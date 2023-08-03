University of Derby study finds one third of students rethinking university choice ahead of results day

DERBY, England, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Results Day fast approaching, almost one third of students are not completely certain that they have made the right university choice, according to research commissioned by the University of Derby.

The survey, conducted by The Student Room - an online platform for prospective students - found that around 30% of those asked were considering reviewing their options on Results Day (17 August).

Over half (57%) of those who were no longer completely sure about their choice were concerned that they may not achieve the grades they need for their firm offer, while 30% thought that they might not be able to afford the cost of living at the university they had chosen.

Other factors causing students to doubt their choice of university included:

Choice of course

Location of university, including distance from home and the availability of amenities

Change of career plans since they made their choice

June Hughes, University Secretary and Registrar at the University of Derby, said: "As Results Day approaches, it's natural for students to question their university choice - in most cases they will have made that months ago, before they completed their A-levels (or equivalent) or sat their exams. With the pressure of exams over, and thoughts turning to the future, it's inevitable that some students will have doubts. We recognise that choosing what university to go to is a huge decision, but there are options for those who are still unsure."

Students who are reconsidering their choices - whether because of cost-of-living concerns or for other reasons - can look for alternatives through Clearing.

June believes that students shouldn't be discouraged from going to university because of worries about money. She explains: "We know that this is likely to be the biggest financial investment young people choose to make at this stage of their lives; however, the long-term benefits of going to university are significant, so understanding what support is available to help inform decision-making is important.

"To ease the financial pressure most universities offer a range of accommodation options so you should be able to find something to suit your budget - at Derby, our university-owned halls of residence include all bills, so you don't need to worry about additional costs.

"Many of our students also balance study with part-time, flexible work, including roles at the University, and for anyone struggling with budgeting or needing advice we have a dedicated student finance team on hand to help."

The survey also revealed that some concerns were stronger among students whose parents or guardians had not been to university. 41% thought they might not be able to afford the costs, compared with 21% of those whose parents had gone to university. However, when it came to grades, concern about meeting requirements was similar regardless of whether parents had attended university (59% with parents who hadn't attended versus 55% with parents who had).

For students who are reconsidering their course or university choice, the University of Derby has the following advice:

Research your options before results day. If your career plans have changed, find out what degree you will need in order to pursue your new ambitions

Explore which universities offer the course you would like to study, then make a list of those you want to contact on results day

Be prepared to phone as soon as the lines open to put yourself in the best position to find a place on the course you're interested in. Make sure you know what time university Clearing lines open. If you don't like talking on the phone, find out if there are other options - the University of Derby offers alternative ways of getting in touch, such as online chat, a web form and social media

Have your results and other key information ready so that you can provide information once you are on your Clearing phone call

Don't panic and make a hasty decision - preparing in advance will help with this, but you can take your time to consider any offer made to you. At Derby, you can come and have a look around at a Clearing Campus Tour to make sure the University is right for you

Find out more about Clearing at the University of Derby or call 01332 592023.

