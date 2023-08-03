AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $208.5 million compared to $233.2 million in the prior year period

Gross margin of 32.8%, up 80 basis points versus the prior year period

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.29 compared to $0.43 in the prior year period

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.35 compared to $0.45 in the prior year period

Cash flow provided by operations was $22.9 million and free cash flow was $16.7 million

Myers Industries' President and CEO Mike McGaugh said "I am pleased with our business's ability to maintain gross margins and navigate a more complex operating environment during the second quarter while facing macro-economic and inflationary headwinds. Our self-help initiatives drove further margin expansion, allowing us to continue making capital investments in our plants and investments in our M&A and Commercial Excellence processes and capabilities. We are working to drive a more variable cost structure and we are well positioned to meet the demand when key markets recover. We also see strong demand for our agriculture and military products, and our e-commerce initiative has strong momentum. There are also very good dynamics for the tire market given the growth of electric vehicles, which bodes well for our Distribution segment, where we are refocusing our sales and sourcing structure, and integrating our Mohawk acquisition to enable us to better capture this market opportunity.

Recognizing softer demand in our RV and Marine end markets, we have taken meaningful cost reduction actions to mitigate bottom line impact. We adjusted operating costs to match production requirements and increased efficiencies, including deactivating one of our Roto Molding facilities. As we drive targeted cost containment initiatives in our businesses that serve the RV and Marine industries, we continue to evaluate consolidating opportunities and decreasing capacity where needed, while retaining an appropriate level of reserved capacity to activate when market conditions improve.

We are continuing to invest in our people and processes for future growth, while also working to better align our manufacturing and SG&A costs to match current market conditions. Given the current macro challenges, we have elected to lower our revenue guidance for the full year; however, due to our demonstrated ability to deliver operational improvements, price increases and self-help measures, we believe our earnings capability will be resilient and we are maintaining our adjusted EPS guidance.

We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, supported by consistent free cash generation. We also continue to develop and evaluate a strong pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities, while exercising discipline in evaluating those opportunities, including walking away when the economics aren't right."

McGaugh concluded "We have the right strategy and the right team to continue to execute and further transform Myers into a high-growth, world class organization while delivering significant value to our stakeholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Quarter Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % Inc

(Dec) Net sales $208,453 $233,156 (10.6)% Gross profit $68,410 $74,716 (8.4)% Gross margin 32.8% 32.0% Operating income $16,142 $22,617 (28.6)% Net income $10,605 $15,831 (33.0)% Net income per diluted share $0.29 $0.43 (32.6)% Adjusted operating income $19,027 $23,618 (19.4)% Adjusted net income $12,928 $16,581 (22.0)% Adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.35 $0.45 (22.2)% Adjusted EBITDA $24,704 $28,860 (14.4)%

Net sales were $208.5 million, a decrease of $24.7 million, or 10.6%, compared with $233.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was the result of lower sales in the Material Handling segment, partially offset by higher sales in the Distribution segment largely from incremental sales of $9.3 million from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition. On an organic basis, the contribution from higher pricing in the Distribution segment was more than offset by lower volumes in both segments.

Gross profit decreased $6.3 million, or 8.4% to $68.4 million, as the contribution from lower raw material costs and the Mohawk Rubber acquisition was not enough to offset lower volumes. Gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 32.8% compared with 32.0% for the second quarter of 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses were flat for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 25.1%, compared with 22.4% in the same period last year. After removing the adjusting items, SG&A was down year over year by $1.7 million. SG&A also included $1.3 million of consulting expense that was used to increase and strengthen Myers capabilities as the company moves into the Horizon-2 strategy. Net income per diluted share was $0.29, compared with $0.43 for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.35, compared with $0.45 for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Results

(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions)

Material Handling

Net Sales Op Income Op Income Margin Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Margin Q2 2023 Results $143.3 $24.8 17.3% $29.9 20.8% Q2 2022 Results $173.1 $28.0 16.2% $32.5 18.8% $ Increase (decrease) vs prior year ($29.8) ($3.2) ($2.7) % Increase (decrease) vs prior year (17.2)% (11.4)% +110 bps (8.2)% +200 bps Items in this table may not recalculate due to rounding

Net sales for the Material Handling segment were $143.3 million, a decrease of $29.8 million, or 17.2%, compared with $173.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net sales decreased in the vehicle, industrial and consumer end markets, led by reduced demand for RV and marine products, as well as being impacted by the timing of food & beverage sales. Operating income decreased 11.4% to $24.8 million, compared with $28.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Operating income margin improved to 17.3% compared with 16.2% for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 200 basis points, primarily attributed to self-help initiatives, partially dampened by a decrease in sales volume. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.2% to $29.9 million, compared with $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Lower sales volume and pricing more than offset lower raw material costs and a favorable mix. SG&A expenses were lower year-over-year, primarily due to a decrease in legal fees and lower salaries.

