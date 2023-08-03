GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) ("Solo Brands" or "the Company") today announced its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Net sales of $130.9 million, down $5.1 million or 3.7%

Net income of $11.5 million, up $31.4 million or 157.9%

Income (loss) per Class A common stock - basic and diluted of $0.12, up $0.31

Adjusted net income (1) of $17.9 million, up $0.5 million or 3.0%

of $17.9 million, up $0.5 million or 3.0% Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $25.0 million, up $1.3 million or 5.6%

of $25.0 million, up $1.3 million or 5.6% Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.22 per diluted share, down $0.18

First Six Months 2023 Highlights Compared to First Six Months 2022

Net sales of $219.1 million, up $0.9 million or 0.4%

Net income of $12.4 million, up $35.6 million or 153.9%

Income (loss) per Class A common stock - basic and diluted of $0.13, up 14.7%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $51.8 million, up $63.7 million or 534.8%

Free cash flow (1) of $48.3 million, up $64.8 million or 393.0%

of $48.3 million, up $64.8 million or 393.0% Adjusted net income (1) of $28.2 million, down $0.2 million or 0.7%

of $28.2 million, down $0.2 million or 0.7% Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $40.4 million, up $2.7 million or 7.2%

of $40.4 million, up $2.7 million or 7.2% Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.38 per diluted share, down $0.21

"Our second quarter results reflect our focus on profitability, which resulted in an expansion of our adjusted EBITDA margin to 19.1%. Our omni-channel approach to our business enabled us to lean into the strong momentum we were seeing through our wholesale channel as our brand awareness continues to grow," said John Merris, CEO of Solo Brands. "Although consumers continue to be selective in choosing which brands they shop, we remain focused on the customer experience and product innovation to help us deliver in this environment."

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales decreased 3.7% to $130.9 million compared to $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Continued expansion of the wholesale network led to an increase in wholesale channel revenue, offset by a decrease in our direct-to-consumer channel revenue driven by a product mix shift, including products and accessories launched in the second half of 2022 and increased volume for apparel products, along with decreased digital marketing spend.

Wholesale revenues increased 57.0% to $31.3 million compared to $19.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Direct-to-consumer revenues decreased 14.2% to $99.7 million compared to $116.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit decreased 4.2% to $83.1 million compared to $86.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to the decrease in net sales, without a corresponding decrease in cost of goods sold. Adjusted gross profit(1) decreased 6.0% to $83.1 million compared to $88.4 million in the same period of the prior year, reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired businesses. Gross margin decreased 0.3% to 63.4% when compared to the same period of the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 8.2% to $63.5 million compared to $69.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven by a $6.8 million decrease in variable costs, partially offset by $1.2 million of higher fixed costs. The variable cost decrease was primarily due to lower marketing and distribution expenses. The fixed cost increase was primarily due to increases in rent as a result of the addition of new store fronts and warehouse locations.

Impairment charges fully decreased from $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, of which $27.9 million related to goodwill for the Company's ISLE reporting unit and $2.7 million related to the ISLE trademark intangible. No impairment charges were recorded during the second quarter of 2023.

Other operating expenses increased $1.3 million primarily due to increases in transaction-related and acquisition expenses of $1.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively, as a result of a secondary offering completed in May 2023 and increased acquisition activity, compared to a nominal amount of transaction-related and acquisition expenses in the same period of the prior year. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in management transition costs.

Income (loss) per Class A common stock basic and diluted per share was $0.12 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $(0.19) for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EPS(1) was $0.22 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.40 for the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales increased 0.4% to $219.1 million compared to $218.2 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by strength with our key strategic retailers and continued market penetration within the wholesale channel, offset by a decrease in our direct-to-consumer channel revenue driven by a product mix shift, including products and accessories launched in the second half of 2022 and increased volume for apparel products, along with decreased digital marketing spend.

Wholesale revenues increased 54.5% to $64.7 million compared to $41.9 million in the prior year.

Direct-to-consumer revenues decreased 12.4% to $154.4 million compared to $176.3 million in the prior year.

Gross profit increased 1.4% to $137.5 million compared to $135.5 million in the prior year primarily due to the decrease in cost of goods sold. Adjusted gross profit(1) decreased 4.1% to $137.5 million compared to $143.3 million in the prior year, reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired businesses. Gross margin increased 0.6% to 62.7% when compared to the same period of the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 5.8% to $108.1 million compared to $114.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease was driven by a $12.2 million decrease in variable costs, partially offset by $5.5 million of higher fixed costs. The variable cost decrease was primarily due to lower marketing and distribution expenses. The fixed cost increase was due to increases in employee costs as a result of equity-based compensation, bonus expense and severance, increases in rent as a result of the addition of new store fronts and warehouse locations and increases in professional services.

