STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2023.

"We saw similar trends that affected first quarter results continue into the second quarter, and we took several significant actions to position the company well for the second half of the year," said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer. "SendTech and Presort both grew profits, while the decline in cross-border weighed on the performance of Global Ecommerce. Domestic parcel volumes grew close to 30 percent, which we expect to continue in the second half. Importantly, the refinancing of our 2024 notes and execution of the restructuring plan announced last quarter further position the company for the long-term."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue in the quarter was $776 million, a decrease of 11 percent on a reported basis and 5 percent on a comparable basis versus prior year (1)

GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.81 and Adjusted EPS was a loss of $0.02 in the quarter versus GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS of $0.02 in second quarter 2022

GAAP EPS a includes a loss of $0.67 for a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Global Ecommerce segment resulting from performance through June 30, 2023 and continuing changes in macroeconomic conditions

GAAP cash from operating activities was breakeven; Free Cash Flow was a net use of $11 million

Cash and short-term investments were $561 million at quarter-end

On track to deliver $75 million in annual expense savings by yearend 2024 from the previously announced restructuring plan and productivity efforts

Signed a $275 million private placement offering in July 2023; net proceeds will be used to redeem the outstanding balance of the 2024 Notes and a portion of the Term Loan A

Second Quarter Business Highlights

Global Ecommerce processed 50 million domestic parcels in the quarter, which is up 29 percent from second quarter 2022

Presort grew Adjusted Segment EBIT by 59 percent and Adjusted Segment EBIT margins by 500 basis points versus prior year

SendTech grew Adjusted Segment EBIT by 2 percent and Adjusted Segment EBIT margins by 200 basis points versus prior year

SendTech shipping-related revenues increased 14 percent year-over-year; SaaS subscription revenues increased 29 percent

Segment Adjusted EBIT was $80 million in the quarter and flat versus prior year

(1) Comparable basis is defined in the "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" section

Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below:

Second Quarter 2023 2022 GAAP EPS ($0.81) $0.02 Goodwill Impairment $0.67 - Restructuring Charges $0.09 $0.02 Proxy Solicitation Fees $0.02 - Tax Benefit on Sale of Business - ($0.03) Loss on Sale of Business, Including Transaction Costs - $0.02 Adjusted EPS (2) ($0.02) $0.02 (2) The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Business Segment Reporting

Global Ecommerce

Global Ecommerce provides business to consumer logistics services for domestic and cross-border delivery, returns and fulfillment.

Second Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change

Reported % Change

Comparable

Basis Revenue $313 $394 (21%) (9%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA ($21) ($7) >(100%) Adjusted Segment EBIT ($38) ($29) (32%)

Revenue and Adjusted Segment EBIT decline was driven by the continuing weakness in cross-border, specifically from a change in how two clients access our offerings.

These declines were partially offset by a 19 percent increase in Domestic parcel revenue and lower operating expenses in the quarter.

Presort Services

Presort Services provides sortation services that enable clients to qualify for USPS workshare discounts in First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter.

Second Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change

Reported Revenue $143 $139 3% Adjusted Segment EBITDA $29 $20 45% Adjusted Segment EBIT $20 $13 59%

Presort processed 3.6 billion pieces, which represented a decline of 5 percent versus prior year. Revenue per piece improvement and growth in higher yielding mail classes drove growth in revenue.

Adjusted Segment EBIT growth versus prior year driven by higher revenue, improved labor productivity from investments in automation, and lower unit transportation costs.

SendTech Solutions

Sending Technology Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats.

Second Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change

Reported % Change

Comparable

Basis Revenue $321 $339 (5%) (4%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $105 $103 1% Adjusted Segment EBIT $97 $96 2%

Decline in segment revenue was primarily driven by lower in-period equipment sales as we entered a phase of our product lifecycle where we have less new lease opportunities offset by a corresponding increase in lease extensions. Growth in shipping-related revenues partially offset the decline in revenues.

Simplification and cost reduction actions more than offset the secular mailing install base decline, driving improvement in Adjusted Segment EBIT.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

We expect full year revenue to be on the lower end of our previously provided guidance, resulting in relatively flat growth on a comparable basis.

We continue to expect adjusted EBIT performance to outpace the percent change in revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management of Pitney Bowes will discuss the Company's results in a broadcast over the Internet today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Instructions for listening to the earnings results via the Web are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's web site at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information, visit: www.pitneybowes.com

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Our financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We also disclose certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS), revenue growth on a comparable basis and free cash flow.

Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude the impact of restructuring charges, goodwill impairment, gains, losses and costs related to the sale of assets, acquisitions and dispositions, losses on debt redemptions and refinancings and other unusual items. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors greater insight into the underlying operating trends of the business.

We disclose revenue growth on a comparable basis, which excludes three items. First, the comparison excludes the impacts of foreign currency. Second, we are excluding the impact of the divestiture of the Borderfree business effective July 1, 2022. Third, we are excluding the impact of a change in the presentation of revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, from a gross basis to net basis due to an adjustment in terms of one of our contracts with the United States Postal Service. The change in revenue presentation impacts both our Global Ecommerce and SendTech Solutions segments. The change in revenue presentation does not impact gross profit. Management believes that excluding these items provides investors with a better understanding of the underlying revenue performance.

