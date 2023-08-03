DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) ("the Company"), the leader in professional hair color, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call today at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss these results and its business.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Summary

Consolidated net sales of $931 million, a decrease of 3.2% compared to the prior year;

Consolidated comparable sales increased 0.6%;

Global e-commerce sales increased 3% to $83 million, representing 8.9% of net sales;

GAAP gross margin at 51.0%; Adjusted Gross Margin at 50.9%;

GAAP operating earnings of $90 million and GAAP operating margin of 9.7%; Adjusted Operating Earnings of $90 million and Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.6%; and

GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.46 and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share of $0.49.

" We are pleased to report another solid quarter with net sales of $931 million, Adjusted Gross Margin of 51%, Adjusted EBITDA of $119 million and free cash flow of $32 million. Three quarters into our fiscal year, we are on track with our operating initiatives and the financial guidance we originally laid out for fiscal 2023," said Denise Paulonis, president and chief executive officer.

" Our teams remain focused on fueling growth through our core strategic initiatives - enhancing customer centricity, driving innovation and increasing operating efficiency. Of note, we continue to pilot a number of growth driving initiatives, including Cosmo Prof Direct, Studio by Sally and Happy Beauty Co. When combined with our focus on innovation and owned brands, we are confident that our strategies will continue to build upon our modern and dynamic retail platform, taking us well into the future. Importantly, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhance value for our customers and shareholders over the long-term."

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Operating Results

Third quarter consolidated net sales were $931.0 million, a decrease of 3.2% compared to the prior year. The Company was operating 352 fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared to the prior year. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of 20 basis points on consolidated net sales for the quarter. At constant currency, global e-commerce sales increased 3% compared to the prior year to $83 million or 8.9% of consolidated net sales for the quarter.

Consolidated comparable sales increased 0.6%, driven primarily by Sally Beauty's strong sales recapture rates from the Company's recent store optimization efforts, mostly offset by the continuation of stylist demand trends seen over the last several quarters at Beauty Systems Group.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter was $474.7 million compared to $490.2 million in the prior year, a decrease of 3.2%. Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 51.0%, flat compared to the prior year. Adjusted Gross Margin, which excludes the true-up of a non-cash inventory write-down in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 related to the Company's previously announced distribution center consolidation and store optimization plan, was 50.9%, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to 51.0% in the prior year. Higher product margin at Sally Beauty, driven by pricing leverage and higher owned brand penetration, was offset by lower margin at Beauty Systems Group resulting from an unfavorable sales mix shift between the segment's stores and expanded Regis partnership, as well as a shift in some distribution center costs from selling, general and administrative expenses into gross margin.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $384.2 million, a decrease of $6.8 million compared to $391.0 million in the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by the savings from the Company's previously announced distribution center consolidation and store optimization plan, lower advertising costs and prudent cost control, partially offset by higher labor and accrued bonus expenses. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses were 41.3% compared to 40.7% in the prior year.

GAAP operating earnings and operating margin in the third quarter were $90.1 million and 9.7%, compared to $99.2 million and 10.3%, in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin, excluding the Company's restructuring efforts and COVID-19 related net expenses, were $89.8 million and 9.6%, compared to $100.6 million and 10.5%, in the prior year.

GAAP net earnings in the third quarter were $50.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net earnings of $46.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Earnings, excluding the Company's restructuring efforts, COVID-19 related net expenses, the loss on extinguishment of debt, and other adjustments, were $53.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Earnings of $59.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $118.8 million, a decrease of 7.5% compared to the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 12.8%, a decrease of 50 basis points compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $74 million and an outstanding balance of $16 million under its asset-based revolving line of credit. At the end of the quarter, inventory was $996 million, down 2% versus a year ago. Third quarter cash flow from operations was $53.1 million. Capital expenditures in the quarter totaled $21.6 million.

The Company ended the quarter with a net debt leverage ratio of 2.2x.

On April 28, 2023, the Company entered into a 3-year interest rate swap agreement, which swaps a notional amount of $200 million of the new term loan, which was refinanced in February of 2023, from a floating term SOFR rate to a fixed rate of 3.705%.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Segment Results

Sally Beauty Supply

Segment net sales were $534.9 million in the quarter, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the prior year. The segment operated 327 fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared to the prior year and had a favorable impact of 70 basis points from foreign currency translation on reported sales. At constant currency, segment e-commerce sales decreased 5% to $32 million or 5.9% of segment net sales for the quarter.

