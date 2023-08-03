BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (the "Company" or "BrightView"), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

" I am pleased to report solid third quarter results that reflect topline growth with meaningful margin expansion and continued improvement in our free cash flow," said Jim Abrahamson, BrightView's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. " During the quarter we realized initial returns from Project Accelerate and expanded our strategic initiatives to include additional opportunities that can ultimately drive value creation and shareholder return. Across BrightView, there is a renewed focus on operational excellence and our strategy to achieve long-term success."

Fiscal 2023 Results - Total BrightView

Total BrightView - Operating Highlights Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, except per share figures) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 766.0 $ 747.4 2.5% $ 2,072.3 $ 2,051.2 1.0% Net Income (Loss) $ 16.8 $ 10.8 55.6% $ (24.1 ) $ (1.3 ) NM Net Income (Loss) Margin 2.2 % 1.4 % 80 bps (1.2 %) (0.1 %) (110) bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.8 $ 94.3 8.0% $ 197.1 $ 196.6 0.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 12.6 % 70 bps 9.5 % 9.6 % (10) bps Adjusted Net Income $ 41.4 $ 39.8 4.0% $ 33.5 $ 66.4 (49.5%) Basic Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.12 50.0% $ (0.26 ) $ (0.01 ) NM Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 2.3% $ 0.36 $ 0.65 (44.6%) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 93.5 93.2 0.3% 93.4 102.7 (9.1%)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and " Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections for more information.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, total revenue increased 2.5% to $766.0 million driven by an increase of $17.0 million in Development Services, or 2.3% of the total increase year-over-year and an increase of $6.4 million in Maintenance Land growth, or 0.9% of the total increase year-over-year. These increases were partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in snow removal services organic revenue year-over-year.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, total revenue increased 1.0% to $2,072.3 million driven by $55.9 million revenue contribution from acquired businesses, or 2.7% of the total increase year-over-year and an increase of $10.6 million in Maintenance Land organic growth, or 0.5% of the total increase year-over-year. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $62.8 million in snow removal services organic revenues year-over-year associated with the lower snowfall in the period.

Fiscal 2023 Results - Segments

Maintenance Services - Operating Highlights Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Landscape Maintenance $ 555.3 $ 548.9 1.2% $ 1,335.8 $ 1,296.3 3.0% Snow Removal $ 9.3 $ 12.9 (27.9%) $ 209.9 $ 257.1 (18.4%) Total Revenue $ 564.6 $ 561.8 0.5% $ 1,545.7 $ 1,553.4 (0.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 94.0 $ 89.2 5.4% $ 196.2 $ 197.4 (0.6%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.6 % 15.9 % 70 bps 12.7 % 12.7 % 0 bps Capital Expenditures $ 9.3 $ 18.5 (49.7%) $ 46.0 $ 67.4 (31.8%)

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue in the Maintenance Services Segment increased by $2.8 million, or 0.5%, from the 2022 period. The increase was driven by $7.5 million contribution from acquired businesses. Partially offsetting this was a decrease of $3.6 million in snow removal services and a decrease of $1.1 million in underlying commercial landscape services.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Maintenance Services Segment for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased by $4.8 million to $94.0 million from $89.2 million in the 2022 period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 70 basis points, to 16.6%, in the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 15.9% in the 2022 period. The increases in Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin were driven by disciplined management of labor costs in underlying commercial landscape services, coupled with lower fuel costs and savings from cost management initiatives, partially offset by the decrease in snow removal services revenue discussed above.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, Maintenance Services net service revenues decreased by $7.7 million, or 0.5%, from the 2022 period. The decrease was driven by a decrease of $47.2 million in snow removal services due to lower snowfall, net of $15.6 million from acquired businesses. Partially offsetting this was a $39.5 million increase in landscape services revenue consisting of a $28.9 million contribution from acquired businesses and an increase of $10.6 million, or 0.8%, in underlying commercial landscape services underpinned by contract services growth and to a lesser extent ancillary services growth.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Maintenance Services Segment for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 decreased by $1.2 million to $196.2 million from $197.4 million in the 2022 period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 12.7% in each of the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The decrease in Segment Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the decrease in snow removal services revenues described above, partially offset by increases in revenues from underlying commercial landscape services and acquisitions discussed above.

