Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
03.08.23
08:02 Uhr
0,310 Euro
+0,007
+2,31 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.08.2023 | 11:11
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: OncoZenge AB receives observation status (415/23)

On August 2, 2023, OncoZenge AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the board of directors of the Company has decided to pause the
development of BupiZenge and that the Company intends to seek a company within
the life science sector to make a reverse take-over or to merge with. The press
release further stated that, if a reverse take-over or a merger is not deemed
possible, or if sufficient financing is not secured, the alternative is to
liquidate the Company. 



The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in
OncoZenge AB (ONCOZ, ISIN code SE0015504097, order book ID 216185) shall be
given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.