Segment comparable sales increased 3.0% in the third quarter, driven primarily by strong sales recapture rates from the Company's recent store optimization efforts. The Sally Beauty businesses in the U.S. and Canada represented 77% of segment net sales for the quarter and had a comparable sales increase of 3.1%.

At the end of the quarter, net store count was 3,141.

GAAP gross margin increased by 30 basis points to 58.8% compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher product margin from pricing leverage and higher owned brand penetration.

GAAP operating earnings were $88.7 million compared to $88.8 million in the prior year, essentially flat. GAAP operating margin increased to 16.6% compared to 16.1% in the prior year.

Beauty Systems Group

Segment net sales were $396.1 million in the quarter, a decrease of 3.3% compared to the prior year. The segment operated 25 fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared to the prior year and had an unfavorable impact of 40 basis points on reported sales from foreign currency translation. At constant currency, segment e-commerce sales increased 8% to $51 million or 13.0% of segment net sales for the quarter.

Segment comparable sales decreased 2.4% in the third quarter, primarily reflecting the continuation of stylist demand trends seen over the last several quarters.

At the end of the quarter, net store count was 1,336.

GAAP gross margin decreased 40 basis points to 40.5% in the quarter compared to the prior year, driven primarily by an unfavorable sales mix shift between the segment's stores and expanded Regis partnership, as well as a shift in some distribution center costs from selling, general and administrative expenses into gross margin.

GAAP operating earnings were $48.7 million in the quarter, a decrease of 13.1% compared to $56.1 million in the prior year. GAAP operating margin in the quarter was 12.3% compared to 13.7% in the prior year.

At the end of the quarter, there were 650 distributor sales consultants compared to 700 in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its full fiscal year 2023 guidance by revising its Adjusted Operating Margin to the higher end of the original guidance. All other components of the Company's full fiscal year 2023 original guidance are being maintained:

Comparable sales are expected to increase by low single digits compared to the prior year, driven by growth in key categories, sales transfer from store closures related to the Company's store optimization efforts, the expanded Regis distribution and new strategic initiatives;

Net sales are expected to decline by low-single digits compared to the prior year, reflecting the unfavorable impact due to store closures from the Company's store optimization efforts, net of expected sales recapture rates;

Gross margin is expected to remain above 50%; and

Adjusted Operating Margin is now expected to be in the range of 9.0% and 9.4% (previously 8.5% to 9.5%). The Company does not provide a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the occurrence and the financial impact of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.



Sally Beauty Holdings Launches New Store Concept - Happy Beauty Co.

The Company announced the launch of Happy Beauty Co., a unique new retail store concept that brings to market an engaging beauty experience with a value price point offering. Happy Beauty Co. offers quality beauty at great prices in an accessible, fun and expressive environment. All of the merchandise is priced under $10 with product offerings encompassing four key categories: Cosmetics & Facial Care, Bath & Body, Nails and Hair, featuring both third-party brands and the Company's owned brands. The initial pilot store was opened in the Dallas/Ft. Worth market in late June.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto which are not purely historical facts or which depend upon future events may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "projects," "expects," "can," "may," "estimates," "should," "plans," "targets," "intends," "could," "will," "would," "anticipates," "potential," "confident," "optimistic," or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date they were made. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including, those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the schedules hereto include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures: (1) Adjusted Gross Margin; (2) Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; (3) Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin; (4) Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin; (5) Adjusted Net Earnings; (6) Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share; and (7) Operating Free Cash Flow. We have provided definitions below for these non-GAAP financial measures and have provided tables in the schedules hereto to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Gross Margin - We define the measure Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin excluding the true-up of the inventory non-cash write-down for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - We define the measure Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses excluding COVID-19 net expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin - We define the measure Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net earnings before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, share-based compensation, costs related to the Company's restructuring plans and COVID-19 related net expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin - Adjusted operating earnings are GAAP operating earnings that exclude costs related to the Company's restructuring plans and net expenses related to COVID-19 for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Operating Margin is Adjusted Operating Earnings as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings - Adjusted net earnings is GAAP net earnings that exclude tax-effected costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, tax-effected net expenses related to COVID-19, tax-effected other adjustments, and tax-effected losses on extinguishment of debt for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share - Adjusted diluted net earnings per share is GAAP diluted earnings per share that exclude tax-effected costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, tax-effected net expenses related to COVID-19, tax-effected other adjustments and tax-effected losses on extinguishment of debt for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Operating Free Cash Flow - We define the measure Operating Free Cash Flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less payments for capital expenditures (net). We believe Operating Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure that provides useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated from operations after taking into account payments for capital expenditures (net).

