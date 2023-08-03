JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2023

Resilient business line revenues drove performance as pullback in transaction activity continued into Q2

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated ( NYSE: JLL ) today reported operating income of $149.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.05 and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 were $0.50 for the quarter; both included a loss of $1.69 per diluted share associated with equity losses. In the prior-year quarter, equity earnings contributed earnings of $0.89 per diluted share.

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2023

2022

2023

Revenue $ 5,052.5

$ 5,278.4

$ 9,768.0

Operating expenses:













Compensation and benefits $ 2,417.0

$ 2,554.4

$ 4,670.0

$ 4,965.2 Operating, administrative and other 2,414.6

2,407.6

4,766.1

4,548.6 Depreciation and amortization 59.9

55.4

117.4

109.8 Restructuring and acquisition charges2 11.8

25.9

47.5

45.4 Total operating expenses $ 4,903.3

$ 5,043.3

$ 9,601.0

Operating income $ 149.2

$ 235.1

$ 167.0

Interest expense, net of interest income 40.5

15.7

66.8

25.9 Equity (losses) earnings (103.5)

53.6

(106.1)

72.1 Other (expense) income (1.2)

135.3

(1.1)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 4.0

408.3

(7.0)

592.5 Income tax provision (benefit) 0.8

72.8

(1.5)

113.1 Net income (loss) 3.2

335.5

(5.5)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(a) 0.7

141.6

1.2

139.9















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2.5

$ 193.9

$ (6.7)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.05

$ 3.98

$ (0.14)

$ 6.89 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 47,748

48,718

47,652

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.05

$ 3.90

$ (0.14)

$ 6.75 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 48,334

49,651

47,652

(a) During the second quarter of 2022, Other income included a $142.3 million gain by a consolidated variable interest entity in which the company held no equity interest. This gain, therefore, is also included in the period's net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. As a result, there is no net impact to Net income attributable to common shareholders (or other measures like Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share).

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Selected Segment Financial Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 MARKETS ADVISORY













Revenue $ 1,025.4

$ 1,118.2

$ 1,931.8

$ 2,117.7 Gross contract costs1 (284.3)

(262.4)

(563.4)

(520.7) Fee revenue1 $ 741.1

$ 855.8

$ 1,368.4

$ 1,597.0 Compensation and benefits, excluding gross contract costs $ 546.4

$ 618.5

$ 1,007.4

$ 1,159.3 Operating, administrative and other, excluding gross contract costs 93.3

103.8

186.9

195.7 Depreciation and amortization 17.4

17.3

34.5

34.4 Segment fee-based operating expenses 657.1

739.6

1,228.8

1,389.4 Gross contract costs1 284.3

262.4

563.4

520.7 Segment operating expenses $ 941.4

$ 1,002.0

$ 1,792.2

$ 1,910.1 Segment operating income $ 84.0

$ 116.2

$ 139.6

$ 207.6 Add:













Equity (losses) earnings (0.1)

0.4

0.2

0.9 Depreciation and amortization(a) 16.5

16.3

32.6

33.4 Other (expense) income (1.6)

132.3

(1.3)

132.5 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.4)

(141.7)

(0.6)

(139.7) Adjustments:













Loss on disposition 1.8

10.5

1.8

10.5 Interest on employee loans, net of forgiveness (0.8)

-

(1.3)

- Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 99.4

$ 134.0

$ 171.0

CAPITAL MARKETS













Revenue $ 448.0

$ 684.5

$ 805.1

$ 1,285.1 Gross contract costs1 (13.1)

(12.6)

(22.4)

(25.3) Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity 0.6

(11.2)

2.4

(7.6) Fee revenue1 $ 435.5

$ 660.7

$ 785.1

$ 1,252.2 Compensation and benefits, excluding gross contract costs $ 335.4

$ 469.9

$ 619.3

$ 888.1 Operating, administrative and other, excluding gross contract costs 69.2

64.8

125.3

120.7 Depreciation and amortization 16.2

15.4

32.1

31.0 Segment fee-based operating expenses 420.8

550.1

776.7

1,039.8 Gross contract costs1 13.1

12.6

22.4

25.3 Segment operating expenses $ 433.9

$ 562.7

$ 799.1

$ 1,065.1 Segment operating income $ 14.1

$ 121.8

$ 6.0

$ 220.0 Add:













