"We delivered solid results in the second quarter as we continued to execute on all facets of our core business," said Doug Clark, Chief Executive Officer. "Our fundamentals continued to gradually improve, with revenue, net charge-offs, gross loans receivable and expenses all matching or exceeding our expectations. As we look ahead, despite ongoing macro challenges, we are encouraged by opportunities present in both the U.S. and Canada while remaining mindful to balance future growth with further improving our bottom line. Our extensive industry experience, investments in automation and strong consumer demand for our products position us well for long term growth and shareholder value creation."

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Summary Results

Gross loans receivable increased 3.7% sequentially to $2.1 billion, primarily driven by sequential increases in Canada POS Lending and Direct Lending Revolving LOC Loans of 6.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

Net revenue of $129.6 million, down 11.5% sequentially, primarily driven by a higher provision for loan loss expense related to the increase in charge offs and Allowance for loan loss build due to loans receivable growth and change in macroeconomic conditions.

Total operating expenses declined 8.5% sequentially, to $108.1 million, primarily related to one-time restructuring charges of $10.0 million recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss of $59.3 million ($1.45 per share) compared with Net loss of $59.5 million ($1.46 per share) for the first quarter of 2023. The $0.2 million improvement was primarily driven by favorable decreases of $18.4 million in provision for income taxes and $10.1 million in total operating expenses, partially offset by lower net revenue and a $7.2 million increase in Interest expense due to the new term loan secured in May 2023 as well as increased utilization of non-recourse revolving credit facilities and $8.9 million of extinguishment and modification costs arising from the second quarter's debt transactions.

Net charge-off rate increased 150 bps, sequentially to 13.0%, returning to normalized rates from the temporary lower rates we saw in our Direct Lending brands in Canada after the policy change we made in the first quarter of 2023. The Company's 91+ days delinquency ratio remained flat sequentially at 3.2%.

As of or for the Quarter Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Delinquency and Loss Ratios 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 31-60 days delinquency ratio 1.9 % 1.8 % 1.9 % 2.5 % 2.4 % 61-90 days delinquency ratio 1.3 % 1.5 % 1.3 % 1.5 % 1.8 % 91+ days delinquency ratio 3.2 % 3.2 % 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.0 % Net charge-offs 13.0 % 11.5 % 14.8 % 13.2 % 24.0 %

Funding and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, principal debt balances outstanding were $2.8 billion, consisting of 69.2% of fixed rate or hedged variable rate debt and 30.8% of non-hedged variable rate debt.

As of June 30, 2023, available capital resources were approximately $361.9 million, comprised of $111.3 million in unrestricted Cash and cash equivalents, $176.7 million in unused borrowing capacity and $74.0 million of unencumbered Gross loans receivable.

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a leading consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We've worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate under a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Heritage Credit.

Conference Call

CURO will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investor Relations website at http://ir.curo.com/.

You may access the call at 1-416-764-8658 (Toll free: 1-888-396-8049; Conference ID: 82661841). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days.

