Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2023 on 10 August

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2023 on 10 August 
03-Aug-2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3.8.2023 11:24:49 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted will release its results for the first half-year of 2023 on Thursday, 10 August 2023. The results will be 
released at approx. 8:00 CEST. 
In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will 
be held on the same day at 15:00 CEST. 
Dial in numbers for the earnings call: 
Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90 
The UK: +44 203 769 6819 
The US: +1 646 787 0157 
PIN: 994005 
The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted | Interim report for the first half-year of 2023 (eventcdn.net) 
Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+ 45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+ 45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2023 on 10 August.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  262247 
EQS News ID:  1695447 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
