Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

03 August 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Grant of Nil Cost Options and Shareholding

The Company announces that on 2 August 2023 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:

Name Number of Options Awarded Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer 273,143 Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 176,416

The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 273,143 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 273,143 £0 f) Date of the transaction 02 August 2023 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 176,416 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 176,416 £0 f) Date of the transaction 02 August 2023 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