Free cash flow adjusts cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP for capital expenditures, restructuring payments and other special items. Management believes free cash flow provides investors better insight into the amount of cash available for other discretionary uses.

Adjusted Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level and is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Adjusted Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, unallocated corporate expenses, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment, and other items not allocated to a business segment. The Company also reports Adjusted Segment EBITDA as an additional useful measure of segment profitability and operational performance.

Complete reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures can be found in the attached financial schedules and at the Company's web site at www.pb.com/investorrelations

This document contains "forward-looking statements" about the Company's expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations include, without limitation, declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; our ability to continue to grow and manage unexpected fluctuations in volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce segment; the loss of some of our larger clients in our Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments; the loss of, or significant changes to, United States Postal Service (USPS) commercial programs, or our contractual relationships with the USPS or their performance under those contracts; the impacts on our cost of debt due to recent increases in interest rates and the potential for future interest rate hikes; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2022 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission during 2023. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, adjusted segment EBIT and adjusted segment EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and consolidated balance sheets at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are attached.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Business services $ 473,497 $ 551,478 $ 996,988 $ 1,148,862 Support services 103,315 107,625 208,599 217,977 Financing 66,702 67,298 133,751 139,327 Equipment sales 79,451 89,986 162,061 179,282 Supplies 36,505 38,245 75,340 79,306 Rentals 17,011 16,863 34,280 33,683 Total revenue 776,481 871,495 1,611,019 1,798,437 Costs and expenses: Cost of business services 410,638 477,544 856,955 980,759 Cost of support services 35,018 37,711 71,858 74,845 Financing interest expense 14,763 12,533 29,299 24,135 Cost of equipment sales 56,180 63,815 113,351 127,586 Cost of supplies 10,884 11,028 22,109 22,545 Cost of rentals 5,142 7,473 10,570 12,782 Selling, general and administrative 222,549 226,638 464,669 469,423 Research and development 10,274 11,254 20,767 22,588 Restructuring charges 22,443 4,224 26,042 8,408 Goodwill impairment 118,599 - 118,599 - Interest expense, net 22,920 21,007 45,262 43,131 Other components of net pension and postretirement (income) cost (1,751) 958 (3,461) 1,802 Other income, net (228) - (3,064) (11,901) Total costs and expenses 927,431 874,185 1,772,956 1,776,103 (Loss) income before taxes (150,950) (2,690) (161,937) 22,334 Benefit for income taxes (9,415) (7,026) (12,665) (2,823) Net (loss) income $ (141,535) $ 4,336 $ (149,272) $ 25,157 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.81) $ 0.02 $ (0.85) $ 0.14 Diluted $ (0.81) $ 0.02 $ (0.85) $ 0.14 Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share 175,695 176,969 175,094 177,673 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) Assets June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 541,704 $ 669,981 Short-term investments 18,972 11,172 Accounts and other receivables, net 272,963 343,557 Short-term finance receivables, net 559,979 564,972 Inventories 92,783 83,720 Current income taxes 11,159 8,790 Other current assets and prepayments 117,132 115,824 Total current assets 1,614,692 1,798,016 Property, plant and equipment, net 401,905 420,672 Rental property and equipment, net 25,936 27,487 Long-term finance receivables, net 640,097 627,124 Goodwill 952,302 1,066,951 Intangible assets, net 70,062 77,944 Operating lease assets 284,783 296,129 Noncurrent income taxes 44,859 46,613 Other assets 388,728 380,419 Total assets $ 4,423,364 $ 4,741,355 Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 812,474 $ 907,083 Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank 639,425 628,072 Current operating lease liabilities 53,984 52,576 Current portion of long-term debt 264,980 32,764 Advance billings 82,828 105,207 Current income taxes 2,929 2,101 Total current liabilities 1,856,620 1,727,803 Long-term debt 1,884,798 2,172,502 Deferred taxes on income 236,859 263,131 Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities 24,745 23,841 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 254,051 265,696 Other noncurrent liabilities 241,778 227,729 Total liabilities 4,498,851 4,680,702 Stockholders' (deficit) equity: Common stock 323,338 323,338 Retained earnings 4,908,641 5,125,677 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (807,993) (835,564) Treasury stock, at cost (4,499,473) (4,552,798) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (75,487) 60,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 4,423,364 $ 4,741,355

