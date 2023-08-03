BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company's second quarter ended July 1, 2023. Second-quarter sales were $901.0 million, an increase of 30% from the same quarter last year. Second-quarter GAAP net income was $197.6 million, or $1.31 income per diluted share, which included a $154.8 million of gain on a termination of an alliance agreement, $54.7 million of amortization of intangible assets, $18.4 million of integration costs and $19.4 million of other net costs. Non-GAAP net income was $99.6 million for the second quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.66. The results for the second quarter of 2022 are shown on a "as reported" basis and not on a "proforma" basis, and as a result do not include CMC Materials' results.

Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and chief executive officer, said: "Our performance and execution in the second quarter was solid and showcased the resilience of our unit driven model. Sales were down sequentially as expected, but we did see growth in product lines that are of increasing importance to our customers' technology roadmaps.

"We have made good progress on key initiatives. The CMC Materials integration is proceeding very well, and we are on track to achieve our $75 million run-rate cost synergy target by the fourth quarter. Debt paydown is a high priority for us and divestitures of non-core assets have been a significant lever to reduce this debt. So far this year, we have entered into definitive agreements for the sale of three businesses, totaling more than $1 billion in proceeds," he said.

"While our expectations for an industry recovery in the short term are modest," Loy said, "we continue to be extremely optimistic about the long-term secular growth of the semiconductor industry. We have strong conviction in the growing importance of our value proposition, our opportunity to grow our content per wafer, and our ability to continue to outperform the market. During the second half of the year, our focus will be on completing the CMC integration and managing our cost structure, while making the necessary investments in our future."

Quarterly Financial Results Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Results July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 Net sales $901,000 $692,489 $922,396 Operating income $267,614 $157,970 $13,466 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 29.7% 22.8% 1.5% Net income (loss) $197,646 $99,491 $(88,166) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $1.31 $0.73 $(0.59) Non-GAAP Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $200,917 $183,039 $204,772 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 22.3% 26.4% 22.2% Non-GAAP net income $99,605 $136,816 $97,782 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.66 $1.00 $0.65

Third-Quarter Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, the Company expects sales of $875 million to $900 million, GAAP net income of $34 million to $42 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.23 and $0.28. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.57 to $0.62, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $86 million to $94 million. The Company also expects EBITDA of approximately 26% to 27% of sales, for the third quarter of 2023.

Segment Results

The Company operates in four segments:

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides advanced materials enabling complex chip designs and improved device electrical performance; including high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost; by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage; including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS): APS develops an end-to-end chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) solution and applications expertise delivered through advanced materials and high purity chemicals; including CMP slurries, pads, formulated cleans and other electronic chemicals used in the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Second-Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Entegris will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants should dial 800-245-3047 or +1 203-518-9765, referencing confirmation ID: ENTGQ223. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.

Management's slide presentation concerning the results for the second quarter will be posted on the Investor Relations section of www.entegris.com in the morning before the call.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 9,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Non-GAAP Information

The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Proforma net sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company's ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company's non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company's baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company's business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors' overall understanding of the Company's results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company's business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors' understanding of the Company's historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "may," "will," "would" or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements about supply chain matters and inflationary pressures; future period guidance or projections; the Company's performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; market and technology trends, including the duration and drivers of any growth trends; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the focus of the Company's engineering, research and development projects; the Company's ability to execute on our business strategies, including with respect to Company's expansion of its manufacturing presence in Taiwan and in Colorado Springs; the Company's capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established, including the acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. (now known as CMC Materials LLC) ("CMC Materials"); the closing of any announced divestitures and the termination of strategic partnerships, including the timing thereof; trends relating to the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; future capital and other expenditures, including estimates thereof; the Company's expected tax rate; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; the impact of accounting pronouncements; quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this Quarterly Report, are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company's products and solutions; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company's indebtedness, including the debts incurred in connection with the acquisition of CMC Materials; risks related to the acquisition and integration of CMC Materials, including unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating thereto; the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the acquisition of CMC Materials and the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints and price increases, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; operational, political and legal risks of the Company's international operations; the Company's dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the Company's ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company's ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; substantial competition; the Company's concentrated customer base; the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures or other similar transactions; the Company's ability to consummate pending transactions on a timely basis or at all and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of such pending transactions, including the satisfaction of regulatory conditions on the terms expected, at all or in a timely manner; the Company's ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company's ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates, including the imposition of tariffs, export controls and other trade laws and restrictions and changes to national security and international trade policy, especially as they relate to China; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's stock; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 23, 2023, and in the Company's other SEC filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 Net sales $901,000 $692,489 $922,396 Cost of sales 516,834 382,092 520,711 Gross profit 384,166 310,397 401,685 Selling, general and administrative expenses 145,596 90,685 169,867 Engineering, research and development expenses 71,030 49,248 71,906 Amortization of intangible assets 54,680 12,494 57,574 Goodwill impairment - - 88,872 Gain on termination of alliance agreement (154,754) - - Operating income 267,614 157,970 13,466 Interest expense, net 78,605 31,343 84,821 Other expense (income), net 7,724 9,619 (4,658) Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense 181,285 117,008 (66,697) Income tax (benefit) expense (16,491) 17,517 21,469 Equity in net loss of affiliates 130 - - Net income (loss) $197,646 $99,491 $(88,166) Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $1.32 $0.73 $(0.59) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $1.31 $0.73 $(0.59) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 149,825 135,895 149,426 Diluted 150,837 136,454 149,426