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding our earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our businesses; providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures and believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information regarding our operating performance and cash flows. Our management and Board of Directors also use these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate our businesses and the performance of management, including the determination of performance-based compensation, to make operating and strategic decisions, and to allocate financial resources. We believe that these non-GAAP measures also provide meaningful information for investors and securities analysts to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Supplemental Schedules Segment Information 1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations 2-3 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations; Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow 4 Store Count and Comparable Sales 5

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Percentage

Change 2023 2022 Percentage

Change Net sales $ 931,008 $ 961,467 (3.2 )% $ 2,806,775 $ 2,853,105 (1.6 )% Cost of products sold 456,303 471,259 (3.2 )% 1,375,157 1,397,436 (1.6 )% Gross profit 474,705 490,208 (3.2 )% 1,431,618 1,455,669 (1.7 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 384,183 390,961 (1.7 )% 1,165,420 1,156,082 0.8 % Restructuring 397 44 802.3 % 18,077 1,143 1481.5 % Operating earnings 90,125 99,203 (9.2 )% 248,121 298,444 (16.9 )% Interest expense 18,654 35,977 (48.2 )% 53,262 76,113 (30.0 )% Earnings before provision for income taxes 71,471 63,226 13.0 % 194,859 222,331 (12.4 )% Provision for income taxes 20,650 16,659 24.0 % 52,840 60,117 (12.1 )% Net earnings $ 50,821 $ 46,567 9.1 % $ 142,019 $ 162,214 (12.4 )% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.44 6.8 % $ 1.32 $ 1.48 (10.8 )% Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.43 7.0 % $ 1.30 $ 1.46 (11.0 )% Weighted average shares: Basic 107,560 106,940 107,383 109,238 Diluted 109,668 108,526 109,519 110,907 Basis Point

Change Basis Point

Change Comparison as a percentage of net sales Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 51.0 % - 51.0 % 51.0 % 0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41.3 % 40.7 % 60 41.5 % 40.5 % 100 Consolidated operating margin 9.7 % 10.3 % (60 ) 8.8 % 10.5 % (170 ) Effective tax rate 28.9 % 26.3 % 260 27.1 % 27.0 % 10

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,337 $ 70,558 Trade and other accounts receivable 77,758 72,277 Inventory 996,404 936,374 Other current assets 50,897 53,192 Total current assets 1,199,396 1,132,401 Property and equipment, net 281,181 297,876 Operating lease assets 569,103 532,177 Goodwill and other intangible assets 585,209 576,381 Other assets 40,516 38,032 Total assets $ 2,675,405 $ 2,576,867 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,176 $ 68,658 Accounts payable 243,976 275,717 Accrued liabilities 140,391 161,065 Current operating lease liabilities 154,749 157,734 Income taxes payable 6,345 4,740 Total current liabilities 565,637 667,914 Long-term debt, including capital leases 1,064,908 1,083,043 Long-term operating lease liabilities 450,656 424,762 Other liabilities 22,431 22,427 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 84,061 85,085 Total liabilities 2,187,693 2,283,231 Total stockholders' equity 487,712 293,636 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,675,405 $ 2,576,867

Supplemental Schedule 1 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Percentage

