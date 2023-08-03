Nasdaq Stockholm AB: OncoZenge AB receives observation status (415/23)

On August 2, 2023, OncoZenge AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the board of directors of the Company has decided to pause the development of BupiZenge and that the Company intends to seek a company within the life science sector to make a reverse take-over or to merge with. The press release further stated that, if a reverse take-over or a merger is not deemed possible, or if sufficient financing is not secured, the alternative is to liquidate the Company. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in OncoZenge AB (ONCOZ, ISIN code SE0015504097, order book ID 216185) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB