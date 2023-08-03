Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to report that Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako") has announced the completion of a 230 drill hole, 9,000-meter ("m") infill reverse circulation ("RC") drill campaign at the Las Conchitas area of its wholly-owned San Albino-Murra property located in northern Nicaragua. This infill RC program is part of the company's efforts to publish a maiden resource at Las Conchitas in 2023. Las Conchitas is located just south of the producing San Albino gold mine ("San Albino"), which is currently in commercial production. Drilling was highlighted by:

12.09 grams per tonne (" g/t ") Gold (" Au ") and 23.5 g/t Silver (" Ag ") over 14.0 m (11.5 m Estimated True Width (" ETW ")); including:

31.10 g/t Au and 63.7 g/t Ag over 3.0 m (2.3 m ETW)

18.48 g/t Au and 43.8 g/t Ag over 3.0 m (2.6 m ETW)

15.60 g/t Au and 24.6 g/t Ag over 2.0 m (1.5 m ETW)

30.45 g/t Au and 17.6 g/t Ag over 5.0 m (4.5m ETW)

31.74 g/t Au and 14.1 g/t Ag over 4.0 m (3.3m ETW)

21.47 g/t Au and 17.1 g/t Ag over 2.0 m (ETW)

As a reminder to shareholders, Sailfish currently holds a gold stream equivalent to a 3% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on San Albino and a 2% NSR on the Las Conchitas area which consists of Las Conchitas North, Las Conchitas Central and Las Conchitas South (collectively, "Las Conchitas").

Paolo Lostritto, Chief Executive Officer of Sailfish states that, "This recent drilling at Las Conchitas reinforces the near mine discovery potential on ground where Sailfish shareholders benefit from a stream/royalty agreement. This is exciting news as Sailfish holds a 2% NSR on the entire Las Conchitas area. We look forward to a maiden resource at Las Conchitas and cash flow from this region as Mako intends to start mining and processing mineralized material as a part of a metallurgical program later this quarter. Cash flow coming from the stream/royalties is expected to buttress our industry leading dividend of US$0.05/share and to aggressively purchase our shares through the Company's 3.5 million share normal course issuer bid as we believe our current share price is well below fair value given the recent news at Spring Valley."

For complete information on these results, please refer to Mako's news releases issued on July, 27, 2023 and August 2, 2023, which are available on its profile at www.sedarplus.ca or on Mako's website at www.makominingcorp.com.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 100% interest in the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

