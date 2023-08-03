PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® restaurants, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

"Dine Brands is well-positioned to invest in our brands, drive growth and maximize returns. Despite some market volatility, our business model's resiliency is evident through consistent financial results, enabling us to pursue long-term growth opportunities, debt reduction and returning capital to shareholders," said John Peyton, chief executive officer, Dine Brands Global. "Looking ahead, we will continue to maintain our disciplined approach to creating value for stakeholders and demand from our guests."

Vance Chang, chief financial officer, added, "Our focus, in collaboration with our franchisees, is to drive consistent sales and restaurant profitability over time. In addition to the near-term easing of commodities and labor pressure, the teams are making progress on restaurant-level initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and strengthen our concepts for both existing and future franchisees."

Domestic Restaurant Sales for the Second Quarter of 2023

Applebee's year-over-year comparable same-restaurant sales declined 1.0% for the second quarter of 2023. Off-premise sales accounted for 22.6% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $12,300.

IHOP's year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales increased 2.1% for the second quarter of 2023. Off-premise sales accounted for 20.7% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $8,000.

Second Quarter of 2023 Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $208.4 million compared to $237.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decline was primarily due to the refranchising of the 69 company-operated Applebee's units in October 2022 and the negative comparable same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's, offset by the positive comparable same-restaurants sales growth at IHOP. Total revenues excluding the refranchised Applebee's restaurants for the second quarter of 2023 were $206.2 million compared to $198.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.

General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $47.8 million compared to $44.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The variance was primarily due to the stopping of the IHOP Flip'd initiative and an increase in professional services, partially offset by lower compensation-related expenses.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.2 million compared to $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to higher G&A and interest expenses, a loss on disposal of assets, and a loss on extinguishment of debt, partially offset by lower income taxes and higher gross margin.

GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $17.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.16, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income available to common stockholders of $23.3 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.45 for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to higher G&A and interest expenses, a loss on disposal of assets and a loss on debt extinguishment, offset by lower income taxes, higher gross margin and lower share count.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $27.8 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.82, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $26.5 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.65, for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin and lower share count, offset by higher interest expense. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders.)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $67.3 million compared to $66.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)

Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the second quarter of 2023 resulted in 13 new restaurant openings and the closure of 25 restaurants.

First Six Months of 2023 Summary

Total revenues for the first six months of 2023 were $422.2 million compared to $468.2 million for the first six months of 2022. The decline was primarily due to the refranchising of the 69 company-operated Applebee's units in October 2022, offset by the positive comparable same-restaurants sales growth at IHOP and Applebee's. Total revenues excluding the refranchised Applebee's restaurants for the first six months of 2023 were $417.5 million compared to $389.3 million for the first six months of 2022.

G&A expenses for the first six months of 2023 were $98.9 million compared to $85.6 million for the first six months of 2022. The variance was primarily due to an increase in professional services, the stopping of the IHOP Flip'd initiative, an increase in software maintenance and an increase in occupancy costs.

Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $45.7 million compared to $48.8 million for the first six months of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to higher G&A expenses, a loss on disposal of assets and higher interest expense, partially offset by higher gross margin and lower income taxes.

GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $44.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $2.91, for the first six months of 2023 compared to net income available to common stockholders of $47.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $2.90 for the first six months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin, lower share count and lower income taxes, offset by higher G&A expenses, a loss on disposal of assets and higher net interest expense.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $58.0 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.79, for the first six months of 2023 compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $52.4 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.19, for the first six months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin and lower share count, offset by higher G&A expenses. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders.)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was $133.7 million compared to $131.3 million for the first six months of 2022. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)

Cash flows from operating activities for the first six months of 2023 were $42.7 million. This compares to cash provided from operating activities of $29.9 million for the first six months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a favorable change in working capital.

The Company had adjusted free cash flow of $24.1 million for the first six months of 2023. This compares to adjusted free cash flow of approximately $23.1 million for the first six months of 2022. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of the Company's cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow.)

Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the first six months of 2023 resulted in 34 new restaurant openings and the closure of 42 restaurants.

Key Balance Sheet Metrics (as of June 30, 2023)

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $156.8 million, of which approximately $98.0 million was unrestricted cash.

Leverage ratio of approximately 4.5x (remained the same as of March 31, 2023).

Available borrowing capacity under the Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes is over $220 million.

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

The Company's effective tax rate was 24.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 26.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was different than the rate of the prior comparable period primarily due to the recognition of higher excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and lower non-deductible executive compensation.

Capital Returns to Debt and Equity Holders

As previously disclosed, on April 17, 2023, the Company completed the refinancing of its Senior Secured Notes and issued the Series 2023-1 7.824% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2 in an initial aggregate principal amount of $500 million. This represented a reduction of $200 million from the Series 2019-1 Class A-2-I Notes it replaced.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately $9 million of its common stock.

Financial Performance Guidance for 2023

The Company's fiscal 2023 guidance items:

Reduced: Our new domestic development activity target for Applebee's franchisees is between 25 and 35 net fewer restaurants (versus 10 to 20 net fewer restaurants previously).

Reiterated: Domestic development activity by IHOP franchisees and area licensees is expected to be between 45 and 60 net new openings.

Reiterated: Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of between approximately $243 million and $255 million.

Reiterated: G&A expenses are expected to range between approximately $200 million and $210 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense and depreciation of approximately $30 million.

Reiterated: Gross capital expenditures are expected to range between $33 million and $38 million.

Dine Brands does not provide forward-looking guidance for GAAP net income because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. These items may include closure and impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on disposition of assets, other non-income based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® brands. As of June 30, 2023, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure "adjusted net income available to common stockholders", "adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted free cash flow."

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Franchise revenues: Royalties, franchise fees and other $ 101,938 $ 94,148 $ 204,863 $ 184,497 Advertising revenues 75,979 74,111 153,016 144,994 Total franchise revenues 177,917 168,259 357,879 329,491 Company restaurant sales 474 39,511 1,531 78,927 Rental revenues 29,440 29,066 61,391 57,873 Financing revenues 584 958 1,381 1,926 Total revenues 208,415 237,794 422,182 468,217 Cost of revenues: Franchise expenses: Advertising expenses 75,979 74,111 153,016 144,994 Bad debt expense (credit) 1,721 (147 ) 2,644 (446 ) Other franchise expenses 10,580 8,305 19,986 15,753 Total franchise expenses 88,280 82,269 175,646 160,301 Company restaurant expenses 431 37,881 1,510 75,289 Rental expenses: Interest expense from finance leases 695 746 1,404 1,514 Other rental expenses 21,573 21,097 42,472 42,452 Total rental expenses 22,268 21,843 43,876 43,966 Financing expenses 94 106 192 213 Total cost of revenues 111,073 142,099 221,224 279,769 Gross profit 97,342 95,695 200,958 188,448 General and administrative expenses 47,840 44,063 98,927 85,611 Interest expense, net 17,781 15,359 32,490 30,892 Closure and impairment charges 847 1,311 1,314 1,457 Amortization of intangible assets 2,719 2,665 5,493 5,330 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,671 - 10 - Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 2,047 (234 ) 2,118 (1,530 ) Income before income taxes 24,437 32,531 60,606 66,688 Income tax provision (6,189 ) (8,569 ) (14,948 ) (17,876 ) Net income 18,248 23,962 45,658 48,812 Other comprehensive income net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (1 ) (3 ) - (4 ) Total comprehensive income $ 18,247 $ 23,959 $ 45,658 $ 48,808 Net income available to common stockholders: Net income $ 18,248 $ 23,962 $ 45,658 $ 48,812 Less: Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (446 ) (673 ) (1,125 ) (1,273 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,802 $ 23,289 $ 44,533 $ 47,539 Net income available to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.16 $ 1.45 $ 2.91 $ 2.90 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.45 $ 2.91 $ 2.90 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,308 16,050 15,304 16,386 Diluted 15,317 16,080 15,324 16,418

