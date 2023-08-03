Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue of $279.3 Million in Q1, up 0.8% versus Prior Year and up 1.8% excluding Foreign Currency

Reduced Leverage Ratio to 3.2x at Quarter End and Completed $25 Million Share Repurchase Program

Reaffirming Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Revenue, Earnings, and Cash Flow Outlook



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results that delivered a strong start to the year. Solid Q1 revenue and profit growth were slightly ahead of our expectations, thanks to our leading and diversified portfolio of brands. Our strategic priority of disciplined capital deployment remains unchanged, and during Q1 we completed our share repurchase program while further reducing debt and leverage," said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Reported revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $279.3 million increased 0.8% from $277.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenues increased 1.8% excluding the impact of foreign currency. The solid revenue performance for the quarter was broad-based across North America, partially offset by a slight decline in the International OTC segments versus the prior year comparable period.

Reported net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $53.3 million, compared to the prior year first quarter's net income of $55.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.06 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $1.09 in the prior year comparable period.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for first quarter fiscal 2024 was $48.1 million, compared to $58.2 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $46.6 million compared to $57.2 million in the prior year first quarter, with the change attributable to the timing of working capital expenditures.

In the first quarter fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares at a total investment of $25.0 million, completing its previously authorized share repurchase program.

The Company's net debt position as of June 30, 2023 was approximately $1.3 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 3.2x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $246.1 million for the first quarter fiscal 2024 increased 1.5% compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $242.5 million. The revenue performance for the quarter was driven by strong performance across many brands and led by the Dermatological and Gastrointestinal categories.

International OTC Healthcare: Fiscal first quarter 2024 revenues were $33.2 million compared to $34.5 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The slight decline in revenue versus the prior year first quarter was driven by a $1.9 million currency headwind.

Commentary Reaffirming Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our strong start to fiscal '24 is fueled by robust growth in multiple categories such as Dermatological and Gastrointestinal, and highlights the impact of our long-standing brand-building across our diverse portfolio. Meanwhile, we continued to generate strong profitability and free cash flow that allowed us to reduce our leverage to 3.2x at the end of Q1, even with our $25 million share repurchase that drove additional shareholder value."

"We are reaffirming our fiscal 2024 outlook that includes solid sales and earnings growth that builds off our record fiscal 2023 performance. We remain focused on executing our proven business strategy and leveraging our diverse portfolio of brands to create shareholder value," Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Reaffirmed Fiscal 2024 Outlook Revenue $1,135 to $1,140 million Organic Revenue Growth 1% to 2% Diluted E.P.S. $4.27 to $4.32 Free Cash Flow $240 million or more

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

The Company will host a conference call to review its first quarter fiscal 2024 results today, August 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations page.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," "projected," "focus," "priority," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the Company's priority of disciplined capital deployment, and the Company's ability to create shareholder value. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company's advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company's manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Total Revenues $ 279,309 $ 277,059 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 122,654 114,996 Cost of sales depreciation 1,982 1,944 Cost of sales 124,636 116,940 Gross profit 154,673 160,119 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 36,231 39,951 General and administrative 27,687 26,714 Depreciation and amortization 5,561 6,440 Total operating expenses 69,479 73,105 Operating income 85,194 87,014 Other expense Interest expense, net 17,719 15,292 Other (income) expense, net (1,238 ) 825 Total other expense, net 16,481 16,117 Income before income taxes 68,713 70,897 Provision for income taxes 15,437 15,625 Net income $ 53,276 $ 55,272 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.07 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 49,767 50,264 Diluted 50,196 50,730 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments (646 ) (9,519 ) Net loss on termination of pension plan - (790 ) Total other comprehensive loss (646 ) (10,309 ) Comprehensive income $ 52,630 $ 44,963









Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

( In thousands ) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,580 $ 58,489 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $24,928 and $20,205, respectively 157,950 167,016 Inventories 169,849 162,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,379 4,117 Total current assets 391,758 391,743 Property, plant and equipment, net 69,979 70,412 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,443 14,923 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 3,535 4,200 Goodwill 527,458 527,553 Intangible assets, net 2,336,137 2,341,893 Other long-term assets 3,267 3,005 Total Assets $ 3,345,577 $ 3,353,729 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 57,861 62,743 Accrued interest payable 15,188 15,688 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,600 6,926 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,855 2,834 Other accrued liabilities 64,767 72,524 Total current liabilities 147,271 160,715 Long-term debt, net 1,316,711 1,345,788 Deferred income tax liabilities 383,955 380,434 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,217 9,876 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 945 1,667 Other long-term liabilities 8,183 8,165 Total Liabilities 1,865,282 1,906,645 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,480,295 1,447,084 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,345,577 $ 3,353,729









Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income $ 53,276 $ 55,272 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,543 8,384 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 13 Deferred income taxes 4,272 1,213 Amortization of debt origination costs 983 828 Stock-based compensation costs 4,146 3,857 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,244 1,493 Other - 446 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,632 (7,079 ) Inventories (7,711 ) (14,415 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,181 ) (3,227 ) Accounts payable (5,599 ) 2,542 Accrued liabilities (8,519 ) 10,524 Operating lease liabilities (1,745 ) (1,602 ) Other (254 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48,087 58,247 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,477 ) (1,047 ) Other 3,800 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,323 (1,047 ) Financing Activities Term loan repayments (30,000 ) (15,000 ) Borrowings under revolving credit agreement - 20,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement - (10,000 ) Payments of finance leases (699 ) (686 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,028 1,489 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (5,508 ) (5,450 ) Repurchase of common stock (25,000 ) (37,727 ) Net cash used in financing activities (54,179 ) (47,374 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (140 ) (1,142 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,909 ) 8,684 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 58,489 27,185 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 54,580 $ 35,869 Interest paid $ 17,582 $ 3,562 Income taxes paid $ 11,964 $ 1,799









Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In thousands) North American OTC Healthcare International OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 246,143 $ 33,166 $ 279,309 Cost of sales 110,076 14,560 124,636 Gross profit 136,067 18,606 154,673 Advertising and marketing 31,401 4,830 36,231 Contribution margin $ 104,666 $ 13,776 $ 118,442 Other operating expenses 33,248 Operating income $ 85,194

*Intersegment revenues of $1.4 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands) North American OTC Healthcare International OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 242,518 $ 34,541 $ 277,059 Cost of sales 102,921 14,019 116,940 Gross profit 139,597 20,522 160,119 Advertising and marketing 35,412 4,539 39,951 Contribution margin $ 104,185 $ 15,983 $ 120,168 Other operating expenses 33,154 Operating income $ 87,014

* Intersegment revenues of $0.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,330,000 at June 30, 2023) less cash and cash equivalents ($54,580 at June 30, 2023). Amounts in thousands.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 279,309 $ 277,059 Revenue Change 0.8 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency exchange rates - (2,724 ) Total adjustments - (2,724 ) Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 279,309 $ 274,335 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change 1.8 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 53,276 $ 55,272 Interest expense, net 17,719 15,292 Provision for income taxes 15,437 15,625 Depreciation and amortization 7,543 8,384 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 93,975 $ 94,573 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 33.6 % 34.1 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 53,276 $ 55,272 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 18,188 16,234 Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows (23,377 ) (13,259 ) Total adjustments (5,189 ) 2,975 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 48,087 58,247 Purchases of property and equipment (1,477 ) (1,047 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 46,610 $ 57,200

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 :

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions) Projected FY'24 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 250 Additions to property and equipment for cash (10 ) Projected FY'24 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 240



