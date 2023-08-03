Arbor Day Foundation Reports Nearly 25% Increase in Community Tree Plantings, Distributions Last Fiscal Year

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Newly-released data from the Arbor Day Foundation showed community trees are in greater demand than ever before.

In its fiscal year ending June 30, the Arbor Day Foundation helped to plant and distribute more than 630,000 trees worldwide. The total represented a 23% increase in community trees from the previous fiscal year.

"More people, including our federal leaders, are now recognizing the game-changing impact trees can have in our communities. Trees can reduce life-threatening heat, filter the air of pollutants and improve the health of those living around them," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "This incredible increase in demand is not just a passing moment of popularity for trees - it is our new normal."

The Arbor Day Foundation has seen an upward trend in the total amount of trees planted and distributed over the last three fiscal years. It can partly be attributed to significant increases in the number of partners wanting to support this work, the number of projects requesting resources to plant trees in low-canopy neighborhoods and communities, and the number of local tree-planting organizations that were added to the Arbor Day Foundation network to carry out the work. While much of the work remains in the United States, the Arbor Day Foundation has also greatly expanded its reach of impact with community tree projects in 22 countries worldwide.

The 630,000 trees the Arbor Day Foundation helped to plant and distribute in FY 2022-2023 have found new homes in front yards, back yards, local parks and along city streets. These urban canopies provide hope after natural disasters, help homeowners save money on energy costs, reduce heat and air pollution in neighborhoods and improve people's physical and mental well-being.

The Arbor Day Foundation uses technology that guides residents on strategic impact tree planting for maximized impact. The nonprofit also leverages a partnership with NatureQuant to use land and socioeconomic data to identify neighborhoods and communities most in need of trees. Along with its goal to plant 500 million trees by June 2027, the Arbor Day Foundation aims to focus 90% of its urban work in the areas of need. Click here to learn more about the initiative.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.?