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,953 $ 269,655 Receivables, net of allowance of $6,803 (2023) and $4,806 (2022) 90,596 119,981 Restricted cash 39,365 38,929 Prepaid gift card costs 23,623 30,235 Prepaid income taxes 4,917 3,063 Other current assets 13,352 17,901 Total current assets 269,806 479,764 Non-current restricted cash 19,500 16,400 Property and equipment, net 157,508 145,277 Operating lease right-of-use assets 283,892 289,123 Deferred rent receivable 37,678 42,329 Long-term receivables, net of allowance of $5,443 (2023) and $5,529 (2022) 35,984 39,697 Goodwill 254,057 253,956 Other intangible assets, net 591,437 597,028 Other non-current assets, net 16,691 17,917 Total assets $ 1,666,553 $ 1,881,491 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 100,000 $ 100,000 Accounts payable 33,466 52,067 Gift card liability 137,530 171,966 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 58,687 59,071 Current maturities of finance lease and financing obligations 7,090 7,542 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 15,493 23,456 Accrued advertising expenses 10,980 24,157 Dividends payable . 7,980 8,017 Other accrued expenses 28,956 24,446 Total current liabilities 400,182 470,722 Long-term debt, net, less current maturities 1,083,527 1,241,914 Operating lease obligations, less current maturities 275,967 275,120 Finance lease obligations, less current maturities 31,759 30,377 Financing obligations, less current maturities 27,690 28,358 Deferred income taxes, net 70,036 74,651 Deferred franchise revenue, long-term 40,956 42,343 Other non-current liabilities 17,437 19,090 Total liabilities 1,947,554 2,182,575 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $1 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares: 40,000,000 authorized; June 30, 2023 - 24,890,199 issued, 15,587,934 outstanding; December 31, 2022 - 24,959,972 issued, 15,599,239 outstanding 249 250 Additional paid-in-capital 250,808 259,339 Retained earnings 114,226 84,538 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65 ) (65 ) Treasury stock, at cost; shares: June 30, 2023 - 9,302,265; December 31, 2022 - 9,360,733 (646,219 ) (645,146 ) Total stockholders' deficit (281,001 ) (301,084 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,666,553 $ 1,881,491

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 45,658 $ 48,812 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,651 19,969 Non-cash closure and impairment charges 1,296 1,348 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,309 8,327 Non-cash interest expense 1,935 1,436 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10 - Deferred income taxes (2,939 ) (773 ) Deferred revenue (1,730 ) (2,396 ) Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 2,118 (1,530 ) Other 88 (2,647 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (285 ) (1,114 ) Deferred rent receivable 4,651 3,964 Current income tax receivables and payables (3,006 ) 3,715 Gift card receivables and payables (6,204 ) (8,397 ) Other current assets 4,502 (5,983 ) Accounts payable (13,307 ) (9,656 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 3,806 (5,724 ) Accrued employee compensation and benefits (10,170 ) (18,894 ) Accrued advertising (13,177 ) (178 ) Other current liabilities 6,478 (400 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 42,684 29,879 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables 6,261 9,476 Net additions to property and equipment (22,787 ) (12,749 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 3,658 Additions to long-term receivables - (1,069 ) Other (46 ) (93 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (16,572 ) (777 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 500,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (651,713 ) - Borrowing from revolving credit facility 15,000 - Repayment of revolving credit facility (15,000 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (7,967 ) - Dividends paid on common stock (15,970 ) (14,588 ) Repurchase of common stock (14,017 ) (102,394 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (3,624 ) (4,696 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 3,813 241 Repurchase of restricted stock for tax payments upon vesting (3,941 ) (2,353 ) Tax payments for share settlement of restricted stock units (859 ) (953 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (194,278 ) (124,743 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (168,166 ) (95,641 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 324,984 425,353 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 156,818 $ 329,712 Supplemental disclosures: Interest paid in cash $ 34,818 $ 31,701 Income taxes paid in cash $ 21,400 $ 16,065

