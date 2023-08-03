

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased for the first time in four months in June amid weaker demand for non-food items, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The retail sales value dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in June, reversing the 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



The value of sales of non-food items decreased 0.7 percent over the month, while sales of food goods increased by 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.6 percent in June from 3.0 percent in May.



Online sales were 3.6 percent lower in June compared to last year, following a 1.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the volume of retail sales fell 0.7 percent monthly versus a 0.2 percent recovery in May.