Equity earnings 4.8

0.6

5.4

1.4 Depreciation and amortization 16.2

15.4

32.1

31.0 Other income 0.4

0.1

0.2

0.1 Adjustments:













Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity 0.6

(11.2)

2.4

(7.6) Interest on employee loans, net of forgiveness (0.1)

-

0.6

- Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 36.0

$ 126.7

$ 46.7

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

Selected Segment Financial Data (Unaudited) Continued



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022

WORK DYNAMICS















Revenue $ 3,374.6

$ 3,310.5

$ 6,650.8

$ 6,344.1

Gross contract costs1 (2,896.8)

(2,843.5)

(5,731.0)

(5,466.6)

Fee revenue1 $ 477.8

$ 467.0

$ 919.8

$ 877.5

Compensation and benefits, excluding gross contract costs $ 321.0

$ 304.0

$ 626.0

$ 585.8

Operating, administrative and other, excluding gross contract costs 101.2

106.3

212.7

200.1

Depreciation and amortization 19.9

17.0

39.2

33.5

Segment fee-based operating expenses 442.1

427.3

877.9

819.4

Gross contract costs1 2,896.8

2,843.5

5,731.0

5,466.6

Segment operating expenses $ 3,338.9

$ 3,270.8

$ 6,608.9

$ 6,286.0

Segment operating income $ 35.7

$ 39.7

$ 41.9

$ 58.1

Add:















Equity earnings 0.8

0.9

1.2

1.2

Depreciation and amortization 19.9

17.0

39.2

33.5

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.2)

-

(0.4)

-

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 56.2

$ 57.6

$ 81.9

JLL TECHNOLOGIES















Revenue $ 60.6

$ 50.7

$ 122.0

$ 100.1

Gross contract costs1 (4.1)

(2.7)

(7.7)

(6.8)

Fee revenue1 $ 56.5

$ 48.0

$ 114.3

$ 93.3

Compensation and benefits, excluding gross contract costs(a) $ 45.3

$ 65.8

$ 106.6

$ 128.0

Operating, administrative and other, excluding gross contract costs 12.5

13.9

27.2

28.1

Depreciation and amortization 4.1

3.9

8.0

7.7

Segment fee-based operating expenses 61.9

83.6

141.8

163.8

Gross contract costs1 4.1

2.7

7.7

6.8

Segment operating expenses $ 66.0

$ 86.3

$ 149.5

$ 170.6

Segment operating loss $ (5.4)

$ (35.6)

$ (27.5)

$ (70.5)

Add:















Equity (losses) earnings (103.9)

44.7

(99.0)

63.5

Depreciation and amortization 4.1

3.9

8.0

7.7

Other income -

2.9

-

2.9

Adjustments:















Gain on disposition -

(3.0)

-

(3.0)

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (105.2)

$ 12.9

$ (118.5)

$ 0.6

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

Selected Segment Financial Data (Unaudited) Continued













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022

LASALLE















Revenue $ 143.9

$ 114.5

$ 258.3

$ 232.8

Gross contract costs1 (7.5)

(7.2)

(14.6)

(13.5)

Fee revenue1 $ 136.4

$ 107.3

$ 243.7

$ 219.3

Compensation and benefits, excluding gross contract costs $ 84.4

$ 72.2

$ 153.3

$ 147.0

Operating, administrative and other, excluding gross contract costs 17.1

14.4

32.3

28.1

Depreciation and amortization 2.3

1.8

3.6

3.2

Segment fee-based operating expenses 103.8

88.4

189.2

178.3

Gross contract costs1 7.5

7.2

14.6

13.5

Segment operating expenses $ 111.3

$ 95.6

$ 203.8

$ 191.8

Segment operating income $ 32.6

$ 18.9

$ 54.5

$ 41.0

Add:















Equity (losses) earnings (5.1)

7.0

(13.9)

5.1

Depreciation and amortization 2.3

1.8

3.6

3.2

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.1)

0.1

(0.2)

(0.2)

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 29.7

$ 27.8

$ 44.0

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



















Six Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2023

2022



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Cash flows from investing activities:





