Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03
03 August 2023
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Grant of Nil Cost Options and Shareholding
The Company announces that on 2 August 2023 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:
Name
Number of Options Awarded
Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer
273,143
Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer
176,416
The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
273,143
£0
f)
Date of the transaction
02 August 2023
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Philip Vincent
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Finance Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
176,416
£0
f)
Date of the transaction
02 August 2023
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com