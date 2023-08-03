HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales decreased 14.9% to $778.0 million

Net income decreased 7.7% to $173.9 million

Net income per diluted share decreased 1.7% to $2.18

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased 5.9% to $281.3 million

Cash provided by operating activities decreased 2.3% to $244.0 million

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) decreased 5.5% to $201.9 million

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, "The first quarter net sales and Adjusted EBITDA results exceeded expectations, primarily driven by better-than-expected performance from the Infiltrator business and the Allied products portfolio. We had an excellent quarter from a profitability standpoint, as the Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to a new quarterly record of 36.2%, 350 basis points above the same quarter last year. This reflects the continued disciplined execution in pricing, good control over material and operational costs, and benefits from actions we took during the second half of last year to reduce manufacturing and transportation costs in the lower demand environment."

"From a top line perspective, the decrease in revenue of the domestic pipe business was generally in-line with our expectations. Allied products performed better than expected and Infiltrator benefited from the improvement in single-family housing starts outlook compared to the beginning of the calendar year. The overall sales decline of 15% in the quarter was modestly better than expected."

"The need for water management solutions provided by ADS and Infiltrator remains highly relevant due to the increasing effects of heavy rainfall patterns and water scarcity. As communities and developers deal with these emerging issues, ADS is a trusted resource in the development of standards and practices around management of water, the world's most precious resource, helping to safeguard our environment and communities. Developers, contractors and distributors recognize our expertise and value proposition as they continue to choose ADS and Infiltrator as the premier partner for water management solutions."

Barbour concluded, "We will continue to invest capital to increase manufacturing and recycling capacity, improve productivity and further automation so that we are in a favorable position as the market rebounds. We will focus on opportunities in key states and market segments, large scale development projects, and market penetration opportunities for products such as our HP pipe, Allied products, onsite septic tanks and active onsite treatment solutions to drive sales through our proven go to market capabilities."

Net sales decreased $136.1 million, or 14.9%, to $778.0 million, as compared to $914.2 million in the prior year quarter. Domestic pipe sales decreased $96.3 million, or 18.3%, to $428.6 million. Domestic allied products & other sales decreased $15.5 million, or 7.8%, to $183.4 million. Infiltrator sales decreased $24.8 million, or 14.9%, to $141.5 million. The decrease in domestic net sales was primarily driven by lower demand in the U.S. construction end markets. International sales decreased $18.7 million, or 26.2%, to $52.8 million.

Gross profit decreased $20.6 million, or 5.9%, to $331.5 million as compared to $352.1 million in the prior year. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the decrease in volume and higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable pricing and material costs.

Net income per diluted share decreased $0.04, or 1.7%, to $2.18, as compared to $2.22 per share in the prior year. Results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 include a $14.9 million gain on the sale of assets, which after considering the income tax impact of this gain impacted net income per diluted share by $0.14.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased $17.7 million, or 5.9%, to $281.3 million, as compared to $299.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 36.2% as compared to 32.7% in the prior year.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $244.0 million, as compared to $249.8 million in the prior year. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) was $201.9 million, as compared to $213.6 million in the prior year. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $953.7 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $154.0 million from March 31, 2023.

ADS had total liquidity of $955.0 million, comprised of cash of $366.1 million as of June 30, 2023 and $588.9 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's trailing-twelve-month leverage ratio was 1.1 times Adjusted EBITDA.

In the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 0.5 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $47.8 million. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $377.2 million of common stock may be repurchased under the Company's existing share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company confirmed its financial targets for fiscal 2024. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $2.600 billion to $2.800 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $725 to $825 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $200 million to $225 million.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; disruption or volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; the effect of global climate change; cybersecurity risks; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company's expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statements

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 778,046 $ 914,186 Cost of goods sold 446,586 562,079 Gross profit 331,460 352,107 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 86,511 86,520 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities (13,304 ) 303 Intangible amortization 12,802 13,677 Income from operations 245,451 251,607 Other expense: Interest expense 21,712 11,072 Derivative gains and other income, net (3,549 ) (1,902 ) Income before income taxes 227,288 242,437 Income tax expense 55,058 55,065 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,675 ) (1,110 ) Net income 173,905 188,482 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 253 1,336 Net income attributable to ADS 173,652 187,146 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 78,908 83,144 Diluted 79,634 84,389 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.20 $ 2.25 Diluted $ 2.18 $ 2.22 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.12

