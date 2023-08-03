

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled -$12.68 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$53.69 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $672.36 million from $748.66 million last year.



Gannett Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$12.68 Mln. vs. -$53.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.09 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $672.36 Mln vs. $748.66 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.75 - $2.80 Bln



