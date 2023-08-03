Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Significantly Increases Profitability in Second Quarter 2023 as Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Continues

Second quarter 2023 revenues rise to $1.7 billion, up 8% year-over-year, reflecting 29 deliveries and 19% year-over-year aftermarket revenue increase to $428 million.

Year-over-year profitability grows on favorable margin performance across platforms, and higher contributions from aftermarket, with adjusted EBITDA (1) increasing by 37% to $275 million; adjusted EBITDA margin (2) up 350 basis points to 16.4%. Second quarter 2023 reported EBIT was $245 million. Positive reported net income (3) and adjusted net income (1) reach $10 million and $80 million respectively.

Free cash flow usage (1) at $222 million includes planned working capital investments to support higher deliveries, the completion of the new Global Aircraft Manufacturing Centre at the Toronto Pearson Airport, and non-recurring cash flow items of $104 million (4) . Available liquidity (1) stands strong at $1.2 billion as at June 30, 2023, including $0.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents. Reported cash flow usage from operating activities for the quarter was $134 million and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets for the quarter were $88 million.

Second quarter of 2023 ended with a backlog (5) at $14.9 billion, reflecting expected demand profile at a unit book-to-bill ( 6 ) of 1.1 times.

Credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings in May 2023 further underscores Bombardier's successful financial discipline, performance, and proactive debt management.



All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Amounts in tables are in millions except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (BBD.B TO) reported today its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, signaling continued progress on all business fundamentals and performance on track toward reaching 2023 full-year guidance(7).

"Bombardier delivered a very strong second quarter. Our team successfully navigated a highly dynamic business environment that saw sustained demand for new and pre-owned jets, as well as steady service growth, all while supply chain pressure persisted," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. "We continue to progress on our positive trajectory by delivering remarkable growth in profitability, propelled by a strong adjusted EBITDA increase and margin expansion, as well as a positive adjusted net income and earnings per share. Thanks to our team's tremendous work, we boosted our revenues this quarter by 8 % year-over-year, driven in part by an exceptional 19% year-over-year aftermarket revenue increase."

Strong deliveries and continued solid aftermarket performance drive revenue growth

Bombardier reported $1.7 billion in revenues, an 8% year-over-year increase, driven by strong deliveries and higher aftermarket revenues. With 29 deliveries, Bombardier delivered one more aircraft than the same quarter last year and has a solid line of sight to reach the overall 2023 guidance(7) of greater than 138 deliveries. The company's aftermarket business continued its stellar performance in the second quarter 2023, generating $428 million in revenue, an impressive 19% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Backlog(5) rose to $14.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.1 billion since the end of the previous quarter, supported by a 1.1x unit book-to-bill(6).

Impressive profitability and margin expansion

Total adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $275 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin(2) of 16.4% and a significant 350 basis point margin expansion over the same quarter last year. Rising margins across all platforms, growth of aftermarket business and disciplined operations are driving these metrics forward. The adjusted EBIT(1) totaled $190 million, up 84% compared with the same period of 2022.

The company once more reported positive adjusted net income(1) in second quarter 2023; it reached $80 million, compared to a loss of $38 million in the same quarter last year. Reported net income(3) was $10 million. The adjusted EPS(2) was positive as well, at $0.72.

The $222 million free cash flow usage(1) in second quarter 2023 was in line with expectations. It includes the non-recurring payments of $104 million on residual value guarantees to the now divested commercial aviation business, CAPEX spending to support the completion of the new Global Aircraft Manufacturing Centre at the Toronto Pearson Airport, set to open this year, and working capital build to support higher deliveries in the second half of the year.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Management Discussion & Analysis of the Corporation's financial report for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q2-2023 MD&A), for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (2) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q2-2023 MD&A, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Only from continuing operations. (4) Residual value guarantee payments related to past business divestitures. (5) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and services. (6) Defined as net new aircraft orders in units over aircraft deliveries in units. (7) Forward-looking statement. See the forward-looking statements disclaimer herein and see the forward-looking statements assumptions on which the 2023 guidance is based in the Management Discussion & Analysis of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 for further details on our 2023 guidance.

