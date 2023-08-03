PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), reported financial results and highlights including:

Reported net income of $1.2 million ($0.03 per share) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to earnings of $1.7 million ($0.05 per share) for the same period in 2022

Reported net income of $72.9 million ($2.03 per share) for the first six months of 2023, compared to earnings of $58.0 million ($1.77 per share) for the same period in 2022

Added nearly 6,400 natural gas meters in the last 12 months for a growth rate of 0.8% as of June 30, 2023

NW Natural Water closed its first water services transaction and signed a second

Began operations at the Carbon Limestone RNG facility - the first of two facilities NW Natural Renewables is investing in with EDL

Reaffirmed 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share

"The Company continues to perform well, and we're executing on our growth and decarbonization opportunities," said David H. Anderson, CEO of NW Natural Holdings. "Our mission is to continue providing utility services and renewable energy to customers safely, reliably, and affordably in a sustainable way to better the lives of the communities we serve."

For the second quarter of 2023, net income was $1.2 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to net income of $1.7 million (or $0.05 per share) for the same period in 2022. Results reflected higher operating costs, partially offset by new rates in Oregon and Washington for our natural gas utility.

Net income increased $15.0 million to $72.9 million (or $2.03 per share) for the first six months of 2023, compared to $58.0 million (or $1.77 per share) for the same period in 2022. Results reflected new rates in Oregon and Washington for our natural gas utility, customer growth and lower pension expense, partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses.

KEY EVENTS AND INITIATIVES

NW Natural Water Launches a Water Operations & Maintenance Service Business

NW Natural Water launched its services business in April by acquiring King Water Company in Washington and signing agreements with Hiland Water Corporation in May to acquire its services company and utility connections in Oregon. The two businesses support a combined 15,000 connections. This business provides operations and maintenance services to water and wastewater system owners and works to create value by leveraging shared personnel, technology and expertise to support delivery of clean, reliable water at a reasonable cost. The Hiland Water transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023. Upon closing outstanding transactions, NW Natural Water would serve approximately 170,000 people through more than 68,000 meters and provide operation and maintenance services to an additional 15,000 connections.

NW Natural Renewables' First Project Begins Operations

In August 2023, EDL announced that the Carbon Limestone RNG facility began operations. This is the first of two facilities NW Natural Renewables is investing in with EDL, a leading global producer of sustainable distributed energy. NW Natural Renewables has contracted to provide approximately $50 million toward the development of the two production facilities that are designed to convert landfill waste gases to RNG and connect that production to the existing regional pipeline networks. The second facility is expected to come online this fall.

NW Natural Renewables and EDL executed agreements designed to obtain a 20-year supply of RNG produced by the facilities for NW Natural Renewables. NW Natural Renewables has separately contracted to sell an equivalent amount of fixed-volume RNG supply to investment grade counterparties under long-term contracts. The revenues associated with these agreements are expected to start when the facilities begin commercial operations.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

We primarily operate through our natural gas distribution segment, which is operated through a regulated utility and principally engaged in the delivery of natural gas to customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The segment also includes the portion of the Mist underground storage facility used to serve gas utility customers, the North Mist gas storage expansion, and RNG development and procurement for the utility.

Other business activities are reported through other results and primarily include Interstate Storage Services and third-party asset management services for the Mist facility in Oregon; NW Natural Water, which holds our water and wastewater utility operations and continues to pursue acquisitions in the water and wastewater sector; and NW Natural Renewables, which is a competitive renewable fuels business.

The following financial comparisons are for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 with individual year-over-year drivers below presented on an after-tax basis using a statutory tax rate of 26.5% unless otherwise noted.