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net sales $1,823,396 $1,342,135 Cost of sales 1,037,545 721,918 Gross profit 785,851 620,217 Selling, general and administrative expenses 315,463 177,793 Engineering, research and development expenses 142,936 95,963 Amortization of intangible assets 112,254 25,145 Goodwill impairment 88,872 - Gain on termination of alliance agreement (154,754) - Operating income 281,080 321,316 Interest expense, net 163,426 44,877 Other expense, net 3,066 14,521 Income before income tax expense 114,588 262,588 Income tax expense 4,978 37,392 Equity in net loss of affiliates 130 - Net income $109,480 $225,196 Basic earnings per common share: $0.73 $1.66 Diluted earnings per common share: $0.73 $1.65 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 149,626 135,783 Diluted 150,609 136,503

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $567,017 $563,439 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 435,973 535,485 Inventories, net 740,351 812,815 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes 55,461 47,618 Assets held-for-sale 1,051,947 246,531 Other current assets 117,799 129,297 Total current assets 2,968,548 2,335,185 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,364,760 1,393,337 Other assets: Right-of-use assets 81,048 94,940 Goodwill 3,970,247 4,408,331 Intangible assets, net 1,421,710 1,841,955 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 66,682 28,867 Other 40,029 36,242 Total assets $9,913,024 $10,138,857 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt - 151,965 Accounts payable 132,157 172,488 Accrued liabilities 311,784 328,784 Liabilities held-for-sale 115,784 10,637 Income tax payable 86,564 98,057 Total current liabilities 646,289 761,931 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 5,492,011 5,632,928 Long-term lease liability 69,405 80,716 Other liabilities 353,114 445,282 Shareholders' equity 3,352,205 3,218,000 Total liabilities and equity $9,913,024 $10,138,857

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Operating activities: Net income $197,646 $99,491 $109,480 $225,196 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 43,719 24,381 90,494 48,286 Amortization 54,680 12,494 112,254 25,145 Share-based compensation expense 11,458 10,182 42,136 19,467 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 4,482 - 7,269 - Impairment of Goodwill - - 88,872 - Gain on termination of alliance agreement (154,754) - (154,754) - Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets 14,935 - 28,577 - Other (10,318) 8,492 (17,288) 8,687 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts and notes receivable 9,562 (26,138) 17,941 (57,309) Inventories 29,843 (47,465) (5,009) (124,941) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (43,638) 49,468 (23,595) 27,145 Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable (31,437) (20,308) (15,570) (3,548) Other 840 313 (1,918) 6,570 Net cash provided by operating activities 127,018 110,910 278,889 174,698 Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (116,051) (107,692) (250,043) (192,097) Proceeds from sale of business 759 - 134,286 - Proceeds from termination of alliance agreement 169,251 - 169,251 - Other 258 - 366 1,123 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 54,217 (107,692) 53,860 (190,974) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt - 2,527,314 117,170 2,606,314 Payments of revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt (311,501) (114,000) (428,671) (193,000) Payments for debt issuance costs (3,475) (10,579) (3,475) (10,579) Payments for dividends (14,980) (13,589) (30,150) (27,484) Issuance of common stock 18,374 5,598 36,767 8,977 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (240) (200) (9,646) (16,317) Other (279) 375 (578) (587) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (312,101) 2,394,919 (318,583) 2,367,324 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,149) (7,638) (10,588) (10,382) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (142,015) 2,390,499 3,578 2,340,666 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 709,032 352,732 563,439 402,565 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $567,017 $2,743,231 $567,017 $2,743,231

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Net sales July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $200,073 $179,412 $198,004 $398,077 $345,188 Advanced Planarization Solutions 240,561 28,317 250,326 490,887 58,962 Microcontamination Control 283,614 274,133 269,297 552,911 540,770 Advanced Materials Handling 190,356 224,084 218,853 409,209 422,197 Inter-segment elimination (13,604) (13,457) (14,084) (27,688) (24,982) Total net sales $901,000 $692,489 $922,396 $1,823,396 $1,342,135

