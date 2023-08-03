Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023

NANPING, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (" Golden Heaven " or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GDHG) is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Through its Chinese operating entities, the Company manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary recreational facilities. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2023 ("First Half 2023").

First Half 2023 Financial Highlights

(RMB)

Six months

ended

March 31,

2023



Six months

ended

March 31,

2022



Change

(%)

Revenue



140,101,486





132,119,961





6.0 % Gross profit



100,991,984





93,955,044





7.5 % Gross margin



71.37 %



70.35 %



1.02 *pp Income from operations



72,854,273





65,575,322





11.1 % Net income



51,785,658





46,254,030





12.0 % Earnings per share



1.05





0.45





135.1 %

* Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue was RMB140.1 million in the First Half 2023, an increase of 6.0% from RMB132.1 million in the same period of last year.

Gross profit was RMB101.0 million in the First Half 2023, an increase of 7.5% from RMB94.0 million in the same period of last year. Gross margin was 71.37% in the First Half 2023, an increase of 1.02 percentage points from 70.35% in the same period of last year.

Income from operations was RMB72.9 million in the First Half 2023, an increase of 11.1% from RMB65.6 million in the same period of last year.

Net income was RMB51.8 million in the First Half 2023, an increase of 12.0% from RMB46.3 million in the same period of last year.

Earnings per share was RMB1.05 in the First Half 2023, an increase of 135.1% from RMB0.45 in the same period of last year.

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Revenue

(USD)

Six months

ended

March 31,

2023



Six months

ended

March 31,

2022



Change



Change

(%)

Sales of in-park recreation

$ 19,563,330



$ 20,222,318





(658,988)





(3.26) % Rental income



497,882





534,616





(36,734)





(6.87) % Total revenue

$ 20,061,212



$ 20,756,934





(695,722)





(3.35) %

Given the substantial appreciation of the United States dollar during the previous fiscal year, our financial results, when represented in USD, do not adequately capture the complete financial performance of the Company. Consequently, in order to provide a more comprehensive understanding, we will supplement our USD-based financial reporting with key financial metrics expressed in our local currency, the Renminbi (RMB).

Our revenue is derived from sales of in-park recreation and rental income. The total revenue decreased by $695,722, or 3.35%, from $20,756,934 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $20,061,212 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, or increased by approximately 6.0% from RMB132,119,961 to RMB140,101,486 for the corresponding period.

No other revenue from other services occurred in the first six months of fiscal year 2023.

Our revenue from each of our revenue segments is summarized as follows:

For the six months ended March 31, 2023 :

(USD)

Sales of

in-park

recreation



Rental

income



Total

Reportable segment revenue

$ 19,563,330



$ 497,882



$ 20,061,212

Inter-segment loss



-





-





-

Revenue from external customers

$ 19,563,330



$ 497,882



$ 20,061,212

Segment gross profit

$ 13,963,218



$ 497,882



$ 14,461,100

Gross margin



71.37 %



100.00 %



72.08 %

For the six months ended March 31, 2022:

(USD)

Sales of

in-park

recreation



Rental

income



Total

Reportable segment revenue

$ 20,222,318



$ 534,616



$ 20,756,934

Inter-segment loss



-





-





-

Revenue from external customers

$ 20,222,318



$ 534,616



$ 20,756,934

Segment gross profit

$ 14,226,353



$ 534,616



$ 14,760,969

Gross margin



70.35 %



100 %



71.11 %

Sales of in-park recreation

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, revenue from sales of in-park recreation increased by approximately RMB7.9 million compared to the same period in 2022. Such increase was mainly attributable to an increase in visitors after China lessened the COVID-19 travel restrictions in late 2022. The USD amount for the period decreased by approximately $0.66 million compared to the same period last year due to the impact of exchange rate changes.

