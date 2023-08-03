

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BALL), while reporting a profit in its second quarter despite weak revenues, on Thursday said that in fiscal 2023, there is potential to achieve low end of long-term comparable earnings per share growth goal of 10 to 15 percent, inclusive of divested Russian operating earnings headwind.



In the second quarter, net earnings attributable to the corporation was $173 million or 55 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $174 million or 55 cents per share a year ago.



Ball's second quarter comparable earnings per share were 61 cents, compared to 82 cents a year ago.



Sales were $3.57 billion, compared to $4.13 billion in 2022.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.59 per share on sales of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



