BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company's second quarter ended July 1, 2023. Second-quarter sales were $901.0 million, an increase of 30% from the same quarter last year. Second-quarter GAAP net income was $197.6 million, or $1.31 income per diluted share, which included a $154.8 million of gain on a termination of an alliance agreement, $54.7 million of amortization of intangible assets, $18.4 million of integration costs and $19.4 million of other net costs. Non-GAAP net income was $99.6 million for the second quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.66. The results for the second quarter of 2022 are shown on a "as reported" basis and not on a "proforma" basis, and as a result do not include CMC Materials' results.
Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and chief executive officer, said: "Our performance and execution in the second quarter was solid and showcased the resilience of our unit driven model. Sales were down sequentially as expected, but we did see growth in product lines that are of increasing importance to our customers' technology roadmaps.
"We have made good progress on key initiatives. The CMC Materials integration is proceeding very well, and we are on track to achieve our $75 million run-rate cost synergy target by the fourth quarter. Debt paydown is a high priority for us and divestitures of non-core assets have been a significant lever to reduce this debt. So far this year, we have entered into definitive agreements for the sale of three businesses, totaling more than $1 billion in proceeds," he said.
"While our expectations for an industry recovery in the short term are modest," Loy said, "we continue to be extremely optimistic about the long-term secular growth of the semiconductor industry. We have strong conviction in the growing importance of our value proposition, our opportunity to grow our content per wafer, and our ability to continue to outperform the market. During the second half of the year, our focus will be on completing the CMC integration and managing our cost structure, while making the necessary investments in our future."
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Results
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
April 1, 2023
Net sales
$901,000
$692,489
$922,396
Operating income
$267,614
$157,970
$13,466
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
29.7%
22.8%
1.5%
Net income (loss)
$197,646
$99,491
$(88,166)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$1.31
$0.73
$(0.59)
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$200,917
$183,039
$204,772
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
22.3%
26.4%
22.2%
Non-GAAP net income
$99,605
$136,816
$97,782
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.66
$1.00
$0.65
Third-Quarter Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, the Company expects sales of $875 million to $900 million, GAAP net income of $34 million to $42 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.23 and $0.28. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.57 to $0.62, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $86 million to $94 million. The Company also expects EBITDA of approximately 26% to 27% of sales, for the third quarter of 2023.
Segment Results
The Company operates in four segments:
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides advanced materials enabling complex chip designs and improved device electrical performance; including high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost; by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage; including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS): APS develops an end-to-end chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) solution and applications expertise delivered through advanced materials and high purity chemicals; including CMP slurries, pads, formulated cleans and other electronic chemicals used in the semiconductor manufacturing processes.
Second-Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Entegris will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants should dial 800-245-3047 or +1 203-518-9765, referencing confirmation ID: ENTGQ223. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.
Management's slide presentation concerning the results for the second quarter will be posted on the Investor Relations section of www.entegris.com in the morning before the call.
Non-GAAP Information
The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Proforma net sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements about supply chain matters and inflationary pressures; future period guidance or projections; the Company's performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; market and technology trends, including the duration and drivers of any growth trends; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the focus of the Company's engineering, research and development projects; the Company's ability to execute on our business strategies, including with respect to Company's expansion of its manufacturing presence in Taiwan and in Colorado Springs; the Company's capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established, including the acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. (now known as CMC Materials LLC) ("CMC Materials"); the closing of any announced divestitures and the termination of strategic partnerships, including the timing thereof; trends relating to the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; future capital and other expenditures, including estimates thereof; the Company's expected tax rate; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; the impact of accounting pronouncements; quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this Quarterly Report, are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company's products and solutions; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company's indebtedness, including the debts incurred in connection with the acquisition of CMC Materials; risks related to the acquisition and integration of CMC Materials, including unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating thereto; the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the acquisition of CMC Materials and