NW Natural Holdings' second quarter results are summarized by business segment in the table below:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change In thousands, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income (loss): Natural Gas Distribution segment $ (271 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 157 $ - $ (428 ) $ (0.01 ) Other 1,515 0.04 1,558 0.05 (43 ) (0.01 ) Consolidated $ 1,244 $ 0.03 $ 1,715 $ 0.05 $ (471 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted Shares 36,062 34,352 1,710

Natural Gas Distribution Segment

Natural Gas Distribution segment net income decreased $0.4 million (or $0.01 per share) primarily reflecting higher operations expenses, partially offset by new rates in Oregon and Washington that went into effect on Nov. 1, 2022.

Margin increased $11.4 million primarily due to new rates, which contributed $7.6 million; a $2.4 million higher gain from the Oregon gas cost incentive sharing mechanism due to lower than estimated gas costs; and the amortization of deferrals approved in the rate case contributed $1.2 million.

Operations and maintenance expense increased $8.4 million or 24% as a result of higher payroll costs; information technology costs; contractor labor; and the amortization of deferrals approved in the rate case, which is offset by revenues.

Depreciation and general taxes collectively increased by $3.2 million due to additional capital investments in the distribution system including several significant information technology projects that were placed into service in September 2022.

Other income, net reflected a benefit of $3.0 million primarily from lower pension expense, interest income from invested cash, and higher equity Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC).

Interest expense increased $3.3 million due to higher debt balances.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

The following financial comparisons are for the first six months of 2023 and 2022 with individual year-over-year drivers below presented on an after-tax basis using a statutory tax rate of 26.5% unless otherwise noted.

NW Natural Holdings' year-to-date results are summarized by business segment in the table below:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change In thousands, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income: Natural Gas Distribution segment $ 71,680 $ 2.00 $ 55,547 $ 1.70 $ 16,133 $ 0.30 Other 1,235 0.03 2,407 0.07 (1,172 ) (0.04 ) Consolidated $ 72,915 $ 2.03 $ 57,954 $ 1.77 $ 14,961 $ 0.26 Diluted Shares 35,845 32,805 3,040

Natural Gas Distribution Segment

Natural Gas Distribution segment net income increased $16.1 million (or $0.30 per share) reflecting new rates in Oregon and Washington that went into effect on Nov. 1, 2022, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Margin increased $40.7 million primarily due to new rates, which contributed $27.1 million; the amortization of deferrals approved in the rate case contributed $5.1 million; a $4.1 million higher gain from the Oregon gas cost incentive sharing mechanism due to lower than estimated gas costs; and customer growth of 0.8% over the last 12 months contributed $2.5 million.

Operations and maintenance expense increased $17.1 million or 23% as a result of higher payroll costs; the amortization of deferrals approved in the rate case, which is offset by revenues; information technology costs; contractor labor; and higher bad debt expense.

Depreciation and general taxes collectively increased by $6.5 million due to additional capital investments in the distribution system including several significant information technology projects that were placed into service in September 2022.

Other income, net reflected a benefit of $5.7 million primarily from lower pension expense, interest income from invested cash, and higher equity AFUDC.

Interest expense increased $6.1 million due to higher debt balances.

Other

Other net income decreased $1.2 million (or $0.04 per share) reflecting lower net income from NW Natural Holding's other businesses as a result of higher interest expense, partially offset by higher net income from asset management revenues from NW Natural.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

During the first six months of 2023, the Company generated $297.9 million in operating cash flows, compared to $196.6 million for the same period in 2022. The Company used $151.5 million in investing activities during the first six months of 2023 primarily for natural gas utility capital expenditures, compared to $169.7 million used in investing activities during the same period in 2022. Net cash used in financing activities was $32.2 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $24.0 million used in financing activities during the same period in 2022. As of June 30, 2023, NW Natural Holdings held cash of $137.8 million.