Impairment charges fully decreased from $30.6 million, of which $27.9 million related to goodwill for the Company's ISLE reporting unit and $2.7 million related to the ISLE trademark intangible. No impairment charges were recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Other operating expenses increased $1.2 million primarily due to increases in transaction-related and acquisition expenses of $1.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, as a result of a secondary offering completed in May 2023 and increased acquisition activity, compared to a nominal amount of transaction-related and acquisition expenses in the same period of the prior year. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in management transition costs.

Income (loss) per Class A common stock basic and diluted per share was $0.13 compared to $(0.22) in the prior year.

Adjusted EPS(1) was $0.38 per diluted share compared to $0.59 in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $60.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $23.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Outstanding borrowings were $50.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility, and $93.8 million under the Term Loan Agreement as of June 30, 2023. The borrowing capacity on the Revolving Credit Facility was $350.0 million as of June 30, 2023, leaving $300.0 million of availability.

Inventory was $113.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $133.0 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in inventory is due to prudent inventory management resulting in lower replenishments following the peak season in the fourth quarter.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

As demonstrated in our first half results, the focus on driving profitable growth, along with continued momentum in wholesale, has enabled us to deliver on revenue while seeing strength on adjusted EBITDA margin. We reiterate a revenue range of $520 to $540 million with the most likely outcome at the midpoint of the range at $530 million. While we are reiterating our revenue guidance, we are raising our adjusted EBITDA margin target from 16.5% to 17.5% to 17% to 18% for the full year.

The Company's full year 2023 guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change, many of which are outside the Company's control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.

* The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted adjusted EBITDA margin to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) margin as a percent of net sales, respectively, within this press release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. With respect to GAAP net income (loss) margin, these items include, but are not limited to, equity-based compensation with respect to future grants and forfeitures, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income, and are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control.

(1) This release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented and a reconciliation of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, develops and produces ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories. Through an omni-channel distribution model that leverages e-commerce, strategic wholesale relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through four lifestyle brands - Solo Stove, known for its firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand, Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks, ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories.

SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per unit data) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 130,927 $ 136,019 $ 219,134 $ 218,222 Cost of goods sold 47,856 49,343 81,660 82,693 Gross profit 83,071 86,676 137,474 135,529 Operating expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 63,524 69,166 108,146 114,810 Depreciation and amortization expenses 6,349 6,043 12,527 11,978 Impairment charges - 30,589 - 30,589 Other operating expenses 2,132 820 2,537 1,320 Total operating expenses 72,005 106,618 123,210 158,697 Income (loss) from operations 11,066 (19,942 ) 14,264 (23,168 ) Non-operating (income) expense Interest expense, net 2,490 1,237 4,776 2,033 Other non-operating (income) expense (5,546 ) 513 (5,878 ) 604 Total non-operating (income) expense (3,056 ) 1,750 (1,102 ) 2,637 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,122 (21,692 ) 15,366 (25,805 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,608 (1,819 ) 2,919 (2,697 ) Net income (loss) 11,514 (19,873 ) 12,447 (23,108 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 4,090 (7,834 ) 4,099 (9,034 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ 7,424 $ (12,039 ) $ 8,348 $ (14,074 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation, net of tax $ 108 $ 46 $ 121 $ 70 Comprehensive income (loss) 11,622 (19,827 ) 12,568 (23,038 ) Less: other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 39 15 43 23 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 4,090 (7,834 ) 4,099 (9,034 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ 7,493 $ (12,008 ) $ 8,426 $ (14,027 ) Income (loss) per Class A common stock Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding Basic 63,620 $ 63,416 63,143 $ 63,408 Diluted 64,081 $ 63,416 63,291 $ 63,408

SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,603 $ 23,293 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.7 million and $1.5 million 24,072 26,176 Inventory 113,657 132,990 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,365 12,639 Total current assets 211,697 195,098 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 20,704 15,166 Intangible assets, net 229,979 234,632 Goodwill 384,896 382,658 Other non-current assets 33,890 34,793 Total non-current assets 669,469 667,249 Total assets $ 881,166 $ 862,347 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,870 $ 11,783 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,643 43,377 Deferred revenue 3,725 6,848 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Total current liabilities 68,238 67,008 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net 136,313 108,383 Deferred tax liability 60,549 82,621 Other non-current liabilities 32,921 29,338 Total non-current liabilities 229,783 220,342 Commitments and contingencies (Note 1) Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 469,394,491 shares authorized, 58,301,929 shares issued and outstanding; 475,000,000 shares authorized, 63,651,051 issued and outstanding 58 64 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 32,609,758 shares issued and outstanding; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 32,157,983 issued and outstanding 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 353,380 358,118 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,960 5,746 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (312 ) (499 ) Treasury stock (486 ) (35 ) Equity attributable to the controlling interest 358,633 363,426 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 224,512 211,571 Total equity 583,145 574,997 Total liabilities and equity $ 881,166 $ 862,347

SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 12,447 $ (23,108 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Amortization of intangible assets 10,518 10,478 Equity-based compensation 9,750 8,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 3,982 3,030 Depreciation 2,369 1,500 Deferred income taxes (661 ) (5,497 ) Changes in accounts receivable reserves 650 433 Other adjustments 476 421 Impairment charges - 30,589 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 1,901 (1,879 ) Inventory 20,692 (26,244 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (682 ) (4,487 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (4,118 ) (3,213 ) Accounts payable 1,174 2,059 Deferred revenue (3,125 ) 477 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,578 ) (5,358 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 51,795 (11,912 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (3,466 ) (4,582 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,421 ) (774 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (8,887 ) (5,356 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term debt 35,000 25,000 Repayments of long-term debt (7,500 ) (1,250 ) Common stock repurchase (28,479 ) - Distributions to non-controlling interests (4,964 ) (4,984 ) Stock issued under employee stock purchase plan 106 246 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards 52 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,785 ) 19,012 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 187 (117 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 37,310 1,627 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 23,293 25,101 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 60,603 $ 26,728

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP; however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. We use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures principally as measures of our operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. Our management also uses these non-GAAP measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.

None of these non-GAAP measures is a measurement of financial performance under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of our liquidity or operating performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not indicative of net income (loss) from continuing operations as determined under U.S. GAAP. In addition, the exclusion of certain gains or losses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual or infrequent as they may recur in the future, nor should it be construed that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate our liquidity or financial performance. Some of these limitations are as follows.

These non-GAAP measures exclude certain tax payments that may require a reduction in cash available to us; do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures (including capitalized software developmental costs) or contractual commitments; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; exclude certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions; and exclude equity-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

In addition, other companies may define and calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other GAAP-based financial performance measures.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

We calculate adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding the recognition of the fair value write-ups of inventory as a result of the Oru, ISLE, and Chubbies acquisitions. We calculate adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales.

Free Cash Flow

We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures.

Adjusted Net Income

We calculate adjusted net income as net income (loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets; impairment charges; equity-based compensation expense; the following costs that are expected to be non-recurring in nature: tax refunds, transaction costs, acquisition-related costs, implementation costs, management transition costs, severance expense, inventory fair value write-ups, business optimization expenses and business expansion expenses; and the tax impact of these adjusting items.

Adjusted EPS

We calculate adjusted EPS as adjusted net income, as defined above, divided by weighted average diluted shares as calculated under U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, and the following costs that are expected to be non-recurring in nature: tax refunds, transaction costs, acquisition-related costs, implementation costs, management transition costs, severance expense, inventory fair value write-ups, business optimization expenses and business expansion expenses. We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts)

The following table reconciles gross profit to adjusted gross profit for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 83,071 $ 86,676 $ 137,474 $ 135,529 Inventory fair value write-up(1) - 1,708 - 7,813 Adjusted gross profit $ 83,071 $ 88,384 $ 137,474 $ 143,342 Gross profit margin (Gross profit as a % of net sales) 63.4 % 63.7 % 62.7 % 62.1 % Adjusted gross profit margin (Adjusted gross profit as a % of net sales) 63.4 % 65.0 % 62.7 % 65.7 %

(1) Represents the fair market value write-ups of inventory accounted for under ASC 805 related to the 2021 acquisitions.