Development Services - Operating Highlights Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 203.4 $ 186.4 9.1% $ 533.3 $ 500.8 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.1 $ 20.9 15.3% $ 53.6 $ 48.2 11.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.8 % 11.2 % 60 bps 10.1 % 9.6 % 50 bps Capital Expenditures $ 2.5 $ 2.8 (10.7%) $ 7.2 $ 10.9 (33.9%)

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue in the Development Services Segment increased by $17.0 million, or 9.1%, compared to the prior year. The increase was principally driven by an increase in Development Services project volumes of $17.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Development Services Segment for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $3.2 million, to $24.1 million, compared to the 2022 period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 60 basis points, to 11.8% for the quarter from 11.2% in the prior year. The increases in Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin were primarily driven by the increase in project volumes described above, partially offset by increased labor and materials costs attributable to the mix of projects relative to the prior year.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, revenue in the Development Services Segment increased $32.5 million, or 6.5%, compared to the 2022 period. The increase was principally driven by an increase of $21.1 million due to additional project volumes combined with an $11.4 million revenue contribution from acquired businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Development Services Segment for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 increased $5.4 million, to $53.6 million in the prior year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 50 basis points, to 10.1% for the period from 9.6% in the 2022 period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased principally due to the increase in revenues described above coupled with disciplined management of materials costs.

Total BrightView Cash Flow Metrics Nine Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Change Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 89.3 $ 65.7 35.9% Free Cash Flow $ 38.2 $ (17.0 ) (324.7%) Capital Expenditures $ 57.9 $ 88.1 (34.3%)

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 increased $23.6 million, to $89.3 million, from $65.7 million in the 2022 period. This increase was due to a decrease in cash used by accounts payable and other operating liabilities and an increase in cash provided by other operating assets. This was partially offset by an increase in cash used by accounts receivable and a decrease in the cash provided by unbilled and deferred revenue.

Free Cash Flow increased $55.2 million to an inflow of $38.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 from an outflow of $17.0 million in the prior year. The increase in Free Cash Flow was due to an increase in net cash provided by operating activities, as described above, coupled with a decrease in cash used for capital expenditures, as described below.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, capital expenditures were $57.9 million, compared with $88.1 million in the prior year. The Company also generated proceeds from the sale of property and equipment of $6.8 million and $5.4 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net of the proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, net capital expenditures represented 2.5% of revenue in the nine months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 150 bps compared to 4.0% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

Total BrightView Balance Sheet Metrics ($ in millions) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 September 30,

2022 Long-term debt, net $ 1,336.2 $ 1,344.9 $ 1,330.7 Total Financial Debt1 $ 1,404.3 $ 1,409.3 $ 1,395.0 Minus: Total Cash & Equivalents 9.6 11.0 20.1 Total Net Financial Debt2 $ 1,394.7 $ 1,398.3 $ 1,374.9 Total Net Financial Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio3 4.8x 5.0x 4.8x 1Total Financial Debt includes total long-term debt, net of original issue discount, and finance lease obligations 2Total Net Financial Debt equals Total Financial Debt minus Total Cash & Equivalents 3 Total Net Financial Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio equals Total Net Financial Debt divided by the trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's Total Net Financial Debt was $1,394.7 million, a decrease of $3.6 million compared to $1,398.3 as of March 31, 2023. The Company's Total Net Financial Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.8x and 5.0x as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Conference Call Information

About BrightView

BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation's largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains some of the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions)* June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9.6 $ 20.1 Accounts receivable, net 445.7 397.6 Unbilled revenue 138.2 130.2 Other current assets 93.2 129.2 Total current assets 686.7 677.1 Property and equipment, net 330.7 328.3 Intangible assets, net 143.0 174.3 Goodwill 2,021.5 2,008.8 Operating lease assets 84.8 81.6 Other assets 53.0 35.4 Total assets $ 3,319.7 $ 3,305.5 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 144.8 $ 151.2 Current portion of long-term debt 12.0 12.0 Deferred revenue 79.4 59.3 Current portion of self-insurance reserves 52.6 45.6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 200.3 193.5 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 27.3 26.8 Total current liabilities 516.4 488.4 Long-term debt, net 1,336.2 1,330.7 Deferred tax liabilities 50.5 68.6 Self-insurance reserves 95.6 101.1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 63.8 61.3 Other liabilities 36.8 38.6 Total liabilities 2,099.3 2,088.7 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,300,000 and 105,700,000 shares issued and 93,400,000 and 93,000,000 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively 1.1 1.1 Treasury stock, at cost; 12,900,000 and 12,700,000 shares as of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively (169.5 ) (168.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,526.7 1,509.5 Accumulated deficit (151.7 ) (127.6 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 13.8 2.0 Total stockholders' equity 1,220.4 1,216.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,319.7 $ 3,305.5