Final Results

The financial results presented and discussed herein are on a preliminary and unaudited basis; final unaudited data will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Table 1 - Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Revenue Interest and fees revenue $ 178,986 $ 179,437 $ 181,605 $ 180,515 $ 278,331 Insurance and other income 30,257 30,036 35,593 33,605 26,073 Total revenue 209,243 209,473 217,198 214,120 304,404 Provision for losses 79,598 62,932 94,849 78,399 129,546 Net revenue 129,645 146,541 122,349 135,721 174,858 Operating Expenses Salaries and benefits 61,346 64,805 66,067 53,413 82,427 Occupancy 11,267 11,672 12,114 12,827 17,507 Advertising 2,131 2,175 3,692 5,244 12,707 Direct operations 15,466 13,092 11,832 11,729 20,293 Depreciation and amortization 9,141 9,021 8,337 9,499 8,672 Other operating expense 8,796 17,433 24,002 23,645 18,787 Total operating expenses 108,147 118,198 126,044 116,357 160,393 Other expense (income) Interest expense 66,101 58,943 54,978 50,149 42,193 Loss from equity method investment 2,134 3,413 1,932 2,309 1,328 Goodwill impairment - - 145,241 - - Extinguishment or modification of debt costs 8,864 - 689 3,702 - Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration - 2,728 - (11,354 ) 4,014 Gain on sale of business - 2,027 - (68,443 ) - Miscellaneous expenses 1,435 - - - - Total other expense (income) 78,534 67,111 202,840 (23,637 ) 47,535 Income (loss) before income taxes (57,036 ) (38,768 ) (206,535 ) 43,001 (33,070 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,291 20,703 (20,142 ) 17,348 (6,990 ) Net (loss) income $ (59,327 ) $ (59,471 ) $ (186,393 ) $ 25,653 $ (26,080 ) Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.45 ) $ (1.46 ) $ (4.60 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.65 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.45 ) $ (1.46 ) $ (4.60 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.65 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,002 40,783 40,488 40,479 40,376 Diluted 41,002 40,783 40,488 40,835 40,376

Table 2 - Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,531 $ 54,935 $ 73,932 $ 45,683 $ 37,394 Restricted cash 109,484 123,282 91,745 144,020 97,465 Gross loans receivable 2,139,865 2,062,829 2,087,833 1,894,427 1,592,815 Less: Allowance for loan losses (272,615 ) (259,959 ) (122,028 ) (102,743 ) (90,286 ) Loans receivable, net 1,867,250 1,802,870 1,965,805 1,791,684 1,502,529 Income taxes receivable 20,854 20,100 21,918 13,469 46,450 Prepaid expenses and other 44,518 47,295 53,057 65,167 25,370 Property and equipment, net 28,418 29,867 31,957 37,402 38,752 Investment in Katapult 18,368 20,502 23,915 25,848 28,157 Right of use asset - operating leases 56,021 54,597 61,197 64,683 64,602 Deferred tax assets 54,102 53,474 49,893 31,986 23,993 Goodwill 277,069 276,487 276,269 424,292 352,990 Intangibles, net 133,947 127,387 123,677 120,345 113,130 Other assets 22,275 10,991 15,828 12,774 8,558 Assets held for sale (1) - - - - 338,779 Total Assets $ 2,744,837 $ 2,621,787 $ 2,789,193 $ 2,777,353 $ 2,678,169 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 78,343 $ 85,875 $ 73,827 $ 66,723 $ 81,423 Deferred revenue 36,793 33,227 32,259 25,111 23,425 Lease liability - operating leases 56,585 55,468 62,847 66,370 67,339 Contingent consideration related to acquisition 18,499 18,128 16,884 15,770 30,354 Income taxes payable 788 - - - 4 Accrued interest 39,306 20,090 38,460 18,048 34,970 Debt 2,772,872 2,627,263 2,607,314 2,449,316 2,189,431 Other long-term liabilities 10,016 10,552 11,736 11,563 12,146 Deferred tax liabilities 8 - - - 12,360 Liabilities held for sale (1) - - - - 111,137 Total Liabilities $ 3,013,210 $ 2,850,603 $ 2,843,327 $ 2,652,901 $ 2,562,589 Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (268,373 ) (228,816 ) (54,134 ) 124,452 115,580 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 2,744,837 $ 2,621,787 $ 2,789,193 $ 2,777,353 $ 2,678,169 (1) Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale represent the balance, as of June 30, 2022, for assets and liabilities, respectively, associated with the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending Business, which closed in July 2022.

