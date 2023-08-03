Anzeige
03.08.2023
The Drone Show Festival, Organised by Flock Drone Art consolidates its position as the leading international drone show festival

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In just three editions, the Drone Show Festival has established itself as the leading international festival of drone shows. Organised by Flock Drone Art, the industry's leading company, this summer the festival has hosted artistic works by companies from the United States, France, Portugal, the Netherlands and Spain. This heterogeneous international participation confirms the Drone Show Festival as a unique event that annually brings together some of the best drone shows from around the world.

The festival, which this year was held in the Spanish cities of Lloret de Mar and Gijón, has also become a mass event which attracts a large number of spectators. During its third edition, more than 350,000 people have attended the six shows programmed this summer, tripling the number of attendees of the first years. After the success of its first editions, the organising company Flock Drone Art will implement an ambitious growth plan to strengthen its position as the leading international event in the drone show sector.

As part of this strategic line, the festival has signed an agreement with the International Drone Show Competition, the international competition that annually selects the best shows in the world. Thanks to this alliance, the international competition has created a new category with the main prize being participation in the Drone Show Festival. In this way, the organisation ensures the presence at the festival of the most innovative drone show producers from all over the world.

The success of the festival has aroused the interest of several European cities that have expressed their intention to host this innovative event that combines art and technology. The organising company plans to expand the number of venues that will host the event in the coming years and will evaluate all the proposals it receives from the cities that want to take part in the festival. The Drone Show Festival offers an unprecedented activity with original shows that allows to improve and diversify the tourist and cultural offer of the cities that host this international event.

For more information:
https://www.flockdroneart.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-drone-show-festival-organised-by-flock-drone-art-consolidates-its-position-as-the-leading-international-drone-show-festival-301892545.html