Distribution

Net Sales Op Income Op Income Margin Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Margin Q2 2023 Results $65.2 $3.4 5.2% $4.7 7.2% Q2 2022 Results $60.1 $4.3 7.1% $4.9 8.1% $ Increase (decrease) vs prior year $5.1 ($0.9) ($0.2) % Increase (decrease) vs prior year 8.5% (20.4)% -190 bps (3.7)% -90 bps Items in this table may not recalculate due to rounding

Net sales for the Distribution segment were $65.2 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 8.5%, compared with $60.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the incremental $9.3 million of net sales from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, organic net sales decreased 6.9%. Operating income decreased $0.9 million to $3.4 million, compared with $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3.7% to $4.7 million, compared with $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in operating income and adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in product costs and higher SG&A expenses. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily the result of the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher salaries. The Distribution segment's operating income margin was 5.2% compared with 7.1% for the second quarter of 2022. The Distribution segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.2%, compared with 8.1% for the second quarter of 2022. The Distribution Segment continues to integrate the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and is implementing pricing actions to counter cost inflation and improve margin.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's cash on hand totaled $30.7 million. Total debt as of June 30, 2023 was $88.2 million.

For the second quarter of 2023, cash flow provided by operations was $22.9 million and free cash flow was $16.7 million, compared with cash flow provided by operations of $27.0 million and free cash flow of $21.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in cash flow was driven primarily by lower earnings. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2023 were $6.1 million, compared with $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

2023 Outlook

Based on current exchange rates, market outlook, and business forecast, the Company revised its outlook for fiscal 2023, and currently forecasts:

Net sales decline in the mid single digit range

Net income per diluted share in the range of $1.41 to $1.73

Maintain adjusted earnings per diluted share range of $1.55 to $1.85

Capital expenditures to be in the range of $25 to $30 million

Effective tax rate to approximate 25%

We will continue to monitor market conditions and provide updates as we progress throughout the year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Tuesday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call is anticipated to last less than one hour and may be accessed using the following online participation registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login'show=95bfe4bb&confId=52763. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's website www.myersindustries.com and click on the Investor Relations tab. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the site shortly after the event. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (US Local) 1-929-458-6194 or (US Toll-Free) 1-866-813-9403.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating income margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS), and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release include contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including information regarding the Company's financial outlook, future plans, objectives, business prospects and anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or variations of these words, or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, these statements inherently involve a wide range of inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. The Company's actual actions, results, and financial condition may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Specific factors that could cause such a difference on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or liquidity include, without limitation, raw material availability, increases in raw material costs, or other production costs; risks associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company's business segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our manufacturing facilities or unexpected failures at those facilities; future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements; claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company; impacts from the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including without limitation, the risk factors disclosed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, nor use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to provide updates to the forward-looking statements and the estimates and assumptions associated with them.

M-INV

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 208,453 $ 233,156 $ 424,192 $ 458,642 Cost of sales 140,043 158,440 284,717 311,998 Gross profit 68,410 74,716 139,475 146,644 Selling, general and administrative expenses 52,351 52,320 104,432 100,310 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (83 ) (221 ) (56 ) (688 ) Operating income (loss) 16,142 22,617 35,099 47,022 Interest expense, net 1,790 1,211 3,436 2,358 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,352 21,406 31,663 44,664 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,747 5,575 8,082 11,496 Net income (loss) $ 10,605 $ 15,831 $ 23,581 $ 33,168 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 0.64 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 0.64 $ 0.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,761,916 36,397,547 36,663,345 36,338,907 Diluted 36,892,177 36,623,495 36,874,084 36,577,192

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 30,692 $ 23,139 Accounts receivable, net 116,771 133,716 Inventories, net 98,238 93,351 Other current assets 10,919 7,001 Total Current Assets 256,620 257,207 Property, plant, & equipment, net 106,635 101,566 Right of use asset - operating leases 27,518 28,908 Deferred income taxes 129 129 Other assets 151,808 154,824 Total Assets $ 542,710 $ 542,634 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 81,744 $ 73,536 Accrued expenses 50,349 57,531 Operating lease liability - short-term 5,691 6,177 Finance lease liability - short-term 534 518 Long-term debt - current portion 25,989 - Total Current Liabilities 164,307 137,762 Long-term debt 52,986 93,962 Operating lease liability - long-term 21,982 22,786 Finance lease liability - long-term 8,645 8,919 Other liabilities 11,414 15,270 Deferred income taxes 8,954 7,508 Total Shareholders' Equity 274,422 256,427 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 542,710 $ 542,634