SELECTED RESULTS Results of the quarter

Three-month periods ended June 30 2023 2022 Variance Revenues $ 1,675 $ 1,557 8 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 275 $ 201 37 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 16.4 % 12.9 % 350 bps Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 190 $ 103 84 % Adjusted EBIT margin(2) 11.3 % 6.6 % 470 bps EBIT $ 245 $ 101 143 % EBIT margin(3) 14.6 % 6.5 % 810 bps Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10 $ (109 ) nmf Net income (loss) from discontinued operations(4) $ (45 ) $ (20 ) (125 )% Net income (loss) $ (35 ) $ (129 ) 73 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in dollars) $ 0.03 $ (1.22 ) $ 1.25 Diluted EPS from discontinued operations (in dollars)(4) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.43 ) $ 0.99 Adjusted net income (loss)(1) $ 80 $ (38 ) nmf Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(2) $ 0.72 $ (0.48 ) $ 1.20 Cash flows from operating activities(5) $ (134 ) $ 422 $ (556 ) Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets(5) $ 88 $ 81 $ 7 Free cash flow (usage)(1)(5) $ (222 ) $ 341 $ (563 ) As at June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Variance Cash and cash equivalents $ 883 $ 1,291 (32 )% Available liquidity(1) $ 1,175 $ 1,499 (22 )% Order backlog (in billions of dollars)(6) $ 14.9 $ 14.8 1 %

bps: basis points

nmf: information not meaningful

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q2-2023 MD&A, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (2) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q2-2023 MD&A, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release for definitions of these metrics and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of the Q2-2023 MD&A. (4) Discontinued operations is related to the sale of the Transportation business. The expenses recorded in discontinued operations for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 principally relate to change in estimates of a provision for professional fees. (5) Only from continuing operations. (6) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and services.

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.?

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Bombardier, Global, Challenger and Learjet are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

The Management's Discussion and Analysis and the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are available at ir.bombardier.com.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is based on reported earnings in accordance with IFRS and on the following non-GAAP and other financial measures:

Non-GAAP and other financial measures Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBIT EBIT excluding special items. Special items comprise items which do not reflect the Corporation's core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users of the consolidated financial statements in understanding the Corporation's results for the period. Such items include, among others, the impact of restructuring charges, impact of business disposals and significant impairment charges and reversals. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBIT plus amortization and impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Adjusted net income (loss) Net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding special items, accretion on net retirement benefit obligations, certain net gains and losses arising from changes in measurement of provisions and of financial instruments carried at FVTP&L and the related tax impacts of these items. Free cash flow (usage) Cash flows from operating activities - continued operations less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Available liquidity Cash and cash equivalents, plus undrawn amounts under credit facilities. Non-GAAP Financial Ratios Adjusted EPS EPS calculated based on adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc., using the treasury stock method, giving effect to the exercise of all dilutive elements. Adjusted EBIT margin Adjusted EBIT, as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of total revenues. Supplementary Financial Measure EBIT margin EBIT, as a percentage of total revenues.



Non-GAAP and other financial measures are measures mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements. Therefore, these might not be comparable to similar non-GAAP and other financial measures used by other issuers. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP or other financial measures does not imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring.

Adjusted EBIT



Adjusted EBIT is defined as the EBIT excluding special items(1) which comprise items that do not reflect our core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users in understanding our results for the period. Management uses adjusted EBIT for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes presentation of this non-GAAP operating earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the EBIT excluding special items(1), amortization and impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Management uses adjusted EBITDA for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP operating earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business, since it excludes the effects of items that are usually associated with investing or financing activities and items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted net income (loss)



Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as the net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for certain specific items that are significant but are not, based on management's judgment, reflective of the Corporation's underlying operations. These include adjustments to EBIT related to special items(1), net financing expense (income) and other adjusting items for the period. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted net income (loss) excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results,

enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Free cash flow (usage)

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities - continued operations less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Management believes that this non-GAAP cash flow measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation's generation of cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long-term value creation. This non-GAAP cash flow measure does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity generation.

Available liquidity



Available liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn amounts under credit facilities. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation's ability to meet expected liquidity requirements, including the support of product development initiatives and to ensure financial flexibility. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

(1) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the Q2-2023 MD&A for details regarding special items.

Adjusted EPS



Adjusted EPS is defined as the adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Bombardier Inc., divided by the weighted-average diluted number of common shares for the period. Management uses adjusted EPS for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EPS excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBIT margin



Adjusted EBIT margin is defined as the adjusted EBIT expressed as a percentage of total revenues. Management uses adjusted EBIT margin for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBIT margin excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBITDA margin



Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenues. Management uses adjusted EBITDA margin for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBITDA margin excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT to EBIT and computation of adjusted EBIT margin Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 EBIT $ 245 $ 101 $ 385 $ 186 Special items(1) (55 ) 2 (57 ) (10 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 190 $ 103 $ 328 $ 176 Total revenues $ 1,675 $ 1,557 $ 3,128 $ 2,803 Adjusted EBIT margin 11.3 % 6.6 % 10.5 % 6.3 %

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBIT and computation of adjusted EBITDA margin Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 EBIT $ 245 $ 101 $ 385 $ 186 Amortization 85 98 159 190 Impairment charges on intangible assets(1) 3 - 3 2 Special items excluding impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(1) (58 ) 2 (60 ) (10 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 275 $ 201 $ 487 $ 368 Total revenues $ 1,675 $ 1,557 $ 3,128 $ 2,803 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 12.9 % 15.6 % 13.1 %

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) and computation of adjusted EPS Three-month periods ended June 30

2023 2022 (per share)

(per share) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10 $ (109 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(1) (55 ) $ (0.56 ) 2 $ 0.02 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Net loss on certain financial instruments 120 1.20 82 0.86 Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 6 0.06 7 0.07 Changes in discount rates of provisions (1 ) (0.01 ) - - Gain on repayment of long-term debt(1) - - (21 ) (0.22 ) Tax impact of special(1)and other adjusting items - - 1 0.01 Adjusted net income (loss) 80 (38 ) Preferred share dividends, including taxes (8 ) (7 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 72 $ (45 ) Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 99,363 94,818 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.72 $ (0.48 )

Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Three-month periods ended June 30

2023 2022 Diluted EPS $ 0.03 $ (1.22 ) Impact of special(1)and other adjusting items 0.69 0.74 Adjusted EPS $ 0.72 $ (0.48 )



(1) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the Q2-2023 MD&A for details regarding special items.

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) and computation of adjusted EPS Six-month periods ended June 30

2023 2022 (per share)

(per share) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 312 $ (396 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(1) (57 ) $ (0.58 ) (10 ) $ (0.11 ) Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Net loss (gain) on certain financial instruments (112 ) (1.13 ) 286 3.01 Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 12 0.12 15 0.16 Loss (gain) on repayment of long-term debt(1) 38 0.38 (3 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted net income (loss) 193 (108 ) Preferred share dividends, including taxes (16 ) (14 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity holders ofBombardier Inc. $ 177 $ (122 ) Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (inthousands) 99,130 94,968 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 1.79 $ (1.28 )

Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Six-month periods ended June 30

2023 2022 Diluted EPS $ 3.00 $ (4.31 ) Impact of special(1)and other adjusting items (1.21 ) 3.03 Adjusted EPS $ 1.79 $ (1.28 )

Reconciliation of free cash flow (usage) to cash flows from operating activities Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities - continuingoperations $ (134 ) $ 422 $ (296 ) $ 639 Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets (88 ) (81 ) (173 ) (125 ) Free cash flow (usage) from continuing operations $ (222 ) $ 341 $ (469 ) $ 514

Reconciliation of available liquidity to cash and cash equivalents As at June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 883 $ 1,291 Undrawn amounts under available revolving credit facility(2) 292 208 Available liquidity $ 1,175 $ 1,499

(1) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the Q2-2023 MD&A for details regarding special items. (2) A committed secured revolving credit facility of $300 million which matures in 2027 and is available for cash drawings for the ongoing working capital needs of the Corporation and for issuance of performance letters of credit. This facility was undrawn as at June 30, 2023 and the availability as at such date was $292 million based on the collateral available, which may vary from time to time.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but are not limited to: statements with respect to our objectives, anticipations and outlook or guidance in respect of various financial and global metrics and sources of contribution thereto, targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position, financial performance, market position, capabilities, competitive strengths, credit ratings, beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of an industry; customer value; expected demand for products and services; growth strategy; product development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services, orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and execution of orders in general; competitive position; expectations regarding revenue and backlog mix; the expected impact of the legislative and regulatory environment and legal proceedings; strength of capital profile and balance sheet, creditworthiness, available liquidities and capital resources, expected financial requirements, and ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives; the introduction of productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies, cost reduction and restructuring initiatives, and anticipated costs, intended benefits and timing thereof; the ability to continue business transition to growth cycle and cash generation; expectations, objectives and strategies regarding debt repayment, refinancing of maturities and interest cost reduction; compliance with restrictive debt covenants; expectations regarding the declaration and payment of dividends on our preferred shares; intentions and objectives for our programs, assets and operations; expectations regarding the availability of government assistance programs; both the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the ongoing military conflict between Ukraine and Russia on the foregoing and the effectiveness of plans and measures we have implemented in response thereto; and expectations regarding the strength of the market, inflationary and supply chain pressures, and ongoing economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "shall", "can", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "maintain" or "align", the negative of these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations, guidance, outlook and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of our business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecast results set forth in forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate. The assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release include the following material assumptions: growth of the business aviation market and the Corporation's share of such market; proper identification of recurring cost savings and executing on our cost reduction plan; optimization of our real estate portfolio, including through the sale or other transactions in respect of real estate assets on favorable terms; and access to working capital facilities on market terms. For additional information, including with respect to other assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Forward-looking statements - Assumptions section in the MD&A of our financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Given the impact of the changing circumstances surrounding both the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, including because of the emergence of COVID-19 variants and the imposition of financial and economic sanctions and export control limitations, and the related response from the Corporation, governments (federal, provincial and municipal, both domestic, foreign and multinational inter-governmental organizations), regulatory authorities, businesses, suppliers, customers, counterparties and third-party service providers, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with the Corporation's assumptions as compared to prior years.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks associated with general economic conditions; operational risks (such as risks related to development of new business; order backlog; deployment and execution of our strategy, including cost reductions and working capital improvements and manufacturing and productivity enhancement initiatives; developing new products and services; the certification of products and services; pressures on cash flows and capital expenditures, including due to seasonality and cyclicality; doing business with partners; product performance warranty and casualty claim losses; environmental, health and safety concerns and regulations; dependence on limited number of contracts, customers and suppliers, including supply chain risks; human resources including the global availability of a skilled workforce; reliance on information systems (including technology vulnerabilities, cybersecurity threats and privacy breaches); reliance on and protection of intellectual property rights; reputation risks; adequacy of insurance coverage; risk management; and tax matters); financing risks (such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; substantial debt and interest payment requirements, including execution of debt management and interest cost reduction strategies; restrictive and financial debt covenants; retirement benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; and reliance on government support); risks related to regulatory and legal proceedings; business environment risks (such as risks associated with the financial condition of business aircraft customers; trade policy; increased competition; political instability; financial and economic sanctions and export control limitations; global climate change; and force majeure events); market risks (such as foreign currency fluctuations; changing interest rates; increases in commodity prices; and inflation rate fluctuations); and other unforeseen adverse events. For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Corporation's financial report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and in the MD&A of our financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Any one or more of the foregoing factors may be exacerbated by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and may have a significantly more severe impact on the Corporation's business, results of operations and financial condition than in the absence of such events.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein reflect management's expectations as at the date of this report and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we expressly disclaim any intention, and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.