2023 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM TARGETS

NW Natural Holdings is reaffirming 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share. This guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms, or outcomes, or significant local, state or federal laws, legislation or regulations. NW Natural Holdings' long-term earnings per share growth rate target is 4% to 6% compounded annually from 2022 through 2027.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The board of directors of NW Natural Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of 48.50 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2023. The Company's current indicated annual dividend rate is $1.94 per share. Future dividends are subject to board of director discretion and approval.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

As previously announced, NW Natural Holdings will host a conference call and webcast today to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 3, 2023 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) Phone Numbers: United States 1-833-470-1428 Canada 1-833-950-0062 International 1-929-526-1599 Passcode 812526

The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public and can be accessed at ir.nwnaturalholdings.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website and by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.), 1-226-828-7578 (Canada), and +44-204-525-0658 (international). The replay access code is 494549.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and the energy transition, and taking care of our employees and communities. NW Natural Holdings was recognized by Ethisphere® in 2022 and 2023 as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. Learn more in our latest ESG Report at nwnatural.com/about-us/the-company/sustainability.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 795,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural owns and operates 21.6 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. Today NW Natural Water serves more than 158,000 people through nearly 64,000 meters and provides operation and maintenance services to an additional 10,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

NW Natural Renewables is a competitive business committed to leading in the energy transition by providing renewable fuels to support decarbonization in the utility, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Learn more at nwnaturalrenewables.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

"World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other presentations made by NW Holdings from time to time, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "continues," "could," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates, expectations, timing, goals, strategies, commitments, future events, investments, timing and amount of capital expenditures, targeted capital structure, risks, risk profile, stability, acquisitions and timing, approval, completion and integration thereof, the likelihood and success associated with any transaction, utility system and infrastructure investments, system modernization, reliability and resiliency, global, national and local economies, customer and business growth, continued expansion of service territories, customer satisfaction ratings, weather, performance and service during weather events, customer rates or rate recovery and the timing and magnitude of potential rate changes and the potential outcome of rate cases, environmental remediation cost recoveries, environmental initiatives, decarbonization and the role of natural gas and the gas delivery system, including decarbonization goals and timelines, energy efficiency measures, use of renewable sources, renewable natural gas purchases, projects, investments and other renewable initiatives, including the construction of RNG facilities, and timing, magnitude and completion thereof, unregulated renewable natural gas strategy and initiatives, renewable hydrogen projects or investments and timing, magnitude, approvals and completion thereof, procurement of renewable natural gas or hydrogen for customers, technology and policy innovations, strategic goals and visions, water and wastewater acquisitions, partnerships, and investment strategy and financial effects of water and wastewater acquisitions, expected growth and safety benefits of facility upgrade investments, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, operating plans of third parties, financial results, including estimated income, availability and sources of liquidity, expenses, positions, revenues, returns, cost of capital, timing, and earnings, earnings guidance and estimated future growth rates, future dividends, commodity costs and sourcing asset management activities, performance, timing, outcome, or effects of regulatory proceedings or mechanisms or approvals, regulatory prudence reviews, anticipated regulatory actions or filings, accounting treatment of future events, effects of legislation or changes in laws or regulations, effects, extent, severity and duration of epidemics and pandemics, and any resulting economic disruption therefrom, geopolitical uncertainty and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, geopolitical factors, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You are therefore cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future operational, economic or financial performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed by reference to the factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors", and Part II, Item 7 and Item 7A "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Part I, Items 2 and 3 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk", and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors", in the quarterly reports filed thereafter, which, among others, outline legal, regulatory and legislative risks, epidemics and pandemics risks, macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, growth and strategic risks, operational risks, and environmental risks.

All forward-looking statements made in this report and all subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral and whether made by or on behalf of NW Holdings or NW Natural, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and NW Holdings and NW Natural undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to presenting the results of operations and earnings amounts in total, certain financial measures are expressed in cents per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. All references to EPS are on the basis of diluted shares. Such non-GAAP financial measures are used to analyze our financial performance because we believe they provide useful information to our investors and creditors in evaluating our financial condition and results of operations. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Moreover, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the items associated with the operations of the business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than how such measures are calculated in this report, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the tables above.