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: Closure and impairment charges; amortization of intangible assets; non-cash interest expenses; loss on extinguishment of debt; gain or loss on disposition of assets; acquisition costs; IHOP Flip'd initiative; other EBITDA adjustments; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,802 $ 23,289 $ 44,533 $ 47,539 Closure and impairment charges 847 1,311 1,314 1,457 Amortization of intangible assets 2,719 2,665 5,493 5,330 Non-cash interest expense 764 722 1,935 1,436 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 2,047 (234 ) 2,118 (1,530 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,671 - 10 - IHOP Flip'd initiative 5,121 - 5,121 - Other EBITDA adjustments 687 - 2,675 - Net income tax provision for above adjustments (3,603 ) (1,161 ) (4,853 ) (1,740 ) Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (254 ) (95 ) (343 ) (128 ) Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 27,801 $ 26,497 $ 58,003 $ 52,364 Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share: Net income available to common stockholders $ 1.16 $ 1.45 $ 2.91 $ 2.90 Closure and impairment charges 0.04 0.06 0.06 0.07 Amortization of intangible assets 0.13 0.12 0.27 0.24 Non-cash interest expense 0.04 0.03 0.09 0.06 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 0.10 (0.01 ) 0.10 (0.07 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.08 - 0.00 - IHOP Flip'd initiative 0.25 - 0.25 - Other EBITDA adjustments 0.03 - 0.13 - Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Rounding 0.01 0.01 - - Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted $ 1.82 $ 1.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.19 Numerator for basic EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 27,801 $ 26,497 $ 58,003 $ 52,364 Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method - 1 - 2 Numerator for diluted EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 27,801 $ 26,498 $ 58,003 $ 52,366 Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average shares 15,308 16,050 15,304 16,386 Dilutive effect of stock options 9 30 20 32 Denominator for diluted EPS - weighted-average shares 15,317 16,080 15,324 16,418

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's cash flows provided by operating activities to "adjusted free cash flow" (cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock. We believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In millions) Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 42.7 $ 29.9 Principal receipts from notes and equipment contracts 4.2 5.9 Net additions to property and equipment (22.8 ) (12.7 ) Adjusted free cash flow 24.1 23.1 Repayment of long-term debt, net (151.7 ) - Dividends paid on common stock (16.0 ) (14.6 ) Repurchase of common stock (14.0 ) (102.4 ) $ (157.6 ) $ (93.9 )

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's net income to "adjusted EBITDA." The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, adjusted for the effect of interest charges, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, closure and impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on disposition of assets, other non-income based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. Management may use certain non-GAAP measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the Company and to make certain business decisions. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 18,248 $ 23,962 $ 45,658 $ 48,812 Interest charges on finance leases 695 1,217 1,404 2,468 All other interest charges 19,813 16,354 37,494 32,716 Income tax provision 6,189 8,569 14,948 17,876 Depreciation and amortization 8,421 10,022 17,634 19,952 Non-cash stock-based compensation 3,591 3,985 5,309 8,327 Closure and impairment charges 847 1,311 1,314 1,457 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,671 - 10 - Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 2,047 (234 ) 2,118 (1,530 ) IHOP Flip'd initiative 5,121 - 5,121 - Other 687 882 2,675 1,194 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,330 $ 66,068 $ 133,685 $ 131,272