Table 3 - Consolidated Portfolio Performance

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022(1) Gross loans receivable Revolving LOC $ 1,385,152 $ 1,314,695 $ 1,284,515 $ 1,129,387 $ 1,128,372 Installment loans 754,713 748,134 803,318 765,040 652,468 Total gross loans receivable $ 2,139,865 $ 2,062,829 $ 2,087,833 $ 1,894,427 $ 1,780,840 Lending Revenue Revolving LOC $ 86,703 $ 84,225 $ 81,170 $ 77,037 $ 96,582 Installment loans 92,283 95,212 100,435 103,478 181,749 Total lending revenue $ 178,986 $ 179,437 $ 181,605 $ 180,515 $ 278,331 Lending Provision Revolving LOC $ 42,932 $ 30,106 $ 46,745 $ 41,787 $ 40,435 Installment loans 35,171 31,139 46,442 33,510 86,484 Total lending provision $ 78,103 $ 61,245 $ 93,187 $ 75,297 $ 126,919 NCOs (2) Revolving LOC $ 32,786 $ 17,953 $ 35,387 $ 30,907 $ 33,945 Installment loans 35,483 41,078 38,168 31,372 71,056 Total NCOs $ 68,269 $ 59,031 $ 73,555 $ 62,279 $ 105,001 NCO rate (annualized) (2) (3) Revolving LOC 9.7 % 5.6 % 11.6 % 10.8 % 12.8 % Installment loans 18.9 % 21.5 % 19.6 % 17.6 % 44.8 % Total NCO rate 13.0 % 11.5 % 14.8 % 13.2 % 24.0 % ACL rate (4) (5) Revolving LOC 13.6 % 13.3 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 6.7 % Installment loans 11.2 % 11.3 % 5.4 % 4.6 % 8.1 % Total ACL rate 12.7 % 12.6 % 5.8 % 5.4 % 6.7 % 31+ days past-due rate (4) Revolving LOC 5.6 % 5.5 % 3.3 % 4.1 % 4.1 % Installment loans 8.1 % 8.2 % 9.6 % 10.2 % 9.2 % Total past-due rate 6.5 % 6.5 % 5.8 % 6.6 % 6.1 % (1) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale. (2) NCOs include $0.5 million and $10.3 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision. (3) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable; then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (4) We calculate (i) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") rate and (ii) 31+ days past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each quarter end. (5) We adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2023, which requires us to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on financial instruments. Our previous model required the recognition of credit losses when it was probable that a loss had been incurred.

Table 4 - Direct Lending Segment - Operating Income / (Loss)

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Total revenue $ 167,016 $ 169,368 $ 181,925 $ 186,409 $ 281,251 Provision for losses 63,755 48,364 77,724 65,020 123,584 Net revenue 103,261 121,004 104,201 121,389 157,667 Total operating expenses 91,285 103,151 111,632 102,840 143,965 Segment operating income (loss) $ 11,976 $ 17,853 $ (7,431 ) $ 18,549 $ 13,702

Table 5 - Direct Lending Segment - Portfolio Performance

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022(1) Gross loans receivable Revolving LOC $ 472,902 $ 461,443 $ 451,077 $ 439,117 $ 501,209 Installment loans 754,713 748,133 803,318 765,041 652,467 Total gross loans receivable $ 1,227,615 $ 1,209,576 $ 1,254,395 $ 1,204,158 $ 1,153,676 Lending Revenue Revolving LOC $ 49,483 $ 49,092 $ 49,915 $ 52,461 $ 75,736 Installment loans 92,283 95,212 100,435 103,478 181,748 Total lending revenue $ 141,766 $ 144,304 $ 150,350 $ 155,939 $ 257,484 Lending Provision Revolving LOC $ 27,089 $ 15,539 $ 29,620 $ 28,408 $ 34,472 Installment loans 35,171 31,139 46,442 33,511 86,485 Total lending provision $ 62,260 $ 46,678 $ 76,062 $ 61,919 $ 120,957 NCOs (2) Revolving LOC $ 21,780 $ 6,234 $ 26,715 $ 24,793 $ 30,408 Installment loans 35,483 41,078 38,168 29,783 43,661 Total NCOs $ 57,263 $ 47,312 $ 64,883 $ 54,576 $ 74,069 NCO rate (annualized) (2) (3) Revolving LOC 18.7 % 5.5 % 23.8 % 20.9 % 25.0 % Installment loans 18.9 % 21.5 % 19.3 % 16.7 % 27.7 % Total NCO rate 18.8 % 15.6 % 20.9 % 18.4 % 26.5 % ACL rate (4) (5) Revolving LOC 26.6 % 25.6 % 8.4 % 7.9 % 9.3 % Installment loans 11.2 % 11.3 % 5.4 % 4.6 % 6.9 % Total ACL rate 17.1 % 16.8 % 6.5 % 5.8 % 7.9 % 31+ days past-due rate (4) Revolving LOC 8.5 % 8.4 % 4.1 % 5.1 % 5.8 % Installment loans 8.1 % 8.2 % 9.6 % 10.2 % 9.7 % Total past-due rate 8.3 % 8.3 % 7.6 % 8.3 % 8.0 % (1) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale. (2) NCOs include $0.5 million and $10.3 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision. (3) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable, then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (4) We calculate (i) ACL rate and (ii) 31+ days past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each quarter end. (5) We adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2023, which requires us to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on financial instruments. Our previous model required the recognition of credit losses when it was probable that a loss had been incurred.