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Income Statement and Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Second Quarter 2023 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, In thousands, except per share amounts, customer, and degree day data 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Operating revenues $ 237,859 $ 194,960 22 % $ 700,282 $ 545,261 28 % $ 1,192,374 $ 940,798 27 % Operating expenses: Cost of gas 102,433 79,720 28 308,182 225,308 37 512,509 364,219 41 Operations and maintenance 66,819 53,175 26 138,636 110,660 25 252,643 212,649 19 Environmental remediation 2,140 2,267 (6 ) 7,515 6,970 8 12,934 11,622 11 General taxes 10,889 8,989 21 25,108 21,093 19 45,046 39,443 14 Revenue taxes 9,185 8,240 11 28,227 21,600 31 48,453 38,005 27 Depreciation 31,293 28,110 11 62,758 56,539 11 122,926 113,832 8 Other operating expenses 1,257 920 37 2,505 1,914 31 4,212 4,064 4 Total operating expenses 224,016 181,421 23 572,931 444,084 29 998,723 783,834 27 Income from operations 13,843 13,539 2 127,351 101,177 26 193,651 156,964 23 Other income (expense), net 6,618 226 2,828 8,224 (728 ) (1230 ) 10,155 (7,148 ) (242 ) Interest expense, net 18,974 11,580 64 37,270 23,102 61 67,415 45,434 48 Income before income taxes 1,487 2,185 (32 ) 98,305 77,347 27 136,391 104,382 31 Income tax expense 243 470 (48 ) 25,390 19,393 31 35,127 26,555 32 Net income $ 1,244 $ 1,715 (27 ) $ 72,915 $ 57,954 26 $ 101,264 $ 77,827 30 Common shares outstanding: Average diluted for period 36,062 34,352 35,845 32,805 35,557 31,799 End of period 36,065 34,754 36,065 34,754 36,065 34,754 Per share of common stock information: Diluted earnings $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 2.03 $ 1.77 $ 2.85 $ 2.45 Dividends paid per share 0.4850 0.4825 0.9700 0.9650 1.9375 1.9275 Book value, end of period 34.39 32.77 34.39 32.77 34.39 32.77 Market closing price, end of period 43.05 53.10 43.05 53.10 43.05 53.10 Capital structure, end of period: Common stock equity 44.0 % 47.3 % 44.0 % 47.3 % 44.0 % 47.3 % Long-term debt 46.0 % 43.4 % 46.0 % 43.4 % 46.0 % 43.4 % Short-term debt (including current maturities of long-term debt) 10.0 % 9.3 % 10.0 % 9.3 % 10.0 % 9.3 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Natural Gas Distribution segment operating statistics: Meters - end of period 796,792 790,438 0.8 % 796,792 790,438 0.8 % 796,792 790,438 0.8 % Volumes in therms: Residential and commercial sales 122,977 147,447 453,642 441,374 778,860 744,137 Industrial sales and transportation 113,389 121,106 245,773 255,565 475,953 492,743 Total volumes sold and delivered 236,366 268,553 699,415 696,939 1,254,813 1,236,880 Operating Revenues Residential and commercial sales $ 194,382 $ 159,792 $ 606,689 $ 474,399 $ 1,013,660 $ 806,249 Industrial sales and transportation 23,238 19,526 52,382 40,799 98,393 74,626 Other distribution revenues 1,368 409 2,978 1,016 3,906 1,737 Other regulated services 4,726 4,907 9,435 9,818 19,245 19,355 Total operating revenues 223,714 184,634 671,484 526,032 1,135,204 901,967 Less: Cost of gas 102,490 79,776 308,295 225,420 512,736 364,443 Less: Environmental remediation expense 2,140 2,272 7,515 6,970 12,934 11,622 Less: Revenue taxes 9,159 8,208 28,134 21,532 48,229 37,827 Margin, net $ 109,925 $ 94,378 $ 327,540 $ 272,110 $ 561,305 $ 488,075 Degree days: Average (25-year average) 296 305 1,619 1,631 2,674 2,692 Actual 273 374 (27 )% 1,658 1,591 4 % 2,779 2,526 10 % Percent colder (warmer) than average weather (8 )% 23 % 2 % (2 )% 4 % (6 )%

