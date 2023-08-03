Kobayashi Healthcare Europe Ltd: KOOL 'N' SOOTHE NIGHT COOLING SPRAY - BACK IN STOCK ON AMAZON AFTER STRONG INITIAL DEMAND

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobayashi Healthcare Europe Ltd is thrilled to announce that the Kool 'N' Soothe Night Cooling Spray, which launched on Amazon.co.uk in June 2023, is back in stock after seeing exceptional demand in its initial release.

The product, from the makers of the Kool 'N' Soothe Migraine cooling gel sheets, offers a new solution to the increasingly hot UK summer nights. A few sprays on your bed sheets, duvet, or the inside of your nightwear (but not underwear) can make your fabrics cool to the touch, promoting a comfortable and cool sleep. The L-menthol formula provides a cooling sensation activated by sweat, helping users stay comfortably cool with minimal effort.

Given the rising summer temperatures in the UK*, which makes sleeping increasingly difficult, this product offers a solution to the majority of UK households, of which over 90% do not have air conditioning**. With a suggested retail price of £7.99 for a 100ml bottle, Kool 'N' Soothe Night Cooling Spray is a cost-effective way for UK consumers to stay cool through hot, muggy nights and heat waves.

The product has already garnered praise from customers, with numerous 5-star reviews on Amazon.co.uk.

"Brilliant in this awful heat

Perfect for Hot weather

My must-have in summer, keeps my body cool whenever I sweat!

I use it before going to work and it really give you this refreshing mint feeling that can be a little overpowering

highly recommend;) "

-"Easy to use and does aid sleep in hot sticky weather.

First of all the took ages to arrive - almost two weeks. I had virtually given up hope of receiving it. However, it is a superb product and well worth the wait. This cools my bedding and nightwear down almost immediately and really does keep you cool through the night.

So easy to use - just turn the central stopper to open, spray over the bedsheets and duvet and inside of nightwear and job done! Fantastic product that I cannot recommend highly enough."

The product was originally developed in Japan to help commuters keep cool during hot summer commutes on crowded trains. Recognising the lack of common air conditioning in UK households, Kobayashi tailored the concept for the UK market.

The company aims to find niche markets and introduce innovative solutions, as it has done in the past with Kool 'N' Soothe and Cura-Heat products. The Night Cooling Spray continues this tradition by offering a new way for UK consumers to deal with hot summer weather and expected heat waves.

Source:

*https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/binaries/content/assets/metofficegovuk/pdf/weather/learn-about/uk-past-events/summaries/uk_monthly_climate_summary_annual_2022.pdf

**Data source Kobayashi Internal Web survey 2022. N=1000, male & female 20-59, UK nation

