DJ Huobi and AICoin Join Forces to Create an Efficient and Swift Digital Asset Trading Experience

Chainwire Huobi and AICoin Join Forces to Create an Efficient and Swift Digital Asset Trading Experience 03-Aug-2023 / 09:01 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Huobi Singapore / August 3, 2023 The globally leading digital asset trading platform Huobi has announced a profound collaboration with data service provider AICoin. The goal is to fully integrate API trading functionality and jointly build a more robust digital asset trading ecosystem, providing users with a convenient and efficient trading experience. As part of this partnership, Huobi will launch a series of time-limited promotional activities starting from August 7th 2023 New users who register on Huobi through the AICoin link will have the opportunity to enjoy various rewards, including Prime4 fee discount levels, full fee refunds, and trading experience funds. The API trading functionality allows users to customize their trading strategies, manage assets, and conduct data analysis, providing a more diverse range of trading tools and a more refined trading experience. Whether a novice or a professional trader, users can tailor their trading experience according to their specific needs, enhancing trading efficiency and investment returns. Additionally, this collaboration will enable Huobi users to access comprehensive, accurate, and timely market information. Through AICoin's data service interface, Huobi users can search for all available cryptocurrencies and access real-time market dynamics, price trends, technical indicators, and other information, empowering them to make well-informed investment decisions. According to the project manager at Huobi, the collaboration will fully leverage the strengths of both parties to create more trading opportunities and value-added services for users. It is also one of Huobi's initiatives to optimize the user trading experience. Going forward, Huobi will continuously uphold the principle of putting users first, continually enhancing trading functionalities and user experience, and creating a free, smooth, and efficient metaverse financial hub for Huobi users. The collaboration not only enhances the trading experience and efficiency for Huobi users but also provides them with innovative trading tools and services, promoting flexible, convenient, and efficient trading processes. The partnership also strengthens the innovation and competitiveness in the field of digital asset trading, offering greater convenience and choices to cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. Public information indicates that since its brand upgrade, Huobi has consistently pursued a "global development" strategy. The platform aims to provide users with secure, reliable, and diversified digital asset trading services through continuous technological innovation, compliance, secure operation, and eco-friendly cooperation. Huobi is also committed to expanding its business presence globally, further elevating its level of globalization, and fostering platform user growth on a larger scale. About Huobi: Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. About AICoin: AICoin (www.aicoin.com )is a leading provider of digital asset market data applications, serving millions of global users. The platform offers a range of distinctive features, including price alerts, professional K-line charts, primary signals, customizable indicators, asset statistics, intelligent splitting of orders, one-click trading, and automated arbitrage, providing users with a one-stop service for tracking hotspots, market analysis, rapid order placement, asset management, and value enhancement. Contact Details Michael Wang glo-media@huobi.com Company Website https://www.huobi.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1695317 03-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e4215a7685078fbada5abcf02ec9a626

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695317&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)