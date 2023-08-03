STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 3, 2023-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023. The company reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 14%, primarily driven by 23% growth in Industrial Process (IP) and 11% growth in Motion Technologies (MT), and pricing actions across all segments. The acquisition of Micro-Mode contributed 1% to total revenue growth and foreign currency translation drove a 1% favorable impact.

Second quarter segment operating income of $153 million increased 33% versus prior year (34% adjusted). The increase was due to higher sales volume, productivity, pricing actions and a gain on sale of a product line in CCT. This was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts and higher raw material and labor costs.

EPS for the second quarter of $1.31 increased 44% versus prior year primarily due to segment operating income growth and benefits from share repurchases, partially offset by higher interest expense. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 increased 36% compared to prior year. The difference between reported and adjusted EPS is primarily related to distributions of non-U.S. taxable income.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter of $140 million increased $83 million versus prior year primarily driven by higher operating income and improved working capital management. Free cash flow for the quarter of $122 million increased $83 million. On a year-to-date basis, ITT generated free cash flow of $152 million, up $145 million versus 2022.

Table 1. Second Quarter Performance

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change Revenue $ 833.9 $ 733.3 13.7 % Organic Growth 12.5 % Segment Operating Income $ 152.5 $ 114.3 33.4 % Segment Operating Margin 18.3 % 15.6 % 270 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 156.2 $ 116.5 34.1 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 18.7 % 15.9 % 280 bps Earnings Per Share $ 1.31 $ 0.91 44.0 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.33 $ 0.98 35.7 % Operating Cash Flow $ 139.7 $ 56.9 145.5 % Free Cash Flow $ 122.1 $ 39.4 209.9 % Note: all results unaudited; dollars in millions except for per share amounts

Management Commentary

"ITT delivered a strong second quarter with growth and margin expansion across our businesses. Our teams drove double-digit growth in orders and revenue, with a book-to-bill once again above one. We expanded segment margins nearly 300 basis points, bolstered by the performance in Industrial Process and Motion Technologies. Our cash generation accelerated, which provides us the flexibility to execute M&A, pay down debt and repurchase shares whilst funding growth investments," said ITT's Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi.

"With a stronger than anticipated top line, improved margin outlook, an ending backlog of over $1.2 billion and orders up ten percent year-to-date, we are raising the midpoint of our adjusted EPS guidance by twenty-five cents to over $5. We are driving to a new level of performance for ITT. We are executing on our financial targets, investing in the business and deploying capital to sustain ITT's differentiation, long-term value creation and outperformance," concluded Savi.

Table 2. Second Quarter Segment Results

Revenue Operating Income Q2 2023 Reported

Increase

(Decrease) Organic

Growth Q2 2023 Reported

Increase/

(Decrease) Adjusted

Increase

(Decrease) Motion Technologies $ 368.8 11.3 % 9.7 % $ 57.7 22.8 % 22.2 % Industrial Process 293.6 22.5 % 22.6 % 66.4 69.8 % 66.9 % Connect & Control Technologies 172.2 5.5 % 3.1 % 28.4 0.7 % 7.5 % Total Segment Results 833.9 13.7 % 12.5 % 152.5 33.4 % 34.1 % Note: all results unaudited; excludes intercompany eliminations of $0.7; comparisons to Q2 2022

Motion Technologies revenue increased $38 million primarily due to higher sales volume in Friction OE, favorable foreign currency translation impacts, and pricing actions. Operating income increased $11 million primarily due to higher sales volume and productivity and pricing actions, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts and higher raw material and labor costs.

Industrial Process revenue increased $54 million primarily due to growth in projects, baseline pumps, parts and service. Operating income increased $27 million primarily due to higher volume and pricing and productivity actions, partially offset by higher raw material costs and unfavorable sales mix.

Connect & Control Technologies revenue increased $9 million primarily driven by growth in aerospace and defense and the acquisition of Micro-Mode. This was offset by lower connector demand in Europe. Operating income was flat at $28 million as pricing and productivity actions and the net M&A impact were offset by higher raw material, labor and overhead costs and higher strategic growth investment.

