"We delivered solid results with top line growth and margin expansion at our Commercial Foodservice and Food Processing segments. We continue to execute toward our long-term growth and profitability targets at our Residential business, while managing the near-term headwinds from challenging housing market conditions. Inventory de-stocking affected the quarter at both our Commercial and Residential businesses and is expected to continue into the second half, with a lessening impact in the later part of the year. We continue to see strong underlying demand and a robust pipeline of new opportunities with our Commercial Foodservice and Food Processing customers adopting our latest innovations. Early signs of improvement in certain Residential categories are emerging as market conditions begin to stabilize and we are well-positioned for growth with the many exciting new products across our brand portfolio as the market returns," said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.
2023 Second Quarter Financial Results
- Net sales increased 2.6% in the second quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 2.3% in the second quarter over the comparative prior year period.
- Organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) increases were reported for the Commercial Foodservice and Food Processing segments in the second quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of reported net sales by segment is as follows:
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Reported Net Sales Growth
6.5
%
(26.6
)%
48.2
%
2.6
%
Acquisitions
3.8
%
-
%
21.0
%
4.9
%
Foreign Exchange Rates
(0.2
)%
0.2
%
0.5
%
-
%
Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2)
2.9
%
(26.8
)%
26.7
%
(2.3
)%
(1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates
(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $228.7 million in the second quarter compared to $210.2 million in the prior year.
A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
27.7
%
13.9
%
21.9
%
22.0
%
Acquisitions
(0.3
)%
-
%
0.2
%
-
%
Foreign Exchange Rates
-
%
0.1
%
-
%
-
%
Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)
28.1
%
13.8
%
21.7
%
22.0
%
(1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.
(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding
- Foreign exchange losses were approximately $1.3 million in the second quarter, which negatively impacted adjusted earnings per share by $0.02.
- Operating cash flows for the first half of the year amounted to $154.0 million in comparison to $89.5 million in the prior year period. Capital Expenditures for the first six months amount to $48.3 million supporting critical strategic investments driving operating efficiencies, new product launches and growth initiatives.
- Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2023 fiscal second quarter and at the end of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2.6 billion. Our borrowing availability at the end of the second quarter was approximately $2.3 billion.
- The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was 2.9x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $911.3 million.
"We are excited to have recently completed the acquisitions of Blue Sparq, Filtration Automation and Trade-Wind, further extending complementary product offerings and innovations across our three foodservice segments," said Mr. FitzGerald. "Blue Sparq significantly enhances our software development capabilities and provides us with controls manufacturing as we accelerate our digital product strategy. We are excited with the many customer opportunities across our brand portfolio that Blue Sparq has immediately engaged, accelerating our pace of innovation and launch to market. The Filtration Automation patented oil filtration systems provide for significant reduction in operating costs and improved food quality. This oil filtration system complements our existing frying equipment offering and enables us to bring to market an industry leading integrated customer solution." Mr. FitzGerald continued, "We are pleased to have also completed the acquisition of Trade-Wind, a leader in the design of custom ventilation for the residential market. We have been partnered with Trade-Wind in developing complementary customer offerings with many of our cooking brands over the past year. This addition allows us to seamlessly work together as we launch exciting new designs into the marketplace," concluded Mr. FitzGerald.
Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company's pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and Residential Showrooms showcase and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World's Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Amounts in 000's, Except Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2nd Qtr,
2nd Qtr,
2nd Qtr,
2nd Qtr,
Net sales
$
1,039,982
$
1,013,601
$
2,047,378
$
2,008,277
Cost of sales
646,746
652,859
1,275,407
1,317,025
Gross profit
393,236
360,742
771,971
691,252
Selling, general and administrative expenses
203,521
189,486
418,928
395,557
Restructuring expenses
4,944
4,029
7,250
5,904
Income from operations
184,771
167,227
345,793
289,791
Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net
31,529
20,842
60,991
38,496
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(2,575
)
(10,784
)
(4,826
)
(22,300
)
Other (income) expense, net
(326
)
5,888
1,570
9,949
Earnings before income taxes
156,143
151,281
288,058
263,646
Provision for income taxes
39,293
38,033
72,119
64,643
Net earnings
$
116,850
$
113,248
$
215,939
$
199,003
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.18
$
2.10
$
4.03
$
3.66
Diluted
$
2.16
$
2.07
$
3.98
$
3.59
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
53,527
54,033
53,560
54,351
Diluted
54,042
54,654
54,209
55,509
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
Jul 1, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
157,279
$
162,001
Accounts receivable, net
643,405
631,134
Inventories, net
1,082,523
1,077,729
Prepaid expenses and other
132,030
125,640
Prepaid taxes
20,967
9,492
Total current assets
2,036,204
2,005,996
Property, plant and equipment, net
483,064
443,528
Goodwill
2,451,866
2,411,834
Other intangibles, net
1,790,771
1,794,232
Long-term deferred tax assets
8,280
6,738
Other assets
214,573
212,538
Total assets
$
6,984,758
$
6,874,866
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
44,250
$
45,583
Accounts payable
232,740
271,374
Accrued expenses
601,415
671,327
Total current liabilities
878,405
988,284
Long-term debt
2,687,544
2,676,741
Long-term deferred tax liability
216,220
220,204
Accrued pension benefits
8,482
14,948
Other non-current liabilities
194,581
176,942
Stockholders' equity
2,999,526
2,797,747
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,984,758
$
6,874,866
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Three Months Ended July 1, 2023
Net sales
$
645,663
$
205,571
$
188,748
$
1,039,982
Segment Operating Income
$
156,969
$
19,096
$
39,324
$
184,771
Operating Income % of net sales
24.3
%
9.3
%
20.8
%
17.8
%
Depreciation
7,011
3,319
1,889
12,523
Amortization
14,138
2,250
132
16,520
Restructuring expenses
1,129
3,857
(42
)
4,944
Acquisition related adjustments
(327
)
-
51
(276
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
309
Stock compensation
-
-
-
9,898
Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
178,920
$
28,522
$
41,354
$
228,689
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
27.7
%
13.9
%
21.9
%
22.0
%
Three Months Ended July 2, 2022
Net sales
$
606,274
$
280,009
$
127,318
$
1,013,601
Segment Operating Income
$
137,584
$
46,077
$
18,308
$
167,227
Operating Income % of net sales
22.7
%
16.5
%
14.4
%
16.5
%
Depreciation
5,817
3,425
1,332
10,757
Amortization
13,553
1,030
1,905
16,488
Restructuring expenses
820
611
2,598
4,029
Acquisition related adjustments
(3,112
)
832
-
(2,280
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
798
Stock compensation
-
-
-
13,157
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
154,662
$
51,975
$
24,143
$
210,176
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
25.5
%
18.6
%
19.0
%
20.7
%
(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $20.1 million and $20.6 million for the three months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022, respectively.