the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints and price increases, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; operational, political and legal risks of the Company's international operations; the Company's dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the Company's ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company's ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; substantial competition; the Company's concentrated customer base; the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures or other similar transactions; the Company's ability to consummate pending transactions on a timely basis or at all and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of such pending transactions, including the satisfaction of regulatory conditions on the terms expected, at all or in a timely manner; the Company's ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company's ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates, including the imposition of tariffs, export controls and other trade laws and restrictions and changes to national security and international trade policy, especially as they relate to China; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's stock; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 23, 2023, and in the Company's other SEC filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
April 1, 2023
Net sales
$901,000
$692,489
$922,396
Cost of sales
516,834
382,092
520,711
Gross profit
384,166
310,397
401,685
Selling, general and administrative expenses
145,596
90,685
169,867
Engineering, research and development expenses
71,030
49,248
71,906
Amortization of intangible assets
54,680
12,494
57,574
Goodwill impairment
-
-
88,872
Gain on termination of alliance agreement
(154,754)
-
-
Operating income
267,614
157,970
13,466
Interest expense, net
78,605
31,343
84,821
Other expense (income), net
7,724
9,619
(4,658)
Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
181,285
117,008
(66,697)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(16,491)
17,517
21,469
Equity in net loss of affiliates
130
-
-
Net income (loss)
$197,646
$99,491
$(88,166)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
$1.32
$0.73
$(0.59)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
$1.31
$0.73
$(0.59)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
149,825
135,895
149,426
Diluted
150,837
136,454
149,426
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
Net sales
$1,823,396
$1,342,135
Cost of sales
1,037,545
721,918
Gross profit
785,851
620,217
Selling, general and administrative expenses
315,463
177,793
Engineering, research and development expenses
142,936
95,963
Amortization of intangible assets
112,254
25,145
Goodwill impairment
88,872
-
Gain on termination of alliance agreement
(154,754)
-
Operating income
281,080
321,316
Interest expense, net
163,426
44,877
Other expense, net
3,066
14,521
Income before income tax expense
114,588
262,588
Income tax expense
4,978
37,392
Equity in net loss of affiliates
130
-
Net income
$109,480
$225,196
Basic earnings per common share:
$0.73
$1.66
Diluted earnings per common share:
$0.73
$1.65
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
149,626
135,783
Diluted
150,609
136,503
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
July 1, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$567,017
$563,439
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
435,973
535,485
Inventories, net
740,351
812,815
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
55,461
47,618
Assets held-for-sale
1,051,947
246,531
Other current assets
117,799
129,297
Total current assets
2,968,548
2,335,185
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,364,760
1,393,337
Other assets:
Right-of-use assets
81,048
94,940
Goodwill
3,970,247
4,408,331
Intangible assets, net
1,421,710
1,841,955
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
66,682
28,867
Other
40,029
36,242
Total assets
$9,913,024
$10,138,857
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
-
151,965
Accounts payable
132,157
172,488
Accrued liabilities
311,784
328,784
Liabilities held-for-sale
115,784
10,637
Income tax payable
86,564
98,057
Total current liabilities
646,289
761,931
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
5,492,011
5,632,928
Long-term lease liability
69,405
80,716
Other liabilities
353,114
445,282
Shareholders' equity
3,352,205
3,218,000
Total liabilities and equity
$9,913,024
$10,138,857
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
Operating activities:
Net income
$197,646
$99,491
$109,480
$225,196
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
43,719
24,381
90,494
48,286
Amortization
54,680
12,494
112,254
25,145
Share-based compensation expense
11,458
10,182
42,136
19,467
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
4,482
-
7,269
-
Impairment of Goodwill
-
-
88,872
-
Gain on termination of alliance agreement
(154,754)
-
(154,754)
-
Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets
14,935
-
28,577
-
Other
(10,318)
8,492
(17,288)
8,687
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
9,562
(26,138)
17,941
(57,309)
Inventories
29,843
(47,465)
(5,009)
(124,941)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(43,638)
49,468
(23,595)
27,145
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
(31,437)
(20,308)
(15,570)
(3,548)
Other
840
313
(1,918)
6,570
Net cash provided by operating activities
127,018
110,910
278,889
174,698
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(116,051)
(107,692)
(250,043)
(192,097)
Proceeds from sale of business
759
-
134,286
-
Proceeds from termination of alliance agreement
169,251
-
169,251
-
Other
258
-
366
1,123
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
54,217
(107,692)
53,860
(190,974)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt
-
2,527,314
117,170
2,606,314
Payments of revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt
(311,501)
(114,000)
(428,671)
(193,000)
Payments for debt issuance costs
(3,475)
(10,579)
(3,475)
(10,579)
Payments for dividends
(14,980)
(13,589)
(30,150)
(27,484)
Issuance of common stock
18,374
5,598
36,767
8,977
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(240)
(200)
(9,646)
(16,317)
Other
(279)
375
(578)
(587)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(312,101)
2,394,919
(318,583)
