Germany-based Ostermeier H2ydrogen Solutions has developed a containerized solution to produce heat and hot water from hydrogen. It includes a photovoltaic inverter, a battery, a heat pump, a heat and cold buffer storage system, an electrolyzer, a compressor, and a fuel cell.From pv magazine Germany The Fulda University of Applied Sciences in Germany has developed a turnkey self-sufficient solution that supplies buildings with heat and electricity using hydrogen-based technology. Munich-based Ostermeier H2ydrogen Solutions (OHS) built the system in accordance with the researchers' specifications, ...

