Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DVBL | ISIN: KYG3959D1097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.08.23
22:00 Uhr
3,455 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.08.2023 | 12:00
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023

NANPING, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (" Golden Heaven " or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GDHG) is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Through its Chinese operating entities, the Company manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary recreational facilities. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2023 ("First Half 2023").

First Half 2023 Financial Highlights

(RMB)


Six months
ended
March 31,
2023



Six months
ended
March 31,
2022



Change
(%)


Revenue



140,101,486




132,119,961




6.0

%

Gross profit



100,991,984




93,955,044




7.5

%

Gross margin



71.37

%



70.35

%



1.02

*pp

Income from operations



72,854,273




65,575,322




11.1

%

Net income



51,785,658




46,254,030




12.0

%

Earnings per share



1.05




0.45




135.1

%


* Notes: pp represents percentage points

  • Revenue was RMB140.1 million in the First Half 2023, an increase of 6.0% from RMB132.1 million in the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit was RMB101.0 million in the First Half 2023, an increase of 7.5% from RMB94.0 million in the same period of last year. Gross margin was 71.37% in the First Half 2023, an increase of 1.02 percentage points from 70.35% in the same period of last year.
  • Income from operations was RMB72.9 million in the First Half 2023, an increase of 11.1% from RMB65.6 million in the same period of last year.
  • Net income was RMB51.8 million in the First Half 2023, an increase of 12.0% from RMB46.3 million in the same period of last year.
  • Earnings per share was RMB1.05 in the First Half 2023, an increase of 135.1% from RMB0.45 in the same period of last year.

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Revenue

(USD)


Six months
ended
March 31,
2023



Six months
ended
March 31,
2022



Change



Change
(%)


Sales of in-park recreation


$

19,563,330



$

20,222,318




(658,988)




(3.26)

%

Rental income



497,882




534,616




(36,734)




(6.87)

%

Total revenue


$

20,061,212



$

20,756,934




(695,722)




(3.35)

%

Given the substantial appreciation of the United States dollar during the previous fiscal year, our financial results, when represented in USD, do not adequately capture the complete financial performance of the Company. Consequently, in order to provide a more comprehensive understanding, we will supplement our USD-based financial reporting with key financial metrics expressed in our local currency, the Renminbi (RMB).

Our revenue is derived from sales of in-park recreation and rental income. The total revenue decreased by $695,722, or 3.35%, from $20,756,934 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $20,061,212 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, or increased by approximately 6.0% from RMB132,119,961 to RMB140,101,486 for the corresponding period.

No other revenue from other services occurred in the first six months of fiscal year 2023.

Our revenue from each of our revenue segments is summarized as follows:

For the six months ended March 31, 2023 :

(USD)


Sales of
in-park
recreation



Rental
income



Total


Reportable segment revenue


$

19,563,330



$

497,882



$

20,061,212


Inter-segment loss



-




-




-


Revenue from external customers


$

19,563,330



$

497,882



$

20,061,212


Segment gross profit


$

13,963,218



$

497,882



$

14,461,100


Gross margin



71.37

%



100.00

%



72.08

%

For the six months ended March 31, 2022:

(USD)


Sales of
in-park
recreation



Rental
income



Total


Reportable segment revenue


$

20,222,318



$

534,616



$

20,756,934


Inter-segment loss



-




-




-


Revenue from external customers


$

20,222,318



$

534,616



$

20,756,934


Segment gross profit


$

14,226,353



$

534,616



$

14,760,969


Gross margin



70.35

%



100

%



71.11

%

Sales of in-park recreation

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, revenue from sales of in-park recreation increased by approximately RMB7.9 million compared to the same period in 2022. Such increase was mainly attributable to an increase in visitors after China lessened the COVID-19 travel restrictions in late 2022. The USD amount for the period decreased by approximately $0.66 million compared to the same period last year due to the impact of exchange rate changes.