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Global Ecommerce Revenue, as reported $ 312,754 $ 393,770 (21%) $ 661,145 $ 812,297 (19%) Impact of change in revenue presentation (37,790) (75,376) Impact of Borderfree divestiture (10,820) (22,550) Comparable revenue before currency 312,754 345,160 (9%) 661,145 714,371 (7%) Impact of currency on revenue 437 3,278 Comparable revenue $ 313,191 $ 345,160 (9%) $ 664,423 $ 714,371 (7%) Presort Services Revenue, as reported $ 143,107 $ 138,934 3% $ 302,009 $ 299,478 1% Sending Technology Solutions Revenue, as reported $ 320,620 $ 338,791 (5%) $ 647,865 $ 686,662 (6%) Impact of change in revenue presentation (4,853) (8,543) Comparable revenue before currency 320,620 333,938 (4%) 647,865 678,119 (4%) Impact of currency on revenue 725 5,569 Comparable revenue $ 321,345 $ 333,938 (4%) $ 653,434 $ 678,119 (4%) Consolidated Revenue, as reported $ 776,481 $ 871,495 (11%) $ 1,611,019 $ 1,798,437 (10%) Impact of change in revenue presentation (42,643) (83,919) Impact of Borderfree divestiture (10,820) (22,550) Comparable revenue before currency 776,481 818,032 (5%) 1,611,019 1,691,968 (5%) Impact of currency on revenue 1,162 8,847 Comparable revenue $ 777,643 $ 818,032 (5%) $ 1,619,866 $ 1,691,968 (4%)

Pitney Bowes Inc. Adjusted Segment EBIT & EBITDA (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 % change Adjusted

Segment

EBIT (1) D&A Adjusted

Segment

EBITDA Adjusted

Segment

EBIT (1) D&A Adjusted

Segment

EBITDA Adjusted

Segment

EBIT Adjusted

Segment

EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (38,115) $ 16,620 $ (21,495) $ (28,825) $ 21,480 $ (7,345) (32%) >(100%) Presort Services 20,429 8,337 28,766 12,851 7,000 19,851 59% 45% Sending Technology Solutions 97,480 7,383 104,863 95,565 7,908 103,473 2% 1% Segment total $ 79,794 $ 32,340 112,134 $ 79,591 $ 36,388 115,979 0% (3%) Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (32,340) (36,388) Unallocated corporate expenses (47,709) (40,761) Restructuring charges (22,443) (4,224) Goodwill impairment (118,599) - Gain on debt redemption 228 - Proxy solicitation fees (4,538) - Loss on sale of business, including transaction costs - (3,756) Interest, net (37,683) (33,540) Benefit for income taxes 9,415 7,026 Net (loss) income $ (141,535) $ 4,336 Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (72,321) $ 33,034 $ (39,287) $ (42,521) $ 42,924 $ 403 (70%) >(100%) Presort Services 47,334 16,859 64,193 32,483 13,419 45,902 46% 40% Sending Technology Solutions 194,151 14,850 209,001 200,140 14,911 215,051 (3%) (3%) Segment total $ 169,164 $ 64,743 233,907 $ 190,102 $ 71,254 261,356 (11%) (11%) Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (64,743) (71,254) Unallocated corporate expenses (104,058) (98,595) Restructuring charges (26,042) (8,408) Goodwill impairment (118,599) - Gain (loss) on debt redemption 3,064 (4,993) Proxy solicitation fees (10,905) - Gain on sale of assets - 14,372 Loss on sale of business, including transaction costs - (2,878) Interest, net (74,561) (67,266) Benefit for income taxes 12,665 2,823 Net (loss) income $ (149,272) $ 25,157 (1) Adjusted segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment, and other

items that are not allocated to a particular business segment.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of reported net (loss) income to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (141,535) $ 4,336 $ (149,272) $ 25,157 Benefit for income taxes (9,415) (7,026) (12,665) (2,823) (Loss) income before taxes (150,950) (2,690) (161,937) 22,334 Restructuring charges 22,443 4,224 26,042 8,408 Goodwill impairment 118,599 - 118,599 - (Gain) loss on debt redemption (228) - (3,064) 4,993 Proxy solicitation fees 4,538 - 10,905 - Gain on sale of assets - - - (14,372) Loss on sale of business, including transaction costs - 3,756 - 2,878 Adjusted net (loss) income before tax (5,598) 5,290 (9,455) 24,241 Interest, net 37,683 33,540 74,561 67,266 Adjusted EBIT 32,085 38,830 65,106 91,507 Depreciation and amortization 39,873 43,470 79,770 85,472 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,958 $ 82,300 $ 144,876 $ 176,979 Reconciliation of reported diluted (loss) earnings per share to adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.81) $ 0.02 $ (0.85) $ 0.14 Restructuring charges 0.09 0.02 0.11 0.03 Goodwill impairment 0.67 - 0.67 - (Gain) loss on debt redemption (0.00) - (0.01) 0.02 Proxy solicitation fees 0.02 - 0.05 - Gain on sale of assets - - - (0.06) Loss on sale of business, including transaction costs - 0.02 - 0.00 Tax benefit on sale of business - (0.03) - (0.03) Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share (1) $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ (0.04) $ 0.10 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ (44) $ 35,132 $ (39,758) $ 45,694 Capital expenditures (25,980) (31,619) (54,646) (64,174) Restructuring payments 8,242 4,970 12,883 8,255 Proxy solicitation fees paid 7,244 - 10,282 - Transaction costs paid - - - 2,132 Free cash flow $ (10,538) $ 8,483 $ (71,239) $ (8,093)

Contacts

Editorial -

Kathleen Raymond

Head of Communications

203.351.7233

Financial -

Alex Brown

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

203.351.7639