2,367,324
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(11,149)
(7,638)
(10,588)
(10,382)
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(142,015)
2,390,499
3,578
2,340,666
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
709,032
352,732
563,439
402,565
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$567,017
$2,743,231
$567,017
$2,743,231
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Net sales
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
April 1, 2023
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$200,073
$179,412
$198,004
$398,077
$345,188
Advanced Planarization Solutions
240,561
28,317
250,326
490,887
58,962
Microcontamination Control
283,614
274,133
269,297
552,911
540,770
Advanced Materials Handling
190,356
224,084
218,853
409,209
422,197
Inter-segment elimination
(13,604)
(13,457)
(14,084)
(27,688)
(24,982)
Total net sales
$901,000
$692,489
$922,396
$1,823,396
$1,342,135
Three months ended
Six months ended
Segment profit
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
April 1, 2023
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$173,319
$35,539
$3,268
$176,587
$73,231
Advanced Planarization Solutions
42,419
10,179
(32,790)
9,629
21,338
Microcontamination Control
100,661
100,107
95,997
196,658
198,725
Advanced Materials Handling
35,830
46,926
48,165
83,995
93,616
Total segment profit
352,229
192,751
114,640
466,869
386,910
Amortization of intangibles
54,680
12,494
57,574
112,254
25,145
Unallocated expenses
29,935
22,287
43,600
73,535
40,449
Total operating income
$267,614
$157,970
$13,466
$281,080
$321,316
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
April 1, 2023
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
Net Sales
$901,000
$692,489
$922,396
$1,823,396
$1,342,135
Gross profit-GAAP
$384,166
$310,397
$401,685
$785,851
$620,217
Adjustments to gross profit:
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
7,377
7,377
-
Adjusted gross profit
$384,166
$310,397
$409,062
$793,228
$620,217
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
42.6 %
44.8 %
43.5 %
43.1 %
46.2 %
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
42.6 %
44.8 %
44.3 %
43.5 %
46.2 %
1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Adjusted segment profit
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
April 1, 2023
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
SCEM segment profit
$173,319
$35,539
$3,268
$176,587
$73,231
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
6,523
6,523
-
Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC 2
1,304
-
13,642
14,946
-
Gain on termination of alliance agreement4
(154,754)
-
-
(154,754)
-
SCEM adjusted segment profit
$19,869
$35,539
$23,433
$43,302
$73,231
APS segment profit
$42,419
$10,179
$(32,790)
$9,629
21,338
Goodwill impairment 3
-
-
88,872
88,872
-
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
585
585
-
Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC 2
13,632
-
-
13,632
-
APS adjusted segment profit
$56,051
$10,179
$56,667
$112,718
$21,338
MC segment profit
$100,661
$100,107
$95,997
$196,658
$198,725
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
2,795
2,795
-
MC adjusted segment profit
$100,661
$100,107
$98,792
$199,453
$198,725
AMH segment profit
$35,830
$46,926
$48,165
$83,995
$93,616
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
1,254
1,254
-
AMH adjusted segment profit
$35,830
$46,926
$49,419
$85,249
$93,616
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
$29,935
$22,287
$43,600
$73,535
$40,449
Less: unallocated deal and integration costs
(18,441)
(12,575)
(19,975)
(38,416)
(18,829)
Less: unallocated restructuring costs 1
-
-
(86)
(86)
-
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
$11,494
$9,712
$23,539
$35,033
$21,620
Total adjusted segment profit
$212,411
$192,751
$228,311
$440,722
$386,910
Less: adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
11,494
9,712
23,539
35,033
21,620
Total adjusted operating income
$200,917
$183,039
$204,772
$405,689
$365,290
1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
2 Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC.
3 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
4 Gain on termination of alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
April 1, 2023
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
Net sales
$901,000
$692,489
$922,396
$1,823,396
$1,342,135
Net income (loss)
$197,646
$99,491
$(88,166)
$109,480
$225,196
Net income (loss) - as a % of net sales
21.9%
14.4%
(9.6%)
6.0%
16.8%
Adjustments to net income (loss):
Equity in net loss of affiliates
130
-
-
130
-
Income tax (benefit) expense
(16,491)
17,517
21,469
4,978
37,392
Interest expense, net
78,605
31,343
84,821
163,426
44,877
Other expense (income), net
7,724
9,619
(4,658)
3,066
14,521
GAAP - Operating income
267,614
157,970
13,466
281,080
321,316
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
29.7%
22.8%
1.5%
15.4%
23.9%
Goodwill Impairment 1
-
-
88,872
88,872
-
Deal and transaction costs 2
-
2,410
3,001
3,001
7,418
Integration costs:
Professional fees 3
13,324
9,525
11,988
25,312
10,321
Severance costs 4
965
-
1,362
2,327
-
Retention costs 5
362
-
1,280
1,642
-
Other costs 6
3,789
640
2,345
6,134
1,090
Restructuring costs 7
-
-
11,242
11,242
-
Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets 8
14,937
-
13,642
28,579
-
Gain on termination of alliance agreement 9
(154,754)
-
-
(154,754)
-
Amortization of intangible assets 10
54,680
12,494
57,574
112,254
25,145
Adjusted operating income
200,917
183,039
204,772
405,689
365,290
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
22.3%
26.4%
22.2%
22.2%
27.2%
Depreciation
43,719
24,381
46,775
90,494
48,286
Adjusted EBITDA
$244,636
$207,420
$251,547
$496,183
$413,576
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
27.2%
30.0%
27.3%
27.2%
30.8%
1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
2 Deal and transaction costs associated the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures.
3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other vendors to assist us in integrating the recently acquired CMC into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
4 Represent severance charges resulting from cost saving initiatives in connection with the CMC acquisition.
5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses.
