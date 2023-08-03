

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday as worries about the U.S. debt persisted, and new data showed German exports stagnated in June due to weak demand from abroad.



Adding to concerns surrounding growth, a survey showed the German service sector saw a further loss of momentum at the start of the third quarter.



Investors also awaited the Bank of England monetary policy decision as well as earnings from Apple and Amazon later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was down 116 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,903 after falling around 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Tech shares fell, with Infineon plunging 10 percent after the chipmaker disclosed a 10 percent decline in its quarterly adjusted, or 'segment,' result compared to the previous quarter.



BMW lost 2.5 percent after the automaker warned of inflation and supply chain issues. Sportswear manufacturer Adidas edged up slightly after lifting its sales outlook.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken