

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $178.7 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $206.3 million, or $3.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $194.3 million or $3.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $5.75 billion from $5.48 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $178.7 Mln. vs. $206.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.41 vs. $3.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.05 -Revenue (Q2): $5.75 Bln vs. $5.48 Bln last year.



