.1% -5.8%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 707 808 -12.5% -11.2%* 1,862 1,952 -4.6% -4.4%* Net cost of risk 27 (69) n/s n/s 22 (263) n/s n/s Operating income 797 929 -14.2% -13.1%* 1,507 1,318 +14.3% +14.8%* Reported Group net income 638 742 -14.0% -12.9%* 1,203 1,044 +15.2% +15.6%* Underlying Group net income(1) 590 596 -1.0% +0.6%* 1,489 1,329 +12.0% +12.3%* RONE 18.1% 20.3% +0.0% +0.0%* 16.8% 14.5% +0.0% +0.0%* Underlying RONE(1) 16.7% 16.3% +0.0% +0.0%* 20.8% 18.5% +0.0% +0.0%*

Net banking income

Global Banking & Investor Solutions notched up a solid performance in the second quarter, posting revenues of EUR 2,375 million, down -7.3% with respect to a very high Q2 22. 5

Over the first half, revenues dipped slightly by -3.5% vs. H1 22 (EUR 5,133 million vs. EUR 5,318 million).

Global Markets & Investor Services recorded revenues of EUR 1,521 million in Q2 23, down by -12.7% in comparison to a very high reference point in Q2 22. Over H1 23, revenues totalled EUR 3,452 million, which was -6.9% vs. H1 22.

Global Markets recorded a good performance, with revenues of EUR 1,342 million, down -11.5% vs. Q2 22 in a slower market. Over H1 23, revenues decreased by -7.0% vs. H1 22 to EUR 3, 063 million.

The Equities business recorded an overall good level of activity, posting Q2 23 revenues of EUR 785 million, down -5.8% vs. Q2 22. Market conditions were less favourable due to lower volumes and weaker volatility. Over H1 23, revenues were down -12.3% vs. H1 22 to EUR 1,616 million.

Amid less conducive market conditions due to weaker interest rate and currency volatility, FIC activities recorded a -18.4% decrease in revenues in Q2 23 vs. Q2 22, to EUR 557 million. Continued strong dynamics in Financing activities despite lower client activity. Over H1 23, revenues remained stable vs. H1 22 to EUR 1,447 million.

Securities Services' revenues contracted by -20.8% over the quarter to EUR 179 million. Excluding the impact of several participations notably in Euroclear in Q2 22, business activity advanced by +12.2% compared with Q2 22. Over H1 23, revenues declined by -6.0% vs. H1 22 and rose by +6.2% excluding participations. Assets under Custody and Assets under Administration totalled EUR 4,702 billion and EUR 587 billion, respectively.

Financing & Advisory activities registered a solid performance with Q2 revenues of EUR 854 million, up +4.0% vs. Q2 22. Over H1 23, revenues totalled EUR 1,681 million, a +4.3% increase vs. H1 22.

The Global Banking & Advisory business turned in a solid performance, with revenue decreasing slightly by -4.6% vs. a very high Q2 22 reference point. The activity reaped the benefit of robust momentum in Asset Backed Products and Investment Banking, thanks notably to debt capital market activities and telecommunications, media and technology (TMT) sector financing. Asset Finance platform showed robust performance and Natural Resources activities demonstrated sound resilience. Over H1 23, revenues are down -4.8% vs. H1 22.

Global Transaction and Payment Services once again posted an excellent performance, with revenue growth of +42.4% vs. Q2 22 that took advantage of positive interest rates and sound commercial performances. In H1 23, revenues advanced strongly by +46.5% relative to H1 22.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 1,605 million over the quarter, up slightly by +2.6% vs. Q2 22, mainly due to one-off items for a total amount of EUR 95 million. On an underlying basis, excluding the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF), they contracted by -3.2%. This brought the underlying cost-to-income ratio, excluding the SRF contribution, to 65.2% in Q2 23.

Over the first half of 2023, operating expenses fell by -2.4% vs. H1 22 and decreased by -0.8% on an underlying basis excluding SRF, resulting in an underlying cost-to-income ratio, excluding the SRF contribution, of 59.0% in H1 23.

Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk improved sharply to -7 basis points (or a reversal EUR -27 million) vs. 1 basis point in Q1 23, notably due to reversals on provisions.

Over the first half of the year, the cost of risk stood at -3 basis points vs. 30 basis points in H1 22.

Group net income

The contribution to Group net income was EUR 638 million on a reported basis and EUR 590 million on an underlying basis, respectively down by -14.0% and -1.0% vs. Q2 22.

The contribution was EUR 1,203 million on a reported basis and EUR 1,489 million on an underlying basis for the first half of the year.

Global Banking & Investor Solutions posted strong profitability with a reported RONE of 18.1% and 16.7% on an underlying basis for the quarter (19.3% on an underlying basis, restated for the impact of the SRF contribution).

Over the first half, reported RONE stood at 16.8% and 20.8% on an underlying basis (23.3% on an underlying basis excluding SRF).

CORPORATE CENTRE





In EURm Q2 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Net banking income (375) (112) (600) (65) Underlying net banking income(1) (135) (112) (360) (65) Operating expenses (226) (294) (468) (472) Underlying operating expenses(1) (55) (148) (78) (145) Gross operating income (601) (406) (1 068) (537) Underlying gross operating income(1) (190) (260) (438) (210) Net cost of risk (1) (30) 2 (25) Net profits or losses from other assets (79) (3,303) (100) (3,303) Underlying profits or losses from other assets(1) - - (21) - Income tax 103 317 216 336 Reported Group net income (602) (3,474) (1,001) (3,632) Underlying Group net income(1) (205) (280) (430) (317)

The Corporate Centre includes:

the property management of the Group's head office,

the Group's equity portfolio,

the Treasury function for the Group,

certain costs related to cross-functional projects, as well as several costs incurred by the Group that are not re-invoiced to the businesses. 6

The Corporate Centre's net banking income totalled EUR -375 million in Q2 23 vs. EUR -112 million in Q2 22. It notably included the negative impact from the unwinding of hedges taken out against the TLTRO scheme for around EUR -0.1 billion at Q2 23 (approximately EUR -0.3 billion in 2023) and the negative impact of one-off items for around EUR -240 million. The underlying net banking income stood at EUR -135 million in Q2 23 vs. EUR -112 million in Q2 22.

Operating expenses totalled EUR -226 million in Q2 23 vs. EUR -294 million in Q2 22. In particular, they included the Group's transformation costs for a total amount of EUR -184 million relating to French Retail Banking activities (EUR -122 million), Global Banking & Investor Solutions (EUR -8 million) and the Corporate Centre (EUR -54 million). Underlying costs came to EUR -55 million in Q2 23 vs. EUR -148 million in Q2 22.

Gross operating income totalled EUR -601 million in Q2 23 vs. EUR -406 million in Q2 22. Underlying gross operating income totalled EUR -190 million in Q2 23 vs. EUR -260 million in Q2 22.

The Corporate Centre's contribution to Group net income totalled EUR -602 million in Q2 23 vs.

EUR -3,474 million in Q2 22. It includes the negative impact from the disposal of ALD's activities in Russia for EUR -79 million, which was recorded under Net profits or losses from other assets. The Corporate Centre's contribution to Group underlying net income totalled EUR -205 million in Q2 23 vs. EUR -280 million in Q2 22.

2023 and 2024 financial communications calendar







18 September 2023 Capital Markets Day (London) 3 November 2023 Third quarter and nine-month 2023 results

8 February 2024 Fourth quarter and full year 2023 results 3 May 2024 First quarter 2024 results

The Alternative Performance Measures, notably the notions of net banking income for the pillars, operating expenses, IFRIC 21 adjustment, cost of risk in basis points, ROE, ROTE, RONE, net assets, tangible net assets, and the amounts serving as a basis for the different restatements carried out (in particular the transition from published data to underlying data) are presented in the methodology notes, as are the principles for the presentation of prudential ratios.







APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA

GROUP NET INCOME BY CORE BUSINESS

In EUR m Q2 23 Q2 22 Variation H1 23 H1 22 Variation French Retail Banking 277 534 -48.1% 415 851 -51.2% International Retail Banking and Financial Services 587 687 -14.6% 1,151 1,047 +9.9% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 638 742 -14.0% 1,203 1,044 +15.2% Core Businesses 1,502 1,963 -23.5% 2,769 2,942 -5.9% Corporate Centre (602) (3,474) +82.7% (1,001) (3,632) +72.4% Group 900 (1,511) n/s 1,768 (690) n/s

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In EUR m 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Cash, due from central banks 215,376 207,013 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 496,362 427,151 Hedging derivatives 31,126 32,971 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 90,556 92,960 Securities at amortised cost 27,595 26,143 Due from banks at amortised cost 83,269 68,171 Customer loans at amortised cost 490,421 506,635 Revaluation of differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk (1,925) (2,262) Investments of insurance companies 616 353 Tax assets 4,385 4,484 Other assets 73,792 82,315 Non-current assets held for sale 3,590 1,081 Investments accounted for using the equity method 209 146 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 57,535 33,958 Goodwill 5,523 3,781 Total 1,578,430 1,484,900

In EUR m 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Due to central banks 9,468 8,361 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 380,821 304,175 Hedging derivatives 44,156 46,164 Debt securities issued 151,320 133,176 Due to banks 119,923 133,011 Customer deposits 546,655 530,764 Revaluation of differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk (8,367) (9,659) Tax liabilities 2,356 1,645 Other liabilities 93,421 107,315 Non-current liabilities held for sale 2,212 220 Insurance contract-related liabilities 138,746 135,875 Provisions 4,577 4,579 Subordinated debt 15,158 15,948 Total liabilities 1,500,446 1,411,574 Shareholders' equity - - Shareholders' equity, Group share - - Issued common stocks and capital reserves 21,267 21,248 Other equity instruments 10,136 9,136 Retained earnings 34,485 34,479 Net income 1,768 1,825 Sub-total 67,656 66,688 Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses 351 282 Sub-total equity, Group share 68,007 66,970 Non-controlling interests 9,977 6,356 Total equity 77,984 73,326 Total 1,578,430 1,484,900

9.APPENDIX 2: METHODOLOGY





1 - The financial information presented for the second quarter and first half 2023 was examined by the Board of Directors on 2 August, 2023 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. The limited review procedures on the condensed interim financial statements at 30 June 2023 carried by the Statutory Auditors are currently underway.

2 - Net banking income

The pillars' net banking income is defined on page 41 of Societe Generale's 2023 Universal Registration Document. The terms "Revenues" or "Net Banking Income" are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar's net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity.

3 - Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the "Operating Expenses" as presented in notes 5 and 8.2 to the Group's consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2022. The term "costs" is also used to refer to Operating Expenses. The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 41 of Societe Generale's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

4 - IFRIC 21 adjustment

The IFRIC 21 adjustment corrects the result of the charges recognised in the accounts in their entirety when they are due (generating event) so as to recognise only the portion relating to the current quarter, i.e. a quarter of the total. It consists in smoothing the charge recognised accordingly over the financial year in order to provide a more economic idea of the costs actually attributable to the activity over the period analysed.

The contributions to Single Resolution Fund ("SRF") are part of IFRIC 21 adjusted charges, they include contributions to national resolution funds within the EU.

5 - Exceptional items - Transition from accounting data to underlying data

It may be necessary for the Group to present underlying indicators in order to facilitate the understanding of its actual performance. The transition from published data to underlying data is obtained by restating published data for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 adjustment.

Moreover, the Group restates the revenues and earnings of the French Retail Banking pillar for PEL/CEL provision allocations or write-backs. This adjustment makes it easier to identify the revenues and earnings relating to the pillar's activity, by excluding the volatile component related to commitments specific to regulated savings.

The reconciliation enabling the transition from published accounting data to underlying data is set out in the table below:

in EURm Q2 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Exceptional Net banking income (+) 240 0 240 0 One-off items(1) 240 0 240 0 Exceptional operating expenses (-) (20) (125) 836 859 IFRIC linearisation (239) (284) 435 557 Transformation costs(1) 184 159 366 302 Of which related to French Retail Banking 122 97 262 201 Of which related to Global Banking & Investor Solutions 8 25 19 39 Of which related to Corporate Centre 54 37 85 62 One-off items 35 0 35 0 Exceptional Net profit or losses from other assets (+/-) 79 3,303 79 3,303 Net losses from the disposal of Russian activities(1) 0 3,303 0 3,303 Net losses from the disposal of ALD Russia(1) 79 0 79 0 Total exceptional items (pre-tax) 299 3,178 1,155 4,162 Total exceptional items (post-tax) 259 2,992 899 3,709 Reported Net income - Group Share 900 (1,511) 1,768 (690) Total exceptional items - Group share (post-tax) 259 2,992 899 3,709 Underlying Net income - Group Share 1,159 1,481 2,667 3,019

7

6 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings

The cost of risk is defined on pages 42 and 691 of Societe Generale's 2023 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases.

In EURm Q2 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 French Retail Banking







Net Cost Of Risk 109 21 198 68 Gross loan Outstandings 249,843 245,710 251,266 244,177 Cost of Risk in bp 18 3 16 6 International Retail Banking and Financial Services







Net Cost Of Risk 83 97 174 422 Gross loan Outstandings 137,819 141,075 136,404 140,811 Cost of Risk in bp 24 28 26 60 Global Banking and Investor Solutions







Net Cost Of Risk (27) 69 (22) 263 Gross loan Outstandings 165,847 176,934 171,719 173,842 Cost of Risk in bp (7) 16 (3) 30 Corporate Centre







Net Cost Of Risk 1 30 (2) 25 Gross loan Outstandings 18,873 14,943 17,705 14,678 Cost of Risk in bp 2 79 (2) 34 Societe Generale Group







Net Cost Of Risk 166 217 348 778 Gross loan Outstandings 572,382 578,662 577,093 573,508 Cost of Risk in bp 12 15 12 27

The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default ("doubtful").

