Reliq Health Technologies Inc.: Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts with 20 Rural Health Clinics in CA, NV, PR, TX and the USVI

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed contracts with 20 new Rural Health Clinics (RHC's) in California, Nevada, Puerto Rico, Texas and the US Virgin Islands that are expected to add over 50,000 patients to its iUGO Care platform by the end of December 2024.



"Building on our success to date with Rural Health Clinics in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, we are now expanding into RHCs on the US mainland as well as adding new RHCs on the islands," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "The Rural Health Clinic program is intended to increase access to primary care services for patients in underserved, rural communities. Clinics that are granted RHC status receive enhanced reimbursement rates for providing Medicare and Medicaid services to their patients. Reliq specializes in delivering virtual care solutions to remote and rural communities and is uniquely positioned to address the needs of RHCs and their patients. We will begin onboarding the first five RHCs next month and expect to add over 10,000 patients to our iUGO Care platform by mid-2024 through these clinics, at an average revenue of $60 per patient per month. The remaining 15 RHCs will be onboarded in 2024 and are expected to add a further 40,000 patients to the platform by the end of the 2024 calendar year."

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN:A2AJTB.