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 366,104 $ 217,128 Receivables, net 342,338 306,945 Inventories 434,631 463,994 Other current assets 25,450 29,422 Total current assets 1,168,523 1,017,489 Property, plant and equipment, net 747,312 733,059 Other assets: Goodwill 620,428 620,193 Intangible assets, net 394,837 407,627 Other assets 117,569 122,757 Total assets $ 3,048,669 $ 2,901,125 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt obligations $ 13,806 $ 14,693 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 10,447 8,541 Accounts payable 205,591 210,111 Other accrued liabilities 137,511 142,400 Accrued income taxes 52,232 3,057 Total current liabilities 419,587 378,802 Long-term debt obligations, net 1,266,797 1,269,391 Long-term finance lease obligations 28,795 32,272 Deferred tax liabilities 158,942 159,056 Other liabilities 62,682 66,744 Total liabilities 1,936,803 1,906,265 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable common stock 148,397 153,220 Total mezzanine equity 148,397 153,220 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 11,654 11,647 Paid-in capital 1,147,449 1,134,864 Common stock in treasury, at cost (977,812 ) (920,999 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,399 ) (27,580 ) Retained earnings 788,780 626,215 Total ADS stockholders' equity 944,672 824,147 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 18,797 17,493 Total stockholders' equity 963,469 841,640 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 3,048,669 $ 2,901,125

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net income $ 173,905 $ 188,482 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,240 35,578 Deferred income taxes 573 (1,272 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities (13,304 ) 303 Stock-based compensation 6,903 6,273 Amortization of deferred financing charges 511 344 Fair market value adjustments to derivatives (36 ) (90 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,675 ) (1,110 ) Other operating activities 501 (3,535 ) Changes in working capital: Receivables (33,406 ) (79,616 ) Inventories 30,860 8,039 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,699 ) (4,840 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 45,594 101,209 Net cash provided by operating activities 243,967 249,765 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (42,078 ) (36,189 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 19,979 - Acquisition, net of cash acquired - (47,492 ) Other investing activities 155 13 Net cash used in investing activities (21,944 ) (83,668 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility (1,750 ) (1,750 ) Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement - 26,200 Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement - (140,500 ) Proceeds from Amended Revolving Credit Agreement - 97,000 Payments on Amended Revolving Credit Agreement - (97,000 ) Proceeds from Senior Notes due 2030 - 500,000 Debt issuance costs - (11,575 ) Payments on Equipment Financing (2,256 ) (3,548 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (2,769 ) (1,721 ) Repurchase of common stock (47,778 ) (57,699 ) Cash dividends paid (11,084 ) (10,170 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 867 1,249 Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (8,742 ) (22,809 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (73,512 ) 277,677 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 465 (203 ) Net change in cash 148,976 443,571 Cash at beginning of period 217,128 20,125 Cash at end of period $ 366,104 $ 463,696

Selected Financial Data

The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Sales from Net Sales from Intersegment External Intersegment External (In thousands) Net Sales Net Sales Customers Net Sales Net Sales Customers Pipe $ 428,572 $ (8,144 ) $ 420,428 $ 524,857 $ (9,874 ) $ 514,983 Infiltrator 141,486 (18,578 ) 122,908 166,290 (28,906 ) 137,384 International International - Pipe 37,178 (528 ) 36,650 53,419 (5,859 ) 47,560 International - Allied Products & Other 15,598 - 15,598 18,095 - 18,095 Total International 52,776 (528 ) 52,248 71,514 (5,859 ) 65,655 Allied Products & Other 183,445 (983 ) 182,462 198,909 (2,745 ) 196,164 Intersegment Eliminations (28,233 ) 28,233 - (47,384 ) 47,384 - Total Consolidated $ 778,046 $ - $ 778,046 $ 914,186 $ - $ 914,186

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to organic results, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company's management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Pipe $ 160,649 $ 168,579 Infiltrator 74,264 75,794 International 16,029 20,484 Allied Products & Other 106,185 109,041 Intersegment Elimination (2,055 ) (815 ) Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit 355,072 373,083 Depreciation and amortization 22,799 20,302 ESOP and stock-based compensation 813 674 Total Gross Profit $ 331,460 $ 352,107

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income $ 173,905 $ 188,482 Depreciation and amortization 37,240 35,578 Interest expense 21,712 11,072 Income tax expense 55,058 55,065 EBITDA 287,915 290,197 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities (13,304 ) 303 Stock-based compensation expense 6,903 6,273 Transaction costs 1,972 1,715 Interest income (3,489 ) (117 ) Other adjustments(a) 1,316 672 Adjusted EBITDA $ 281,313 $ 299,043

(a) Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportionate share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting and executive retirement expense.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 243,967 $ 249,765 Capital expenditures (42,078 ) (36,189 ) Free cash flow $ 201,889 $ 213,576