7 - ROE, ROTE, RONE

The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on page 43 of Societe Generale's 2023 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale's return on equity and return on tangible equity.

RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group's businesses, according to the principles presented on page 43 of Societe Generale's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

Group net income used for the ratio numerator is book Group net income adjusted for "interest net of tax payable on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations" and "unrealised gains/losses booked under shareholders' equity, excluding conversion reserves" (see methodology note No. 9). For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment.

Details of the corrections made to book equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below:



ROTE calculation: calculation methodology

End of period (in EURm) Q2 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Shareholders' equity Group share 68,007 65,023 68,007 65,023 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (10,815) (8,683) (10,815) (8,683) Interest payable to holders of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) (28) (8) (28) (8) OCI excluding conversion reserves 688 577 688 577 Distribution provision(2) (982) (1,193) (982) (1,193) Distribution N-1 to be paid (441) (914) (441) (914) ROE equity end-of-period 56,430 54,801 56,430 54,801 Average ROE equity 56,334 55,009 56,203 54,887 Average Goodwill (4,041) (3,646) (3,847) (3,636) Average Intangible Assets (3,117) (2,710) (2,997) (2,729) Average ROTE equity 49,176 48,653 49,359 48,522 Group net Income 900 (1,511) 1,768 (690) Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation (216) (159) (379) (278) Cancellation of goodwill impairment - - - 2 Ajusted Group net Income 684 (1,670) 1,390 (966) Average ROTE equity 49,176 48,653 49,359 48,522 ROTE 5.6% -13.7% 5.6% -4.0% Underlying Group net income 1,159 1,481 2,667 3,019 Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation (216) (159) (379) (278) Cancellation of goodwill impairment - - - 2 Ajusted Underlying Group net Income 943 1,322 2,288 2,743 Average ROTE equity (underlying) 49,435 51,645 50,257 52,231 Underlying ROTE 7.6% 10.2% 9.1% 10.5%

RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm)

In EURm Q2 23 Q2 22 Change H1 23 H1 22 Change French Retail Banking 12,338 12,296 +0.3% 12,365 12,058 +2.5% International Retail Banking and Financial Services 10,310 10,565 -2.4% 11,510 10,795 +6.6% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 14,132 14,644 -3.5% 14,347 14,385 -0.3% Core Businesses 36,780 37,505 -1.9% 38,222 37,238 +2.6% Corporate Center 19,554 17,504 +11.7% 17,981 17,649 +1.9% Group 56,334 55,009 +2.4% 56,203 54,887 +2.4%

8

8 - Net assets and tangible net assets

Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 45 of the Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below:

End of period (in EURm) H1 23 Q1 23 2022 Shareholders' equity Group share 68,007 68,747 66,970 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (10,815) (10,823) (10,017) Interest of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) (28) (102) (24) Book value of own shares in trading portfolio 134 130 67 Net Asset Value 57,298 57,952 56,996 Goodwill (4,429) (3,652) (3,652) Intangible Assets (3,356) (2,878) (2,875) Net Tangible Asset Value 49,513 51,423 50,469 Number of shares used to calculate NAPS(2) 801,471 801,471 801,147 Net Asset Value per Share 71.5 72.3 71.1 Net Tangible Asset Value per Share 61.8 64.2 63.0

9

9 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see page 44 of Societe Generale's 2023 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE. As specified on page 45 of Societe Generale's 2023 Universal Registration Document, the Group also publishes EPS adjusted for the impact of non-economic and exceptional items presented in methodology note No. 5 (underlying EPS).

The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table:

Average number of shares (thousands) H1 23 Q1 23 2022 Existing shares 822,101 829,046 845,478 Deductions Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff 6,845 6,899 6,252 Other own shares and treasury shares 13,892 20,838 16,788 Number of shares used to calculate EPS(1) 801,363 801,309 822,437 Group net Income (in EUR m) 1,768 868 1,825 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (in EUR m) (379) (163) (596) Adjusted Group net income (in EUR m) 1,390 705 1,230 EPS (in EUR) 1.73 0.88 1.50 Underlying EPS (in EUR) 2.45 1.05 5.87

10 - The Societe Generale Group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital is calculated in accordance with applicable CRR2/CRD5 rules. The phased-in and fully loaded solvency ratios are presented pro forma for current earnings, net of dividends, for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. The leverage ratio is also calculated according to applicable CRR2/CRD5 rules including the phased-in following the same rationale as solvency ratios.

