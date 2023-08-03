Shenzhen SKE Technology Co., Ltd: SKE Brand Addresses the Issue of Counterfeit Crystal Bar Products in the UK Market

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the UK market is flooded with counterfeit and unlicensed Crystal Bar products, which could put consumers at great risk.

SKE has always adhered to the philosophy of "Enjoy SKE, Enjoy Every Moment" and is committed to providing consumers worldwide with healthy, compliant, and high-quality electronic cigarette products. Mr. Yan, the Brand Director of SKE, states, "Crystal Bar originated from SKE. And SKE's value is providing customers with the ultimate experience. We are also dedicated to protecting the rights of consumers and firmly oppose any disruptive competition in the market, actively combating all counterfeit and substandard Crystal Bar products."

SKE would like to express sincere gratitude to all global users for their support of genuine SKE Crystal Bar products. We also welcome consumers to actively monitor the compliant development of Crystal Bar and join us in creating a healthy and compliant market environment.

How to Verify the Authenticity of a SKE Crystal Bar?

To address the issue of consumers frequently purchasing non-SKE Crystal Bar products, or having no idea how to spot an authentic SKE Crystal Bar, we have provided a guide on how to purchase authentic SKE Crystal Bar products, aiming to help consumers avoid such issues in the future.

Scan the QR code to verify SKE products.

Enter the anti-counterfeiting code to verify SKE products.

Observe the pattern on the product packaging.

Pay attention to font design and tiny details.

For more information on "How to Verify the Authenticity of a SKE Crystal Bar," please visit:

https://www.skevape.com/how-to-verify-the-authenticity-of-a-ske-crystal-bar/

SKE remains committed to providing consumers with compliant Crystal Bar products and upholding the highest standards of quality. We encourage consumers to be vigilant and only purchase from authorized retailers to ensure the authenticity and safety of their vaping experience.

About SKE:

SKE is a leading brand in the electronic cigarette industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and high-quality vaping products, bringing customers the ultimate experience. With a commitment to health, compliance, and customer satisfaction, SKE continues to revolutionize the vaping experience for users worldwide.