2023 Guidance

The company is updating its 2023 guidance. We now expect segment operating margin of 17.4% to 18.2% and adjusted segment operating margin of 17.7% to 18.5%, up 50 bps to 130 bps. We now expect EPS of $4.85 to $5.05, and adjusted EPS of $4.95 to $5.15, up 11% to 16% for the full year. There is no change to the revenue guidance of 7% to 9% and 6% to 8% on an organic basis, or free cash flow guidance of $350 million to $400 million, representing free cash flow margin of 11% to 12%.

It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to estimate the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions and certain other special items that may occur in 2023 as these items are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. As a result, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be included in a reconciliation of organic revenue growth and adjusted segment operating margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts and accordingly we have not provided reconciliations for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

Investor Conference Call Details

ITT's management will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, August 3 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The briefing can be accessed live via a webcast, which is available on the company's website: https://investors.itt.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation. A replay will also be available telephonically from two hours after the webcast until Thursday, August 17, 2023 at midnight Eastern Time.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Revenue $ 833.9 $ 733.3 $ 1,631.8 $ 1,459.5 Cost of revenue 553.9 511.1 1,089.9 1,018.9 Gross profit 280.0 222.2 541.9 440.6 General and administrative expenses 68.4 57.0 136.7 117.4 Sales and marketing expenses 43.9 40.4 86.8 78.8 Research and development expenses 25.7 24.3 52.1 49.3 Operating income 142.0 100.5 266.3 195.1 Interest and non-operating expense, net 2.5 0.5 6.0 0.3 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 139.5 100.0 260.3 194.8 Income tax expense 30.6 24.0 50.7 43.5 Income from continuing operations 108.9 76.0 209.6 151.3 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $0.0, $0.4, $0.0 and $0.4, respectively - (1.2) - (1.2) Net income 108.9 74.8 209.6 150.1 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.7 0.2 1.4 0.7 Net income attributable to ITT Inc. $ 108.2 $ 74.6 $ 208.2 $ 149.4 Amounts attributable to ITT Inc.: Income from continuing operations $ 108.2 $ 75.8 $ 208.2 $ 150.6 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (1.2) - (1.2) Net income attributable to ITT Inc. $ 108.2 $ 74.6 $ 208.2 $ 149.4 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to ITT Inc.: Basic: Continuing operations $ 1.31 $ 0.91 $ 2.52 $ 1.79 Discontinued operations - (0.01) - (0.01) Net income $ 1.31 $ 0.90 $ 2.52 $ 1.78 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 1.31 $ 0.91 $ 2.51 $ 1.79 Discontinued operations - (0.02) - (0.02) Net income $ 1.31 $ 0.89 $ 2.51 $ 1.77 Weighted average common shares - basic 82.4 83.1 82.5 84.0 Weighted average common shares - diluted 82.6 83.4 82.8 84.3

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) As of the Period Ended July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 462.1 $ 561.2 Receivables, net 689.3 628.8 Inventories 573.2 533.9 Other current assets 104.6 112.9 Total current assets 1,829.2 1,836.8 Non-current assets: Plant, property and equipment, net 528.7 526.8 Goodwill 1,009.3 964.8 Other intangible assets, net 136.2 112.8 Other non-current assets 382.0 339.1 Total non-current assets 2,056.2 1,943.5 Total assets $ 3,885.4 $ 3,780.3 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt $ 396.5 $ 451.0 Accounts payable 406.3 401.1 Accrued and other current liabilities 371.3 333.4 Total current liabilities 1,174.1 1,185.5 Non-current liabilities: Postretirement benefits 137.5 137.2 Other non-current liabilities 216.2 200.2 Total non-current liabilities 353.7 337.4 Total liabilities 1,527.8 1,522.9 Shareholders' equity: Common stock: Authorized - 250.0 shares, $1 par value per share Issued and outstanding - 82.1 shares and 82.7 shares, respectively 82.1 82.7 Retained earnings 2,614.0 2,509.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Postretirement benefit plans 2.9 3.6 Cumulative translation adjustments (352.1) (347.9) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (349.2) (344.3) Total ITT Inc. shareholders' equity 2,346.9 2,248.1 Noncontrolling interests 10.7 9.3 Total shareholders' equity 2,357.6 2,257.4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,885.4 $ 3,780.3

