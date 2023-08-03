Encision, Inc.: Encision Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.61 million and service net revenue of $40 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.65 million for a quarterly net loss of $140 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.70 million and service net revenue of $458 thousand, or total net revenue of $2.15 million for a quarterly net income of $265 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 52% in the fiscal 2024 first quarter and 49% in the fiscal 2023 first quarter. Gross margin increased in the current year's first quarter compared to last year's first quarter due principally to higher operating efficiencies and increased selling prices.

"The fiscal 2024 first quarter presented significant challenges for Encision and for the medical device market in general," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "The demand for surgical procedures was diminished during the pandemic period and its rebound has been a slow process. The market has seen a number of positive indicators for an increase in demand and Encision continues to drive toward them. The service revenue that we were able to drive in the previous year was very helpful and we are working to recreate that revenue stream with new partners and opportunities to collaborate on our foundational technologies."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com .

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, mray@encision.com

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Product revenue $ 1,613 $ 1,696 Service revenue 40 458 Total revenue 1,653 2,154 -- Product cost of revenue 770 870 Service cost of revenue 20 Total cost of revenue 790 870 Gross profit 863 1,284 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 433 503 General and administrative 389 344 Research and development 169 170 Total operating expenses 991 1,017 Operating (loss) income (128 ) 267 Interest expense, extinguishment of debt income and other income, net (12 ) (2 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (140 ) 265 Provision for income taxes -- -- Net (loss) income $ (140 ) $ 265 Net (loss) income per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average number of basic shares 11,770 11,720 Weighted average number of diluted shares 11,770 12,021

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash $ 131 $ 189 Accounts receivable, net 912 921 Inventories, net 1,867 1,899 Prepaid expenses 86 116 Total current assets 2,996 3,125 Equipment, net 287 303 Right of use asset 421 496 Patents, net 157 163 Other assets 54 47 Total assets $ 3,915 $ 4,134 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 277 $ 253 Secured notes 45 44 Line of credit 179 177 Accrued compensation 219 218 Other accrued liabilities 66 85 Accrued lease liability 332 354 Total current liabilities 1,118 1,131 Secured notes 256 268 Accrued lease liability 174 240 Total liabilities 1,548 1,639 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 24,361 24,348 Accumulated (deficit) (21,994 ) (21,853 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,367 2,495 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,915 $ 4,134

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (140 ) $ 265 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22 20 Share-based compensation expense 13 12 Provision for (recovery from) inventory obsolescence, net 9 (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Right of use asset, net (12 ) (8 ) Accounts receivable 8 27 Inventories 23 (214 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 24 11 Accounts payable 24 (188 ) Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities (17 ) 20 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (46 ) (56 ) Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment -- (58 ) Patent costs (1 ) (5 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1 ) (63 )

Financing activities: (Paydown of) secured notes (11 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (11 ) (3 ) Net (decrease) in cash (58 ) $ (122 ) Cash, beginning of period 189 $ 950 Cash, end of period $ 131 $ 828

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771836/Encision-Reports-First-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2024-Results