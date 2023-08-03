China-based Halead is offering a reflective material for ground-mounted bifacial PV projects, which it claims can increase the annual power production of a solar plant by over 9%. Germany's TÜV SÜD certified the performance of the solution.Chinese industrial polyester yarn and polyester tire cord fabric provider Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd. (Halead) has developed a PVC knife-scratch coated fabric that can be used as a reflective material for ground-mounted bifacial PV projects. "The fabric has a reflectivity of up to 84.54%," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, noting ...