Net (loss) income $ (5.5)

$ 479.4

Net capital additions - property and equipment $ (88.2)

$ (86.9) Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:







Net investment asset activity (less than wholly-owned) -

137.0 Depreciation and amortization 117.4

109.8

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13.6)

(2.0) Equity losses (earnings) 106.1

(72.1)

Capital contributions to investments (66.2)

(121.4) Net loss (gain) on dispositions 1.8

(134.8)

Distributions of capital from investments 12.7

13.1 Distributions of earnings from investments 6.0

9.9

Other, net (5.4)

(2.9) Provision for loss on receivables and other assets 19.0

11.8

Net cash used in investing activities (160.7)

(63.1) Amortization of stock-based compensation 53.0

44.4

Cash flows from financing activities:





Net non-cash mortgage servicing rights and mortgage banking derivative activity 2.4

(7.6)

Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility 4,478.0

4,060.0 Accretion of interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 2.1

2.5

Repayments of borrowings under credit facility (3,853.0)

(2,835.0) Other, net 3.6

2.6

Net repayments of short-term borrowings (55.3)

(12.5) Change in:







Payments of deferred business acquisition obligations and earn-outs (21.8)

(9.2) Receivables 137.7

64.6

Repurchase of common stock (19.5)

(447.7) Reimbursable receivables and reimbursable payables (51.0)

(94.2)

Noncontrolling interest distributions, net -

(134.6) Prepaid expenses and other assets (46.5)

(21.3)

Other, net (24.5)

(19.7) Deferred tax assets, net (17.3)

78.8

Net cash provided by financing activities 503.9

601.3 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (216.5)

(339.6)

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3.8

(37.6) Accrued compensation (591.6)

(673.6)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (132.3)

$ (38.8) Net cash used in operating activities $ (479.3)

$ (539.4)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 746.0

841.6









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 613.7

Please reference accompanying financial statement notes.

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheets







June 30,

December 31,







June 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2023

2022







2023

2022 ASSETS (Unaudited)





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited)



Current assets:







Current liabilities:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 402.5

$ 519.3



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,054.6

$ 1,236.8

Trade receivables, net of allowance 1,982.0

2,148.8



Reimbursable payables 1,430.2

1,579.5

Notes and other receivables 410.9

469.5



Accrued compensation and benefits 1,141.2

1,749.8

Reimbursable receivables 1,910.9

2,005.7



Short-term borrowings 112.1

164.2

Warehouse receivables 1,049.0

463.2



Short-term contract liability and deferred income 213.6

216.5

Short-term contract assets, net of allowance 357.2

359.7



Short-term acquisition-related obligations 20.5

23.1

Prepaid and other 593.3

603.5



Warehouse facilities 941.8

455.3



Total current assets 6,705.8

6,569.7



Short-term operating lease liability 164.3

156.4 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 585.5

582.9



Other 412.4

330.5 Operating lease right-of-use asset 761.3

776.3





Total current liabilities 5,490.7

5,912.1 Goodwill 4,577.7

4,528.0

Noncurrent liabilities:





Identified intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 821.1

858.5



Credit facility, net of debt issuance costs 1,840.5

1,213.8 Investments 872.7

873.8



Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 380.7

372.8 Long-term receivables 372.1

331.1



Long-term deferred tax liabilities, net 191.6

194.0 Deferred tax assets, net 394.6

379.6



Deferred compensation 518.3

492.4 Deferred compensation plans 559.5

517.9



Long-term acquisition-related obligations 58.6

76.3 Other 175.2

175.9



Long-term operating lease liability 766.6

775.8



Total assets $ 15,825.5

$ 15,593.7



Other 386.6

Total liabilities $ 9,633.6

Redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 7.1

$ 7.0



























Company shareholders' equity

















Common stock 0.5

0.5











Additional paid-in capital 2,015.3

2,022.6















Retained earnings 5,567.6

5,590.4











Treasury stock (895.8)

(934.6)















Shares held in trust (11.6)

(9.8)















Accumulated other comprehensive loss (611.4)

(648.2)















Total company shareholders' equity 6,064.6

6,020.9











Noncontrolling interest 120.2

121.6













Total equity 6,184.8

6,142.5













Total liabilities and equity $ 15,825.5

Please reference accompanying financial statement notes.