Rental income

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, rental income increased by approximately RMB0.07 million compared to the same period in 2022. Such increase was mainly due to the rental payment from the Children's Castle project, which started to generate revenue in Yueyang Amusement World on October 1, 2022 . The Children's Castle project has an 18-year term that will expire on September 30, 2039, unless it is earlier terminated. The rental payment for the Children's Castle project is RMB100,000 per year and increases by 10% every three years. The rental payment from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 was waived by the Company. The decrease in rental income of approximately $0.04 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period last year was due to the impact of exchange rate changes.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue increased by RMB0.88 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Such increase was mainly because the number of visitors increased after China lessened the COVID-19 travel restrictions in late 2022, and the employees' wages and social security expenses increased by RMB1,091,831 compared to the same period in 2022. Our cost of revenue decreased by $395,853, or 6.60%, from $5,995,965 for the six months March 31, 2022 to US$5,600,112 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . The decrease in the USD amount of costs in the current period compared to the same period last year was due to the impact of exchange rate changes.

Gross Profit

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, gross profit from sales of in-park recreation increased by approximately RMB7.10 million compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to increased revenue from higher visitor numbers, as the amusement park largely resumed normal operations during the period in response to the reduced COVID-19 restrictions in China . The decrease in gross profit in USD for the period compared to the same period last year was caused by the impact of exchange rate changes.

The profit margin of sales of in-park recreation remained stable, with a modest increase from 70.35% for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to 71.37% for the six months ended March 31, 2023, as a result of enhanced operations and the relatively stable cost of revenue.

Operating Expenses

Our total operating expenses decreased by $429,590, or 9.63%, from $4,458,645 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $4,029,055 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . This decrease was mainly attributable to (i) an increase of approximately $0.59 million in general and administrative expenses, or G&A expenses, and (ii) a decrease of approximately $1.02 million in selling expenses.

The increase of G&A expenses in this period was due to an increase of approximately $0.59 million in consulting fees, mainly consisting of attorney fees, audit fees and brokerage fees in relation to the company's recent IPO (as defined below).

The decrease in selling expenses was attributable to a decrease of approximately US$1.02 million in advertising fees. The company decided to reduce its advertising expenses around March 2022 when the company's financial performance suffered from the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Other (expense) income, net

Our other expense decreased by $371,698, or 88.67%, from $419,188 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to US$47,490 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . It was primarily attributable to a decrease in the disposal of property and equipment.

Income tax expense

Our income tax expense increased by $353,020, or 13.49%, from $2,616,317 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $2,969,337 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . We are subject to the standard income tax rate of 25% under the PRC tax laws.

Net income

Our net income increased by $148,400, or 2.04%, from $7,266,818 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $7,415,218 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, or increased by approximately 12.0% from RMB46,254,030 to RMB51,785,658 for the corresponding period. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of March 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $28.26 million, working capital of approximately negative $16.64 million and total shareholders' equity of approximately $58.80 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of approximately $22.45 million, working capital of approximately $8.42 million and total shareholders' equity of approximately $49.61 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2022 .

Recent Events

On April 14, 2023, the Company closed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 1,750,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"). The Ordinary Shares were priced at $4.00 per share. The Ordinary Shares were previously approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "GDHG" on April 12, 2023 .

In connection with the IPO, the Company issued a press release on April 12, 2023, announcing the pricing of the IPO and a press release on April 14, 2023, announcing the closing of the IPO, respectively.

About Golden Heaven

The Company is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Through its Chinese operating entities, the Company manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary recreational facilities. The parks of the operating entities occupy approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate and are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China . Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. The parks offer a broad selection of exhilarating and recreational experiences, including both thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. As of the date of this announcement, the parks collectively contain approximately 139 rides and attractions. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)









March 31,

2023



September 30,

2022

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,262,926



$ 22,447,145

Advances to suppliers and other current assets



3,897,166





1,987,750

Other receivables



54,158





52,370

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

$ 32,214,250



$ 24,487,265



















Property, plant and equipment, net

$ 27,200,709



$ 27,782,087

Right of Use Assets



6,650,711





6,648,370

Other non-current assets



14,582,889





14,167,421

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 80,648,559



$ 73,085,143



















LIABILITIES















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accrued expenses and other payables

