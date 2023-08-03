

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to near 4-week highs of 1.0914 against the euro and 143.88 against the yen, from early lows of 1.0949 and 142.93, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 1.2683 and 0.8799 from early lows of 1.2729 and 0.8767, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to a 2-month high of 0.6522, a 5-week high of 0.6065 and nearly a 4-week high of 1.3373 from early lows of 0.6556, 0.6091 and 1.3334, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 146.00 against the yen, 1.24 against the pound, 0.90 against the franc, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.59 against the kiwi and 1.36 against the loonie.



