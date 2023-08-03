Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
03.08.2023 | 10:34
Huobi and AICoin Join Forces to Create an Efficient and Swift Digital Asset Trading Experience

DJ Huobi and AICoin Join Forces to Create an Efficient and Swift Digital Asset Trading Experience 

Chainwire 
Huobi and AICoin Join Forces to Create an Efficient and Swift Digital Asset Trading Experience 
03-Aug-2023 / 09:01 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Huobi 
Singapore / August 3, 2023 The globally leading digital asset trading platform Huobi has announced a profound 
collaboration with data service provider AICoin. The goal is to fully integrate API trading functionality and jointly 
build a more robust digital asset trading ecosystem, providing users with a convenient and efficient trading 
experience. 
As part of this partnership, Huobi will launch a series of time-limited promotional activities starting from August 7th 
2023 New users who register on Huobi through the AICoin link will have the opportunity to enjoy various rewards, 
including Prime4 fee discount levels, full fee refunds, and trading experience funds. 
The API trading functionality allows users to customize their trading strategies, manage assets, and conduct data 
analysis, providing a more diverse range of trading tools and a more refined trading experience. Whether a novice or a 
professional trader, users can tailor their trading experience according to their specific needs, enhancing trading 
efficiency and investment returns. 
Additionally, this collaboration will enable Huobi users to access comprehensive, accurate, and timely market 
information. Through AICoin's data service interface, Huobi users can search for all available cryptocurrencies and 
access real-time market dynamics, price trends, technical indicators, and other information, empowering them to make 
well-informed investment decisions. 
According to the project manager at Huobi, the collaboration will fully leverage the strengths of both parties to 
create more trading opportunities and value-added services for users. It is also one of Huobi's initiatives to optimize 
the user trading experience. Going forward, Huobi will continuously uphold the principle of putting users first, 
continually enhancing trading functionalities and user experience, and creating a free, smooth, and efficient metaverse 
financial hub for Huobi users. 
The collaboration not only enhances the trading experience and efficiency for Huobi users but also provides them with 
innovative trading tools and services, promoting flexible, convenient, and efficient trading processes. The partnership 
also strengthens the innovation and competitiveness in the field of digital asset trading, offering greater convenience 
and choices to cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. 
Public information indicates that since its brand upgrade, Huobi has consistently pursued a "global development" 
strategy. The platform aims to provide users with secure, reliable, and diversified digital asset trading services 
through continuous technological innovation, compliance, secure operation, and eco-friendly cooperation. Huobi is also 
committed to expanding its business presence globally, further elevating its level of globalization, and fostering 
platform user growth on a larger scale. 
About Huobi: 
Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
About AICoin: 
AICoin (www.aicoin.com )is a leading provider of digital asset market data applications, serving millions of global 
users. The platform offers a range of distinctive features, including price alerts, professional K-line charts, primary 
signals, customizable indicators, asset statistics, intelligent splitting of orders, one-click trading, and automated 
arbitrage, providing users with a one-stop service for tracking hotspots, market analysis, rapid order placement, asset 
management, and value enhancement. 
Contact Details 
Michael Wang 
glo-media@huobi.com 
Company Website 
https://www.huobi.com/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1695317 03-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e4215a7685078fbada5abcf02ec9a626

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695317&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

