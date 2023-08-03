Momentum Ventures, the venture studio behind online travel agencies Flighthub.com and Justfly.com, has raised apprehensions regarding the European Union's latest travel mandates. Beginning in 2024, Canadian and American travelers bound for Europe will be obligated to register and pay a 7 Euro fee to acquire a travel permit through the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

Traveling to France, or one of the other 26 Schengen area countries? Canadian and U.S travelers will now need visas under the recently announced ETIAS requirements. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Statista, 13 million Americans visited Europe in 2019. Furthermore, American tourists travelling to Europe have increased by 55% compared to the same period from last year, setting new records. Momentum Ventures is worried this number will significantly decrease given the new travel requirements.

One of Momentum Ventures' primary concerns is the application process. The requirement to register and apply for the ETIAS permit may lead to a cumbersome and time-consuming process, particularly for travelers who are not accustomed to online application systems or not particularly tech-literate. This could result in delays and frustrations for travelers as they plan their trips.

An additional worry lies in the uncertainty experienced by last-minute travelers. Since the ETIAS permit must be acquired before embarking on the journey, it creates hurdles for those who enjoy spontaneous trips. Moreover, potential delays in obtaining the travel permit, which could take up to 30 days as per the European Union announcement, have the potential to disrupt travel arrangements and, in extreme cases, result in canceled trips.

Matt Keezer, CEO of Momentum Ventures, expressed, "The new travel requirements posed by the European Union are concerning. The spirit of exploration and connectivity may be dampened by such mandates. Despite the clear intention for enhanced security which we can all appreciate the impact on travelers cannot be overlooked. We had an open invitation to the rich culture of Europe, and it's concerning to see it wrapped in layers of bureaucracy. These measures may inadvertently quell the curiosity, understanding, and cultural exchange that form the essence of travel."

Momentum Ventures remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver efficient and enjoyable travel experiences, prioritizing the interests and comfort of its customers.

Matt Keezer added, "We are caught in a delicate balance between the necessity of security measures, like the ETIAS travel permit, and their potential consequences. The ramifications on travelers and the travel industry are of grave concern to us. Security is a priority, no doubt, but the experience of our valued customers is equally important. Striking a harmonious balance between these two aspects is, therefore, the challenge and the goal we strive for."

Momentum Ventures firmly believes that addressing these concerns, which are undoubtedly shared by Canadian and American travelers, is paramount to uphold a positive and seamless travel experience for its customers, all while upholding the necessary security and compliance with international travel regulations.