(*) Amounts may not total due to rounding.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions)* Net service revenues $ 766.0 $ 747.4 $ 2,072.3 $ 2,051.2 Cost of services provided 567.4 558.2 1,579.0 1,565.0 Gross profit 198.6 189.2 493.3 486.2 Selling, general and administrative expense 136.6 131.3 413.0 399.5 Amortization expense 10.8 13.2 33.7 38.7 Income from operations 51.2 44.7 46.6 48.0 Other (income) expense (0.6 ) 14.6 (2.1 ) 15.1 Interest expense 27.4 14.8 78.3 34.5 Income (loss) before income taxes 24.4 15.3 (29.6 ) (1.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7.6 4.5 (5.5 ) (0.3 ) Net income (loss) $ 16.8 $ 10.8 $ (24.1 ) $ (1.3 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.01 )

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Segment Reporting (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions)* Maintenance Services $ 564.6 $ 561.8 $ 1,545.7 $ 1,553.4 Development Services 203.4 186.4 533.3 500.8 Eliminations (2.0 ) (0.8 ) (6.7 ) (3.0 ) Net Service Revenues $ 766.0 $ 747.4 $ 2,072.3 $ 2,051.2 Maintenance Services $ 94.0 $ 89.2 $ 196.2 $ 197.4 Development Services 24.1 20.9 53.6 48.2 Corporate (16.3 ) (15.8 ) (52.7 ) (49.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.8 $ 94.3 $ 197.1 $ 196.6 Maintenance Services $ 9.3 $ 18.5 $ 46.0 $ 67.4 Development Services 2.5 2.8 7.2 10.9 Corporate 3.4 2.6 4.7 9.8 Capital Expenditures $ 15.2 $ 23.9 $ 57.9 $ 88.1

(*) Amounts may not total due to rounding.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 (in millions)* Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) $ (24.1 ) $ (1.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 80.9 71.5 Amortization of intangible assets 33.7 38.7 Amortization of financing costs and original issue discount 2.7 2.8 Loss on debt extinguishment - 12.6 Deferred taxes (23.0 ) (12.7 ) Equity-based compensation 15.7 14.0 Realized (gain) loss on hedges (6.9 ) 0.2 Other non-cash activities, net 0.1 (2.5 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (53.3 ) (28.8 ) Unbilled and deferred revenue 11.0 16.0 Other operating assets 17.3 (7.6 ) Accounts payable and other operating liabilities 35.2 (37.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 89.3 65.7 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (57.9 ) (88.1 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6.8 5.4 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13.8 ) (89.4 ) Other investing activities, net 1.9 - Net cash (used) by investing activities (63.0 ) (172.1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of finance lease obligations (20.9 ) (18.1 ) Repayments of term loan (9.0 ) (1,003.3 ) Repayments of receivables financing agreement (448.0 ) (203.0 ) Repayments of revolving credit facility (33.5 ) (165.0 ) Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs - 1,180.1 Proceeds from receivables financing agreement, net of issuance costs 460.0 223.7 Proceeds from revolving credit facility 33.5 165.0 Debt issuance costs - (4.6 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of share issuance costs 1.0 1.3 Repurchase of common stock and distributions (1.3 ) (163.7 ) Contingent business acquisition payments (18.5 ) - Other financing activities, net (0.1 ) (3.4 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (36.8 ) 9.0 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (10.5 ) (97.4 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20.1 123.7 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9.6 $ 26.3 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Cash (received) paid for income taxes, net $ (18.4 ) $ 16.5 Cash paid for interest $ 62.9 $ 31.1