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) The following table sets forth, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the number of "Effective Restaurants" in the Applebee's and IHOP systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations. Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Applebee's Restaurant Data (Unaudited) Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,662 1,604 1,667 1,605 Company - 69 - 69 Total 1,662 1,673 1,667 1,674 System-wide(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (1.5 )% 1.4 % 2.0 % 7.2 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (1.0 )% 1.8 % 2.5 % 7.6 % Franchise(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) 2.1 % 1.3 % 5.8 % 7.3 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (1.0 )% 1.7 % 2.5 % 7.6 % Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands) $ 54.3 $ 55.1 $ 55.6 $ 54.5 IHOP Restaurant Data Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,628 1,593 1,622 1,590 Area license 155 156 156 156 Total 1,783 1,749 1,778 1,746 System-wide(b) Sales percentage change(c) 4.6 % 5.7 % 7.8 % 12.1 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change, including area license restaurants(d) 2.1 % 3.6 % 5.3 % 10.1 % Franchise(b) Sales percentage change(c) 5.0 % 5.6 % 8.1 % 12.3 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 2.2 % 3.6 % 5.4 % 10.4 % Average weekly unit sales (in thousands) $ 38.9 $ 37.9 $ 38.5 $ 36.4 Area License(b) Sales percentage change(c) 0.9 % 6.2 % 5.5 % 10.0 %

_________________________________ (a) "Effective Restaurants" are the weighted average number of restaurants open in each fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee's and IHOP systems, which consist of restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company. Effective Restaurants do not include units operated as ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders). (b) "System-wide sales" are retail sales at Applebee's restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated Applebee's restaurants. System-wide sales do not include retail sales of ghost kitchens. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase in our royalty revenue, while a decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's domestic franchise restaurants, Applebee's company-operated restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants were as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported sales (in millions) (Unaudited) Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales $ 1,099.3 $ 1,076.7 $ 2,255.4 $ 2,131.7 Applebee's company-operated restaurants - 39.5 - 78.9 IHOP franchise restaurant sales 822.7 783.8 1,624.9 1,503.5 IHOP area license restaurant sales 76.0 75.3 153.8 145.8 Total $ 1,998.0 $ 1,975.3 $ 4,034.1 $ 3,859.9

(c) "Sales percentage change" reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category. (d) "Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change" reflects the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior fiscal period, for domestic restaurants that have been operated during both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new restaurant openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open throughout both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) Restaurant Development Activity Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Applebee's (Unaudited) Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,673 1,606 1,678 1,611 Company - 69 - 69 Beginning of period 1,673 1,675 1,678 1,680 Franchise restaurants opened: Domestic 1 1 1 2 International 1 - 3 - Total franchise restaurants opened 2 1 4 2 Franchise restaurants permanently closed: Domestic (10 ) (2 ) (16 ) (6 ) International (4 ) (1 ) (5 ) (3 ) Total franchise restaurants permanently closed (14 ) (3 ) (21 ) (9 ) Net franchise restaurant reduction (12 ) (2 ) (17 ) (7 ) Summary - end of period: Franchise 1,661 1,604 1,661 1,604 Company - 69 - 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period 1,661 1,673 1,661 1,673 Domestic 1,554 1,574 1,554 1,574 International 107 99 107 99

IHOP Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,633 1,600 1,625 1,595 Area license 157 156 156 156 Company - - - - Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period 1,790 1,756 1,781 1,751 Franchise/area license restaurants opened: Domestic franchise 9 8 22 15 Domestic area license - - 2 1 International franchise 2 5 6 7 Total franchise/area license restaurants opened 11 13 30 23 Franchise/area license restaurants permanently closed: Domestic franchise (10 ) (4 ) (18 ) (7 ) Domestic area license (1 ) - (2 ) (1 ) International franchise - (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Total franchise/area license restaurants permanently closed (11 ) (5 ) (21 ) (10 ) Net franchise/area license restaurant additions - 8 9 13 Net increase in franchise/area license restaurants - 8 9 13 Summary - end of period: Franchise 1,634 1,608 1,634 1,608 Area license 156 156 156 156 Total IHOP restaurants, end of period 1,790 1,764 1,790 1,764 Domestic 1,681 1,665 1,681 1,665 International 109 99 109 99

As of June 30, 2023, 47 franchise groups operated 137 Fuzzy's restaurants in 18 states within the United States and we had one company-owned restaurant in Texas, totaling 138 restaurants. Fuzzy's average weekly sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $33,685 and $32,136, respectively.

The restaurant counts and activity presented above do not include one domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders), 12 international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 41 international IHOP ghost kitchens.