Change 2023 2022 Percentage

Change Net sales: Sally Beauty Supply ("SBS") $ 534,932 $ 551,725 (3.0 )% $ 1,614,650 $ 1,639,040 (1.5 )% Beauty Systems Group ("BSG") 396,076 409,742 (3.3 )% 1,192,125 1,214,065 (1.8 )% Total net sales $ 931,008 $ 961,467 (3.2 )% $ 2,806,775 $ 2,853,105 (1.6 )% Operating earnings: SBS $ 88,683 $ 88,792 (0.1 )% $ 279,991 $ 270,355 3.6 % BSG 48,696 56,067 (13.1 )% 135,603 160,621 (15.6 )% Segment operating earnings 137,379 144,859 (5.2 )% 415,594 430,976 (3.6 )% Unallocated expenses (1) 46,857 45,612 2.7 % 149,396 131,389 13.7 % Restructuring 397 44 802.3 % 18,077 1,143 1481.5 % Interest expense 18,654 35,977 (48.2 )% 53,262 76,113 (30.0 )% Earnings before provision for income taxes $ 71,471 $ 63,226 13.0 % $ 194,859 $ 222,331 (12.4 )% Segment gross margin: 2023 2022 Basis Point

Change 2023 2022 Basis Point

Change SBS 58.8 % 58.5 % 30 59.2 % 58.6 % 60 BSG 40.5 % 40.9 % (40 ) 40.0 % 40.8 % (80 ) Segment operating margin: SBS 16.6 % 16.1 % 50 17.3 % 16.5 % 80 BSG 12.3 % 13.7 % (140 ) 11.4 % 13.2 % (180 ) Consolidated operating margin 9.7 % 10.3 % (60 ) 8.8 % 10.5 % (170 ) (1) Unallocated expenses, including share-based compensation expense, consist of corporate and shared costs and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Supplemental Schedule 2 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) Other (2) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 456,303 $ 746 $ - $ 457,049 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 50.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 384,183 - - 384,183 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 41.3 % 41.3 % Operating earnings 90,125 (349 ) - 89,776 Operating margin 9.7 % 9.6 % Interest expense 18,654 - - 18,654 Earnings before provision for income taxes 71,471 (349 ) - 71,122 Provision for income taxes (5) 20,650 (89 ) (2,700 ) 17,861 Net earnings $ 50,821 $ (260 ) $ 2,700 $ 53,261 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.46 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.49 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) COVID-19 (3) Loss on Debt

Extinguishment (4) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 471,259 $ - $ - $ - $ 471,259 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 51.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 390,961 - (1,304 ) - 389,657 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 40.7 % 40.5 % Operating earnings 99,203 44 1,304 - 100,551 Operating margin 10.3 % 10.5 % Interest expense 35,977 - - (16,439 ) 19,538 Earnings before provision for income taxes 63,226 44 1,304 16,439 81,013 Provision for income taxes (5) 16,659 (25 ) 335 4,225 21,194 Net earnings $ 46,567 $ 69 $ 969 $ 12,214 $ 59,819 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.55 (1) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, restructuring represents adjustments and expenses related to store closures in connection with our distribution center consolidation and store optimization plan, including $0.8 million related to adjustments to our expected obsolescence reserve in cost of products sold. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, restructuring represents expenses incurred primarily in connection with the Transformation Plan. (2) Other represents additional taxes and interest for the one-time transition tax on unrepatriated foreign earnings ("Repatriation Tax"). (3) COVID-19-related expense is comprised of disposal costs for obsolete personal-protective equipment inventory ("PPE"). (4) Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repayment of our 8.750% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025, which included a redemption premium of $13.1 million and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $3.3 million included in interest expense. (5) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized.

Supplemental Schedule 3 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) COVID-19 (2) Other (3) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 1,375,157 $ 5,789 $ - $ - $ 1,380,946 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 50.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,165,420 - (1,052 ) - 1,164,368 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 41.5 % 41.5 % Operating earnings 248,121 12,288 1,052 - 261,461 Operating margin 8.8 % 9.3 % Interest expense 53,262 - - - 53,262 Earnings before provision for income taxes 194,859 12,288 1,052 - 208,199 Provision for income taxes (5) 52,840 3,109 270 (2,700 ) 53,519 Net earnings $ 142,019 $ 9,179 $ 782 $ 2,700 $ 154,680 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 1.41 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring and