Table 6 - Canada POS Lending Segment - Operating Income

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Total revenue $ 42,227 $ 40,105 $ 35,273 $ 27,711 $ 23,153 Provision for losses 15,843 14,568 17,125 13,379 5,962 Net revenue 26,384 25,537 18,148 14,332 17,191 Total operating expenses 16,862 15,047 14,412 13,518 16,428 Segment operating income $ 9,522 $ 10,490 $ 3,736 $ 814 $ 763

Table 7 - Canada POS Lending Segment - Portfolio Performance

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Revolving LOC Gross loans receivable $ 912,250 $ 853,253 $ 833,438 $ 690,270 $ 627,163 Lending revenue $ 37,220 $ 35,133 $ 31,255 $ 24,575 $ 20,847 Lending provision $ 15,843 $ 14,568 $ 17,125 $ 13,379 $ 5,963 NCOs $ 11,006 $ 11,719 $ 8,672 $ 6,114 $ 3,537 NCO rate (annualized) (1) 5.0 % 5.6 % 4.4 % 3.6 % 2.4 % ACL rate (2) (3) 6.8 % 6.7 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.5 % 31+ days past-due rate (2) 4.0 % 3.9 % 2.9 % 3.6 % 2.8 % (1) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable and then annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (2) We calculate (i) ACL rate and (ii) 31+ days past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end. (3) We adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2023, which requires us to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on financial instruments. Our previous model required the recognition of credit losses when it was probable that a loss had been incurred.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include projections, estimates and assumptions about various matters, such as future financial and operational performance, including our belief in the drivers of creating long term growth and shareholder value. In addition, words such as "guidance," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "step," "plan," "predict," "focused," "project," "is likely," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "will," "confident," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our ability to achieve these forward-looking statements is based on certain assumptions, judgments and other factors, both within and outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: risks relating to the uncertainty of projected financial and operational information and forecasts, including errors in our internal forecasts; our ability to manage growth; our dependence on third-party lenders to provide the cash we need to fund our loans and our ability to affordably access third-party financing; our level of indebtedness; the effects of competition on our business; our ability to attract and retain customers; global economic, market, financial, political or health conditions or events; actions of regulators and the impact of those actions on our business; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and analytics and keep up with that of our competitors; disruption of our information technology systems that adversely affect our business operations; ineffective pricing of the credit risk of our prospective or existing customers; inaccurate information supplied by customers or third parties that could lead to errors in judging customers' qualifications to receive loans; improper disclosure of customer personal data; failure of third parties who provide products, services or support to us; disruption to our relationships with banks and other third-party electronic payment solutions providers as well as other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These projections, estimates and assumptions may prove to be inaccurate in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. There may be additional risks that we presently do not know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future results. We undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statement for any reason.