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

Financial Statement Notes

1. Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to develop budgets and forecasts, measure and reward performance against those budgets and forecasts, and enhance comparability to prior periods. These measures are believed to be useful to investors and other external stakeholders as supplemental measures of core operating performance and include the following:

(i) Fee revenue and Fee-based operating expenses,

(ii) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common shareholders ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA margin,

(iii) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share,

(iv) Percentage changes against prior periods, presented on a local currency basis, and

(v) Free Cash Flow.

However, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Any measure that eliminates components of a company's capital structure, cost of operations or investments, or other results has limitations as a performance measure. In light of these limitations, management also considers GAAP financial measures and does not rely solely on non-GAAP financial measures. Because the company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjustments to GAAP Financial Measures Used to Calculate non-GAAP Financial Measures

Gross Contract Costs represent certain costs associated with client-dedicated employees and third-party vendors and subcontractors and are directly or indirectly reimbursed through the fees we receive. These costs are presented on a gross basis in Operating expenses with the equal amount of corresponding fees in Revenue. Excluding gross contract costs from both Fee revenue and Fee-based operating expenses more accurately reflects how the company manages its expense base and operating margins and also enables a more consistent performance assessment across a portfolio of contracts with varying payment terms and structures.

Net Non-Cash Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") and Mortgage Banking Derivative Activity consists of the balances presented within Revenue composed of (i) derivative gains/losses resulting from mortgage banking loan commitment and warehousing activity and (ii) gains recognized from the retention of MSR upon origination and sale of mortgage loans, offset by (iii) amortization of MSR intangible assets over the period that net servicing income is projected to be received. Non-cash derivative gains/losses resulting from mortgage banking loan commitment and warehousing activity are calculated as the estimated fair value of loan commitments and subsequent changes thereof, primarily represented by the estimated net cash flows associated with future servicing rights. MSR gains and corresponding MSR intangible assets are calculated as the present value of estimated cash flows over the estimated mortgage servicing periods. The above activity is reported entirely within Revenue of the Capital Markets segment. Excluding net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity reflects how the company manages and evaluates performance because the excluded activity is non-cash in nature.

Restructuring and Acquisition Charges primarily consist of: (i) severance and employment-related charges, including those related to external service providers, incurred in conjunction with a structural business shift, which can be represented by a notable change in headcount, change in leadership or transformation of business processes; (ii) acquisition, transaction and integration-related charges, including fair value adjustments, which are generally non-cash in the periods such adjustments are made, to assets and liabilities recorded in purchase accounting such as earn-out liabilities and intangible assets; and (iii) lease exit charges. Such activity is excluded as the amounts are generally either non-cash in nature or the anticipated benefits from the expenditures would not likely be fully realized until future periods. Restructuring and acquisition charges are excluded from segment operating results and therefore are not line items in the segments' reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA.

Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangibles, primarily composed of the estimated fair value ascribed at closing of an acquisition to assets such as acquired management contracts, customer backlog and relationships, and trade name, is more notable following the company's increase in acquisition activity in recent years. Such non-cash activity is excluded as the change in period-over-period activity is generally the result of longer-term strategic decisions and therefore not necessarily indicative of core operating results.

Gain or Loss on Disposition reflects the gain or loss recognized on the sale of businesses. Given the low frequency of business disposals by the company historically, the gain or loss directly associated with such activity is excluded as it is not considered indicative of core operating performance. In 2023, the $1.8 million loss related to the disposition of a business in Markets Advisory. In 2022, the $7.5 million net loss included $10.5 million of loss related to the disposition of the Russia business, partially offset by a $3.0 million gain related to a disposition within JLL Technologies.

