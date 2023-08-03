Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Dividend Declaration 03-Aug-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 August 2023 Dividend Declaration Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the publication of its interim results for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a dividend of 2.45 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2023. The 2.45 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution ("PID") as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 1 September 2023 to shareholders on record on 11 August 2023. For further information please contact: For Investor Relations: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investorrelations@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138 For Media Requests: Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250 About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. Following the completion of the disposals, the Group will own approximately 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DIV TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 262244 EQS News ID: 1695417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