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) For the Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Operating Activities Income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. $ 208.2 $ 150.6 Adjustments to income from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 53.8 55.3 Equity-based compensation 10.1 8.7 Gain on sale of business (7.2) - Other non-cash charges, net 16.6 17.3 Changes in assets and liabilities: Change in receivables (58.6) (77.6) Change in inventories (31.4) (106.5) Change in contract assets (2.9) (10.9) Change in contract liabilities 12.0 18.7 Change in accounts payable 8.9 65.3 Change in accrued expenses 15.5 (33.0) Change in income taxes (8.1) (3.5) Other, net (19.1) (30.2) Net Cash - Operating Activities 197.8 54.2 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (46.3) (47.5) Proceeds from sale of business 10.5 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (79.3) (146.9) Payments to acquire interest in unconsolidated subsidiaries (1.4) (25.1) Other, net (3.3) 1.1 Net Cash - Investing Activities (119.8) (218.4) Financing Activities Commercial paper, net borrowings (61.0) 364.6 Share repurchases under repurchase plan (60.0) (240.9) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock incentive plans (6.4) (8.5) Dividends paid (48.1) (44.3) Other, net (0.8) (0.4) Net Cash - Financing Activities (176.3) 70.5 Exchange rate effects on cash and cash equivalents (0.4) (28.1) Net cash - operating activities of discontinued operations (0.2) - Net change in cash and cash equivalents (98.9) (121.8) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year (includes restricted cash of $0.7 and $0.8, respectively) 561.9 648.3 Cash and Cash Equivalents - end of year (includes restricted cash of $0.9 and $0.8, respectively) $ 463.0 $ 526.5 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 8.5 $ 2.6 Income taxes, net of refunds received $ 52.8 $ 45.2

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews a variety of key performance indicators including revenue, segment operating income and margins, earnings per share, order growth, and backlog, some of which are calculated on a non-GAAP basis. In addition, we consider certain measures to be useful to management and investors when evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented. These measures provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations and management of assets from period to period. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including, but not limited to, acquisitions, dividends, and share repurchases. Some of these metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for measures determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following non-GAAP measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, to be key performance indicators for purposes of our reconciliation tables. Organic Revenues and Organic Orders are defined, respectively, as revenue and orders, excluding the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations and acquisitions. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency fluctuations is estimated using a fixed exchange rate for both the current and prior periods. We believe that reporting organic revenue and organic orders provides useful information to investors by helping identify underlying trends in our business and facilitating comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to our peers. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income are defined, respectively, as total operating income and segment operating income, adjusted to exclude special items that include, but are not limited to, restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, certain acquisition-related impacts, and unusual or infrequent operating items. Special items represent charges or credits that impact current results, which management views as unrelated to the Company's ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Segment Operating Margin are defined as adjusted operating income or adjusted segment operating income, respectively, divided by revenue. We believe these financial measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating ongoing operating profitability, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors. Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is defined as income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. adjusted to exclude special items that include, but are not limited to, restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, certain acquisition-related impacts, income tax settlements or adjustments, and unusual or infrequent items. Special items represent charges or credits, on an after-tax basis, that impact current results, which management views as unrelated to the Company's ongoing operations and performance. The after-tax basis of each special item is determined using the jurisdictional tax rate of where the expense or benefit occurred. Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share (adjusted EPS) is defined as adjusted income from continuing operations divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. We believe that adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating ongoing operating profitability, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow Margin is defined as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into a primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated by our operations.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic Revenue / Orders Second Quarter 2023 & 2022 (In Millions) (all amounts unaudited) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) (F) = A-D-E (G) =C-D-E (H) = G / B $ Change % Change Revenue / $ Change % Change 2023 vs.

