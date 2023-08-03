Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
03.08.23
09:10 Uhr
0,910 Euro
+0,027
+3,06 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9171,02213:44
Dow Jones News
03.08.2023 | 12:31
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Dividend Declaration 
03-Aug-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
3 August 2023 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the publication of its interim results 
for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has 
declared a dividend of 2.45 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2023. The 2.45 cent per share will be wholly a 
Property Income Distribution ("PID") as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 1 September 2023 to 
shareholders on record on 11 August 2023. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
For Investor Relations: 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations 
investorrelations@iresreit.ie    Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138 
 
For Media Requests: 
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting 
ires@fticonsulting.com    Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250 
 
 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. Following the completion of the disposals, the 
Group will own approximately 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the 
provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising 
its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext 
Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  262244 
EQS News ID:  1695417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.