Three months ended Six months ended Segment profit July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $173,319 $35,539 $3,268 $176,587 $73,231 Advanced Planarization Solutions 42,419 10,179 (32,790) 9,629 21,338 Microcontamination Control 100,661 100,107 95,997 196,658 198,725 Advanced Materials Handling 35,830 46,926 48,165 83,995 93,616 Total segment profit 352,229 192,751 114,640 466,869 386,910 Amortization of intangibles 54,680 12,494 57,574 112,254 25,145 Unallocated expenses 29,935 22,287 43,600 73,535 40,449 Total operating income $267,614 $157,970 $13,466 $281,080 $321,316

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net Sales $901,000 $692,489 $922,396 $1,823,396 $1,342,135 Gross profit-GAAP $384,166 $310,397 $401,685 $785,851 $620,217 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring costs 1 - - 7,377 7,377 - Adjusted gross profit $384,166 $310,397 $409,062 $793,228 $620,217 Gross margin - as a % of net sales 42.6 % 44.8 % 43.5 % 43.1 % 46.2 % Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales 42.6 % 44.8 % 44.3 % 43.5 % 46.2 % 1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Adjusted segment profit July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 SCEM segment profit $173,319 $35,539 $3,268 $176,587 $73,231 Restructuring costs 1 - - 6,523 6,523 - Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC 2 1,304 - 13,642 14,946 - Gain on termination of alliance agreement4 (154,754) - - (154,754) - SCEM adjusted segment profit $19,869 $35,539 $23,433 $43,302 $73,231 APS segment profit $42,419 $10,179 $(32,790) $9,629 21,338 Goodwill impairment 3 - - 88,872 88,872 - Restructuring costs 1 - - 585 585 - Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC 2 13,632 - - 13,632 - APS adjusted segment profit $56,051 $10,179 $56,667 $112,718 $21,338 MC segment profit $100,661 $100,107 $95,997 $196,658 $198,725 Restructuring costs 1 - - 2,795 2,795 - MC adjusted segment profit $100,661 $100,107 $98,792 $199,453 $198,725 AMH segment profit $35,830 $46,926 $48,165 $83,995 $93,616 Restructuring costs 1 - - 1,254 1,254 - AMH adjusted segment profit $35,830 $46,926 $49,419 $85,249 $93,616 Unallocated general and administrative expenses $29,935 $22,287 $43,600 $73,535 $40,449 Less: unallocated deal and integration costs (18,441) (12,575) (19,975) (38,416) (18,829) Less: unallocated restructuring costs 1 - - (86) (86) - Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses $11,494 $9,712 $23,539 $35,033 $21,620 Total adjusted segment profit $212,411 $192,751 $228,311 $440,722 $386,910 Less: adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses 11,494 9,712 23,539 35,033 21,620 Total adjusted operating income $200,917 $183,039 $204,772 $405,689 $365,290 1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives. 2 Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC. 3 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill. 4 Gain on termination of alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net sales $901,000 $692,489 $922,396 $1,823,396 $1,342,135 Net income (loss) $197,646 $99,491 $(88,166) $109,480 $225,196 Net income (loss) - as a % of net sales 21.9% 14.4% (9.6%) 6.0% 16.8% Adjustments to net income (loss): Equity in net loss of affiliates 130 - - 130 - Income tax (benefit) expense (16,491) 17,517 21,469 4,978 37,392 Interest expense, net 78,605 31,343 84,821 163,426 44,877 Other expense (income), net 7,724 9,619 (4,658) 3,066 14,521 GAAP - Operating income 267,614 157,970 13,466 281,080 321,316 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 29.7% 22.8% 1.5% 15.4% 23.9% Goodwill Impairment 1 - - 88,872 88,872 - Deal and transaction costs 2 - 2,410 3,001 3,001 7,418 Integration costs: Professional fees 3 13,324 9,525 11,988 25,312 10,321 Severance costs 4 965 - 1,362 2,327 - Retention costs 5 362 - 1,280 1,642 - Other costs 6 3,789 640 2,345 6,134 1,090 Restructuring costs 7 - - 11,242 11,242 - Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets 8 14,937 - 13,642 28,579 - Gain on termination of alliance agreement 9 (154,754) - - (154,754) - Amortization of intangible assets 10 54,680 12,494 57,574 112,254 25,145 Adjusted operating income 200,917 183,039 204,772 405,689 365,290 Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 22.3% 26.4% 22.2% 22.2% 27.2% Depreciation 43,719 24,381 46,775 90,494 48,286 Adjusted EBITDA $244,636 $207,420 $251,547 $496,183 $413,576 Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales 27.2% 30.0% 27.3% 27.2% 30.8% 1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill. 2 Deal and transaction costs associated the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures. 3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other vendors to assist us in integrating the recently acquired CMC into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations. 4 Represent severance charges resulting from cost saving initiatives in connection with the CMC acquisition. 5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses. 6 Represents other employee related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC acquisition and the completed and announced divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations. 7 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives. 8 Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC. 9 Gain on termination of alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone. 10 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $197,646 $99,491 $(88,166) $109,480 $225,196 Adjustments to net income (loss): Goodwill Impairment 1 - - 88,872 88,872 - Deal and transaction costs 2 - 2,410 3,001 3,001 7,418 Integration costs: Professional fees 3 13,324 9,525 11,988 25,312 10,321 Severance costs 4 965 - 1,362 2,327 - Retention costs 5 362 - 1,280 1,642 - Other costs 6 3,789 640 2,345 6,134 1,090 Restructuring costs 7 - - 11,242 11,242 - Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 8 4,481 - 3,880 8,361 - Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets9 14,937 - 13,642 28,579 - Infineum termination fee, net 10 - - (10,877) (10,877) - Interest expense, net 11 - 22,742 - - 27,425 Amortization of intangible assets 12 54,680 12,494 57,574 112,254 25,145 Gain on termination of alliance agreement 13 (154,754) - - (154,754) - Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) and discrete items14 (35,825) (10,486) 1,639 (34,186) (14,646) Non-GAAP net income $99,605 $136,816 $97,782 $197,387 $281,949 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $1.31 $0.73 $(0.59) $0.73 $1.65 Effect of adjustments to net income (loss) $(0.65) $0.27 $1.26 $0.58 $0.42 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.66 $1.00 $0.65 $1.31 $2.07 Diluted weighted averages shares outstanding 150,837 136,454 149,426 150,609 136,503 Effect of adjustment to diluted weighted average shares - - 955 - - Diluted non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding 150,837 136,454 150,381 150,609 136,503 1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill. 2 Deal and transaction costs associated with the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures. 3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other vendors to assist us in integrating the recently acquired CMC into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations. 4 Represent severance charges resulting from cost saving initiatives from the CMC acquisition. 5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses. 6 Represents other employee related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations. 7 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives. 8 Non-recurring loss on extinguishment of debt and modification of our Credit Amendment. 9 Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC. 10 Non-recurring gain from the termination fee with Infineum. 11 Non-recurring interest costs related to the financing of the CMC acquisition. 12 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions. 13 Gain on termination of alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone. 14 Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third-Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP Operating Margin to non-GAAP Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin September 30,2023 Net sales $875 - $900 GAAP - Operating income $118 - $133 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 13% - 15% Deal, transaction and integration costs 12 Amortization of intangible assets 51 Adjusted operating income $181 - $196 Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 21% - 22% Depreciation 47 Adjusted EBITDA $228 - $243 Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales 26% - 27%