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, In thousands 2023 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,759 $ 17,209 Accounts receivable 73,930 68,583 Accrued unbilled revenue 21,924 18,060 Allowance for uncollectible accounts (3,297 ) (1,356 ) Regulatory assets 111,819 92,803 Derivative instruments 12,423 60,652 Inventories 67,502 65,983 Other current assets 35,797 36,060 Total current assets 457,857 357,994 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment 4,391,993 4,129,236 Less: Accumulated depreciation 1,181,230 1,150,555 Total property, plant, and equipment, net 3,210,763 2,978,681 Regulatory assets 307,999 301,855 Derivative instruments 2,118 9,121 Other investments 104,330 96,027 Operating lease right of use asset, net 72,096 73,754 Assets under sales-type leases 132,045 136,673 Goodwill 152,670 70,714 Other non-current assets 96,827 75,699 Total non-current assets 4,078,848 3,742,524 Total assets $ 4,536,705 $ 4,100,518 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 41,000 $ 222,700 Current maturities of long-term debt 240,714 351 Accounts payable 101,369 135,364 Taxes accrued 12,217 11,324 Interest accrued 11,443 7,425 Regulatory liabilities 61,546 97,277 Derivative instruments 42,135 15,918 Operating lease liabilities 1,732 1,315 Other current liabilities 58,777 47,624 Total current liabilities 570,933 539,298 Long-term debt 1,294,578 1,045,530 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 380,058 355,470 Regulatory liabilities 672,215 658,925 Pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities 147,063 162,511 Derivative instruments 25,212 9,475 Operating lease liabilities 77,951 78,826 Other non-current liabilities 128,417 111,704 Total deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 1,430,916 1,376,911 Equity: Common stock 831,135 767,826 Retained earnings 414,398 381,963 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,255 ) (11,010 ) Total equity 1,240,278 1,138,779 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,536,705 $ 4,100,518

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 72,915 $ 57,954 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 62,758 56,539 Regulatory amortization of gas reserves 1,678 2,984 Deferred income taxes 8,610 10,659 Qualified defined benefit pension plan (benefit) expense (1,129 ) 2,882 Deferred environmental expenditures, net (9,732 ) (9,608 ) Environmental remediation expense 7,515 6,970 Asset optimization revenue sharing bill credits (10,471 ) (41,102 ) Other 14,068 9,961 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 163,965 96,453 Inventories 20,084 (8,721 ) Income and other taxes 14,834 17,241 Accounts payable (48,935 ) (13,728 ) Deferred gas costs (16,370 ) 2,607 Asset optimization revenue sharing 12,056 3,929 Decoupling mechanism (9,554 ) 9,669 Cloud-based software (7,229 ) (414 ) Other, net 22,791 (7,711 ) Cash provided by operating activities 297,854 196,564 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (144,863 ) (167,696 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,249 ) - Purchase of equity method investment (1,000 ) - Other (2,428 ) (1,991 ) Cash used in investing activities (151,540 ) (169,687 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from common stock issued, net 22,072 174,053 Long-term debt issued 200,000 692 Changes in other short-term debt, net (217,200 ) (166,800 ) Cash dividend payments on common stock (33,293 ) (30,311 ) Other (3,774 ) (1,596 ) Cash used in financing activities (32,195 ) (23,962 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 114,119 2,915 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 40,964 27,120 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 155,083 $ 30,035 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid, net of capitalization $ 36,376 $ 22,867 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 12,163 1,086 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,759 $ 17,209 Restricted cash included in other current and non-current assets 17,324 12,826 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 155,083 $ 30,035

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Nikki Sparley

Phone: 503-721-2530

Email: nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com

Media Contact:

David Roy

Phone: 503-610-7157

Email: david.roy@nwnatural.com