

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $603 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $559 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $594 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $3.34 billion from $3.55 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $603 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 to $9.20