(*) Amounts may not total due to rounding.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in millions)* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 16.8 $ 10.8 $ (24.1 ) $ (1.3 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 27.4 14.8 78.3 34.5 Income tax expense (benefit) 7.6 4.5 (5.5 ) (0.3 ) Depreciation expense 26.4 25.7 80.9 71.5 Amortization expense 10.8 13.2 33.7 38.7 Business transformation and integration costs (a) 8.9 4.3 17.5 12.7 Offering-related expenses (b) - 0.1 - 0.1 Equity-based compensation (c) 3.9 4.8 15.9 14.2 COVID-19 related expenses (d) - 3.5 0.4 13.9 Debt extinguishment (e) - 12.6 - 12.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.8 $ 94.3 $ 197.1 $ 196.6 Adjusted Net Income Net income (loss) $ 16.8 $ 10.8 $ (24.1 ) $ (1.3 ) Plus: Amortization expense 10.8 13.2 33.7 38.7 Business transformation and integration costs (a) 8.9 4.3 17.5 12.7 Offering-related expenses (b) - 0.1 - 0.1 Equity-based compensation (c) 3.9 4.8 15.9 14.2 COVID-19 related expenses (d) - 3.5 0.4 13.9 Debt extinguishment (e) - 12.6 - 12.6 Income tax adjustment (f) 1.0 (9.5 ) (9.9 ) (24.5 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 41.4 $ 39.8 $ 33.5 $ 66.4 Free Cash Flow Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 34.3 $ 23.4 $ 89.3 $ 65.7 Minus: Capital expenditures 15.2 23.9 57.9 88.1 Plus: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3.2 2.8 6.8 5.4 Free Cash Flow $ 22.3 $ 2.3 $ 38.2 $ (17.0 )

(*) Amounts may not total due to rounding.

BrightView Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(a) Business transformation and integration costs consist of (i) severance and related costs; (ii) business integration costs and (iii) information technology infrastructure, transformation costs, and other.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in millions)* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Severance and related costs $ 4.1 $ 0.6 $ 6.0 $ 0.9 Business integration (g) 2.8 0.3 5.3 4.8 IT infrastructure, transformation, and other (h) 2.0 3.4 6.2 7.0 Business transformation and integration costs $ 8.9 $ 4.3 $ 17.5 $ 12.7

(b) Represents transaction related expenses incurred for IPO related litigation and completed or contemplated subsequent registration statements. (c) Represents equity-based compensation expense and related taxes recognized for equity incentive plans outstanding. (d) Represents expenses related to the Company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, principally temporary and incremental salary and related expenses, personal protective equipment and cleaning and supply purchases, and other. (e) Represents losses on the extinguishment of debt related to Amendment No. 6 to the Credit Agreement and includes the write-off of deferred finance fees and original issue discount. (f) Represents the tax effect of pre-tax items excluded from Adjusted Net Income and the removal of the applicable discrete tax items, which collectively result in a reduction of income tax expense (benefit). The tax effect of pre-tax items excluded from Adjusted Net Income is computed using the statutory rate related to the jurisdiction that was impacted by the adjustment after taking into account the impact of permanent differences and valuation allowances. Discrete tax items include changes in laws or rates, changes in uncertain tax positions relating to prior years and changes in valuation allowances.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in millions)* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Tax impact of pre-tax income adjustments $ (2.0 ) $ 9.7 $ 10.8 $ 24.7 Discrete tax items 1.0 (0.2 ) (0.9 ) (0.2 ) Income tax adjustment $ (1.0 ) $ 9.5 $ 9.9 $ 24.5

(g) Represents isolated expenses specifically related to the integration of acquired companies such as one-time employee retention costs, employee onboarding and training costs, and fleet and uniform rebranding costs. The Company excludes Business integration costs from the measures disclosed above since such expenses vary in amount due to the number of acquisitions and size of acquired companies as well as factors specific to each acquisition, and as a result lack predictability as to occurrence and/or timing, and create a lack of comparability between periods. (h) Represents expenses related to distinct initiatives, typically significant enterprise-wide changes. Such expenses are excluded from the measures disclosed above since such expenses vary in amount based on occurrence as well as factors specific to each of the activities, are outside of the normal operations of the business, and create a lack of comparability between periods.

Total Financial Debt and Total Net Financial Debt (in millions)* June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 September 30,

2022 Long-term debt, net $ 1,336.2 $ 1,344.9 $ 1,330.7 Plus: Current portion of long-term debt 12.0 12.0 12.0 Financing costs, net 9.4 9.7 10.6 Present value of net minimum payment - finance lease obligations (i) 46.7 42.7 41.7 Total Financial Debt 1,404.3 1,409.3 1,395.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (9.6 ) (11.0 ) (20.1 ) Total Net Financial Debt $ 1,394.7 $ 1,398.3 $ 1,374.9 Total Net Financial Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 4.8x 5.0x 4.8x

(i) Balance is presented within Accrued expenses and other current liabilities and Other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. (*) Amounts may not total due to rounding.