(2) Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.1 million for the three months ended July 1, 2023.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Six Months Ended July 1, 2023
Net sales
$
1,259,598
$
425,529
$
362,251
$
2,047,378
Segment Operating Income
$
293,531
$
40,282
$
74,011
$
345,793
Operating Income % of net sales
23.3
%
9.5
%
20.4
%
16.9
%
Depreciation
13,177
6,766
3,986
24,500
Amortization
28,946
4,488
4,269
37,703
Restructuring expenses
2,022
5,311
(83
)
7,250
Acquisition related adjustments
797
-
51
848
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
489
Stock compensation
-
-
-
22,130
Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
338,473
$
56,847
$
82,234
$
438,713
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
26.9
%
13.4
%
22.7
%
21.4
%
Six Months Ended July 2, 2022
Net sales
$
1,146,292
$
611,089
$
250,896
$
2,008,277
Segment Operating Income
$
247,219
$
71,023
$
38,503
$
289,791
Operating Income % of net sales
21.6
%
11.6
%
15.3
%
14.4
%
Depreciation
11,656
7,410
2,690
22,129
Amortization
27,044
19,159
3,850
50,053
Restructuring expenses
2,271
998
2,635
5,904
Acquisition related adjustments
(3,092
)
15,062
-
11,970
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
798
Stock compensation
-
-
-
26,880
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
285,098
$
113,652
$
47,678
$
407,525
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
24.9
%
18.6
%
19.0
%
20.3
%
(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $38.8 million and $38.9 million for the six months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022, respectively.
(2) Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $3.0 million for the six months ended July 1, 2023.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended
2nd Qtr, 2023
2nd Qtr, 2022
$
Diluted per
$
Diluted per
Net earnings
$
116,850
$
2.16
$
113,248
$
2.07
Amortization (1)
18,307
0.34
18,279
0.33
Restructuring expenses
4,944
0.09
4,029
0.07
Acquisition related adjustments
(276
)
(0.01
)
(2,280
)
(0.04
)
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(2,575
)
(0.05
)
(10,784
)
(0.20
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
309
0.01
798
0.01
Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
(5,219
)
(0.10
)
(2,521
)
(0.05
)
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
-
0.03
-
0.04
Adjusted net earnings
$
132,340
$
2.47
$
120,769
$
2.23
Diluted weighted average number of shares
54,042
54,654
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
(510
)
(613
)
Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares
53,532
54,041
Six Months Ended
2nd Qtr, 2023
2nd Qtr, 2022
$
Diluted
$
Diluted
Net earnings
$
215,939
$
3.98
$
199,003
$
3.59
Amortization (1)
41,277
0.76
53,649
0.97
Restructuring expenses
7,250
0.13
5,904
0.11
Acquisition related adjustments
848
0.02
11,970
0.22
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(4,826
)
(0.09
)
(22,300
)
(0.40
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
489
0.01
798
0.01
Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
(11,260
)
(0.21
)
(12,255
)
(0.22
)
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
-
0.06
-
0.08
Adjusted net earnings
$
249,717
$
4.66
$
236,769
$
4.36
Diluted weighted average number of shares
54,209
55,509
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
(645
)
(1,151
)
Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares
53,564
54,358
(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs.
(2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2nd Qtr, 2023
2nd Qtr, 2022
2nd Qtr, 2023
2nd Qtr, 2022
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$
61,948
$
104,802
$
153,950
$
89,458
Investing activities
(48,816
)
(83,133
)
(85,266
)
(107,259
)
Financing activities
(11,858
)
9,017
(75,235
)
17,738
Free Cash Flow
Cash flow from operating activities
$
61,948
$
104,802
$
153,950
$
89,458
Less: Capital expenditures
(22,830
)
(17,636
)
(48,315
)
(32,133
)
Free cash flow
$
39,118
$
87,166
$
105,635
$
57,325
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.
The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.
