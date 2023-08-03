Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023

03.08.2023 | 11:54
Omdia to unveil new data at IBC2023, revealing the near pre-eminence of gaming IP within the entertainment industry

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omdia will be returning to Amsterdam this year to join IBC2023 as exclusive premium research partner. Attendees of IBC's flagship content and technology event will have exclusive access to Omdia's latest research focused on the current hot topic of gaming IP and its meteoric rise across the entertainment industry.

Gamer media profiles by country

Omdia's Media and Entertainment Senior Research Director, Maria Rua Aguete, commented: "Omdia research indicates that game revenues will reach $215bn in 2027 overtaking pay-tv. Content is being produced to appeal to a range of audiences from science fiction based The Last of Us, animated family films such as Super Mario Bros. and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu to sports-centric movies like the upcoming Gran Turismo.

"Omdia's latest consumer survey across all age groups showed that gamers outnumber cinema goers and, in some cases like Germany and Japan, are more than double. This potential market and prominent levels of expected revenue is a fantastic opportunity for content aggregators and telcos who must consider games and access to games services as core to their business services."

The IBC exclusive report authored by Omdia focuses on the key areas in which the closer bonds between games, movies, and TV are being noticed. The report will also offer insights into the hugely enhanced focus on games IP, explore streaming services and their gaming plays, review cinema and its own gaming investment, take a deep dive into what made The Last of Us TV show a prominent hit and evaluate the future of cross-media relationships.

In addition to releasing the exclusive report at IBC2023, Omdia's leading gaming analysts will host a variety of sessions from roundtables to clinics covering the latest trends and forecasts impacting the entertainment industry.

To register for IBC2023 and for more information on Omdia at IBC2023, click here.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan Fasiha.khan@informa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168897/Omdia_Gamer_Media_Profiles.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omdia-to-unveil-new-data-at-ibc2023-revealing-the-near-pre-eminence-of-gaming-ip-within-the-entertainment-industry-301892548.html