1011 - Funded balance sheet, loan to deposit ratio

The funded balance sheet is based on the Group financial statements. It is obtained in two steps:

A first step aiming at reclassifying the items of the financial statements into aggregates allowing for a more economic reading of the balance sheet. Main reclassifications:





Insurance: grouping of the accounting items related to insurance within a single aggregate in both assets and liabilities.

Customer loans: include outstanding loans with customers (net of provisions and write-downs, including net lease financing outstanding and transactions at fair value through profit and loss); excludes financial assets reclassified under loans and receivables in accordance with the conditions stipulated by IFRS 9 (these positions have been reclassified in their original lines).

Wholesale funding:

Includes interbank liabilities and debt securities issued.

Financing transactions have been allocated to medium/long-term resources and short-term resources based on the maturity of outstanding, more or less than one year.

Reclassification under customer deposits of the share of issues placed by French Retail Banking networks (recorded in medium/long-term financing), and certain transactions carried out with counterparties equivalent to customer deposits (previously included in short term financing).

Deduction from customer deposits and reintegration into short-term financing of certain transactions equivalent to market resources.

A second step aiming at excluding the contribution of insurance subsidiaries, and netting derivatives, repurchase agreements, securities borrowing/lending, accruals and "due to central banks".





The Group loan/deposit ratio is determined as the division of the customer loans by customer deposits as presented in the funded balance sheet.

NB (1) The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding rules.

(2) All the information on the results for the period (notably: press release, downloadable data, presentation slides and supplement) is available on Societe Generale's website www.societegenerale.com in the "Investor" section.

10.APPENDIX 3 : PUBLICATION OF NEW QUARTERLY SERIES





Societe Generale is releasing restated quarterly statements reflecting the impacts from the merger of Societe Generale and Credit du Nord in France to create a unique brand name, SG.

Following the completion of the merger of French networks in France, the Group proceeded to some non-material adjustments in its organization with the transfer of Societe des Banques de Monaco and the premium client base from Credit du Nord to private banking operations in France and the transfer of employee savings' activities operated by Services Epargne Entreprises(11) ("S2E") from French networks in France to insurance activities within International retail banking and financial services in order to reinforce already existing synergies with financial savings.

The historical quarterly financial reporting has been restated in compliance with the following changes in governance.

This organisational change comprises some immaterial adjustments to the cost sharing of some activities of Global Markets and Investor Services and Global Banking and Advisory.

All of the above items have no impact on the performance of the Group nor on the Corporate Centre.

The series of 2022 and Q1 23 quarterly results have been adjusted consequently and are available on the Societe Generale website. (The figures included in this press release are unaudited.)

Financial impact in FY 2022 on French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services and Global Banking & Investor Solutions

In EURm Group French Retail Banking Reported



12/05/2023 Reported



03/08/2023 Gap Reported



12/05/2023 Reported



03/08/2023 Gap Net Banking Income 27,155 27,155 - 8,706 8,684 -22 Operating expenses -17,994 -17,994 - -6,403 -6,380 23 Gross operating income 9,161 9,161 - 2,303 2,304 1 Group net income 1,825 1,825 - 1,399 1,400 1 International Retail Banking & Financial Services Global Banking & Investor Solutions Corporate Centre Reported



12/05/2023 Reported



03/08/2023 Gap Reported



12/05/2023 Reported



03/08/2023 Gap Reported



12/05/2023 Reported



03/08/2023 Gap Net Banking Income 8,595 8,617 22 10,082 10,082 - -228 -228 - Operating expenses -4,009 -4,032 -23 -6,634 -6,634 - -948 -948 - Gross operating income 4,586 4,585 -1 3,448 3,448 - -1,176 -1,176 - Group net income 2,226 2,225 -1 2,427 2,427 - -4,227 -4,227 - Global Markets & Investor Services Financing & Advisory Global Banking & Investor Solutions Reported



12/05/2023 Reported



03/08/2023 Gap Reported



12/05/2023 Reported



03/08/2023 Gap Reported



12/05/2023 Reported



03/08/2023 Gap Net Banking Income 6,708 6,708 - 3,374 3,374 - 10,082 10,082 - Operating expenses -4,705 -4,708 -3 -1,929 -1,926 3 -6,634 -6,634 - Gross operating income 2,003 2,000 -3 1,445 1,448 3 3,448 3,448 - Group net income 1,524 1,522 -2 903 905 2 2,427 2,427 -