$ 5,838,701



$ 5,855,707

Advances from customers



9,184,917





9,645,494

Loan payables



145,524





140,849

Lease liability-current



401,332





427,855

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

$ 15,570,474



$ 16,069,905



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Lease liability-non-current



6,249,379





6,220,515

Other non-current liabilities



21,101





282,402

Amount Due to Related Party

$ 5,000



$ 904,965

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



6,275,480





7,407,882

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 21,845,954



$ 23,477,787



















STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY















Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000,000

shares and 50,000,000 shares issued as of March 31, 2023 and September 30,

2022, respectively

$ 5,000



$ 5,000

Additional paid-in capital



3,372,733





3,372,733

Retained Earnings



56,515,135





49,099,917

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(1,090,263)





(2,870,294)

Total stockholders' equity



58,802,605





49,607,356

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 80,648,559



$ 73,085,143



GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)









Six Months Ended

March 31,





2023



2022

Revenue

$ 20,061,212



$ 20,756,934

Cost of revenue



5,600,112





5,995,965

Gross profit



14,461,100





14,760,969



















Operating Expenses















General and administrative expenses



2,166,293





1,571,809

Selling expenses



1,862,762





2,886,836

Total operating expenses



4,029,055





4,458,645

Income from operations



10,432,045





10,302,324



















Other (expenses) income















Interest income



32,517





18,558

Interest expenses



(3,030)





(3,054)

Other expenses, net



(76,977)





(434,692)

Total other expenses, net



(47,490)





(419,188)



















Income before Income Tax



10,384,555





9,883,136

Income tax provision/expense



(2,969,337)





(2,616,317)

Net Income

$ 7,415,218



$ 7,266,819



















Other comprehensive income















Income

$ 7,415,218



$ 7,266,819

Foreign currency translation



1,780,031





736,594

Comprehensive income



9,195,249





8,003,413

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.15



$ 0.07

Basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares



50,000,000





100,000,000



GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)





Six months ended March 31, 2022









Common Stock



Additional

paid-in



Retained



Accumulative

other

comprehensive











Shares



Amount



capital



earnings



income



Total

Balance at September 30,

2021



100,000,000



$ 10,000



$ 3,009,476



$ 35,134,800



$ 1,644,411



$ 39,798,687

Net income



-





-





-





7,266,819





-





7,266,819

Foreign currency translation



-





-





-





-





736,594





736,594

Balance at March 31, 2022



100,000,000



$ 10,000



$ 3,009,476



$ 42,401,619



$ 2,381,005



$ 47,802,100





Six months ended March 31, 2023









Common Stock



Additional

paid-in



Retained



Accumulative

other

comprehensive











Shares



Amount



capital



earnings



income



Total

Balance at September 30,

2022



50,000,000



$ 5,000



$ 3,372,733



$ 49,099,917



$ (2,870,294)



$ 49,607,356

Net income



-





-





-





7,415,218





-





7,415,218

Foreign currency translation



-





-





-





-





1,780,031





1,780,031

Balance at March 31, 2023



50,000,000



$ 5,000



$ 3,372,733



$ 56,515,135



$ (1,090,263)



$ 58,802,605



GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)









Six Months Ended

March 31,





2023



2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$ 7,415,218



$ 7,266,819

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



1,479,463





1,668,808

Disposal loss



-





399,241

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Other receivable



(49)





(1,230)

Advances to suppliers and other current assets



(1,759,938)





(1,604,488)

Accrued expenses



(456,848)





(1,351,262)

Advances from customers



(768,227)





(855,380)

Net cash provided by operating activities



5,909,619





5,522,508



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from disposal of equipment



-





72,269

Additions to property, plant and equipment



-





(52,097)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



-





20,172



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from amounts due from related parties











(15,594)

Proceeds from related party loan



-





453,772

Repayment of amounts due to related parties



(899,965)





(8,528,869)

Proceeds from loan payable



-





157,525

Repayment of loans



-





(148,025)

Net cash used in financing activities



(899,965)





(8,081,191)

Effect of change in exchange rate



806,128





314,631



















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



5,815,782





(2,223,880)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



22,447,144





12,875,358

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 28,262,926



$ 10,651,478



















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for interest expense



3,030





3,054

Cash paid for income tax



3,461,277





2,864,437