Interest on Employee Loans, Net of Forgiveness reflects interest accrued on employee loans less the amount of accrued interest forgiven. Certain employees (predominantly in our Leasing and Capital Markets businesses) receive cash payments structured as loans, with interest. Employees earn forgiveness of the loan based on performance, generally calculated as a percentage of revenue production. Such forgiven amounts are reflected in Compensation and benefits expense. Given the interest accrued on these employee loans and subsequent forgiveness are non-cash and the amounts perfectly offset over the life of the loan, the activity is not indicative of core operating performance and is excluded from non-GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below are reconciliations of (i) Revenue to Fee revenue and (ii) Operating expenses to Fee-based operating expenses:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

Revenue $ 5,052.5

$ 5,278.4

$ 9,768.0

$ 10,079.8 Gross contract costs1 (3,205.8)

(3,128.4)

(6,339.1)

(6,032.9) Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity 0.6

(11.2)

2.4

(7.6) Fee revenue $ 1,847.3

$ 2,138.8

$ 3,431.3

Operating expenses $ 4,903.3

$ 5,043.3

$ 9,601.0

$ 9,669.0 Gross contract costs1 (3,205.8)

(3,128.4)

(6,339.1)

(6,032.9) Fee-based operating expenses $ 1,697.5

$ 1,914.9

$ 3,261.9

$ 3,636.1

Below are (i) a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) a reconciliation to adjusted net income and (iii) components of adjusted diluted earnings per share.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2.5

$ 193.9

$ (6.7)

$ 339.5 Add:













Interest expense, net of interest income 40.5

15.7

66.8

25.9 Income tax provision (benefit) 0.8

72.8

(1.5)

113.1 Depreciation and amortization(a) 59.0

54.4

115.5

108.8 EBITDA $ 102.8

$ 336.8

$ 174.1

$ 587.3 Adjustments:













Restructuring and acquisition charges2 11.8

25.9

47.5

45.4 Net loss on disposition 1.8

7.5

1.8

7.5 Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity 0.6

(11.2)

2.4

(7.6) Interest on employee loans, net of forgiveness (0.9)

-

(0.7)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 116.1

$ 359.0

$ 225.1

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except share and per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2.5

$ 193.9

$ (6.7)

$ 339.5 Diluted shares (in thousands)(b) 48,334

49,651

47,652

50,292 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.05

$ 3.90

$ (0.14)

$ 6.75















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2.5

$ 193.9

$ (6.7)

$ 339.5 Adjustments:













Restructuring and acquisition charges2 11.8

25.9

47.5

45.4 Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity 0.6

(11.2)

2.4

(7.6) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles(a) 17.2

15.8

33.7

32.7 Net loss on disposition 1.8

7.5

1.8

7.5 Interest on employee loans, net of forgiveness (0.9)

-

(0.7)

- Tax impact of adjusted items(c) (8.8)

(9.5)

(22.5)

(18.2) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 24.2

$ 222.4

$ 55.5

$ 399.3 Diluted shares (in thousands) 48,334

49,651

48,357

50,292 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.50

$ 4.48

$ 1.15

$ 7.94

(a) This adjustment excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles which is not attributable to common shareholders.

(b) Basic shares outstanding were used in the calculation of dilutive loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as the impact of unvested stock-based compensation awards would be anti-dilutive.

(c) For the first half of 2023 and second quarter of 2022, the tax impact of adjusted items was calculated using the applicable statutory rates by tax jurisdiction. For the first quarter of 2022, the tax impact of adjusted items was calculated using the consolidated effective tax rate as this was deemed to approximate the tax impact of adjusted items calculated using applicable statutory tax rates.

Below is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow5.



Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023

Net cash used in operating activities $ (479.3)

$ (539.4)







Net capital additions - property and equipment (88.2)

(86.9)







Free Cash Flow5 $ (567.5)

$ (626.3)

Operating Results - Local Currency

In discussing operating results, the company reports Adjusted EBITDA margins and refers to percentage changes in local currency, unless otherwise noted. Amounts presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of foreign operations to U.S. dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period. Management believes this methodology provides a framework for assessing performance and operations excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

The following table reflects the reconciliation to local currency amounts for consolidated (i) revenue, (ii) fee revenue, (iii) operating income and (iv) Adjusted EBITDA.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2023

% Change

2023

% Change Revenue:













At current period exchange rates $ 5,052.5

(4) %

$ 9,768.0

(3) % Impact of change in exchange rates 37.5

n/a

158.1

n/a At comparative period exchange rates $ 5,090.0

(4) %

$ 9,926.1

(2) %















Fee revenue:













At current period exchange rates $ 1,847.3

(14) %

$ 3,431.3

(15) % Impact of change in exchange rates 9.5

n/a

50.3

n/a At comparative period exchange rates $ 1,856.8

(13) %

$ 3,481.6

(14) %















Operating income:













At current period exchange rates $ 149.2

(37) %

$ 167.0

(59) % Impact of change in exchange rates (1.5)

n/a

(6.6)

n/a At comparative period exchange rates $ 147.7

(37) %

$ 160.4

(61) %















Adjusted EBITDA:













At current period exchange rates $ 116.1

(68) %

$ 225.1

(64) % Impact of change in exchange rates (1.1)

n/a

(4.1)

n/a At comparative period exchange rates $ 115.0

(68) %

$ 221.0

(65) %

2. Restructuring and acquisition charges are excluded from the company's measure of segment operating results, although they are included within consolidated Operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. For purposes of segment operating results, the allocation of restructuring and acquisition charges to the segments is not a component of management's assessment of segment performance. The table below shows restructuring and acquisition charges.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Severance and other employment-related charges $ 5.8

$ 8.3

$ 31.5

$ 11.6 Restructuring, pre-acquisition and post-acquisition charges 6.6

16.6

16.6

33.5 Fair value adjustments that resulted in a net (decrease) increase to earn-out liabilities from prior-period acquisition activity (0.6)

1.0

(0.6)

0.3 Total restructuring and acquisition charges $ 11.8

$ 25.9

$ 47.5

$ 45.4

3. n.m.: "not meaningful", represented by a percentage change of greater than 1,000% or a change in margin of greater than 10,000 basis points ("bps"), favorable or unfavorable.

4. As of June 30, 2023, LaSalle had $78.2 billion of real estate assets under management ("AUM"), composed of $34.6 billion invested in separate accounts, $40.5 billion invested in fund management vehicles and $3.1 billion invested in public securities. The geographic distribution of separate accounts and fund management investments was $30.1 billion in North America, $15.2 billion in the U.K., $15.0 billion in Asia Pacific and $7.5 billion in continental Europe . The remaining $7.3 billion relates to Global Partner Solutions which is a global business line.

AUM changed less than 1% in both USD and local currency from $78.5 billion as of March 31, 2023 . The AUM change resulted from (i) $0.8 billion of dispositions and withdrawals, (ii) $0.5 billion of net valuation decreases and (iii) $0.1 billion of foreign currency decreases, partially offset by (iv) $1.1 billion of acquisitions.

Assets under management data for separate accounts and fund management amounts are reported on a one-quarter lag. In addition, LaSalle raised $0.3 billion in private equity capital for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

5. "Net Debt" is defined as the sum of the (i) Credit facility, (ii) Long-term debt and (iii) Short-term borrowings liability balances less Cash and cash equivalents.

"Net Leverage Ratio" is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA.

"Corporate Liquidity" is defined as the unused portion of the company's Credit Facility plus cash and cash equivalents.

"Free Cash Flow" is defined as cash provided by operating activities less net capital additions - property and equipment.

"MENA" is defined as Middle East and North Africa .

6. The company defines "Resilient" revenue as (i) Property Management, within Markets Advisory, (ii) Valuation Advisory and Loan Servicing, within Capital Markets, (iii) Workplace Management, within Work Dynamics, (iv) JLL Technologies, and (v) Advisory Fees (within LaSalle ). The company defines "Transactional" revenue as (i) Leasing and Advisory, Consulting and Other, within Markets Advisory, (ii) Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other, within Capital Markets, (iii) Project Management and Portfolio Services and Other, within Work Dynamics, and (iv) Incentive fees and Transaction fees and other, within LaSalle .