The following table reconciles net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the periods presented:

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 51,795 $ (11,912 ) Capital expenditures (3,466 ) (4,582 ) Free cash flow $ 48,329 $ (16,494 )

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 11,514 $ (19,873 ) $ 12,447 $ (23,108 ) Amortization expense 5,265 5,229 10,519 10,487 Impairment charges(1) - 30,589 - 30,589 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 5,008 4,450 9,802 8,887 Tax refunds(3) (5,121 ) - (5,121 ) - Transaction costs(4) 998 95 1,281 221 Acquisition-related costs(5) 846 480 846 901 Implementation costs(6) 246 - 246 - Management transition costs(7) 43 541 166 664 Severance expense 9 - 486 - Inventory fair value write-ups(8) - 1,708 - 7,813 Business optimization expense(9)) - 142 - 225 Business expansion expense(10) - 73 - 148 Tax impact of adjusting items(11) (932 ) (6,085 ) (2,455 ) (8,424 ) Adjusted net income $ 17,876 $ 17,349 $ 28,217 $ 28,403 Adjusted EPS $ 0.22 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.59 (amounts per share) Income (loss) per Class A common stock - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.12 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.22 ) Net income per Class A common share earned by controlling members prior to the Reorganization Transactions - - - - Income (loss) per Class A common share - adjusted 0.12 (0.19 ) 0.13 (0.22 ) Amortization expense 0.08 0.08 0.17 0.17 Impairment charges(1) - 0.48 - 0.48 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 0.08 0.07 0.16 0.14 Tax refunds(3) (0.08 ) - (0.08 ) - Transaction costs(4) 0.02 - 0.02 - Acquisition-related costs(5) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Implementation costs(6) - - - - Management transition costs(7) - 0.01 - 0.01 Severance expense - - 0.01 - Inventory fair value write-ups(8) - 0.03 - 0.12 Business optimization expense(9) - - - - Business expansion expense(10) - - - - Tax impact of adjusting items(11) (0.01 ) (0.10 ) (0.04 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted EPS(12) $ 0.22 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.59 Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding - basic 63,620 63,416 63,143 63,408 Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 64,081 63,416 63,291 63,408 Net income (loss) $ 11,514 $ (19,873 ) $ 12,447 $ (23,108 ) Interest expense 2,490 1,237 4,776 2,033 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,608 (1,819 ) 2,919 (2,697 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 6,349 6,043 12,527 11,978 Impairment charges(1) - 30,589 - 30,589 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 5,008 4,450 9,802 8,887 Tax refunds(3) (5,121 ) - (5,121 ) - Transaction costs(4) 998 95 1,281 221 Acquisition-related costs(5) 846 480 846 901 Implementation costs(6) 246 - 246 - Management transition costs(7) 43 541 166 664 Severance expense 9 - 486 - Inventory fair value write-ups(8) - 1,708 - 7,813 Business optimization expense(9) - 142 - 225 Business expansion expense(10) - 73 - 148 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,990 $ 23,666 $ 40,375 $ 37,654 Net income (loss) margin (Net income (loss) as a % of net sales) 8.8 % (14.6 )% 5.7 % (10.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales) 19.1 % 17.4 % 18.4 % 17.3 %

(1) Represents trademark and goodwill impairments recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Represents employee compensation expense associated with equity-based awards. This includes expense associated with the incentive unit awards as well as awards issued on and subsequent to the IPO including options, restricted stock units and performance stock units. (3) Represents a one-time tax refund related to COVID-19 era benefits. (4) Represents transaction costs primarily related to professional service fees incurred in connection with the secondary offering and S-3 registration statement in the current periods and in connection with the IPO in the comparative periods. (5) Represents expenses that are associated with acquisition activities, including financial diligence and legal fees. (6) Represents consulting fees related to the Company's preparation for compliance with Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and enterprise performance management software implementation. (7) Represents costs primarily related to recruiting senior level management, including a new CFO. (8) Represents the recognition of fair market value write-ups of inventory accounted for under ASC 805 related to the 2021 acquisitions. (9) Represents various start-up and transition costs, including warehouse optimization charges associated with our new global headquarters infrastructure and with new and expanded distribution facilities in Texas, Pennsylvania, and the Netherlands. (10) Represents costs for expansion into new international and domestic markets. (11) Represents the tax impact of adjustments calculated at the federal statutory rate of 21% less the portion of the tax impact of the adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests. (12) Adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") is calculated independently for each component and, as such, the total of such components may not sum to adjusted EPS due to rounding.

