Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
03.08.23
08:08 Uhr
3,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9604,14013:19
PR Newswire
03.08.2023 | 13:00
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

03 August 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Grant of Nil Cost Options and Shareholding

The Company announces that on 2 August 2023 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:

Name

Number of Options Awarded

Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer

273,143

Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer

176,416

The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Redde Northgate plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

273,143

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

273,143

£0

f)

Date of the transaction

02 August 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Vincent

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Finance Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Redde Northgate plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

176,416

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

176,416

£0

f)

Date of the transaction

02 August 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

James Kerton, Company Secretary

james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