2022 2023 vs.

2022 Acquisitions FX Impact Orders Adj. 2023

vs. 2022 Adj. 2023

vs. 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2023 Q2 2023 Revenue ITT Inc. $ 833.9 $ 733.3 $ 100.6 13.7 % $ 3.9 $ 5.1 $ 824.9 $ 91.6 12.5 % Motion Technologies 368.8 331.3 37.5 11.3 % - 5.3 363.5 32.2 9.7 % Industrial Process 293.6 239.6 54.0 22.5 % - (0.2 ) 293.8 54.2 22.6 % Connect & Control Technologies 172.2 163.2 9.0 5.5 % 3.9 0.1 168.2 5.0 3.1 % Orders ITT Inc. $ 917.5 $ 807.1 $ 110.4 13.7 % $ 4.7 $ 4.4 $ 908.4 $ 101.3 12.6 % Motion Technologies 376.7 327.7 49.0 15.0 % - 5.6 371.1 43.4 13.2 % Industrial Process 343.0 298.8 44.2 14.8 % - (1.4 ) 344.4 45.6 15.3 % Connect & Control Technologies 198.5 181.5 17.0 9.4 % 4.7 0.2 193.6 12.1 6.7 % Note: Excludes intercompany eliminations Immaterial differences due to rounding

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs Adjusted Segment Operating Income & Segment Operating Margin Second Quarter 2023 & 2022 (In Millions) (all amounts unaudited) Q2 2023 Q2 2023 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2022 Q2 2022 % Change % Change As

Reported Special

Items As

Adjusted As

Reported Special

Items As

Adjusted As Reported

2023 vs. 2022 As Adjusted

2023 vs. 2022 Revenue: Motion Technologies $ 368.8 $ 368.8 $ 331.3 $ 331.3 11.3 % 11.3 % Industrial Process 293.6 293.6 239.6 239.6 22.5 % 22.5 % Connect & Control Technologies 172.2 172.2 163.2 163.2 5.5 % 5.5 % Intersegment eliminations (0.7 ) (0.7 ) (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Total Revenue $ 833.9 $ 833.9 $ 733.3 $ 733.3 13.7 % 13.7 % Operating Margin: Motion Technologies 15.6 % 40 BP 16.0 % 14.2 % 30 BP 14.5 % 140 BP 150 BP Industrial Process 22.6 % 30 BP 22.9 % 16.3 % 50 BP 16.8 % 630 BP 610 BP Connect & Control Technologies 16.5 % 100 BP 17.5 % 17.3 % (10 ) BP 17.2 % (80 ) BP 30 BP Total Operating Segments 18.3 % 40 BP 18.7 % 15.6 % 30 BP 15.9 % 270 BP 280 BP Operating Income: Motion Technologies $ 57.7 $ 1.2 $ 58.9 $ 47.0 $ 1.2 $ 48.2 22.8 % 22.2 % Industrial Process 66.4 0.7 67.1 39.1 1.1 40.2 69.8 % 66.9 % Connect & Control Technologies 28.4 1.8 30.2 28.2 (0.1 ) 28.1 0.7 % 7.5 % Total Segment Operating Income $ 152.5 $ 3.7 $ 156.2 $ 114.3 $ 2.2 $ 116.5 33.4 % 34.1 % Note: Immaterial differences due to rounding. Special items include, but are not limited to, restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and other unusual or infrequent items.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations & Adjusted EPS Second Quarter 2023 & 2022 (In Millions, except per share amounts) (all amounts unaudited) Q2 2023 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2022 $ Change % Change As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments As