Appendix: Revenue and Fee Revenue Segment Detail

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions) Markets Advisory

Capital Markets

Work Dynamics













Leasing Property Mgmt Advisory, Consulting and Other

Total Markets Advisory

Invt Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other Valuation Advisory Loan Servicing

Total Capital Markets

Workplace Mgmt Project Mgmt Portfolio Services and Other

Total Work Dynamics

JLLT

LaSalle

Revenue $ 591.4 409.9 24.1

$ 1,025.4

$ 319.5 89.5 39.0

$ 448.0

$ 2,553.4 703.2 118.0

$ 3,374.6

$ 60.6

$ 143.9

$ 5,052.5 Gross contract costs1 (3.4) (278.9) (2.0)

(284.3)

(10.2) (2.9) -

(13.1)

(2,365.2) (473.5) (58.1)

(2,896.8)

(4.1)

(7.5)

(3,205.8) Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity - - -

-

0.6 - -

0.6

- - -

-

-

-

0.6 Fee revenue $ 588.0 131.0 22.1

$ 741.1

$ 309.9 86.6 39.0

$ 435.5

$ 188.2 229.7 59.9

$ 477.8

$ 56.5

$ 136.4

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions) Markets Advisory

Capital Markets

Work Dynamics













Leasing Property Mgmt Advisory, Consulting and Other

Total Markets Advisory

Invt Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other Valuation Advisory Loan Servicing

Total Capital Markets

Workplace Mgmt Project Mgmt Portfolio Services and Other

Total Work Dynamics

JLLT

LaSalle

Revenue $ 708.4 378.2 31.6

$ 1,118.2

$ 549.7 94.4 40.4

$ 684.5

$ 2,434.0 754.8 121.7

$ 3,310.5

$ 50.7

$ 114.5

$ 5,278.4 Gross contract costs1 (4.9) (256.0) (1.5)

(262.4)

(10.5) (2.1) -

(12.6)

(2,249.1) (539.9) (54.5)

(2,843.5)

(2.7)

(7.2)

(3,128.4) Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity - - -

-

(11.2) - -

(11.2)

- - -

-

-

-

(11.2) Fee revenue $ 703.5 122.2 30.1

$ 855.8

$ 528.0 92.3 40.4

$ 660.7

$ 184.9 214.9 67.2

$ 467.0

$ 48.0

$ 107.3

$ 2,138.8

Appendix: Revenue and Fee Revenue Segment Detail (continued)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions) Markets Advisory

Capital Markets

Work Dynamics













Leasing Property Mgmt Advisory, Consulting and Other

Total Markets Advisory

Invt Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other Valuation Advisory Loan Servicing

Total Capital Markets

Workplace Mgmt Project Mgmt Portfolio Services and Other

Total Work Dynamics

JLLT

LaSalle

Revenue $ 1,078.4 810.1 43.3

$ 1,931.8

$ 560.1 168.6 76.4

$ 805.1

$ 5,050.6 1,379.5 220.7

$ 6,650.8

$ 122.0

$ 258.3

$ 9,768.0 Gross contract costs1 (7.9) (552.0) (3.5)

(563.4)

(17.4) (5.0) -

(22.4)

(4,679.2) (938.9) (112.9)

(5,731.0)

(7.7)

(14.6)

(6,339.1) Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity - - -

-

2.4 - -

2.4

- - -

-

-

-

2.4 Fee revenue $ 1,070.5 258.1 39.8

$ 1,368.4

$ 545.1 163.6 76.4

$ 785.1

$ 371.4 440.6 107.8

$ 919.8

$ 114.3

$ 243.7

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions) Markets Advisory

Capital Markets

Work Dynamics













Leasing Property Mgmt Advisory, Consulting and Other

Total Markets Advisory

Invt Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other Valuation Advisory Loan Servicing

Total Capital Markets

Workplace Mgmt Project Mgmt Portfolio Services and Other

Total Work Dynamics

JLLT

LaSalle

Revenue $ 1,309.3 748.7 59.7

$ 2,117.7

$ 1,025.8 179.0 80.3

$ 1,285.1

$ 4,754.4 1,367.1 222.6

$ 6,344.1

$ 100.1

$ 232.8

$ 10,079.8 Gross contract costs1 (8.9) (507.9) (3.9)

(520.7)

(21.7) (3.6) -

(25.3)

(4,387.5) (976.5) (102.6)

(5,466.6)

(6.8)

(13.5)

(6,032.9) Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity - - -

-

(7.6) - -

(7.6)

- - -

-

-

-

(7.6) Fee revenue $ 1,300.4 240.8 55.8

$ 1,597.0

$ 996.5 175.4 80.3

$ 1,252.2

$ 366.9 390.6 120.0

$ 877.5

$ 93.3

$ 219.3

$ 4,039.3

SOURCE JLL-IR