Third-Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income September 30,2023 GAAP net income $34 - $42 Adjustments to net income: Deal, transaction and integration costs 12 Amortization of intangible assets 51 Income tax effect (11) Non-GAAP net income $86 - $94

Third-Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share September 30,2023 Diluted earnings per common share $0.23 - $0.28 Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share: Deal, transaction and integration costs 0.09 Amortization of intangible assets 0.34 Income tax effect (0.09) Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.57 - $0.62

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Proforma Sales to Proforma Non-GAAP Net Sales (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 1, 2022 April 1, 2022 July 1, 2022 Proforma Net Sales 1 $1,011,862 $969,091 $1,980,953 Less: Wood treatment 2 (200) (10,907) (11,107) Proforma Net Sales - Non GAAP $1,011,662 $958,184 $1,969,846 1 The above pro forma results include the addition of CMC Materials, Inc.'s financials recorded prior to the consummation of the merger with the Company on July 6, 2022 to the Company's reported financials and are provided as a complement to, and should be read in conjunction with, the consolidated financial statements to better facilitate the assessment and measurement of the Company's operating performance. Intercompany sales between the Company and CMC Materials, Inc have been eliminated. No other adjustments have been included. 2 The adjustment relates to removal of net sales related to CMC's wood treatment business. Prior to the acquisition, CMC operated a wood treatment business, which manufactured and sold wood treatment preservatives for utility poles and crossarms. CMC exited this business during the first half of 2022, prior to our acquisition of CMC. The wood treatment business had no ongoing sales at the time of acquisition and removed for comparable purposes.

Contacts

Bill Seymour

VP of Investor Relations

T + 1 952 556 1844

bill.seymour@entegris.com