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 10,605 $ 15,831 $ 23,581 $ 33,168 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,677 5,241 11,295 10,441 Amortization of deferred financing costs 78 121 156 242 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,488 2,133 4,392 3,860 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (83 ) (221 ) (56 ) (688 ) Other 3,319 177 2,492 698 Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital Accounts receivable 11,915 10,694 15,096 (21,200 ) Inventories 4,048 (1,279 ) (4,730 ) (7,259 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,048 ) (6,316 ) (3,828 ) (5,702 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (10,147 ) 626 240 20,739 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 22,852 27,007 48,638 34,299 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures (6,125 ) (5,883 ) (15,216 ) (10,943 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (24,253 ) (160 ) (24,253 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 109 423 142 1,499 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (6,016 ) (29,713 ) (15,234 ) (33,697 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) from revolving credit facility (9,800 ) 11,500 (15,000 ) 13,000 Payments on finance lease (129 ) (125 ) (258 ) (249 ) Cash dividends paid (5,022 ) (4,995 ) (10,296 ) (9,934 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 437 1,367 1,569 1,838 Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards (34 ) (3 ) (2,033 ) (347 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (14,548 ) 7,744 (26,018 ) 4,308 Foreign exchange rate effect on cash 163 (180 ) 167 (131 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,451 4,858 7,553 4,779 Beginning Cash 28,241 17,576 23,139 17,655 Ending Cash $ 30,692 $ 22,434 $ 30,692 $ 22,434

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Material Handling Distribution Segment Total Corporate & Other Total Net sales $ 143,295 $ 65,173 $ 208,468 $ (15 ) $ 208,453 Net income 10,605 Net income margin 5.1 % Gross profit 68,410 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 180 Adjusted gross profit 68,590 Gross margin as adjusted 32.9 % Operating income (loss) 24,828 3,398 28,226 (12,084 ) 16,142 Operating income margin 17.3 % 5.2 % 13.5 % n/a 7.7 % Add: Executive severance costs - 410 410 289 699 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 275 - 275 - 275 Add: Acquisition and integration costs - 111 111 - 111 Add: Environmental reserves, net(2) - - - 1,800 1,800 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 25,103 3,919 29,022 (9,995 ) 19,027 Adjusted operating income margin 17.5 % 6.0 % 13.9 % n/a 9.1 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,755 790 5,545 132 5,677 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,858 $ 4,709 $ 34,567 $ (9,863 ) $ 24,704 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.8 % 7.2 % 16.6 % n/a 11.9 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $180 and SG&A adjustments of $2,705 (2) Includes environmental charges of $1,900 net of probable insurance recoveries of $100 Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Material Handling Distribution Segment Total Corporate & Other Total Net sales $ 173,090 $ 60,075 $ 233,165 $ (9 ) $ 233,156 Net income 15,831 Net income margin 6.8 % Gross profit 74,716 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments - Adjusted gross profit 74,716 Gross margin as adjusted 32.0 % Operating income (loss) 28,034 4,269 32,303 (9,686 ) 22,617 Operating income margin 16.2 % 7.1 % 13.9 % n/a 9.7 % Add: Acquisition and integration costs - - - 401 401 Add: Environmental reserves, net(2) - - - 600 600 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 28,034 4,269 32,303 (8,685 ) 23,618 Adjusted operating income margin 16.2 % 7.1 % 13.9 % n/a 10.1 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,507 621 5,128 114 5,242 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,541 $ 4,890 $ 37,431 $ (8,571 ) $ 28,860 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.8 % 8.1 % 16.1 % n/a 12.4 % (1) Includes SG&A adjustments of $1,001 (2) Includes environmental charges of $600 net of probable insurance recoveries of $0