Rental income

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, rental income increased by approximately RMB0.07 million compared to the same period in 2022. Such increase was mainly due to the rental payment from the Children's Castle project, which started to generate revenue in Yueyang Amusement World on October 1, 2022 . The Children's Castle project has an 18-year term that will expire on September 30, 2039, unless it is earlier terminated. The rental payment for the Children's Castle project is RMB100,000 per year and increases by 10% every three years. The rental payment from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 was waived by the Company. The decrease in rental income of approximately $0.04 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period last year was due to the impact of exchange rate changes.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue increased by RMB0.88 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Such increase was mainly because the number of visitors increased after China lessened the COVID-19 travel restrictions in late 2022, and the employees' wages and social security expenses increased by RMB1,091,831 compared to the same period in 2022. Our cost of revenue decreased by $395,853, or 6.60%, from $5,995,965 for the six months March 31, 2022 to US$5,600,112 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . The decrease in the USD amount of costs in the current period compared to the same period last year was due to the impact of exchange rate changes.

Gross Profit

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, gross profit from sales of in-park recreation increased by approximately RMB7.10 million compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to increased revenue from higher visitor numbers, as the amusement park largely resumed normal operations during the period in response to the reduced COVID-19 restrictions in China . The decrease in gross profit in USD for the period compared to the same period last year was caused by the impact of exchange rate changes.

The profit margin of sales of in-park recreation remained stable, with a modest increase from 70.35% for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to 71.37% for the six months ended March 31, 2023, as a result of enhanced operations and the relatively stable cost of revenue.

Operating Expenses

Our total operating expenses decreased by $429,590, or 9.63%, from $4,458,645 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $4,029,055 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . This decrease was mainly attributable to (i) an increase of approximately $0.59 million in general and administrative expenses, or G&A expenses, and (ii) a decrease of approximately $1.02 million in selling expenses.

The increase of G&A expenses in this period was due to an increase of approximately $0.59 million in consulting fees, mainly consisting of attorney fees, audit fees and brokerage fees in relation to the company's recent IPO (as defined below).

The decrease in selling expenses was attributable to a decrease of approximately US$1.02 million in advertising fees. The company decided to reduce its advertising expenses around March 2022 when the company's financial performance suffered from the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Other (expense) income, net

Our other expense decreased by $371,698, or 88.67%, from $419,188 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to US$47,490 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . It was primarily attributable to a decrease in the disposal of property and equipment.

Income tax expense

Our income tax expense increased by $353,020, or 13.49%, from $2,616,317 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $2,969,337 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . We are subject to the standard income tax rate of 25% under the PRC tax laws.

Net income

Our net income increased by $148,400, or 2.04%, from $7,266,818 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $7,415,218 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, or increased by approximately 12.0% from RMB46,254,030 to RMB51,785,658 for the corresponding period. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of March 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $28.26 million, working capital of approximately negative $16.64 million and total shareholders' equity of approximately $58.80 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of approximately $22.45 million, working capital of approximately $8.42 million and total shareholders' equity of approximately $49.61 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2022 .

Recent Events

On April 14, 2023, the Company closed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 1,750,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"). The Ordinary Shares were priced at $4.00 per share. The Ordinary Shares were previously approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "GDHG" on April 12, 2023 .

In connection with the IPO, the Company issued a press release on April 12, 2023, announcing the pricing of the IPO and a press release on April 14, 2023, announcing the closing of the IPO, respectively.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management team will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 3, 2023 ( 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on August 3, 2023 ). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date:

August 3, 2023

Time:

8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time

United States Toll Free:

1-888-346-8982

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong Toll Free

800-905945

China Toll Free

4001-201203

Conference ID

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation.

For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until August 10, 2023. The dial-in for the replay is +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is No. 5069410.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

About Golden Heaven

The Company is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Through its Chinese operating entities, the Company manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary recreational facilities. The parks of the operating entities occupy approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate and are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China . Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. The parks offer a broad selection of exhilarating and recreational experiences, including both thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. As of the date of this announcement, the parks collectively contain approximately 139 rides and attractions. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
 Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-917-609-0333
Email: [email protected]

GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited)






March 31,
2023



September 30,
2022


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$

28,262,926



$

22,447,145


Advances to suppliers and other current assets



3,897,166




1,987,750


Other receivables



54,158




52,370


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


$

32,214,250



$

24,487,265











Property, plant and equipment, net


$

27,200,709



$

27,782,087


Right of Use Assets



6,650,711




6,648,370


Other non-current assets



14,582,889




14,167,421


TOTAL ASSETS


$

80,648,559



$

73,085,143











LIABILITIES









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accrued expenses and other payables