Other (1) COVID-19 (2) Loss on Debt

Extinguishment (4) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 1,397,436 $ - $ (2,841 ) $ - $ 1,394,595 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 51.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,156,082 (1,546 ) (3,382 ) - 1,151,154 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 40.5 % 40.3 % Operating earnings 298,444 2,689 6,223 - 307,356 Operating margin 10.5 % 10.8 % Interest expense 76,113 - - (16,439 ) 59,674 Earnings before provision for income taxes 222,331 2,689 6,223 16,439 247,682 Provision for income taxes (5) 60,117 (1,829 ) 1,728 4,225 64,241 Net earnings $ 162,214 $ 4,518 $ 4,495 $ 12,214 $ 183,441 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.48 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ 1.68 Diluted $ 1.46 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ 1.65 (1) For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, restructuring represents expenses incurred primarily in connection with our Distribution Center Consolidation and Store Optimization Plan, including $5.8 million related to adjustments to our expected obsolescence reserve in cost of products sold. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, restructuring and other represents costs and expenses incurred primarily in connection with the Transformation Plan and cancelled debt offering during the period. (2) For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, COVID-19 expenses related to use taxes around the donation of personal protection merchandise. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, COVID-19-related expense is comprised of obsolete PPE included in costs of products sold of $2.8 million as well as costs associated with the disposal of the obsolete PPE, vaccinations and testing in selling, general and administrative expenses. (3) Other represents additional taxes and interest for the Repatriation Tax. (4) Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repayment of our 8.750% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025, which included a redemption premium of $13.1 million and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $3.3 million included in interest expense. (5) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized. Additionally, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, provision for income taxes, for restructuring and other, includes the impact of a deferred tax asset write-down related to expired options in connection with the Transformation Plan.

Supplemental Schedule 4 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA: 2023 2022 Percentage

Change 2023 2022 Percentage

Change Net earnings $ 50,821 $ 46,567 9.1 % $ 142,019 $ 162,214 (12.4 )% Add: Depreciation and amortization 25,426 24,890 2.2 % 75,773 73,361 3.3 % Interest expense 18,654 35,977 (48.2 )% 53,262 76,113 (30.0 )% Provision for income taxes 20,650 16,659 24.0 % 52,840 60,117 (12.1 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) 115,551 124,093 (6.9 )% 323,894 371,805 (12.9 )% Share-based compensation 3,550 2,876 23.4 % 12,523 8,866 41.2 % Restructuring and other (349 ) 44 (893.2 )% 12,288 2,689 357.0 % COVID-19 - 1,304 (100.0 )% 1,052 6,223 (83.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 118,752 $ 128,317 (7.5 )% $ 349,757 $ 389,583 (10.2 )% Basis Point

Change Basis Point

Change Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.8 % 13.3 % (50 ) 12.5 % 13.7 % (120 ) Operating Free Cash Flow: 2023 2022 Percentage

Change 2023 2022 Percentage

Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,123 $ 52,000 2.2 % $ 132,771 $ 49,227 169.7 % Less: Payments for property and equipment, net 21,615 23,125 (6.5 )% 63,796 67,234 (5.1 )% Operating free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 31,508 $ 28,875 9.1 % $ 68,975 $ (18,007 ) 483.0 %

Supplemental Schedule 5 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Store Count and Comparable Sales (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2023 2022 Change Number of stores: SBS: Company-operated stores (1) 3,141 3,467 (326 ) Franchise stores - 1 (1 ) Total SBS 3,141 3,468 (327 ) BSG: Company-operated stores (1) 1,204 1,229 (25 ) Franchise stores 132 132 - Total BSG 1,336 1,361 (25 ) Total consolidated 4,477 4,829 (352 ) Number of BSG distributor sales consultants (2) 650 700 (50 ) (1) Store count was impacted by the closure of 329 SBS stores and 32 BSG stores related to our Distribution Center and Site Optimization Plan. (2) BSG distributor sales consultants (DSC) include 189 and 187 sales consultants employed by our franchisees at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Basis Point

Change 2023 2022 Basis Point

Change Comparable sales growth (decline): SBS 3.0 % (5.0 )% 800 5.0 % (0.5 )% 550 BSG (2.4 )% (1.6 )% (80 ) (0.9 )% 2.6 % (350 ) Consolidated 0.6 % (3.6 )% 420 2.4 % 0.8 % 160 Our comparable sales include sales from stores that have been operating for 14 months or longer as of the last day of a month and e-commerce revenue. Additionally, our comparable sales include sales to franchisees and full service sales. Our comparable sales excludes the effect of changes in foreign exchange rates and sales from stores relocated until 14 months after the relocation. Revenue from acquisitions are excluded from our comparable sales calculation until 14 months after the acquisition.