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Material Handling Distribution Segment Total Corporate & Other Total Net sales $ 295,857 $ 128,358 $ 424,215 $ (23 ) $ 424,192 Net income 23,581 Net income margin 5.6 % Gross profit 139,475 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 282 Adjusted gross profit 139,757 Gross margin as adjusted 32.9 % Operating income (loss) 50,179 5,635 55,814 (20,715 ) 35,099 Operating income margin 17.0 % 4.4 % 13.2 % n/a 8.3 % Add: Executive severance costs - 410 410 289 699 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 696 179 875 10 885 Add: Acquisition and integration costs - 220 220 126 346 Add: Environmental reserves, net(2) - - - 2,300 2,300 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 50,875 6,444 57,319 (17,990 ) 39,329 Adjusted operating income margin 17.2 % 5.0 % 13.5 % n/a 9.3 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 9,354 1,663 11,017 278 11,295 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,229 $ 8,107 $ 68,336 $ (17,712 ) $ 50,624 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.4 % 6.3 % 16.1 % n/a 11.9 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $282 and SG&A adjustments of $3,948 (2) Includes environmental charges of $3,500 net of probable insurance recoveries of $1,200 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Material Handling Distribution Segment Total Corporate & Other Total Net sales $ 349,726 $ 108,936 $ 458,662 $ (20 ) $ 458,642 Net income 33,168 Net income margin 7.2 % Gross profit 146,644 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 390 Adjusted gross profit 147,034 Gross margin as adjusted 32.1 % Operating income (loss) 59,254 7,570 66,824 (19,802 ) 47,022 Operating income margin 16.9 % 6.9 % 14.6 % n/a 10.3 % Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 390 - 390 - 390 Add: Acquisition and integration costs - - - 476 476 Add: Loss on sale of assets 261 - 261 - 261 Add: Environmental reserves, net(2) - - - 1,300 1,300 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 59,905 7,570 67,475 (18,026 ) 49,449 Adjusted operating income margin 17.1 % 6.9 % 14.7 % n/a 10.8 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 9,023 1,179 10,202 239 10,441 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,928 $ 8,749 $ 77,677 $ (17,787 ) $ 59,890 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.7 % 8.0 % 16.9 % n/a 13.1 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $390 and SG&A adjustments of $2,037 (2) Includes environmental charges of $1,300 net of probable insurance recoveries of $0

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted operating income (loss) reconciliation: Operating income (loss) $ 16,142 $ 22,617 $ 35,099 $ 47,022 Executive severance costs 699 - 699 - Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 275 - 885 390 Acquisition and integration costs 111 401 346 476 Loss on sale of assets - - - 261 Environmental reserves, net 1,800 600 2,300 1,300 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 19,027 $ 23,618 $ 39,329 $ 49,449 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 10,605 $ 15,831 $ 23,581 $ 33,168 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,747 5,575 8,082 11,496 Interest expense, net 1,790 1,211 3,436 2,358 Operating income (loss) 16,142 22,617 35,099 47,022 Depreciation and amortization 5,677 5,242 11,295 10,441 Executive severance costs 699 - 699 - Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 275 - 885 390 Acquisition and integration costs 111 401 346 476 Loss on sale of assets - - - 261 Environmental reserves, net 1,800 600 2,300 1,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,704 $ 28,860 $ 50,624 $ 59,890 Free cash flow reconciliation: Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 22,852 $ 27,007 $ 48,638 $ 34,299 Capital expenditures (6,125 ) (5,883 ) (15,216 ) (10,943 ) Free cash flow $ 16,727 $ 21,124 $ 33,422 $ 23,356

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 10,605 $ 15,831 $ 23,581 $ 33,168 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,747 5,575 8,082 11,496 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,352 21,406 31,663 44,664 Executive severance costs 699 - 699 - Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 275 - 885 390 Acquisition and integration costs 111 401 346 476 Loss on sale of assets - - - 261 Environmental reserves, net 1,800 600 2,300 1,300 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 17,237 22,407 35,893 47,091 Income tax expense, as adjusted (1) (4,309 ) (5,826 ) (8,973 ) (12,244 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 12,928 $ 16,581 $ 26,920 $ 34,847 Adjusted earnings per diluted share reconciliation: Net income (loss) per common diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 0.64 $ 0.91 Executive severance costs 0.02 - 0.02 - Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 0.00 - 0.02 0.01 Acquisition and integration costs 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Loss on sale of assets - - - 0.01 Environmental reserves, net 0.05 0.02 0.06 0.04 Adjusted effective income tax rate impact (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share(2) $ 0.35 $ 0.45 $ 0.73 $ 0.95 (1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2023 is 25% and in 2022 is 26%. (2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share is calculated using the weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective period.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) Full Year 2023 Guidance Low High GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 1.41 $ 1.73 Add: Executive severance costs 0.02 0.02 Add: Net restructuring expenses and other adjustments 0.10 0.07 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 0.01 0.01 Add: Environmental reserves, net 0.06 0.06 Less: Adjusted effective income tax rate impact (1) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (2) $ 1.55 $ 1.85 (1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2023 is 25%. (2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share is calculated using the weighted average common shares outstanding.