$

5,838,701



$

5,855,707


Advances from customers



9,184,917




9,645,494


Loan payables



145,524




140,849


Lease liability-current



401,332




427,855


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


$

15,570,474



$

16,069,905











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









Lease liability-non-current



6,249,379




6,220,515


Other non-current liabilities



21,101




282,402


Amount Due to Related Party


$

5,000



$

904,965


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



6,275,480




7,407,882


TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

21,845,954



$

23,477,787











STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY









Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., Stockholders' equity









Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000,000
shares and 50,000,000 shares issued as of March 31, 2023 and September 30,
2022, respectively


$

5,000



$

5,000


Additional paid-in capital



3,372,733




3,372,733


Retained Earnings



56,515,135




49,099,917


Accumulated other comprehensive income



(1,090,263)




(2,870,294)


Total stockholders' equity



58,802,605




49,607,356


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

80,648,559



$

73,085,143


GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND


COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


(Unaudited)






Six Months Ended
March 31,




2023



2022


Revenue


$

20,061,212



$

20,756,934


Cost of revenue



5,600,112




5,995,965


Gross profit



14,461,100




14,760,969











Operating Expenses









General and administrative expenses



2,166,293




1,571,809


Selling expenses



1,862,762




2,886,836


Total operating expenses



4,029,055




4,458,645


Income from operations



10,432,045




10,302,324











Other (expenses) income









Interest income



32,517




18,558


Interest expenses



(3,030)




(3,054)


Other expenses, net



(76,977)




(434,692)


Total other expenses, net



(47,490)




(419,188)











Income before Income Tax



10,384,555




9,883,136


Income tax provision/expense



(2,969,337)




(2,616,317)


Net Income


$

7,415,218



$

7,266,819











Other comprehensive income









Income


$

7,415,218



$

7,266,819


Foreign currency translation



1,780,031




736,594


Comprehensive income



9,195,249




8,003,413


Basic and diluted earnings per share


$

0.15



$

0.07


Basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares



50,000,000




100,000,000


GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


(Unaudited)




Six months ended March 31, 2022






Common Stock



Additional
paid-in



Retained



Accumulative
other
comprehensive







Shares



Amount



capital



earnings



income



Total


Balance at September 30,
2021



100,000,000



$

10,000



$

3,009,476



$

35,134,800



$

1,644,411



$

39,798,687


Net income



-




-




-




7,266,819




-




7,266,819


Foreign currency translation



-




-




-




-




736,594




736,594


Balance at March 31, 2022



100,000,000



$

10,000



$

3,009,476



$

42,401,619



$

2,381,005



$

47,802,100




Six months ended March 31, 2023






Common Stock



Additional
paid-in



Retained



Accumulative
other
comprehensive







Shares



Amount



capital



earnings



income



Total


Balance at September 30,
2022



50,000,000



$

5,000



$

3,372,733



$

49,099,917



$

(2,870,294)



$

49,607,356


Net income



-




-




-




7,415,218




-




7,415,218


Foreign currency translation



-




-




-




-




1,780,031




1,780,031


Balance at March 31, 2023



50,000,000



$

5,000



$

3,372,733



$

56,515,135



$

(1,090,263)



$

58,802,605


GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)






Six Months Ended
March 31,




2023



2022


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income


$

7,415,218



$

7,266,819


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities









Depreciation and amortization



1,479,463




1,668,808


Disposal loss



-




399,241


Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Other receivable



(49)




(1,230)


Advances to suppliers and other current assets



(1,759,938)




(1,604,488)


Accrued expenses



(456,848)




(1,351,262)


Advances from customers



(768,227)




(855,380)


Net cash provided by operating activities



5,909,619




5,522,508











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from disposal of equipment



-




72,269


Additions to property, plant and equipment



-




(52,097)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



-




20,172











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from amounts due from related parties







(15,594)


Proceeds from related party loan



-




453,772


Repayment of amounts due to related parties



(899,965)




(8,528,869)


Proceeds from loan payable



-




157,525


Repayment of loans



-




(148,025)


Net cash used in financing activities



(899,965)




(8,081,191)


Effect of change in exchange rate



806,128




314,631











NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



5,815,782




(2,223,880)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



22,447,144




12,875,358


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

28,262,926



$

10,651,478











SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for interest expense



3,030




3,054


Cash paid for income tax



3,461,277




2,864,437


SOURCE Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.