Adjusted As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments As

Adjusted As Adjusted

2023 vs. 2022 As Adjusted

2023 vs. 2022 Segment operating income $ 152.5 $ 3.7 A $ 156.2 $ 114.3 $ 2.2 A $ 116.5 Corporate and other (income) costs (10.5 ) (3.7 ) B (14.2 ) (13.8 ) 2.0 B (11.8 ) Operating income 142.0 - 142.0 100.5 4.2 104.7 37.3 35.6 % Operating margin 17.0 % 17.0 % 13.7 % 14.3 % Interest income (expense), net (2.5 ) - (2.5 ) (0.9 ) - (0.9 ) Other income (expense), net - - - 0.4 - 0.4 Income from continuing operations before tax 139.5 - 139.5 100.0 4.2 104.2 Income tax expense (30.6 ) 1.6 C (29.0 ) (24.0 ) 1.6 C (22.4 ) Income from continuing operations 108.9 1.6 110.5 76.0 5.8 81.8 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.7 - 0.7 0.2 - 0.2 Income from continuing operations - ITT Inc. $ 108.2 $ 1.6 $ 109.8 $ 75.8 $ 5.8 $ 81.6 EPS from continuing operations $ 1.31 $ 0.02 $ 1.33 $ 0.91 $ 0.07 $ 0.98 $ 0.35 35.7 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. Total Operating Margin is defined as reported operating income or adjusted operating income divided by total revenue. Per share amounts are based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. A - 2023 includes acquisition-related expenses ($1.8M) impacts related to the Russia-Ukraine war ($1.4M) restructuring costs ($0.6M) and other income ($0.1M). A - 2022 includes restructuring costs ($2.2M), severance costs ($0.7M), and other costs ($0.1M), partially offset by the reversal of impacts related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict ($0.8M). B - 2023 includes income from a recovery of costs associated with the 2020 lease termination of a legacy site ($3.7M). B - 2022 includes an asset impairment charge ($1.7M) and severance and other costs ($0.3M). C - 2023 includes the net tax benefit of special items A and B ($0.4M) offset by tax expense related to distributions of non-U.S. income ($1.2M) and other tax-related special charges ($0.8M). C - 2022 includes the net tax benefit of special items A and B ($1.5M), more than offset by tax expense related to a write-down of a tax receivable of ($2.1M), tax expense for valuation allowance impacts of ($0.9M), and other tax-related special items.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin Three and Six Months Ended 2023 & 2022 (In Millions) (all amounts unaudited) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 6M 2023 6M 2022 Net Cash - Operating Activities $ 139.7 $ 56.9 $ 197.8 $ 54.2 Less: Capital expenditures 17.6 17.5 46.3 47.5 Free Cash Flow $ 122.1 $ 39.4 $ 151.5 $ 6.7 Revenue $ 833.9 $ 733.3 $ 1,631.8 $ 1,459.5 Free Cash Flow Margin 14.6 % 5.4 % 9.3 % 0.5 %

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation GAAP vs. Adjusted EPS Guidance Full Year 2023 (Per share amounts) (all amounts unaudited) 2023 Full-Year Guidance Low High EPS from Continuing Operations - GAAP $ 4.85 $ 5.05 Estimated restructuring, net of tax 0.07 0.07 Other special items, net of tax 0.04 0.04 Other tax special Items (0.01 ) (0.01 ) EPS from Continuing Operations - Adjusted $ 4.95 $ 5.15 Note: The Company has provided forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for organic revenue growth and adjusted segment operating margin. It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to estimate the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions and certain other special items that may occur in 2023 as these items are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. As a result, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be included in a reconciliation of organic revenue growth and adjusted segment operating margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts and accordingly has not provided reconciliations for these forward looking non-GAAP financial measures.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin Guidance Full Year 2023 (In Millions) (all amounts unaudited) 2023 Full-Year Guidance Low High Net Cash - Operating Activities $ 470 $ 520 Less: Capital expenditures 120 120 Free Cash Flow $ 350 $ 400 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 350 $ 400 Revenue A $ 3,225 $ 3,225 Free Cash Flow margin 11 % 12 % A Represents expected revenue growth of 8%, reflecting the mid-point of the 7% to 9% range.

