Earnings: $173 million in Q2 vs. -$174 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.55 in Q2 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $194 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $3.57 billion in Q2 vs. $4.13 billion in the same period last year.



