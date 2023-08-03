emnify, a leading innovator in cloud-native IoT connectivity solutions, orchestrating millions of daily transactions on its global platform, today proudly announces the appointment of Artur Michalczyk as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Artur Michalczyk, an industry heavyweight who melds traditional telecom expertise with cutting-edge CPaaS, cloud, and API capabilities, will bring a wealth of experience and leadership to emnify's engineering team. His unique blend of experience not only fortifies emnify's leadership team but also strongly reaffirms the company's position at the cutting edge of IoT technology.

Having held significant positions such as Senior Vice President of CPaaS Engineering at Vonage, Senior Vice President of Converged Platform and Enterprise Solutions Development at Syniverse, and CTO roles at NewVoiceMedia and MACH, Artur has honed his ability to unite global teams, spearhead platform innovation, and successfully drive product development. He now sets his sights on expanding emnify's SuperNetwork platform and scaling its engineering organization.

"Innovation thrives on understanding the market needs and creating solutions that matter," Artur explained. "At emnify, we are transcending the boundaries of traditional telecommunications with our customer-first, cloud-native approach. My vision is to work closely with our dedicated product and engineering teams to expand and scale our unique IoT SuperNetwork, targeting a ten-fold increase in current volume capacity."

Artur's leadership philosophy emphasizes team connectivity and coherence, ensuring that as the organization grows, the close-knit culture remains intact. He values the intricate balance of scaling while maintaining personal connections within the team.

Frank Stoecker, CEO of emnify, says, "Artur's appointment comes at a time when emnify is ready to make a quantum leap in its growth. His deep industry knowledge and his exceptional ability to foster a sense of unity and collaboration across globally dispersed teams align perfectly with our vision for emnify. We look forward to the transformative impact his leadership will have on our product, team, and customers."

Artur Michalczyk's appointment demonstrates emnify's commitment to elevating the IoT connectivity landscape through continuous innovation and superior user experience.

About emnify:

emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables.

The emnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and soon satellite) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions and counting. emnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers, system integrators, and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

Founded in 2014, emnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity into an easy-to-consume cloud resource trusted today by thousands of the world's most innovative companies. To learn more about emnify, please visit www.emnify.com

