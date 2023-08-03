Avidbank Holdings, Inc.: Arthur Wasson Joins Avidbank as Executive Vice President, Treasury Management Services

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank, announced today that Art Wasson has joined the Bank as Executive Vice President to lead the Treasury Management Services team.

For over 11 years, Mr. Wasson has been working with entrepreneurs and their investors in the venture banking space. Most recently, he was Managing Group Director and founding member of the Venture Banking Team at Signature Bank. Previously, he spent seven years at Square 1 Bank, most recently as Executive Vice President and head of the Equity Funds Group and Global Treasury Management. Art began his banking career spending 16 years at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in their private banking divisions, working with small and middle market businesses.

To help support Avidbank's Treasury Management division, Mr. Wasson is accompanied by Christina Scheper, who joins us as Senior Vice President, and Jeff Massey, coming aboard as Vice President. Ms. Scheper has been in the venture banking arena for over 16 years, most recently alongside Mr. Wasson as a founding member of the Venture Banking Team at Signature Bank. Mr. Massey was also a founding member of the Venture Banking Team at Signature Bank and served as Vice President, Global Treasury Management.

"With Art, Christina and Jeff joining our existing team, we ultimately expect significant results in the improvement and distribution of our products to our clients and an increase in our non-interest income," said Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are happy to welcome them."

"Avidbank represents the unique combination of people, culture and opportunity, focused on delivering first class products and services to their business clients. I am excited to be joining the team and adding value where I can," stated Mr. Wasson.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