6 Represents other employee related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC acquisition and the completed and announced divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
7 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
8 Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC.
9 Gain on termination of alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
10 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share
(In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
April 1, 2023
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
GAAP net income (loss)
$197,646
$99,491
$(88,166)
$109,480
$225,196
Adjustments to net income (loss):
Goodwill Impairment 1
-
-
88,872
88,872
-
Deal and transaction costs 2
-
2,410
3,001
3,001
7,418
Integration costs:
Professional fees 3
13,324
9,525
11,988
25,312
10,321
Severance costs 4
965
-
1,362
2,327
-
Retention costs 5
362
-
1,280
1,642
-
Other costs 6
3,789
640
2,345
6,134
1,090
Restructuring costs 7
-
-
11,242
11,242
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 8
4,481
-
3,880
8,361
-
Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets9
14,937
-
13,642
28,579
-
Infineum termination fee, net 10
-
-
(10,877)
(10,877)
-
Interest expense, net 11
-
22,742
-
-
27,425
Amortization of intangible assets 12
54,680
12,494
57,574
112,254
25,145
Gain on termination of alliance agreement 13
(154,754)
-
-
(154,754)
-
Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) and discrete items14
(35,825)
(10,486)
1,639
(34,186)
(14,646)
Non-GAAP net income
$99,605
$136,816
$97,782
$197,387
$281,949
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$1.31
$0.73
$(0.59)
$0.73
$1.65
Effect of adjustments to net income (loss)
$(0.65)
$0.27
$1.26
$0.58
$0.42
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.66
$1.00
$0.65
$1.31
$2.07
Diluted weighted averages shares outstanding
150,837
136,454
149,426
150,609
136,503
Effect of adjustment to diluted weighted average shares
-
-
955
-
-
Diluted non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding
150,837
136,454
150,381
150,609
136,503
1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
2 Deal and transaction costs associated with the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures.
3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other vendors to assist us in integrating the recently acquired CMC into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
4 Represent severance charges resulting from cost saving initiatives from the CMC acquisition.
5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses.
6 Represents other employee related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
7 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
8 Non-recurring loss on extinguishment of debt and modification of our Credit Amendment.
9 Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC.
10 Non-recurring gain from the termination fee with Infineum.
11 Non-recurring interest costs related to the financing of the CMC acquisition.
12 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.
13 Gain on termination of alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
14 Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Third-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP Operating Margin to non-GAAP Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
September 30,2023
Net sales
$875 - $900
GAAP - Operating income
$118 - $133
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
13% - 15%
Deal, transaction and integration costs
12
Amortization of intangible assets
51
Adjusted operating income
$181 - $196
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
21% - 22%
Depreciation
47
Adjusted EBITDA
$228 - $243
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
26% - 27%
Third-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
September 30,2023
GAAP net income
$34 - $42
Adjustments to net income:
Deal, transaction and integration costs
12
Amortization of intangible assets
51
Income tax effect
(11)
Non-GAAP net income
$86 - $94
Third-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
September 30,2023
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.23 - $0.28
Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share:
Deal, transaction and integration costs
0.09
Amortization of intangible assets
0.34
Income tax effect
(0.09)
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.57 - $0.62
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Proforma Sales to Proforma Non-GAAP Net Sales
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
July 1, 2022
April 1, 2022
July 1, 2022
Proforma Net Sales 1
$1,011,862
$969,091
$1,980,953
Less: Wood treatment 2
(200)
(10,907)
(11,107)
Proforma Net Sales - Non GAAP
$1,011,662
$958,184
$1,969,846
1 The above pro forma results include the addition of CMC Materials, Inc.'s financials recorded prior to the consummation of the merger with the Company on July 6, 2022 to the Company's reported financials and are provided as a complement to, and should be read in conjunction with, the consolidated financial statements to better facilitate the assessment and measurement of the Company's operating performance. Intercompany sales between the Company and CMC Materials, Inc have been eliminated. No other adjustments have been included.
2 The adjustment relates to removal of net sales related to CMC's wood treatment business. Prior to the acquisition, CMC operated a wood treatment business, which manufactured and sold wood treatment preservatives for utility poles and crossarms. CMC exited this business during the first half of 2022, prior to our acquisition of CMC. The wood treatment business had no ongoing sales at the time of acquisition and removed for comparable purposes.
